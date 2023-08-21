Today in High Prairie: August 22, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – August 22, 2023

9:30 a.m. – Northern Sunrise County council meeting in chambers.

10 – 11 a.m. – Seniors’ Coffee Morning at Nampa Foods.

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 22, 2023

1771 – Henry Maudslay, Inventor of Metal Lathe

1827 – Ezra Butler Eddy, Eddy Company [Matches]

1836 – Archibald M. Willard, Spirit of ’76 Artist

1867 – Charles F. Jenkins, Inventor of Auto Self-Starter

1880 – George Herriman, Krazy Kat Cartoonist

1904 – Deng Xiaoping, Chinese Leader [1978-92]

1909 – Julius J. Epstein, Casablanca Screenwriter

1911 – Edith Atwater, Love on a Rooftop Actress

1915 – James Hillier, Invented Electron Microscope

1920 – Denton Cooley, First Artificial Heart Surgery

1920 – Ray Bradbury, Fahrenheit 451 Author

1924 – James Kirkwood, A Chorus Line Actor

1925 – Honor Blackman, Goldfinger Actress

1934 – Norman Schwarzkopf, US Army general [Gulf War]

1939 – Carl Yastrzemski, Boston Red Sox

1939 – Valerie Harper, Mary Tyler Moore Show Actress

1941 – Bill Parcells, New York Giants Coach

1941 – Michael Aldrich, Invented Online Shopping

1945 – Ron Dante, Archies Singer “Sugar, Sugar”

1947 – Cindy Williams, Laverne & Shirley Actress

1947 – Donna Godchaux, Grateful Dead Rocker

1949 – Diana Nyad, First to swim Bahamas to Florida

1957 – Holly Dunn, Daddy’s Hands Singer

1957 – Steve Davis, Pro Snooker Player

1958 – Ian Mitchell, Bay City Rollers Rocker

1961 – Debbi Peterson, Bangles Drummer

1961 – Roland Orzabal, Tears for Fears Vocalist

1962 – James Debarge, Debarge Keyboardist

1964 – Mats Wilander, Swedish Tennis Pro

1966 – GZA [Gary Grice], American Rapper

1967 – Ty Burrell, Modern Family Actor

1970 – JM Bombardier, Canadian Pairs Figure Skater

1971 – Richard Armitage, The Hobbit Actor

1973 – Howie Dorough, Backstreet Boys Singer

This Day in Local History – August 22, 2023

Aug. 22, 1914: Peace River MPP A. Patterson announces he is trying to get a flour mill built in the district.

Aug. 22, 1914: Dr. Rimer of Dawson City relocates in Grouard.

Aug. 22, 1963: A ceremony is held to officially open the High Prairie Federal Building.

Aug. 22, 1977: The High Prairie Recreation Board hears at its regular meeting that High Prairie Minor Hockey is willing to put $18,000 worth of renovations into the Sports Palace arena. The renovations would include the construction of four additional dressing rooms with toilets and showers.

Aug. 22, 1984: High Prairie town manager Bryce Walt resigns to take a similar position at Whitehorse. Hedley Crowther is later named acting manager.

Aug. 22, 1987: Three High Prairie Dolphins win gold medals at the Alberta Swim Meet. Ryan MacDonald breaks the provincial record in the boy’s 15-16 100-metre breaststroke to win gold while Robin McCallum wins a gold in the 100-metre individual medley. She also wins three other medals. Byron MacDonald wins his gold in the men’s open 100-metre breaststroke.

Aug. 22, 1992: The High Prairie team of Lloyd Stevens and Ken Porisky finishes second in the Golden Walleye Classic. The father-son team of Nero and Paul Paludet of Edmonton win the event.

Aug. 22, 1993: Jim Wagg and Greg Munch win $20,000 and first place at the Golden Walleye Classic.

Aug. 22, 1993: Ian Griffiths wins four gold medals at the Alberta Summer Swimming Association’s meet in Edmonton. Griffiths wins the 200-metre freestyle, 50-metre freestyle, 100-metre freestyle and 200-metre individual medley races.

Aug. 22, 1997: Cee Cee’s Coffee House celebrates its grand opening with Charlene Johansson and Connie Johansson as owners.

Aug. 22, 1999: An accident at Joussard claims the life of six-year-old High Prairie resident Travis Quartly.

Aug. 22, 2000: Vandals break into, damage and steal several items from the High Prairie Church of the Nazarene.

Aug. 22, 2001: The M.D. of Big Lakes and Town of High Prairie decide to take the proposed Rec-Plex to the voters in the Oct. 15 municipal election.

Aug. 22, 2001: The M.D. of Big Lakes questions the Town of High Prairie’s plans to purchase 130 acres of land owned by John Kryzalka just west of town.

This Day in World History – August 22, 2023

565 – Reports of seeing monster in Loch Ness.

1485 – English King Richard III killed: last king to die in battle.

1762 – First female [Ann Franklin] US newspaper editor.

1770 – James Cook’s expedition lands on the east coast of Australia.

1788 – Sierra Leone settled by British as a haven for former slaves.

1848 – The United States annexes New Mexico.

1849 – The first air raid in history; Austria launches balloons vs Italy.

1865 – William Sheppard issued the first US patent for liquid soap.

1901 – Cadillac Motor Company is founded.

1902 – US President Theodore Roosevelt is first US CEO to ride in a car.

1910 – Japan annexes Korea after 5 years as a protectorate.

1941 – Nazi troops reach Lenningrad.

1944 – Adolf Hitler orders Paris to be destroyed.

1945 – Vietnam conflict begins as Ho Chi Minh leads successful coup.

1952 – Penal colony on Devil’s Island is permanently closed.

1962 – Failed assassination attempt on French president Charles de Gaulle.

1963 – World record altitude of 354,200 feet achieved.

1964 – Supreme’s “Where Did Our Love Go” reaches #1.

1968 – First papal visit to Latin America, Pope Paul VI arrives in Bogota.

1972 – Rhodesia expelled by IOC for its racist policies.

1986 – NASA announces tests designed to verify ignition pressure dynamics.

1987 – Madonna’s “Who’s That Girl” single goes #1.

1988 – Australia unveils first platinum coin [Koala].

1989 – First complete ring around Neptune discovered.

1994 – DNA testing links O.J. Simpson to murder of Nicole Simpson.

2004 – Athens Olympic marathon is run on same route as 1896 Games.

2007 – The Storm botnet sends out a record 57 million e-mails in 1 day.

2012 – Russia and Vanuatu become members of the World Trade Organization.

2017 – India’s highest court outlaws instant divorce for Muslim men.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 22, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Things should go quite well in the department of love today. Pursue creative projects in social environments. The more time you spend with others, the more fulfilled you will be by sundown. You are fueled by others’ energy. Spend time with the people you love and you will feel a solid sense of self-worth.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Stay busy today. Keep your mind occupied with basic tasks that need doing. You can accomplish a lot by multitasking, writing down a plan, and sticking to it. There is no shortage of things that need to be done so stop procrastinating. If you feel stuck on something, do not be afraid to ask for help. Friends and co-workers are your greatest resources right now.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You are at an emotional climax now. Things are coming to a critical point. Little issues in your relationships you have ignored are coming back to haunt you. Someone could be trying to cross you at this time, or maybe it just feels that way. Do not get overly paranoid. The whole world is not out to get you.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may feel confused. If so, take a breath and slow down. Being frantic will only run you in circles. Your heart and mind are buzzing in all directions, so try to settle down. Do not feel like you need to come up with any particular solutions. Trying to pin things down will only frustrate you and waste your time.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Embrace your loved ones. Let your heart lead the way. Things will flow your way if you let them. Do not try to fight the good fortune that comes. If you try to force the door open, it will not budge. Knock gently and it will open by itself. You mind is quick today. Get things moving in a positive direction. Jump on the uphill spiral to success.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Listen to the birds today. They have a song for you, telling you to be happy. Take time to do things that make you feel good. Connect with creative people and projects that get your artistic juices flowing. Keep things light and uplifting. It may be hard to make a decision about anything right now, but do not let that keep you from being productive.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – There is power behind your heart and you might come across more forcefully than usual in the love and romance department. This is a good day to make a bold move toward someone. Your internal fire burns more brightly than ever. Share this warmth. Spreading your love will ensure that people are happy to keep you warm on days when your fire sputters out.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You might feel like your heart requires a bit more attention than usual. There could be a close loved one who is even needier than you. Either way, this situation is going to cause tension in an important relationship. If you are not currently involved with someone, this is probably for the better. Things are not always as they seem.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Things go well in your love life today, but only if you let them happen. You must first open your arms to give and receive. If your arms are full of laundry, it will be harder for people to hug you. Take your clothes to the cleaners and keep your arms free to receive the love you need. Remember that giving is as important as receiving.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Spend time with someone you love today, but keep things light and easy. Do not go too deep, and do not expect others to necessarily feel the things you feel. You might feel slighted when others do not give you the attention you think you deserve. Do not take it personally. Others may be unfocused and short of attention. Do not expect any major commitments or deep conversations right now.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Love is in the air for you. You will be rewarded handsomely because you have so many things to offer. Spread your love everywhere. Skip from place to place and person to person, receiving smiles of pleasure. Put your worries aside. There is every reason to be happy. Laughter keeps you young.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You feel indecisive when it comes to a romantic situation. You might ask yourself questions about how to proceed. Do not get overwhelmed by all the possibilities. Take things one step at a time. The more you read into each small gesture, the crazier you will drive yourself. Do not run around in circles. Confront the issues.