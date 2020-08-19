Today in High Prairie, August 20, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – August 20, 2020

No listings!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – August 20, 2020

Carley Cox

Eric Friesen

Kylie Johnson

Lee Guerin

Lyle Martinson

Dahlia Allan

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – August 20, 2020

Larry Francis

Garret Verreault

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 20

1561 – Jacopo Peri, Wrote 1st Recognized Opera

1779 – F. von Bellingshausen, Discovered Antarctica

1900 – Murt O’Donoghue, shot 1st 147 Break in Snooker

1907 – Alan Reed, Voice of Fred Flintstone

1909 – Andre Morell, Ben-Hur Actor

1918 – Jacqueline Susann, Valley of the Dolls Author

1922 – Tetsuzo Akutsu, Built 1st Artificial Heart

1927 – Yootha Joyce, Man About the House Actress

1931 – Don King, Boxing Promotor

1940 – John Lantree, The Honeycombs Rocker

1942 – Isaac Hayes, Shaft Composer

1946 – Connie Chung, American News Anchor

1947 – James Pankow, Chicago Rocker

1948 – Robert Plant, Led Zeppelin Vocalist

1949 – Phil Lynott, Thin Lizzy Rocker

1952 – Rudy Gatlin, Gatlin Brothers Singer

1954 – Theresa Saldana, Raging Bull Actress

1957 – Cindy Nicholas, Swam English Channel 19 Times

1983 – Andrew Garfield, Amazing Spider-Man Actor

This Day in Local History – August 20

Aug. 20, 1969: Work continues on the installation of the first runway lights at the High Prairie Airport.

Aug. 20, 1969: Fire of unknown origin destroys the McLennan Co-op Store. It’s the fifth fire in McLennan in less than three years.

Aug. 20, 1978: The High Prairie Playboys win the Alberta Men’s Intermediate C Fastball title by defeating Calgary 5-2 in the final at Wainwright.

Aug. 20, 1980: South Peace News reports that the East Prairie Eagles win the High Prairie Men’s Fastball League title for the first time. Despite placing last in the league standings, the Eagles rally to win five straight games in the playoffs including a 3-1 win in the final over the High Prairie Playboys.

Aug. 20, 1983: Faust’s Martha Nygaard is crowned queen of the Kinuso and District Agricultural Fair.

Aug. 20, 1986: Judge Roger P. Smith arrives in town to serve as provincial court judge.

Aug. 20, 1994: Delaine Pelland, 20, dies from injuries in an accident three kilometres east of town after colliding with a gravel truck.

Aug. 20, 1994: Gift Lake resident Glen Laderoute wins a boat valued at $30,000. The High Prairie Curling Club sponsors the draw, which is made at the Golden Walleye Classic.

Aug. 20, 1994: The High Prairie Dolphins’ relay team of Nicole Vandermeulen, Ardith Basarab, Erin Pollack and Brandy Kohn wins a bronze medal at the Alberta Swim Meet in Calgary.

Aug. 20, 2000: High Prairie Dolphins’ swimmers win 20 medals at the Alberta Provincial Swimming Competition in Calgary. Nicole Vandermeulen wins four gold medals to lead the club.

Aug. 20, 2007: Denise Fisher dies at the age of 83 years. She was a long-time Catholic Women’s League and Legion Ladies Auxiliary member.

Aug. 20, 2010: The Town of High Prairie holds its first Municipal Day. Staff are recognized and tours of public facilities take place. Beef on a bun is also served.

Aug. 20, 2010: Pleasantview Lodge holds it 50th anniversary celebrations. Among the celebrations is the presentation of a plaque recognizing the past services of long-time lodge manager Gwen McLachlan. She served as manager from 1971-2008.

Aug. 20, 2011: A portion of the Grouard – Peace River Trail is dedicated to William Marx, a long-time supporter of the project and local historian.

Aug. 20, 2016: Donald Victor Adams passes away at the age of 84 years. He formed and owned Adams Transport.

Aug. 20, 2016: High Prairie Scorpions Taekwondo instructor Melissa Isaac attains her Masters Level after passing exams in Whitecourt.

This Day in World History – August 20

2 – Venus and Jupiter in conjunction.

1000 – The foundation of the Hungarian state is established.

1597 – 1st Dutch East India Company ships return from the Far East.

1612 – 9 Pendle witches hanged at Gallows Hill in England.

1741 – Alaska 1st sighted by Danish explorer Vitus Bering.

1882 – Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” debuts in Moscow.

1896 – Dial telephone patented.

1913 – 1st pilot to parachute from an aircraft: Adolphe Pégoud, France.

1920 – Allen Woodring wins Oympic 200-metre dash wearing borrowed shoes.

1929 – 1st airship flight around Earth flying eastward completed.

1953 – Russia publicly acknowledges hydrogen bomb test detonation.

1960 – Senegal breaks from Mali federation, declaring independence.

1965 – Rolling Stones release their single “I Can’t Get No Satisfaction”.

1966 – Beatles pelted with rotten fruit during Memphis concert.

1968 – 200,000 Warsaw Pact Soviet led troops invade Czechoslovakia.

1975 – Viking 1 launched to orbit around Mars, soft landing.

1978 – Mark Vinchesi keeps a frisbee aloft 15.2 seconds.

1980 – Reinhold Messner of Italy is 1st to solo ascent Mount Everest.

1985 – 3,875 mile, 51-day trip completed: on a unicycle!

1993 – Mother Teresa hospitalized with malaria.

1994 – Archbishop Quarracino wants all homosexuals to leave Argentina.

1998 – Supreme Court of Canada rules that Quebec cannot legally secede.

2015 – 30 students at West Point Military Academy injured in pillow fight.

2018 – Measles cases reach record high in Europe with 41,000 cases.

2018 – Venezuela issues new currency in attempt to stop hyperinflation.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 20

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – If there’s something interesting you’ve wanted to try, this is a great day for it. Adventure brings excitement, creative flow, and energy, which are essential to you. You’re highly artistic. Continual stimulation is required to keep your psyche healthy. Experience something new today, even if it’s a walk in a new place. You’ll get the adrenaline you need.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – With today’s energy, you can take steps toward getting things in order. Tackle desk drawers, closets, storage rooms, or filing cabinets. When you create order, you gain a sense of peace and personal control. Mental organization, such as goal planning, brainstorming, or scheduling, will add to this, too. Do what you can to clean out as many mental and physical corners as possible.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today’s energy can have you feeling ready for anything. Given your more radical approach, you may need to keep in check. Humanitarianism is part of your being, so if the pursuit of something you want hurts others, it would be a serious contradiction. Think through your actions before following through to ensure you remain true to your ethical standards.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today might be a good day to take a second shot at something that didn’t work out the first time. Falling flat on your face can damage your self-esteem and confidence, but such things are part of life, and they really do add character. By going back into the ring, you ensure that you build courage and perseverance.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your ability to find innovative approaches to things may serve you well today. Strong energy and mental acuity continue today, and you’ll find that most things come easily. When approaching projects, take extra time to consider possibilities. Try seeing things from every angle. You’ll likely find far more choices than you originally thought there were. Jot down ideas.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – If long-overdue work has piled up, today is the day to dig in. This is especially so for things you weren’t able to handle yesterday. Fortunately, you have added strength and mental acuity. Things will go smoothly. Make the most of this energy by not putting off anything. The pile will just grow if you procrastinate. Do what needs to be done and you’ll feel great.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Don’t worry about being productive today. You might still accomplish more than you have in a long time. The cosmic energy indicates that if you didn’t get everything done that you wanted to yesterday, you’re sure to do it today. Dig in your heels and go. Things will get done with time to spare. If you’re into a creative hobby, work on that, too. You’ll find it rewarding.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Expect an added boost of physical energy today. It’s an excellent day to clean out closets. Exercise like yoga or walking will be most enjoyable. It could also prove to be well worth your while to look at your goals. Are you where you want to be at this stage of your life or are there changes that need to be made? Give your brain and body a good workout.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – If certain projects or tasks have seemed difficult for you to finish, today’s energy will give you the zip you need. The energy indicates that things will go well for you once you get started. It’s a good time to meet with others to discuss business or other arrangements. Your increased communication and cooperative skills will make decisions easier than usual.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You might feel more energetic than you have in a long time. A powerful energy that increases your mental acuity and physical strength can really help you finish anything that’s pending. If you managed to accomplish so much already that you have time to spare, it’s fine to help others with their load. Be sure to put yours first, though.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – If there’s something you’ve wanted to take on, today’s the day. There’s an increase in your physical and mental strength. Dispose of any insecurity or lack of confidence and take the steps to tackle a project or goal. You have an innate ability to make sound judgments and this is what you need to trust. Take steps to get what you want.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – If you’ve been feeling sluggish lately, this will be a welcome day for you. You’ll feel a surge in energy that greatly increases your creativity and physical strength. Seize the opportunity to be outside for sports or a walk. Such things will direct your energy and give your mind a chance to clear. Don’t be surprised if you have more focus later. Make the most of this.