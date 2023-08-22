Today in High Prairie: August 23, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – August 23, 2023

10 a.m. – Big Lakes County meeting in chambers.

1 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Centre.

7 p.m. – AA meeting at Grouard in Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Centre.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 23, 2023

1754 – Louis XVI, King of France, Guillotined

1843 – William Southam, Canadian Newspaper Publisher

1852 – Clímaco Calderón, President of Colombia for 1 Day

1912 – Gene Kelly, An American in Paris Actor

1917 – Tex Williams, American Country Singer

1922 – Brian Young, Christian Aid Chairman

1922 – Pierre Gauvreau, Quebec Painter, TV Producer

1931 – Barbara Eden, I Dream of Jeannie Actress

1936 – Rudy Lewis, Drifters Rocker

1940 – Richard Sanders, WKRP in Cincinnati Actor

1946 – Keith Moon, Who Drummer

1949 – Rick Springfield, Jessie’s Girl Singer

1949 – Shelley Long, Cheers Actress

1949 – Woody Paul, Riders in the Sky Singer

1951 – Jimi Jamison, Survivor Rocker

1951 – Mark Hudson, Hudson Brothers Comedian

1962 – Glenn Healy, NHL Broadcaster

1972 – Anthony Calvillo, Montreal Alouette

1977 – Jared Fogle, Subway Spokesperson

1978 – Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Laker

1988 – Alice Glass, Canadian Singer

This Day in Local History – August 23, 2023

Aug. 23, 1972: South Peace News reports renovations at the High Prairie Sports Palace arena are behind schedule.

Aug. 23, 1981: The High Prairie Dolphins qualify 16 swimmers for provincials after the qualifying meet in Grande Prairie concludes.

Aug. 23, 1982: Ralph Auger, 18, of Slave Lake, dies in an accident near Enilda.

Aug. 23, 1985: The new Sucker Creek Recreation Centre opens.

Aug. 23, 1986: High Prairie’s Stan Cunningham, scheduled to make his pro boxing debut in the Willie DeWit undercard in Grande Prairie, learns that the card is cancelled.

Aug. 23, 1986: Two High Prairie Dolphins return home with medals from provincials. Ryan MacDonald wins a silver in the boy’s 13-14 100-metre breaststroke while Ian Griffiths wins a bronze in the boy’s 9-10 100-metre medley.

Aug. 23, 1988: Jesse Smith hurls a one-hitter as the High Prairie Playboys defeat the Driftpile Swingers 7-0 to take a 2-1 lead in the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League final.

Aug. 23, 1989: South Peace News reports ForAlta Resources is charged with four violations under the Occupational Health and Safety Act in connection with the deaths of Patricia Greentree, 28, and Gwen Ward, Sept. 16, 1988.

Aug. 23, 1989: South Peace News reports 14 of 17 workers are laid off at the Kathleen fertilizer plant due to slow sales. Production does not begin until the following year.

Aug. 23, 1989: South Peace News reports the Driftpile Band council is under fire from citizens alleging mismanagement of affairs.

Aug. 23, 1992: The High Prairie Dolphins win four silver and a bronze medal at the Alberta Provincial Swimming Championships in Edmonton. Ian Griffiths wins two silver and a bronze while Owen Smith also wins a silver. The girl’s eight years and under relay team of Ardith Basarab, Paige Gibbon, Casey Hassenstein and Nicole Vandermeulen also wins a silver medal.

Aug. 23, 1993: The Alberta government places an ad in the Edmonton Journal asking for proposals to develop a forestry-based plant in the vicinity of High Prairie.

Aug. 23, 1994: The American Bus Association rates the Golden Walleye Classic as one of the top 100 events in North America.

Aug. 23, 1994: Catholic teachers agree to a five per cent pay decrease for the 1994-95 school year.

Aug. 23, 1999: Paving of the Riana Otto Memorial Walking Trails begins.

Aug. 23, 2000: South Peace News reports that the Swan River Indian Band near Kinuso is $4.9 million in debt.

Aug. 23, 2000: High Prairie learns it was awarded three blooms from the Communities in Bloom judges. Organizers are quick to say that Slave Lake only received two blooms.

Aug. 23, 2000: Only 30 people attend the California Cuties charity fastball game at Jaycee Park.

Aug. 23, 2001: Brad Ghostkeeper, of Slave Lake, wins the High Prairie Junior Open Golf Tournament with a score of 78, 11 strokes better than McLennan’s Richard Grammer. Carmen Lizee of High Prairie wins the girl’s title shooting 100.

This Day in World History – August 23, 2023

79 – Mount Vesuvius begins stirring, goes on to destroy Pompeii.

1305 – William Wallace, Scottish patriot, executed for high treason.

1541 – French explorer Jacques Cartier lands near Quebec City.

1617 – First one-way streets open in London.

1799 – Napoleon leaves Egypt for France en route to seize power.

1839 – British capture Hong Kong from China.

1904 – Automobile tire chain patented.

1919 – “Gasoline Alley” cartoon strip premieres in Chicago Tribune.

1923 – Aviation history: first mid-air refueling occurs.

1924 – Mars’ closest approach to Earth since 10th century.

1930 – First British Empire Games close in Hamilton, Canada.

1933 – Mahatma Gandhi released from Indian jail following hunger strike.

1939 – Land speed record of 365.85 mph set in Utah.

1940 – German Luftwaffe begins night bombing on London.

1948 – World Council of Churches formed by 147 churches from 44 countries.

1953 – Braves’ Phil Paine is first former major leaguer to play in Japan.

1953 – Phil Grate sets record for throwing a baseball: 443 feet.

1954 – First flight of the C-130 Hercules transport aircraft.

1960 – World’s largest frog [3.3 kg] caught in Equatorial Guinea.

1963 – Beatles release single “She Loves You” in the UK.

1966 – Lunar Orbiter 1 takes first photograph of Earth from moon.

1968 – Ringo Starr quits Beatles over a disagreement [temporarily].

1974 – John Lennon reports seeing a UFO in New York City.

1975 – Communists take over Laos.

1975 – Philip Kapleau conducts first jukai ceremony in Poland.

1987 – 15-year old boy hijacks KLM B737, demands $1 billion.

1990 – Armenia declares independence.

1990 – East & West Germany announced that they would unite on Oct. 3.

1996 – Osama bin Laden issues message declaring war against Americans.

2005 – Hurricane Katrina forms over the Bahamas.

2007 – Hashtag invented and first used in a tweet.

2011 – Libyan leader Muammar al-Gaddafi is overthrown.

2015 – Boy, 12, trips and rips $1.5 million “Flowers” painting in Taiwan.

2017 – World’s driest place – Atacama Desert in Chile – blooms after rain.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 23, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – If you are single, you might meet someone new and exciting today. You might feel this is the perfect partner for you. Be cautious! This wonderful new person may have money problems or be jealous and possessive. Move ahead if it feels right, but move ahead with caution and do not be swept off your feet until you are certain that this person is OK.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You might have some important work to do at home, but unexpected visitors might have other ideas for your day. Do not get angry or frustrated. Explain what is going on politely but firmly, and make arrangements to meet your friends later. They will probably understand so there is no need to try to play host when your mind is somewhere else.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Electronic communication could be difficult today. Everything that can go wrong might go wrong – phones, email, copiers. Driving a car could land you in impossible traffic. If you really need to speak to someone, the best thing to do may be to take a walk and go see them in person.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Money problems may seem to be escalating, and you could be hard-pressed to find a way to deal with them right now. The situation is temporary. Put all paperwork aside for now. If you wait a day until you are feeling a little less stressed, you will be able to get a better handle on the situation and juggle your budget in order to make it all work.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your four walls could seem to be closing in on you today. You might feel you will go crazy if you do not get out for a while. But responsibilities may keep you indoors anyway. It is important to get out. Take a brisk walk around the neighbourhood, run a quick errand, return a book to the library. This should bring some relief, at least for now.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Sudden psychic insights that seem important could come your way today, but you could be confused about their meaning. This might bother you today unless you write your thoughts down. Sometimes the process of recording your ideas can bring an insight’s meaning to light. If this does not help, keep your notes until tomorrow. Things should become clearer then.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You and some friends might spontaneously decide to do something adventurous, such as take a trip out of town. This might be fun. Make sure you go somewhere that one of you knows fairly well or there is a slight danger you might get lost or hit traffic at the wrong time. Also make sure others know where you are so no one worries.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – News of an unexpected career break could come your way. This can be exciting and it should make a big difference in your life. This time definitely calls for some modesty. If you act too proud or thrilled, you might stir some envy among your colleagues, and this could come back to haunt you later. Save your excitement for your family.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Are you taking a long-distance trip by air? Postpone it if you can. It might end up being slow and tedious. If you must travel, be prepared for delays, lost luggage, or bad weather. Travel light, be at the airport early, and take some reading material. If you are planning a trip, do not confirm the arrangements or the same effects might apply when you do travel. Wait a few days.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your subconscious mind is active today. You might have psychic insights and some odd dreams. However convoluted they may be, they are trying to tell you something, possibly about your relationship with a friend or love partner. Make a list of the symbols and then figure out what they mean to you. The symbols in these dreams are probably all very personal.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – This is not a good day to get together with your romantic partner, or even talk on the phone at length. Keep your conversations brief and make arrangements to meet in a few days. Your friend could be in a very agitated state of mind and might take offense at an innocent remark from you. This could cause an unpleasant quarrel. Be patient!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Some technological gadgets you make copious use of may go out of whack today. This could prove frustrating for you, but do not vent your frustrations on them. That would not help! Stay calm and call in a professional to fix the problem. Think of the expense as a contribution to your own mental health.