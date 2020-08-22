Today in High Prairie – August 23, 2020

What’s Happening Today – August 23, 2020

No listings!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – August 23, 2020

Donna Sawchyn

Austin Stout

Michael Matula

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – August 23, 2020

Seamus Robson

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 23

1754 – Louis XVI, King of France, Guillotined

1843 – William Southam, Canadian Newspaper Publisher

1912 – Gene Kelly, An American in Paris Actor

1917 – Tex Williams, American Country Singer

1922 – Brian Young, Christian Aid Chairman

1922 – Pierre Gauvreau, Quebec Painter, TV Producer

1931 – Barbara Eden, I Dream of Jeannie Actress

1936 – Rudy Lewis, Drifters Rocker

1940 – Richard Sanders, WKRP in Cincinnati Actor

1946 – Keith Moon, Who Drummer

1949 – Rick Springfield, Jessie’s Girl Singer

1949 – Shelley Long, Cheers Actress

1949 – Woody Paul, Riders in the Sky Singer

1951 – Jimi Jamison, Survivor Rocker

1951 – Mark Hudson, Hudson Brothers Comedian

1972 – Anthony Calvillo, Montreal Alouette

1977 – Jared Fogle, Subway Spokesperson

1978 – Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Laker

1988 – Alice Glass, Canadian Singer

This Day in Local History – August 23

Aug. 23, 1972: South Peace News reports on the construction of a 33-lot subdivision north of High Prairie Elementary School. Price of the lots is estimated at $3,400 to $4,000.

Aug. 23, 1985: The new Sucker Creek Recreation Centre opens.

Aug. 23, 1986: High Prairie’s Stan Cunningham, scheduled to make his pro boxing debut in the Willie DeWit undercard in Grande Prairie, learns that the card is cancelled.

Aug. 23, 1986: Two High Prairie Dolphins return home with medals from provincials. Ryan MacDonald wins a silver in the boy’s 13-14 100-metre breaststroke while Ian Griffiths wins a bronze in the boy’s 9-10 100-metre medley.

Aug. 23, 1989: South Peace News reports ForAlta Resources is charged with four violations under the Occupational Health and Safety Act in connection with the deaths of Patricia Greentree, 28, and Gwen Ward, Sept. 16, 1988.

Aug. 23, 1992: The High Prairie Dolphins win four silver and a bronze medal at the Alberta Provincial Swimming Championships in Edmonton. Ian Griffiths wins two silver and a bronze while Owen Smith also wins a silver. The girl’s eight years and under relay team of Ardith Basarab, Paige Gibbon, Casey Hassenstein and Nicole Vandermeulen also wins a silver medal.

Aug. 23, 1993: The Alberta government places an ad in the Edmonton Journal asking for proposals to develop a forestry-based plant in the vicinity of High Prairie.

Aug. 23, 1994: The American Bus Association rates the Golden Walleye Classic as one of the top 100 events in North America.

Aug. 23, 1999: Paving of the Riana Otto Memorial Walking Trails begins.

Aug. 23, 2000: South Peace News reports that the Swan River Indian Band near Kinuso is $4.9 million in debt.

Aug. 23, 2006: High Prairie’s RBC branch celebrates 60 years of service in High Prairie.

Aug. 23-25, 2019: The High Prairie and District Golf Club holds its 50th annual open tournament. A special golf club is made for George Bennett, 97, who strikes the opening drive. Lee Hunt wins the men’s title and Judy Hamelin the women’s title.

Aug. 23, 2019: Verda Kozie passes away at the age of 89 years. She was a dedicated community volunteer and helped her husband Stan run the family businesses.

This Day in World History – August 23

79 – Mount Vesuvius begins stirring, goes on to destroy Pompeii.

1541 – French explorer Jacques Cartier lands near Quebec City.

1617 – 1st one-way streets open in London.

1799 – Napoleon leaves Egypt for France en route to seize power.

1839 – British capture Hong Kong from China.

1904 – Automobile tire chain patented.

1919 – “Gasoline Alley” cartoon strip premieres in Chicago Tribune.

1923 – Aviation history: 1st mid-air refueling occurs.

1924 – Mars’ closest approach to Earth since 10th century.

1930 – 1st British Empire Games close in Hamilton, Canada.

1933 – Mahatma Gandhi released from Indian jail following hunger strike.

1939 – Land speed record of 365.85 mph set in Utah.

1940 – German Luftwaffe begins night bombing on London.

1948 – World Council of Churches formed by 147 churches from 44 countries.

1953 – Braves’ Phil Paine is 1st former major leaguer to play in Japan.

1953 – Phil Grate sets record for throwing a baseball: 443 feet.

1954 – 1st flight of the C-130 Hercules transport aircraft.

1960 – World’s largest frog [3.3 kg] caught in Equatorial Guinea.

1963 – Beatles release single “She Loves You” in the UK.

1966 – Lunar Orbiter 1 takes 1st photograph of Earth from moon.

1968 – Ringo Starr quits Beatles over a disagreement [temporarily].

1987 – 15-year old boy hijacks KLM B737, demands $1 billion.

1990 – East & West Germany announce that they would unite on Oct. 3.

1996 – Osama bin Laden issues message declaring war against Americans.

2005 – Hurricane Katrina forms over the Bahamas.

2007 – Hashtag invented and 1st used in a tweet.

2011 – Libyan leader Muammar al-Gaddafi is overthrown.

2015 – Boy, 12, trips and rips $1.5 million “Flowers” painting in Taiwan.

2017 – World’s driest place – Atacama Desert in Chile – blooms after rain.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 23

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Some new information about an interesting field could have you browsing the web and looking through books to learn more. This could involve law, philosophy, history, or spirituality. You could find so much that you want to take notes or make a lot of photocopies. Don’t tire yourself out and try to keep track of time. You might miss dinner or get to bed very late.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today you might learn about new and creative ways to increase your income, possibly involving technology in some way. So much new information could come your way you find it hard to keep track of it, so make sure you take note of where you found it so you can consult the source later. Your mind could be going so fast that you need to take a walk to clear your head.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Social events could put you in touch with interesting people in intriguing professions. You might get involved in some fascinating conversations that provide you with a lot of useful information. Some of what you hear could be so bizarre that you find it difficult to believe. New friendships or groups could result from this interaction, so get contact information. Enjoy!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A friend or colleague could recommend some books that you want to read right away. Be sure you take breaks and rest your eyes from time to time to avoid eyestrain and headaches today. It’s also important to remember to get out and go for a walk, weather permitting. Your body needs stimulation as much as your mind, and a walk will clear your head. Enjoy your day!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today your mind will be quick, insightful, and inspired. Your creative impulses should go a thousand miles an hour and ideas should pop in and out of your head like crazy. Most likely you’ll want to drop everything else and write down all your ideas. Make use of this inspiration while you can, as it may come in fits and starts. You could be surprised by what you produce.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – If visitors are able to pop in and out during the day, you’ll be in the right frame of mind to enjoy their company. Expect interesting news and stimulating conversation. At the end of the day, your mind may be going like a house afire, so it might be a good idea to take a walk or get some other form of exercise or else you might not be able to sleep.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Don’t be surprised if your inbox fills with e-mail or your phone rings off the hook. Friends, relatives, and colleagues could have great news and useful information. One or more of these messages could inspire you to send a few of your own or even pay some visits. Most of what you learn should be positive and exciting, although some things may be confusing.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Inspiration is the word for today. Your creative talent should blossom and motivate you to work on wonderful ideas. This could involve music, painting, decorating, or cooking. Relax and have fun with it. Whatever you do, you’ll probably be pleased with the results. Feedback from others should be encouraging. Make notes of ideas you don’t use today to remember them later.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today your physical and mental energy should be operating at a very high level. You probably won’t spend much time inside if you can avoid it. Expect get-togethers with friends and colleagues, if possible, and some stimulating, animated discussions. You may want to get in a good workout. This is a great day to enjoy the evening, perhaps watching an online concert, play, or movie. Have a great day!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your intuition is likely to be very keen today. Accurate psychic insights could come to you thick and fast. Your imagination is also strong, and you might come up with ideas to enrich your home, work, or anything else on your mind. Don’t be surprised if you seem to know what others will say before they even think of it. Write down any premonitions to verify later.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Get-togethers with friends or meetings with a small group, if possible, should prove informative and enlightening today, although some of it may be a bit perplexing. You may have useful information to share, but you’ll probably spend as much time listening as talking. Your friends may have happy news. Don’t be surprised if day’s end finds you more tightly bonded than before. Enjoy!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today things could be rather hectic at work. You’ll probably be very busy and happy with whatever results you produce. You could tire yourself out, so be sure to take occasional breaks, and certainly don’t forget to eat. Don’t be surprised if colleagues pay you a lot of compliments. In the evening, get takeout for dinner and unwind. You deserve it!