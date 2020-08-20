Today in High Prairie – August 21, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – August 21, 2020

Nicholas Romick

Caul Strebchuk

Kyle Campbell

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – August 21, 2020

Doug Beaupre

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 21

1660 – Hubert Gautier, Wrote 1st Book on Bridge Building

1811 – William Kelly, Invented Steelmaking Process

1891 – Bugs Moran, American Gangster

1896 – Edith MacDonald, Addams Family Actress

1905 – Friz Freleng, Warner Bros. Cartoon Animator

1923 – Arthur Janov, Created Primal Therapy

1924 – Jack Buck, US Sports Broadcaster

1924 – Jack Weston, Dirty Dancing Actor

1936 – Wilt Chamberlain, NBA Hall of Famer

1938 – Kenny Rogers, The Gambler Singer

1939 – Ernie Maresca, Runaround Sue Songwriter

1945 – Patty McCormack, The Ropers Actress

1947 – Carl Giammarese, Buckinghams Guitarist

1951 – Margo Kane, Canadian Playwright

1952 – Keith Hart, Stampede Wrestling Wrestler

1952 – Glenn Hughes, Deep Purple Bassist/Vocalist

1954 – Steve Smith, Journey Drummer

1956 – Kim Cattrall, Star Trek VI Actress

1957 – Kim Sledge, We Are Family Singer

1959 – Richard Zokol, Canadian Pro Golfer

1961 – Stephen Hillenburg, SpongeBob Cartoonist

1969 – Josee Chouinard, Canadian Figure Skater

1973 – Sergey Brin, Google Co-Founder

1986 – Usain Bolt, Jamaican Sprinter

1989 – Hayden Panettiere, One Life to Live Actress

This Day in Local History – August 21

Aug. 21, 1912: Six settlers arrive at the Grouard Land Office at 4 p.m. and wait until 9 a.m. the next day to purchase land to file on one of nine choice quarter sections.

Aug. 21, 1912: Paul G. Jung, president of the Peace River Realty Company, says he has received positive assurances that the Pacific and Hudson Bay Railroad will be built from Bella Coola, B.C. to Fort Churchill, Man. with a branch through Grouard.

Aug. 21, 1968: Salt Prairie’s Bernadine Wilson is chosen as one of Alberta’s Junior Citizen Award winners.

Aug. 21, 1968: Forty-six people sign a letter to the editor asking South Peace News to discontinue its court docket.

Aug. 21, 1968: South Peace News reports that the Salt Prairie Post Office closes after the resignation of postmistress Margery Sahlin. Mail is forwarded to Grouard and/or High Prairie. The post office was opened in the 1930s.

Aug. 21, 1976: The two-day Kinuso Agricultural Fair is held for the first time beginning this day.

Aug. 21, 1974: High Prairie town council is divided over proposed airport development. Site and costs are concerns.

Aug. 21, 1985: South Peace News reports it will cost $338,000 for renovations to Boyt’s Department Store to prepare it for provincial government employees offices.

Aug. 21, 1985: South Peace News reports a proposed $2.8 million marina for Joussard is being re-evaluated.

Aug. 21, 1988: Five High Prairie Dolphins return from provincials in Calgary with 11 medals. Ryan MacDonald wins a gold in the boy’s 15-16 100-metre breaststroke and smashes the provincial record in doing so. He also wins a silver medal in the 200-metre breaststroke. Byron MacDonald wins a silver in the boy’s 17 and over 100-metre breaststroke. The boy’s relay team of Ryan MacDonald, Gus MacDonald, Gordon Read and Ryan Erasmus wins bronze in two relay races.

Aug. 21, 1989: The Sports Palace roof must be fixed or the High Prairie recreation board will look like a bunch of yahoos, says member Bernie LeBlanc. He was concerned about water leaking through the roof if it rained during the Golden Walleye Classic banquet.

Aug. 21, 1989: Aerobics enthusiasts present a list of 10 demands to the High Prairie Recreation Board. Chairman Guy L’Heureux breaks a tie vote and defeats the requests. He invites them to the next meeting to explain their case.

Aug. 21, 1995: Kim Boisson opens the Clothing Cellar in the High Prairie Dental Centre Building.

Aug. 21, 1996: Beung Ho Kim of Gift Lake wins $100,000 in the Lotto 6/49 Plus draw.

Aug. 21, 2005: The Wanham Wildcats win the Wheatbelt Baseball League title after sweeping the High Prairie Angels 3-2 and 10-6 in Wanham.

Aug. 21, 2010: The High Prairie Agriplex and Elks Pro Rodeo Grounds is the site of High Prairie Centennial celebrations. Events held include a bench show, petting zoo, wagon rides, karaoke contest, gymkhana, fashion show, pet/bike costume parades and much more.

Aug. 21, 2016: High Prairie golfer Lee Hunt aces the second hole at the High Prairie Open Golf Tournament.

Aug. 21, 2016: Kirsten Bruder wins a silver medal in the girl’s 9-10 25-metre breaststroke at the Alberta Summer Swimming Championships in Edmonton.

Aug. 21, 2016: Brady Park wins a bronze medal in the boy’s 7-8 50-metre backstroke at the Alberta Summer Swimming Championships in Edmonton.

Aug. 21-24, 2018: Seven High Prairie and area seniors win medals at the Canada 55+ Games in Saint John, N.B. Evelyn Lesiuk wins a gold medal in Ladies Doubles Darts, 65 Years and Under. Her partner was Linda Stevenson of Camrose. Lesiuk teamed with her husband, Bill, to win gold in Mixed Doubles Darts, 65 Years and Under. Evelyn also won a third medal – a bronze – in Ladies Singles Darts, 65 Years and Under. The husband and wife team of Robert and Janet Lemay wins bronze medals in Doubles Cribbage, 65 Years and Under. The cards, as well as strategy, also fall right for Blayne Rubbelke and Don McDonald, who win silver medals in Duplicate Bridge. Frank Tries wins four medals in track and field events in the 80 Years Plus category. Tries wins gold in shot put, gold in discus, silver in long jump, and silver in javelin.

This Day in World History – August 21

1264 – Kublai Khan accepts surrender of younger brother ending civil war.

1841 – John Hampton patents venetian blind.

1852 – Tlingit Indians destroy Fort Selkirk, Yukon.

1888 – William Seward Burroughs patents the adding machine.

1897 – Oldsmobile begins operation as a GM corporation division.

1911 – “Mona Lisa” stolen from the Louvre; recovered in 1913.

1942 – Walt Disney’s animated movie “Bambi” is released.

1942 – World War II: Germans plant Nazi flag on Mount Elbrus [Russia].

1943 – Japan leaves Aleutian Islands.

1959 – Hawaii becomes the 50th US state.

1967 – Ken Harrelson becomes baseball’s 1st free agent.

1968 – After 5 years Soviet Union once again jams Voice of America radio.

1972 – 1st hot air balloon flight over Alps.

1977 – Donna Patterson Brice sets high speed water skiing record: 111 mph.

1987 – “Dirty Dancing” starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey opens.

1989 – Voyager 2 begins a flyby of planet Neptune.

1991 – Latvia declares its independence from USSR.

1996 – Netscape Browser 3.0 is released.

2015 – After 108 years a “message in a bottle” found on German beach.

2017 – Total solar eclipse visible from North America.

2017 – London clock Big Ben chimes for the last time before restoration.

2018 – Water-ice 1st detected on the moon by India’s spacecraft.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 21

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – The fire within you is raging today, and you should be careful how you wield this power. Be proud and triumphant. Walk with your shoulders back and head high. Freedom is important, but make sure others don’t interpret it as you not caring about a person or situation that’s actually quite meaningful to you. Let your heart speak openly and honestly.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – There may be a great deal of fuss over something that seems quite insignificant to you. Try to see the beauty and importance of everything around you. At the same time, make sure you give yourself enough credit for being the person you are. Egos are apt to go through a bit of a transformation that will affect the way you react to the outside world.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Things are coming to a critical point for you today, and you may find that other people openly object to your actions. It’s OK to be a bit selfish if the situation is appropriate. Look at yourself in the mirror and be proud of the person you see. Try not to get lost in the group or think that your personal success and happiness depend on the success of others.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Feel free to speak more loudly today. You’ll find things fall into place more easily if you speak your thoughts outwardly and directly in the presence of others. Bring your internal power under your control instead of becoming a victim of the control games played by others. Your sincere heart is easily manipulated, so be careful you aren’t getting the short end of the stick.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You should bask in a glorious splendour today. There’s a great deal of power at your disposal. You’ll find your ego is healthy, charged, and ready for the battlefield. Work lovingly with the energies that surround you. There’s a great deal of fire in the air that will aid your pursuit of happiness. Don’t settle for anything less than the best, because you’re worth it.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Add more sunshine to your day. It may be time to stir up your inner passion and let it speak with greater confidence than you have been lately. Make sure you heal yourself by letting the people around you hear your truth loud and clear. Don’t play games in order to please others. Stay true to yourself above all else.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You’ll find your spark can easily turn potential energy into kinetic energy. Don’t underestimate the power of your words. Realize the profound impact they have on others and take responsibility for their consequences. Try to use them sparingly if you can. Speak half as much as you normally would, but make each sentence resonate twice as powerfully.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Don’t dwell on your fluctuating moods today. Look at the larger trends and how positive elements are coming together in your favour. Stay optimistic and remember you were put here for a reason. Respect and honour your values by staying in tune with yourself and the world around you. There’s a profound power in your stillness, so cherish all moments of silence.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – This is your day to shine in all your glory. There’s no need to hold anything back. You’ll find you have a great deal of love to share. Your heart is likely to go to extremes today in order to prove its love, passion, and affection. Make sure this energy that’s so true to your core is appreciated and reciprocated by the people with whom you share it.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Try not to lose sight of your own projects or desires. There’s a great deal of power and manipulative energy in the air today that could throw you off course if you aren’t careful. Have confidence in yourself and don’t back down if things get too confrontational. Take control of the car you’re driving instead of just coasting haphazardly down the hill.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Recharge today by getting outside and stretching your arms to the sky. Be proud and courageous. You have the power to turn an unhealthy situation into a positive one, but first you must get rid of all self-doubt. If you don’t have confidence in yourself, it will be hard for others to have confidence in you. Make sure you let the world know exactly where you stand.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Difficult predicaments could arise today if you try to exert your will over others without having the most honourable intentions. It could be you’re using someone else’s fear of you to control him or her. This doesn’t make for a healthy relationship. Try not to snap at others. Make allies, not enemies, and you’ll find you will have nothing to fear.