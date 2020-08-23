Today in High Prairie – August 24, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – August 24, 2020

No listings!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – August 24, 2020

Michael Anderson

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – August 24, 2020

Brody Churchill

Gib Gibson

Pearl Cook

Rose A. Collins

Sierra Sawan

Tatjana Wolff

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 24

1580 – John Taylor, An Arrant Thief Author

1750 – Letizia Ramolino, Mother of Napoleon Bonaparte

1759 – William Wilberforce, Led Abolish Slavery Movement

1787 – James Weddell, Explorer [Weddell Sea]

1816 – Daniel Gooch, Laid 1st Transatlantic Cables

1905 – “Big Boy” Crudup, American Blues Singer

1913 – Dorothy Comingore, Citizen Kane Actress

1917 – Hal Smith, Andy Griffith Show Actor

1922 – René Lévesque, Premier of Quebec

1923 – Helena Carter, Invaders from Mars Actress

1933 – Yasser Arafat, Chairman of the PLO

1934 – Kenny Baker, Star Wars R2D2

1938 – Mason Williams, Classical Gas Musician

1941 – Ernest Wright Jr., Imperials Vocalist

1945 – Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman

1949 – Joe Regalbuto, Murphy Brown Actor

1956 – Gerry Cooney, Heavyweight Boxer

1958 – Steve Guttenberg, Police Academy Actor

1963 – John Bush, Anthrax Singer

1974 – Orla Fallon, Celtic Woman Vocalist

1984 – Kyle Schmid, Canadian Actor

This Day in Local History – August 24

Aug. 24, 1912: The Grouard News reports that harvest is near completion with the best crops ever. Wheat is expected to run 55 bushels per acre.

Aug. 24, 1912: Kee purchases the moving picture show from C.H. Chaffer in Grouard.

Aug. 24, 1971: The High Prairie Industrial Development Committee meets to lobby for a rapeseed crushing plant for the town.

Aug. 24-25, 1976: A bullet is fired at the High Prairie RCMP detachment building causing a hole in a window.

Aug. 24, 1977: South Peace News reports that Eleanor Mantle opens a health food store across from IGA.

Aug. 24, 1980: High Prairie Dolphins’ swimmer Joe Ludwig wins a silver medal in the 50-metre butterfly at the Alberta Swim Meet.

Aug. 24, 1985: The present Kingdom Hall is constructed in just 36 hours in High Prairie just north of the elementary school.

Aug. 24, 1992: Nick and Judy Shybunia re-open Uncle Nicky’s Canadian Fried Chicken after a four-year absence.

Aug. 24, 1994: South Peace News reports Craig Simmonds takes over Northern Shell Sales.

Aug. 24, 2005: The Riverbend Water Co-op asks the M.D. of Big Lakes to help fund a cost overrun on their water line. They are later turned down.

Aug. 24, 2005: M.D. of Big Lakes Ag fieldman Gary Braithwaite tells council that 2006 will be bad year for grasshoppers.

Aug. 24, 2012: Gayla Shelly Zahacy passes away at the age of 30 years. She was a past executive director of the Hereditary Breast and Ovarian Cancer Society.

Aug. 24, 2015: Ed Kowalchuk passes away at the age of 73 years. He was a long-time UFA dealer in High Prairie and High Prairie Regals president and executive member.

Aug. 24, 2016: Michael Boisson published an ad in South Peace News thanking the community for 24 years of service. He closed his practice weeks earlier.

Aug. 24, 2016: ACE Hardware owners Ron and Diane Ukrainetz advertise a retirement sale in South Peace News.

Aug. 24, 2016: Joe Olansky passes away at the age of 83 years. He farmed and worked many years for Alberta Transportation as a grader operator.

This Day in World History – August 24

79 – Mount Vesuvius erupts, buries Roman Pompeii and Herculaneum

1215 – Pope Innocent III declares the Magna Carta invalid.

1349 – Jews of Cologne Germany set themselves on fire to avoid baptism.

1456 – The printing of the Gutenberg Bible is completed.

1662 – Act of Uniformity requires English to accept Book of Common Prayer.

1751 – Thomas Colley executed in England for drowning a supposed witch.

1853 – 1st potato chips prepared by chef George Crum.

1869 – Cornelius Swarthout patents stove-top waffle iron.

1870 – The Wolseley Expedition reaches Manitoba to end Red River Rebellion.

1891 – Thomas Edison patents motion picture camera.

1909 – Workers start pouring concrete for Panama Canal.

1919 – Cleveland pitcher flattened by a bolt of lightning.

1932 – 1st transcontinental non-stop flight by a woman, Amelia Earhart.

1936 – Australian Antarctic Territory created.

1939 – Germany & USSR sign 10-year non-aggression pact. [Didn’t last!]

1949 – North Atlantic Treaty Organization [NATO] goes into effect.

1960 – -127F at Vostok, Antarctica: world record.

1963 – John Pennel is first person to pole-vault 17 feet.

1968 – France becomes world’s 5th thermonuclear power.

1973 – John Adams & his bass drum become a fixture in Cleveland Stadium.

1981 – Mark Chapman sentenced to 20 yrs to life for John Lennon’s murder.

1987 – Announcement of possible Martian tornadoes.

1989 – Pete Rose is suspended from baseball for life for gambling.

1989 – Voyager 2 flies past Neptune.

1991 – Mikhail Gorbachev resigns as head of USSR Communist Party.

1991 – Ukraine declares independence from USSR.

1993 – Mars Observer comes closest to Mars.

1995 – Microsoft debuts Windows 95.

2006 – Pluto redefined as a Dwarf Planet.

2008 – Summer Olympics in Beijing becomes the most watched event on TV.

2011 – Steve Jobs resigns as CEO of Apple Inc.

2015 – History is made: 1 billion people log into Facebook.

2016 – Astronomers announce discovery of earth-like planet named Proxima.

2017 – Largest-ever lottery jackpot win in the US – $758.7 million – won.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 24

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Conversations with a friend whose good sense you trust could open your eyes to new career possibilities. You might think about transforming your working life. These opportunities need careful consideration, since you’ve never contemplated them before. There’s no rush to make up your mind, so don’t feel pressured. Do give it some thought. You’ll probably be glad you did.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Strange dreams, insights, or visions could upend your spiritual orientation. These new ideas could have your mind going a thousand miles an hour and shake up concepts you’ve embraced for most of your life. Think about it without making yourself crazy. What you’re receiving is nothing more earthshaking than information to consider and then accept or reject.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A friend you may not have seen for a while could awaken strange new feelings for which you’re unprepared. You may see this person as a potential romantic partner. What you do about it depends on your situation. It probably isn’t a good idea to pursue this attraction today. It may pass. Wait a few days. If it’s still there, who knows?

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – The formation of a new business partnership might transform your working life. The benefits may not appear for a while, so don’t quit your day job. Nonetheless, it’s definitely worth considering. Make sure you have all the facts before making any formal commitment. It’s important to be aware of every possible contingency before you start a new enterprise, especially now.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Unfinished job tasks might have you wanting to pitch in and get them done no matter what it takes. This is likely to earn you a few brownie points with your colleagues but take care you don’t stress yourself out. You probably woke up feeling pretty good this morning, but you won’t finish the day that way if you exhaust yourself. Pace yourself.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today you’re apt to feel very sensual and passionate. Sexy clothes, racy novels, and romantic movies could be more appealing than usual. Don’t be surprised if you attract admiring glances from strangers. This is an excellent day to schedule an evening alone with a lover, although you might not be able to get together now. You’ll enjoy it whenever it happens. Better late than never!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A powerful desire for a current or potential romantic partner might come over you today. This person could live far away or be on a trip, so you might have to be satisfied with a phone call or e-mail instead of the meeting you’d prefer. Don’t get frustrated. Distract yourself with an exciting novel or movie and look forward to when you can get together.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A powerful need to reach someone either for business or personal reasons could have you spending a lot of time on the phone that may come to nothing. You might call every place this person could possibly be, and this could prove frustrating. Your friend may be away. Leave a message or two and let him or her call you back. Find something else to distract you.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Money matters could prove obsessive today, as you might be trying to make an important purchase and need to revise your budget in order to do so. You’ll be able to do it if you calm down and don’t stress out. Be logical and methodical, and you’ll probably accomplish what you want without too much frustration. Tonight, schedule a special date with a lover, if possible.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today you should be looking especially good and feeling particularly passionate and sensual. This is a great day to buy new clothes online, as your fashion sense is probably right on target. Racy novels and romantic movies may seem more appealing than usual. This is a great day to be alone with a love partner, if possible. Try to do this early in the day so there won’t be any conflicts.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your imagination should be flying high today. Words, images, melodies, or whatever your artistic media are probably popping into your head faster than you can keep track of them. Write them down, record them, or do whatever you can to remember them or you could very easily forget them. You don’t want that to happen. Take time to do this no matter what else is pressing.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your financial goals are probably on the verge of becoming reality, but it might seem as if the few tasks remaining are too monumental to face right now. Don’t fall into gloom and despair. Try to find some workable ideas to get these obstacles out of your way with minimal effort. Remember, there’s always a way if you take time to plan. Good luck.

