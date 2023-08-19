Today in High Prairie: August 20, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – August 20, 2023

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 20, 2023

1561 – Jacopo Peri, Wrote First Recognized Opera

1779 – F. von Bellingshausen, Discovered Antarctica

1900 – Murt O’Donoghue, Shot First 147 Break in Snooker

1907 – Alan Reed, Voice of Fred Flintstone

1908 – Kingsley Davis, First to coin term “Population explosion”

1909 – Andre Morell, Ben-Hur Actor

1918 – Jacqueline Susann, Valley of the Dolls Author

1922 – Tetsuzo Akutsu, Built First Artificial Heart

1923 – Jim Reeves, American Country Singer

1927 – Yootha Joyce, Man About the House Actress

1931 – Don King, Boxing Promotor

1940 – John Lantree, The Honeycombs Rocker

1942 – Isaac Hayes, Shaft Composer

1946 – Connie Chung, American News Anchor

1947 – James Pankow, Chicago Rocker

1948 – Robert Plant, Led Zeppelin Vocalist

1949 – Phil Lynott, Thin Lizzy Rocker

1952 – Rudy Gatlin, Gatlin Brothers Singer

1954 – Theresa Saldana, Raging Bull Actress

1956 – Rick Olsen, Berlin Guitarist

1957 – Cindy Nicholas, Swam English Channel 19 Times

1970 – Fred Durst, Limp Bizkit Singer

1974 – Amy Adams, American Hustle Actress

1974 – Big Moe, American Rapper

1982 – Andrew Garfield, Amazing Spider-Man Actor

This Day in Local History – August 20, 2023

Aug. 20, 1969: Work continues on the installation of the first runway lights at the High Prairie Airport.

Aug. 20, 1973: Drew Mitchell arrives in High Prairie to begin his new job as district agriculturist.

Aug. 20, 1978: The High Prairie Playboys win the Alberta Men’s Intermediate C Fastball title by defeating Calgary 5-2 in the final at Wainwright.

Aug. 20, 1980: South Peace News reports that the East Prairie Eagles win the High Prairie Men’s Fastball League title for the first time. Despite placing last in the league standings, the Eagles rally to win five straight games in the playoffs including a 3-1 win in the final over the High Prairie Playboys.

Aug. 20, 1983: Faust’s Martha Nygaard is crowned queen of the Kinuso and District Agricultural Fair.

Aug. 20, 1986: Judge Roger P. Smith arrives in town to serve as provincial court judge.

Aug. 20, 1987: The United Carpet Playboys blank the Gift Lake Sluggers 2-0 to take a 2-0 lead in the High Prairie Men’s Fastball League final.

Aug. 20, 1991: The High Prairie Recreation Board opts to pull out of the Joint-Use Agreement with High Prairie School Division.

Aug. 20, 1994: Delaine Pelland, 20, dies from injuries in an accident three kilometres east of High Prairie after colliding with a gravel truck.

Aug. 20, 1994: Gift Lake resident Glen Laderoute wins a boat valued at $30,000. The High Prairie Curling Club sponsors the draw, which is made at the Golden Walleye Classic.

Aug. 20, 1994: The High Prairie Dolphins relay team of Nicole Vandermeulen, Ardith Basarab, Erin Pollack and Brandy Kohn wins a bronze medal at the Alberta Swim Meet in Calgary.

Aug. 20, 2000: High Prairie Dolphins swimmers win 20 medals at the Alberta Provincial Swimming Competition in Calgary. Nicole Vandermeulen wins four gold medals to lead the club.

Aug. 20, 2000: Terry Mills and Randy Lukan, both of Slave Lake, win the Golden Walleye Classic fishing tournament at Shaw’s Point. They won $4,000 in total prize money.

This Day in World History – August 20, 2023

2 – Venus and Jupiter in conjunction.

1000 – The foundation of the Hungarian state is established.

1597 – First Dutch East India Company ships return from the Far East.

1612 – Nine Pendle witches hanged at Gallows Hill in England.

1741 – Alaska is first sighted by Danish explorer Vitus Bering.

1828 – Hindi reform movement Brahmo Samaj founded.

1866 – President Andrew Johnson formally declares US Civil War over.

1882 – Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” debuts in Moscow.

1896 – Dial telephone patented.

1913 – First pilot to parachute from an aircraft: Adolphe Pégoud, France.

1920 – Allen Woodring wins Oympic 200-metre dash wearing borrowed shoes.

1929 – First airship flight around Earth flying eastward completed.

1952 – Soviet Joseph Stalin meets People’s Republic of China’s Zhou Enlai.

1953 – Russia publicly acknowledges hydrogen bomb test detonation.

1960 – Senegal breaks from Mali federation, declaring independence.

1965 – Rolling Stones release their single “I Can’t Get No Satisfaction”.

1966 – Beatles pelted with rotten fruit during Memphis concert.

1968 – 200,000 Warsaw Pact Soviet led troops invade Czechoslovakia.

1975 – Viking 1 launched to orbit around Mars, soft landing.

1978 – Mark Vinchesi keeps a frisbee aloft 15.2 seconds.

1980 – Reinhold Messner of Italy is first to solo ascent Mount Everest.

1985 – 3,875 mile, 51-day trip completed: on a unicycle!

1991 – Estonia formally declares its independence from the USSR.

1993 – Mother Teresa hospitalized with malaria.

1994 – Archbishop Quarracino wants all homosexuals to leave Argentina.

1998 – Supreme Court of Canada rules that Quebec cannot legally secede.

2015 – 30 students at West Point Military Academy injured in pillow fight.

2018 – Measles cases reach record high in Europe with 41,000 cases.

2018 – Venezuela issues new currency in attempt to stop hyperinflation.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 20, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – This could be the luckiest day of the month! But astrology also takes your role into account. In other words, luck is something you have to work for. If you seem to have an incredible streak of luck today, it is probably because you did something earlier to make it happen!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – If you get asked to lead a team in your personal or professional life, jump at the chance. Today you will get all the support you need. Do not be afraid you are not good enough. Things will come together without your having to do much at all. Besides, you already know people are on your side!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You could not dream of a better day to deal with all the little problems in your daily life – broken washing machine, money problems, minor health issues. If your doctor has given you a prescription, you can expect it would work like a miracle drug. Take care of the little things. It will take less time than you think!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Perhaps you can not believe it, but it is time to say goodbye to your rigid attitude. A little pleasure among all that seriousness and responsibility will not do you any harm. This day could help you change your point of view on life. This will feel great!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Life is helping you out at the moment. You might chalk it up to some divine power. Whatever it is, your guardian angel is always by your side. Perhaps you would like to begin something new in your life, like moving or changing lifestyles. At the moment you can do anything you want to do. It will all work out just fine!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Have you ever thought about writing or working for a company in which you can use your excellent communication skills? The planetary alignment emphasizes writing and communication. It is time to show the world you have a gift and that people can count on you to do a great job. Think about the publishing business.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – If you have been thinking of living somewhere else, today will push you to really want to move far away from the place you are living now. Such a move could have consequences for your work situation or family life. It may be time to think seriously about what is holding you back. Wouldn’t the people closest to you be happy to go along?

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You have a great day ahead of you! Everything will work out like clockwork. By the end of the day, you will still have the energy to do something fun with your evening. It is a wonderful day for group activities. If you are not involved in any, why not try a sport, hobby, music, or art?

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may have received some bad news concerning your finances. This is probably the best day you could ask for out of the whole month to deal with these problems. If you want to come out of this situation a winner, it may be necessary to approach things from a different angle than usual. Rest assured that things will probably work out just fine.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today is a relatively calm day that is sure to please you. You may even receive gifts from family and friends as marks of their esteem or love for you. This is just the kind of reassurance you need. Though you have a fairly subtle influence in your relationships with others, it is nevertheless essential to you to be a good friend.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Everyone knows that nothing can stop you when you are determined to get something done. As long as other people are on your side today, you will be amazed at all the things you can accomplish. But do not get too excited, because it is time to take care of those thankless tasks that no one wants to deal with. You may need other people’s help to get them done.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may be considering taking a trip or planning a party with some friends. You may find out today it is up to you to do all the organizing. This will not bother you too much because you know you will do it right. Why don’t you think about really trying to outdo yourself and plan something special that your friends will never forget?