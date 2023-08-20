Today in High Prairie: August 21, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – August 21, 2023

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 21, 2023

1660 – Hubert Gautier, Wrote First Book on Bridge Building

1811 – William Kelly, Invented Steelmaking Process

1891 – Emiliano M. del Toro, World’s Oldest Man from 2004-07

1891 – Bugs Moran, American Gangster

1896 – Edith MacDonald, Addams Family Actress

1905 – Friz Freleng, Warner Bros. Cartoon Animator

1912 – Toe Blake, Montreal Canadiens Coach

1923 – Arthur Janov, Created Primal Therapy

1924 – Jack Buck, US Sports Broadcaster

1924 – Jack Weston, Dirty Dancing Actor

1936 – Wilt Chamberlain, NBA Hall of Famer

1938 – Kenny Rogers, The Gambler Singer

1939 – Ernie Maresca, Runaround Sue Songwriter

1939 – Harold W. Reid, Statler Bros. Singer

1945 – Patty McCormack, The Ropers Actress

1945 – Basil Poledouris, Hunt For Red October Composer

1947 – Carl Giammarese, Buckinghams Guitarist

1951 – Margo Kane, Canadian Playwright

1952 – Joe Strummer, Rock the Casbah Singer

1952 – Keith Hart, Stampede Wrestling Wrestler

1952 – Glenn Hughes, Deep Purple Bassist/Vocalist

1954 – Steve Smith, Journey Drummer

1956 – Kim Cattrall, Star Trek VI Actress

1957 – Kim Sledge, We Are Family Singer

1959 – Richard Zokol, Canadian Pro Golfer

1961 – Stephen Hillenburg, SpongeBob Cartoonist

1967 – Carrie-Anne Moss, The Matrix Trilogy Actress

1969 – Josee Chouinard, Canadian Figure Skater

1973 – Sergey Brin, Google Co-Founder

1986 – Usain Bolt, Jamaican Sprinter

1989 – Hayden Panettiere, One Life to Live Actress

This Day in Local History – August 21, 2023

Aug. 21, 1912: Six settlers arrive at the Grouard Land Office at 4 p.m. and wait until 9 a.m. the next day to purchase land to file on one of nine choice quarter sections.

Aug. 21, 1912: Paul G. Jung, president of the Peace River Realty Company, says he has received positive assurances that the Pacific and Hudson Bay Railroad will be built from Bella Coola, B.C. to Fort Churchill, Man. with a branch through Grouard.

Aug. 21, 1914: The infant daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Yeaman drinks fly poison but is expected to recover.

Aug. 21, 1963: The High Prairie Booster reports the High Prairie Optimist Midget baseball team goes undefeated in the playoffs to win the league championship.

Aug. 21, 1976: The two-day Kinuso Agricultural Fair is held for the first time beginning this day.

Aug. 21, 1970: Rhonda Gordon, 7, suffers two broken ribs, a broken leg and multiple bruises and cuts after being hit by a car driven by Roby E. Wurtz.

Aug. 21, 1974: Mike Redlak installs 30 new washing machines at High Prairie Speedwash.

Aug. 21, 1974: High Prairie town council is divided over proposed airport development. Site and costs are concerns.

Aug. 21, 1983: The regional swim meet is held in Grande Prairie and 22 High Prairie Dolphins swimmers qualify for provincials.

Aug. 21, 1985: South Peace News reports it will cost $338,000 for renovations to Boyt’s Department Store to prepare it for provincial government employees offices.

Aug. 21, 1985: South Peace News reports a proposed $2.8 million marina for Joussard is being re-evaluated.

Aug. 21, 1985: High Prairie postmaster Laurie Savill says no new post office is approved for High Prairie despite promises from MP Jack Shields. Lack of money is cited.

Aug. 21, 1986: Harry Garbett, 66, of High Prairie, is killed when hit by a car while walking on the grass by the Grouard highway.

Aug. 21, 1988: Five High Prairie Dolphins return from provincials in Calgary with 11 medals. Ryan MacDonald wins a gold in the boy’s 15-16 100-metre breaststroke and smashes the provincial record in doing so. He also wins a silver medal in the 200-metre breaststroke. Byron MacDonald wins a silver in the boy’s 17 and over 100-metre breaststroke. The boy’s relay team of Ryan MacDonald, Gus MacDonald, Gordon Read and Ryan Erasmus wins bronze in two relay races.

Aug. 21, 1989: The Sports Palace roof must be fixed or the High Prairie Recreation Board will look like a bunch of yahoos, says member Bernie LeBlanc. He was concerned about water leaking through the roof if it rained during the Golden Walleye Classic banquet.

Aug. 21, 1989: Sixteen High Prairie Dolphins swimmers return home with 52 medals, including 19 gold, from the regional swim meet in Peace River.

Aug. 21, 1989: Northern Bottling approaches the High Prairie Recreation Board with an offer to place a clock in the Sports Palace arena. As part of the agreement, the board agrees to sell only Coca-Cola products in the concession booth for five years.

Aug. 21, 1989: Aerobics enthusiasts present a list of 10 demands to the High Prairie Recreation Board. Chairman Guy L’Heureux breaks a tie vote and defeats the requests. He invites them to the next meeting to explain their case.

Aug. 21, 1994: Manitoba’s Rick Shpiruk and Laurie Taylor win the Golden Walleye Classic with a catch of 46.95 pounds.

Aug. 21, 1995: Kim Boisson opens the Clothing Cellar in the High Prairie Dental Centre Building.

Aug. 21, 1996: Beung Ho Kim of Gift Lake wins $100,000 in the Lotto 6/49 Plus draw.

Aug. 21, 1997: Roy William Rogers, 21, of High Prairie is killed after being thrown from his vehicle six kilometres south of town.

Aug. 21, 1999: Bridge Crew member Michael Ernest Tallman is killed after being run over by a train.

This Day in World History – August 21, 2023

1264 – Kublai Khan accepts surrender of younger brother ending civil war.

1841 – John Hampton patents venetian blind.

1852 – Tlingit Indians destroy Fort Selkirk, Yukon.

1888 – William Seward Burroughs patents the adding machine.

1897 – Oldsmobile begins operation as a GM corporation division.

1911 – “Mona Lisa” stolen from the Louvre; recovered in 1913.

1942 – Walt Disney’s animated movie “Bambi” is released.

1942 – World War II: Germans plant Nazi flag on Mount Elbrus [Russia].

1943 – Japan leaves Aleutian Islands.

1959 – Hawaii becomes the 50th US state.

1967 – Ken Harrelson becomes baseball’s first free agent.

1968 – After 5 years Soviet Union once again jams Voice of America radio.

1972 – First hot air balloon flight over Alps.

1977 – Donna Patterson Brice sets high speed water skiing record: 111 mph.

1987 – “Dirty Dancing” starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey opens.

1989 – Voyager 2 begins a flyby of planet Neptune.

1991 – Latvia declares its independence from USSR.

1996 – Netscape Browser 3.0 is released.

2012 – 20 people in Congo die from the Ebola virus.

2015 – After 108 years a “message in a bottle” found on German beach.

2017 – Total solar eclipse visible from North America.

2017 – London’s clock Big Ben chimes for the last time before restoration.

2018 – Water-ice is first detected on the moon by India’s spacecraft.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 21, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Trying to talk your way out of tasks and obligations probably is not the best way to win friends today. In fact, this is a time to get yourself in gear and take responsibility for your actions. The time you spend trying to weasel your way out of something is better spent just doing the thing that you need to do. Be understanding and receptive of other people’s objectives.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Just when you thought you had everything figured out and planned correctly, another obstacle appears. Your first reaction may be to get upset. Rage will not help. You can not always control everything. There are bound to be surprises. Plan for what you can, but know there are often unknown forces working against your aims. Watch out!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – The fire within you may be burning brightly, but unfortunately, there is not a great deal of fuel available to keep it going. It may seem as if people are trying to rain on your parade, but they are just trying to do their duty. Relax and contemplate what is going on around you. This may not be the best day to implement change and promote new ideas.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may find other people are the missing variable in the equation that you seek answers to today. Do not feel like you have to come up with all the details and resolutions yourself. Work with those who also have something to contribute to the situation at hand. A quiet, disciplined approach is exactly what is needed to plow through any problem that needs fixing.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – By jumping around from place to place, you may end up feeling like you are getting nowhere. Instead of tackling many different tasks, today is better spent focusing your energy on one. Start from ground level and work up. Get to the root of the problem and many of the related issues will simply dissolve as you work.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Make a plan at the beginning of the day for what you want to accomplish by sundown. This is a good time to tackle many of the nitpicky tasks that require your attention. Be conscious of the fact there are time limits and restrictions on some of the things you are working on. Keep on task and try not to get distracted by other people.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You might have to adjust your way of thinking in order to match the energy of the situations around you. While you may feel a desire to strike out into some new, adventurous activity, there is a strong resistance asking you to be more cautious and stable. Do not lose touch with your pioneering attitude, but do not fall prey to reckless behaviour, either.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your steady nature will be greatly appreciated today. A well thought-out plan of attack is the one that wins approval from the higher-ups. You know the best way to proceed and now all you need is the confidence to follow through with your ideas. Getting things started should be easier for you today since your mind is working in harmony with your heart.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – It is possible you are feeling obliged to do something out of a sense of duty toward family or loved ones. Take this time to help someone who is struggling with who they are and what they are doing in this world. Your concern for others reflects a noble sense of empathy that you should develop more regularly. We are only as strong as the weakest link. Do your part to strengthen the chain.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your thinking is clear today, but it might be hard to take action on your thoughts. A restrictive force may seem to be holding you back. A sense of discipline is welling up within you, reminding you to add a touch of conservatism to whatever it is that you have in mind. Take the opportunity to pursue tasks that require you to be reserved and collected.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your flamboyant approach may not get as much attention today as you would like. Do not push yourself to achieve something that is not working. By insisting that something should be done your way, you will only create enemies and bottlenecks in whatever task you are trying to accomplish. A thoughtful, conscious, reserved approach is going to win today.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You have exactly the right amount of discipline and sense of duty to accomplish quite a bit today. Your thinking should be clear. Your sense of time and restriction works in your favour to help you figure out any puzzles that present themselves. You have a strong will that helps you complete just about every task you undertake.