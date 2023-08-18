Today in High Prairie: August 19, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – August 19, 2023

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Farmer’s Market at Kinuso Curling Rink. Contact Sharon Davis at (780) 805-4905.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 19, 2023

1580 – Pierre Vernier, Inventor of Vernier Caliper

1785 – Seth Thomas, First Mass Clock Producer

1790 – Edward John Dent, Commissioned to make Big Ben

1808 – James Jasmyth, Inventor of Steam Hammer

1830 – Julius Lothar Meyer, Developed First Periodic Table

1851 – Charles E. Hires, Inventor of Hires Root Beer

1871 – Orville Wright, Built First Airplane

1878 – Manuel L. Quezon, Second President of Philippines

1883 – Coco Chanel, French Fashion Designer

1899 – Franz C. Schmelkes, Discovered Wound Disinfectant

1902 – Ogden Nash, Humourous Poet

1906 – Philo T. Farnsworth, Invented Electronic TV

1913 – Richard Simmons, Sgt. Preston of Yukon Actor

1915 – Ring Lardner Jr., M*A*S*H Screenwriter

1919 – Malcolm Forbes, Forbes Magazine Publisher

1921 – Gene Roddenberry, Star Trek Executive Producer

1931 – Bill Shoemaker, Won 8,833 Horse Races

1934 – Renee Richards, Transsexual Tennis Player

1938 – Diana Muldaur, LA Law Actress

1939 – Ginger Baker, Cream Drummer

1940 – Jill St. John, Diamonds are Forever Actress

1940 – Johnny Nash, I Can See Clearly Now Singer

1945 – Ian Gillan, Deep Purple Singer

1946 – Bill Clinton, 42nd US President

1947 – Gerald McRaney, Simon & Simon Actor

1948 – Susan Jacks, Poppy Family Singer

1951 – John Deacon, Queen Guitarist

1956 – Adam Arkin, Northern Exposure Actor

1963 – Joey Tempest, Europe Rocker

1963 – John Stamos, Full House Actor

1965 – Kevin Dillon, Platoon Actor

1966 – Lilian Garcia, WWE Announcer

1967 – Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft

1969 – Matthew Perry, Friends Actor

1971 – Mary Joe Fernandez, US Tennis Pro

This Day in Local History – August 19, 2023

Aug. 19, 1913: A.C. LaRiviere is elected the first mayor of the Town of Grouard. He defeats Verner Maurice by 12 votes 55-43. Councillors elected include G.T. Johnston, A.B. Hodgson, G.N. Hoddler, I.H. Biron, Frank Pottage and F. Leslie Body.

Aug. 19, 1913: The first election for the Grouard town council is contested as more than the 10 required affidavits are filed.

Aug. 19, 1914: Steel laying commences on the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad at Fish Camp West. Chief engineer W.R. Smith says the company will rush the line to the Smoky River before Christmas. This is later found out to be false.

Aug. 19, 1915: The Grouard News reports rumours of the closing of the Lands Office are unfounded.

Aug. 19, 1915: The Grouard News reports H.A. Thompson, Supt. of Fisheries for Alberta, submits plans for a fish hatchery on Lesser Slave Lake to be located at Shaw’s Point.

Aug. 19, 1915: The Grouard News publishes letters from the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad president J.D. McArthur promising the branch line will be built to Grouard. The letter was sent to MPP J.L. Cote and stated the line will be built without delay. McArthur cited financial hardships as the reason for the delay. The paper also reported the ED&BC railway met in Edmonton and asked that the balance of a $2 million government loan be released. Editor Roy S. Burns writes if the money is released the line should be built. “It is up to us to see that the line is built, otherwise we are just as likely to be getting the same line of talk 10 years hence.”

Aug. 19, 1960: The Triangle post office closes.

Aug. 19, 1970: The sale of the school land, formerly the site of St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard, is sold to George Hallderson.

Aug. 19, 1970: South Peace News reports that Dennis Spence is appointed Mutual Life representative for High Prairie CIS Co-operators Insurance Services.

Aug. 19, 1970: South Peace News reports the Falher Goldies defeat the High Prairie Cougarettes to win the Smoky River Ladies Fastball League title.

Aug. 19, 1980: Angry Kinuso farmers block a forestry road. They want to stop the Heritage Trust Fund Reforestation Project, which set aside 27,000 acres for white spruce.

Aug. 19, 1983: Marty Stadler opens Marty’s Fancy Wraps in Vic’s Mall. Fancy pants and elegant wraps highlight the ladies clothing store.

Aug. 19, 1984: The regional swim meet is held in Grande Prairie and 20 High Prairie Dolphins advance to provincials in Calgary.

Aug. 19, 1984: Nicole Davis is crowned Ag Fair Queen at the Kinuso Fair.

Aug. 19, 1986: The Peavine Rangers hit three home runs in the first inning and tie the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League final 2-2 after defeating the High Prairie Playboys 5-1.

Aug. 19, 1987: High Prairie town council votes 3-2 allowing Enilda to hook a water distribution line to the town line.

Aug. 19, 1989: Sucker Creek hosts an all-native rodeo. Local resident Colin Willier performs in bull riding.

Aug. 19, 1990: A Little Britches Rodeo is held for the first time in conjunction with the High Prairie Agricultural Fair.

Aug. 19, 1990: Kerdessa Perry wins the 25-metre backstroke and the gold medal at the Alberta Swimming Championships in Calgary.

Aug. 19, 1990: Mary Lillo and Ena Franics win gold medals in bowling at the Alberta Senior Games in Hinton.

Aug. 19, 1992: South Peace News reports an avian botulism outbreak at Utikuma Lake kills an estimated 50,000 birds.

Aug. 19, 2001: High Prairie Dolphin Nicole Vandermeulen wins the outstanding female swimmer award at the Alberta Swim Meet winning six gold medals and one silver. She breaks the Alberta record in both the 50-metre butterfly and 100-metre freestyle.

Aug. 19, 2001: High Prairie’s Brad Whalen fires a 114 to win the High Prairie Open Golf Tournament by nine strokes. Meanwhile, Freda Steele, of Wetaskiwin, wins the ladies title shooting 187, 12 shots ahead of Merle Johnson of Valleyview.

Aug. 19, 2001: Kim and Dana Seppola win the Golden Walleye Classic at Shaw’s Point Resort on Lesser Slave Lake with a catch of 23.00 pounds.

This Day in World History – August 19, 2023

43 BC – Octavian [Augustus] compels the Roman Senate to elect him Consul.

1263 – King James I of Aragon censors Hebrew writing.

1561 – Mary Queen of Scots arrives in Leith, Scotland to assume throne.

1692 – Five people hanged for witchcraft [20 in all] in Salem, Massachusetts.

1826 – Canada Company chartered to colonize Upper Canada [Ontario].

1839 – Details of first practical photographic process are released.

1887 – Dmitri Mendeleev makes solo ascent by balloon to 11,500 feet.

1891 – William Huggins describes astronomical application of spectrum.

1909 – Indianapolis 500 race track opens.

1919 – Afghanistan declares independence from UK.

1944 – Last Japanese troops driven out of India.

1947 – J. Arens & D. van Dorpen synthetise vitamin A.

1950 – ABC begins Saturday morning kid shows.

1955 – Hurricane Diane kills 200: becomes first billion dollar storm.

1955 – US raises import duty on bicycles 50%.

1957 – US Major David Simons reaches 30,933 meters in a balloon.

1960 – Soviet Sputnik 5 launched; returns first animals live from orbit.

1962 – Homer Blancos plays finest round in golf, shooting a 55.

1965 – Auschwitz trials end with 6 life sentences.

1967 – Beatles’ “All You Need is Love” single goes #1.

1979 – “My Sharonna” by the Knack hits #1 and stays for 42 days.

1979 – Soviet Cosmonauts return to Earth after record 175 days in space.

1993 – Mattel & Fisher Price toy companies merge.

2008 – Lady Gaga releases “Fame” album.

2010 – Operation Iraqi Freedom ends; US crosses border to Kuwait.

2014 – Eastern basin of the Aral Sea dries up.

2015 – Female Viagra libido pill Addyi approves.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 19, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – This may be an intense day, especially if you follow your instincts and say what needs to be said to loved ones. There may be some unresolved issues at home. Do you and your siblings need to address them? If so, today is the day. You can expect some emotional reactions. This will be draining at first but ultimately therapeutic.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – This is just the kind of day you like – intense and supercharged, just like you! It seems there is a deadline coming up, or a time-sensitive project. You will have a lot to do and not a lot of time in which to do it. This is when you are at your most productive. Just remember to drink plenty of water and eat. Even superheroes need fuel in order to accomplish their heroics.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You are an organized, disciplined person. No one who knows you would disagree. But there are times when you need to loosen up a bit, and this is just such a time. Forget about work, chores, and all your daily obligations. You have been working too hard lately. Live a little. Take a holiday. Do not think of this as being irresponsible. Think of it as being human!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today you may have to make some important decisions. You are demanding of your friends and loved ones. Have you ever thought about why? It is possible you demand more of them than you do of yourself, and that does not seem fair, does it? Today, insight and inspiration will show you how you can rectify this. Lower your standards for others or raise your standards for yourself. Level the playing field.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may be thinking about everything you need to do to improve your work situation. You have made your demands clear, but no one seems to be paying attention. Maybe you have approached the wrong people. This could be just the excuse you have always needed to become your own boss. You have creativity and sound business ideas, Leo. Why not see if you can combine the two?

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You are sensitive, and impressionable. You may not appreciate the intense atmosphere building, but it may be just what you need to get motivated. Yes, you are about to face a lot of pressure, but you can handle it. No more planning, no more delays, no more staring off into space. Buckle down and get your work done. You can fantasize during your free time.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – It is one thing to stick to your guns, another altogether to do so without considering the views of others. People may resent this stubbornness. Today you are encouraged to take a good look at yourself. Practice listening rather than speaking and you may be amazed at what you learn. Other people have opinions, too. Some of them are valid. Imagine that!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you may be confronted with one of the harsher aspects of your personality. It can be a bit of a shock when such a thing happens. It may be that your temper flares or you wrestle with feelings of jealousy. You are normally on top of your emotions, and losing control in any way is upsetting. Do not fret. You are human like everyone else. Learn what you can from the experience and move on.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today you will not feel quite like your usual upbeat self. There is nothing to be concerned about. It is just that you have a lot to do and can not help but be focused on it. You certainly are conscientious! See if you can not get out for some fun after you have finished your tasks. You have earned a break.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You are feeling altruistic today. You are eager to do what you can for others. You can now put into action all those lofty visions of volunteering for a worthy cause. It is time to do some real work. You will be astonished at how great it feels to make a direct contribution. Spending time chopping vegetables in a soup kitchen is much more satisfying than mailing a cheque.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Children are highlighted today, either yours or someone else’s. You could be in one of the healing professions. If you are a nurse or doctor, you may have the opportunity to make a big difference in the life of one of your patients. If you are a parent, see if you can spend extra time with your children. You will all benefit from some quality time together.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You have a generous spirit. And today you are feeling particularly altruistic. Finally, you have a chance to help your fellow man in a very real, direct way. Forget about big goals and lofty visions. Do not try to set out to eradicate world hunger. You can go down to a local shelter and help cook a meal for a few dozen people. The personal contact will do you good.