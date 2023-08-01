Today in High Prairie: August 2, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – August 2, 2023

1 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Centre.

2:30 p.m. – High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo.

7 p.m. – AA meeting at Grouard in Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Centre.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 2, 2023

1754 – Pierre C. L’Enfant, Planned Washington, D.C.

1788 – Leopold Gmelin, Developed Gmelin’s Test

1820 – John Tyndall, Demonstrated Why Sky is Blue

1834 – F-Auguste Bartholdi, Designed Statue of Liberty

1886 – John McCurdy, Canadian Aviator

1890 – Marin Sais, Pony Express Girl Actress

1892 – Jack L. Warner, President of Warner Bros.

1905 – Myrna Loy [Williams], Vanity Fair Actress

1912 – Ann Dvorak [McKim], Scarface Actress

1914 – Beatrice Straight, Poltergeist Actress

1924 – Carroll O’Connor, All in the Family Actor

1932 – Peter O’Toole, Lawrence of Arabia Actor

1939 – Wes Craven, Nightmare Elm Street Director

1945 – Joanna Cassidy, Blade Runner Actress

1948 – Chris Bennett, Midnight Express Musician

1950 – Lance Ito, Judge at O.J. Simpson Trial

1950 – Sue Rodriguez, Assisted Suicide Advocate

1952 – Les Dudek, Steve Miller Band Guitarist

1953 – Butch Patrick, The Munsters Actor – Eddie

1960 – Patricia Kotero, Purple Rain Actress

1975 – Ingrid Rubio, Infidels Actress

This Day in Local History – August 2, 2023

Aug. 2, 1889: Father Constant Falher, O.M.I., arrives at St. Bernard Mission in Grouard.

Aug. 2, 1912: The Diamond P. Logging Company defeats Grouard 16-8 in the Grouard Baseball League opener. The league is the farthest north in Canada.

Aug. 2, 1913: The Grouard News reports the headquarters of the Royal North West Mounted Police may be moved to Grouard from Athabasca.

Aug. 2, 1913: The Grouard News reports Northern Merchantile Company Ltd. opens a new general store in Grouard.

Aug. 2, 1913: F.C. Porter writes in the Grouard News that every man, woman and child should sign a petition lobbying the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad to come through Grouard.

Aug. 2, 1914: Twenty-foot boats owned by Hodgson and Walker, of Grouard, bet $100 and race across Lesser Slave Lake.

Aug. 2, 1915: Myles O.C. McDermott is elected to serve on Grouard town council after the resignation of J.R. Connell. McDermott is a former reeve of the Village of Grouard.

Aug. 2, 1962: The newly-elected advisory committee for I.D. No. 125 holds its first meeting. Carson Chemerinski, Leonard Kruger and Mike Poloz, of High Prairie, August Sandquist of Enilda and Jack Peever from Sunset House comprise the committee.

Aug. 2, 1967: Mullen Motors wins first price for Best Commercial Float as the High Prairie Elks Stampede kicks off with a parade.

Aug. 2, 1970: Carson Porisky, piloting his Spirit of High Prairie boat, rescues two Widewater fishermen after their boat capsizes near Slave Lake. Porisky is accompanied by Herb Marquardt in his boat.

Aug. 2, 1972: The Treasury Branch wins best commercial float as the High Prairie Elks Stampede begins.

Aug. 2, 1972: Richard Wayne Marsh, 15, of Joussard, dies after the car he is a passenger in rolls on the Sunset House road. Driver Lorne Dvornek escapes without serious injury, Marsh was thrown from the vehicle.

Aug. 2, 1973: Edmonton’s William John Cameron is killed after being struck by a vehicle driven by Roger Goulet, 19. Cameron had left his vehicle to check his tires when hit.

Aug. 2, 1976: High Prairie Glass opens under the ownership of Bernie Ernewein.

Aug. 2, 1978: Dr. Chris Lewis attends High Prairie a town council meeting to push for fluoridation of the water supply.

Aug. 2, 1978: UGG wins best commercial float as the annual Elks Stampede kicks off with a parade.

Aug. 2, 1981: About 500 people attend the first-ever Grass Drag Races held in High Prairie. About 10 snowmobiles and motorcycles enter the event.

Aug. 2, 1989: South Peace News reports that small fish wash ashore at Hilliard’s Bay the previous week. The deaths are attributed to an algae bloom on Lesser Slave Lake.

Aug. 2, 1989: The High Prairie Elks Stampede opens with the annual parade. For the first time in many years, rain greets parade watchers.

Aug. 2, 1992: High Level’s Mike Young wins the men’s title at the High Prairie Open Golf Tournament shooting 154. Marian Marston wins the women’s title shooting 197.

Aug. 2, 1992: Ed Fudali and Don Adams win the Joussard Walleye Tournament.

Aug. 2, 1996: Vandals strike the recycling bins located at Freson IGA for the third time in a month.

Aug. 2, 2000: Seven cars jump the tracks in a railway accident east of High Prairie. Six of the cars contained diesel fuel, one leaked but the spill was contained.

Aug. 2, 2000: Betty Cunningham retires from High Prairie’s Canada Post Office after 35 years of service.

Aug. 2, 2001: Communities in Bloom judges arrive in High Prairie for judging. A reception is held at the Nazarene Church.

Aug. 2, 2006: Cheyenne Johnson wins the Elks Pro Rodeo Queen Contest.

Aug. 2, 2007: Councillor Rick Dumont assumes the mayor’s chair after the resignation of John Brodrick.

Aug. 2, 2008: Darcy McKenzie’s horse “Bud” is savagely attacked at Atikameg and later destroyed.

Aug. 2, 2011: The High Prairie and District Museum wins first place and $300 in the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Parade.

Aug. 2, 2013: Allyson Gauchier wins the girl’s title and Austin Guttinger the boy’s title at the High Prairie Golf Club’s Frank Carson Memorial Junior Open.

Aug. 2, 2016: Abbey Miller is crowned High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen.

Aug. 2, 2016: Painted Smile, a champion saddle bronc horse owned by Kesler Rodeo, is inducted into the Canadian Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo.

Aug. 2, 2017: South Peace News reports on a letter sent to a High Prairie resident from Alberta Health Minister Sarah Hoffman, telling her that there are no plans to offer dialysis at the High Prairie Health Complex.

Aug. 2, 2017: South Peace News reports on the passing of former councillor and businessman Mike Poulter, who died in his home so an exact date of death was not know.

Aug. 2, 2017: Lawrence Marvel “Skipper” Villeneuve passes away in the Philippines at the age of 75 years. He was involved in farming, road construction, logging, oil exploration and politics.

Aug. 2, 2018: Northern Lakes College announces the demolition of its current site on the east side of town, and announces a temporary move to the old Caisse Horizon Credit Union building.

This Day in World History – August 2, 2023

1610 – Henry Hudson enters the bay later named after him, the Hudson Bay.

1695 – Daniel Quare receives British patent for his portable barometer.

1701 – Great Peace of Montreal signed between New France & Indians.

1790 – First US census conducted; the population was 3,939,214.

1791 – Samuel Briggs and his son, patent nail-making machine.

1802 – Napoleon declared Consul for Life.

1865 – Trans Atlantic Cable being laid snaps and is lost.

1875 – First roller skating rink opens in London.

1880 – British Parliament officially adopts Greenwich Mean Time.

1887 – Rowell Hodge patents barbed wire.

1892 – Charles A. Wheeler patents a prototype of the escalator.

1918 – Japan announces that it is deploying troops to Siberia.

1922 – China is hit by a typhoon; about 60,000 die.

1934 – Adolf Hitler becomes commander-in-chief of German armed forces.

1934 – William Franks twirls Indian club overhead 17,280 times in 1 hour.

1938 – MLB conducts the first test of bright yellow baseballs.

1943 – Uprising at Treblinka Concentration Camp [crematorium destroyed].

1961 – The Beatles first gig as house band of Liverpool’s Cavern Club.

1961 – St Louis Cardinals [NFL] beat Toronto Argonauts [CFL] 36-7.

1965 – Morley Safer’ sends first Vietnam report indicating the US is losing.

1972 – Gold hits record $70 an ounce in London.

1973 – “American Graffiti” starring Richard Dreyfuss premieres.

1986 – Saddam Hussein offers peace in open letter to Iran.

1987 – Don Brown sets flight record for handbow [1,336 yards].

1989 – NASA confirmed Voyager 2’s discovery of 3 more moons of Neptune.

1990 – Iraq invades and occupies Kuwait, Emir flees to Saudi Arabia.

2017 – Great Gritain’s Prince Philip, 96, makes final solo public appearance.

2017 – New larger crypto-currency Bitcoin Cash created.

2017 – Report: more than a billion people around the world need glasses.

2018 – Apple is first USA public listed company to reach $1 trillion value.

2018 – Pope Frances declares the death penalty unacceptable in all cases.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 2, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Emotionally speaking, things might get tense for you today as others demonstrate a rather selfish attitude. Remember that selfishness is not always considered negative. Sometimes it is healthy and necessary to take on a self-centered role. Remember you need to take care of number one at all times. Do not try to pick a fight when other people also demonstrate this behaviour.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You might be quite stirred by the general energy today. “Stirred” may be too light a word. Put on your armour and get ready to do battle. Others may cower when they see what is going on outside, but you will want to jump into the fray. Strong emotions are the weapons of the day. Everyone knows that you have a strong arsenal in this department.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Move in for the kill today. Do not stop until you succeed. Do not let other people’s insecurities become yours. Have confidence in yourself and the way you act around others. Just because someone else feels sad, that does not mean you have to just to make him or her feel better. The best thing you can do is turn the situation around by exhibiting happiness and a fun-loving attitude.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Now is the perfect time to say something you have been meaning to say for quite a while. Get it out in the open. Keeping it inside is only eating away at your internal mechanisms. Stop worrying about the consequences and make the move. Today is a day to be bold and aggressive. Other people might respond similarly, so if you dish it out, be sure you can take it.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your opinions might be the focus of conversation all day. You have a very strong will that you are not afraid to express. You will get that chance. Enlighten others with your wealth of knowledge. Take control of the conversation and accept the mental challenge of trying to win other people over to your side. Whether you are successful or not, you will have a good time trying.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your sensitive heart may be touched by anger today. Do not be afraid of hurting other people’s feelings as you express this emotion. You would be doing yourself and other people a disservice by not revealing the true scope of your emotions. The other parties involved may not have all the facts necessary to make the most educated decision. Aid this process by revealing your perspective.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You might feel a great deal of physical power today. If someone asks you to help move a couch, you are likely to be able to pick the whole thing up by yourself. Do not sell yourself short. You have more internal strength than you reveal to others. There is no need to hide it any longer. Make use of this great power.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – The train is headed out, so you had better hop on. People will not be too sympathetic to your emotional sob story today, so keep it quiet. Whining will most certainly get you kicked off the train altogether. The energy of today is teaching you to toughen up. Do not take it personally, but realize there are important lessons to learn. One is to know when to be silent and obedient.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Jump into action with energy today. Order others around and delegate tasks for a change. An aggressive approach is what is needed, and you have the ability to deliver the goods. Trying to do everything yourself may seem like a great idea at first, but you are better off enlisting help so others can feel more involved and you can concentrate on doing a better job on fewer tasks.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Guard your heart well today. It is a prime target for the abrasive words being tossed around. Your sensitivity leaves you feeling alone and naked in the harsh atmosphere. You might be better off staying in bed. If you decide to go out, be prepared. Know your weaknesses so you can use your energy resources most efficiently.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A position involving power and authority is opening up, and you are the perfect one for the job. Today’s astrological aspect is helping you find the necessary confidence and physical strength. You have the emotional and physical boost you need to feel good about your leadership abilities. This is a time to take control of the situation.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Sticks and stones may break your bones, but names will never hurt you. The problem with today’s energy is there just may be some sticks and stones tossed in your direction. Be on the lookout for such airborne adversity. Powerful forces are operating with emotional aggression. War can break out if you are not careful. Try to maintain the peace. You may need to seek shelter.