Today in High Prairie – August 22, 2020

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – August 22, 2020

Carla Meier

Meghan Payne

Lionel Packulak

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – August 22, 2020

Jack Lau

Ken Malanowich

Terry Cook

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 22

1771 – Henry Maudslay, Inventor of Metal Lathe

1827 – Ezra Butler Eddy, Eddy Company [Matches]

1867 – Charles F. Jenkins, Inventor of Auto Self-Starter

1880 – George Herriman, Krazy Kat Cartoonist

1904 – Deng Xiaoping, Chinese Leader [1978-92]

1915 – James Hillier, Invented Electron Microscope

1920 – Denton Cooley, 1st Artificial Heart Surgery

1920 – Ray Bradbury, Fahrenheit 451 Author

1934 – Norman Schwarzkopf, US Army general [Gulf War]

1939 – Carl Yastrzemski, Boston Red Sox

1939 – Valerie Harper, Mary Tyler Moore Show Actress

1941 – Michael Aldrich, Invented Online Shopping

1945 – Ron Dante, Archies Singer-Sugar, Sugar

1947 – Cindy Williams, Laverne & Shirley Actress

1947 – Donna Godchaux, Grateful Dead Rocker

1949 – Diana Nyad, 1st to swim Bahamas to Florida

1957 – Steve Davis, Pro Snooker Player

1958 – Ian Mitchell, Bay City Rollers Rocker

1961 – Debbi Peterson, Bangles Drummer

1961 – Roland Orzabal, Tears for Fears Vocalist

1962 – James Debarge, Debarge Keyboardist

1964 – Mats Wilander, Swedish Tennis Pro

1967 – Ty Burrell, Modern Family Actor

1970 – JM Bombardier, Canadian Pairs Figure Skater

1971 – Richard Armitage, The Hobbit Actor

1973 – Howie Dorough, Backstreet Boys Singer

This Day in Local History – August 22

Aug. 22, 1914: Peace River MPP A. Patterson announces he is trying to get a flour mill built in the district.

Aug. 22, 1914: Dr. Rimer of Dawson City relocates in Grouard.

Aug. 22, 1963: MP Gerald Baldwin cuts the ribbon to officially open the Federal Building in High Prairie.

Aug. 22, 1984: High Prairie town manager Bryce Walt resigns to take a similar position at Whitehorse. Hedley Crowther is later named acting manager.

Aug. 22, 1987: Three High Prairie Dolphins win gold medals at the Alberta Swim Meet. Ryan MacDonald breaks the provincial record in the boy’s 15-16 100-metre breaststroke to win gold while Robin McCallum wins a gold in the 100-metre individual medley. She also wins three other medals. Byron MacDonald wins his gold in the men’s open 100-metre breaststroke.

Aug. 22, 1992: The High Prairie team of Lloyd Stevens and Ken Porisky finishes second in the Golden Walleye Classic. The father-son team of Nero and Paul Paludet of Edmonton win the event.

Aug. 22, 1993: Ian Griffiths wins four gold medals at the Alberta Summer Swimming Association’s meet in Edmonton. Griffiths wins the 200-metre freestyle, 50-metre freestyle, 100-metre freestyle and 200-metre individual medley races.

Aug. 22, 1997: Cee Cee’s Coffee House celebrates its grand opening with Charlene Johansson and Connie Johansson as owners.

Aug. 22, 2000: Vandals break into, damage and steal several items from the High Prairie Church of the Nazarene.

Aug. 22, 2005: Wade Sekulich and Ken Fradsham open Magic Wand Carpet Cleaning.

Aug. 22, 2007: Peavine Metis Settlement celebrates an official sod turning for the new arena, school, soccer field, baseball diamonds, playground and sewage lagoon.

Aug. 22, 2010: A memorial wall is dedicated at the Anglican Church Cemetery. Included are the 186 names of the people buried in unknown gravesites.

Aug. 22, 2013: Carol Shaben returns to High Prairie to promote her book Into the Abyss.

Aug. 22, 2018: South Peace News reports three applications are received by the Alberta Liquor and Gaming Commission for cannabis stores in the High Prairie region.

This Day in World History – August 22

565 – Reports of seeing monster in Loch Ness.

1485 – English King Richard III killed: last king to die in battle.

1762 – 1st female [Ann Franklin] US newspaper editor.

1770 – James Cook’s expedition lands on the east coast of Australia.

1788 – Sierra Leone settled by British as a haven for former slaves.

1848 – The United States annexes New Mexico.

1849 – The 1st air raid in history; Austria launches balloons vs Italy.

1865 – William Sheppard issued the first US patent for liquid soap.

1901 – Cadillac Motor Company is founded.

1902 – US President Theodore Roosevelt 1st US CEO to ride in a car.

1910 – Japan annexes Korea after 5 years as a protectorate.

1941 – Nazi troops reach Lenningrad.

1944 – Adolf Hitler orders Paris to be destroyed.

1945 – Vietnam conflict begins as Ho Chi Minh leads successful coup.

1962 – Failed assassination attempt on French president Charles de Gaulle.

1963 – World record altitude of 354,200 feet achieved.

1964 – Supreme’s “Where Did Our Love Go” reaches #1.

1968 – 1st papal visit to Latin America, Pope Paul VI arrives in Bogota.

1972 – Rhodesia expelled by IOC for its racist policies.

1986 – NASA announces tests designed to verify ignition pressure dynamics.

1987 – Madonna’s “Who’s That Girl” single goes #1.

1988 – Australia unveils 1st platinum coin [Koala].

1989 – 1st complete ring around Neptune discovered.

1994 – DNA testing links O.J. Simpson to murder of Nicole Simpson.

2004 – Athens Olympic marathon is run on same route as 1896 Games.

2007 – The Storm botnet sends out a record 57 million e-mails in 1 day.

2017 – India’s highest court outlaws instant divorce for Muslim men.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 22

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today is your day, so live it up! If it seems like things have been rather intense lately, don’t worry, they’re apt to lighten up quite a bit today. Feel free to be your usual jolly self, the one who adds humour to the group. Your laughter will be appreciated. Come into the forefront. Bring things up to your level and you’ll find that others willingly join you there.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Be careful you aren’t acting in a way that you dislike in others. You could find you’re slowly taking on the traits of the people you despise. Lighten up a bit and put a smile on your face. If you continue to see the negative side of everything, it’s likely other people will only see the negative side of you.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The day’s general mood should fit quite well with your agenda. There’s no need to fixate on the negative. Keep things light and upbeat and worry about the consequences later. This is the time to be adventurous and explore. Don’t let anyone else tell you how to run your show. You have a strong will and strong opinions, so don’t be afraid to express either.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You may need a translator to get through to people today. It could be hard to make decisions, but not impossible. Today’s tip is to err on the side of adventure. Trust that good luck will pull you through if you take risks. You may feel unappreciated. Ask for help when you need it, but don’t rely on others to heal you. Most of this work needs to come from within.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Take yourself on a mental adventure today in which you explore new aspects of your world. Discuss philosophy and religion. Get to the core of a matter that seriously interests you. Now is a good time to consider taking classes or engaging in some form of higher learning. Your emotions come from a point of great power and you should use this energy wisely.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You could be asked to make some spontaneous decisions today you might not feel entirely comfortable making. You could feel you don’t have enough facts to make an educated decision about what to do next. Realize that sometimes it’s necessary to bite the bullet and make the best choice based on the knowledge you have. Be adventurous and trust your judgment.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Emotionally, you may feel as if you’re running up against a brick wall. It could be that your first reaction is to drown your sorrows in drink. Escapism is only a temporary remedy. If things slam in your face today, use this as an indication that you need to take necessary action. Don’t keep bouncing around from one thing to the next in order to avoid the obvious. Face the music.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your emotions could be extra powerful today, although something may not feel as if it’s sitting right. It could be a feeling of manipulation. Perhaps you’ve misjudged someone else’s sensitivity and now they’re working to get back at you in a subtle yet harmful way. Attend to your feelings and spend time alone if it helps you get more in tune with your emotions.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Take hold of this day as if it’s your own and use it to grow your dreams. You’ll find a great deal of power and dynamism in the air urging you to take the adventurous route. There’s no need to hold back. The door is open and waiting for you to take the leap of faith to the other side. Don’t even worry about consequences now. Your good luck will pull you safely through.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – There’s a fiery tone to the day that can’t be ignored. You may find that adjustments need to be made in your own plan of attack in order to get on the same page with other people. Don’t worry if things don’t go according to your plans. In fact, the best route to take is the one that wasn’t even planned. Do something that you’ve never done before.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – There’s an extra spark in your eye that people won’t be able to ignore. Today’s a good day to get your point across, because you’ll find people more open and receptive to new things than usual. Speak with confidence and you’ll go far. It’s important for you to say what you feel. If you don’t, others will find reasons to walk all over you.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Take yourself on a mental adventure today in which you explore new aspects of your world. Discuss philosophy and religion. Get to the core of a matter that seriously interests you. Now is a good time to consider taking classes or engaging in some form of higher learning. Your emotions come from a point of great power and you should use this energy wisely.