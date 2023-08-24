Today in High Prairie: August 24, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – August 24, 2023

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Everyone welcome!

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7 – 9 p.m. – Kinuso Indoor Roller Rink opens. Join the fun! $2 per person.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 24, 2023

1580 – John Taylor, An Arrant Thief Author

1750 – Letizia Ramolino, Mother of Napoleon Bonaparte

1759 – William Wilberforce, Led Abolish Slavery Movement

1787 – James Weddell, Explorer [Weddell Sea]

1816 – Daniel Gooch, Laid First Transatlantic Cables

1899 – Johan Fabricius, Island of Demons Author

1905 – “Big Boy” Crudup, American Blues Singer

1913 – Dorothy Comingore, Citizen Kane Actress

1917 – Hal Smith, Andy Griffith Show Actor

1922 – René Lévesque, Premier of Quebec

1923 – Helena Carter, Invaders from Mars Actress

1933 – Yasser Arafat, Chairman of the PLO

1934 – Kenny Baker, Star Wars R2D2

1938 – Mason Williams, Classical Gas Musician

1941 – Ernest Wright Jr., Imperials Vocalist

1945 – Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman

1949 – Joe Regalbuto, Murphy Brown Actor

1956 – Gerry Cooney, Heavyweight Boxer

1958 – Steve Guttenberg, Police Academy Actor

1963 – John Bush, Anthrax Singer

1974 – Orla Fallon, Celtic Woman Vocalist

1984 – Kyle Schmid, Canadian Actor

1988 – Rupert Grint, Harry Potter Actor

This Day in Local History – August 24, 2023

Aug. 24, 1912: The Grouard News reports that harvest is near completion with the best crops ever. Wheat is expected to run 55 bushels per acre.

Aug. 24, 1912: Kee purchases the moving picture show from C.H. Chaffer in Grouard.

Aug. 24, 1912: Mrs. Turley takes over management of the Grouard Hotel.

Aug. 24, 1971: The High Prairie Industrial Development Committee meets to lobby for a rapeseed crushing plant for the town.

Aug. 24-25, 1976: A bullet is fired at the High Prairie RCMP detachment building causing a hole in a window.

Aug. 24, 1977: South Peace News reports that Eleanor Mantle opens a health food store across from IGA.

Aug. 24, 1980: High Prairie Dolphins swimmer Joe Ludwig wins a silver medal in the 50-metre butterfly at the Alberta Swim Meet.

Aug. 24, 1985: The present Kingdom Hall is constructed in just 36 hours in High Prairie just north of the elementary school.

Aug. 24, 1987: The High Prairie Regional Health Complex provides a regional ultrasound service.

Aug. 24, 1991: The father-son team of Dennis and Leroy Walters win the Golden Walleye Classic with a catch of 22.75 pounds.

Aug. 24, 1992: Nick and Judy Shybunia re-open Uncle Nicky’s Canadian Fried Chicken after a four-year absence.

Aug. 24, 1994: South Peace News reports Craig Simmonds takes over Northern Shell Sales.

Aug. 24, 1997: Rita Courtoreille of Driftpile and Vina Smith of Slave Lake are treated for injuries from a fireworks display at Spruce Point Park. The fireworks landed on the truck of a car and exploded shattering the rear windshield.

Aug. 24, 1999: Wapiti Construction is awarded a tender by the M.D. of Big Lakes for pavement overlay on Highway 747 west and south of town.

Aug. 24, 2000: Ryan Gauchier wins the Frank Carson Memorial Trophy at the High Prairie and District Golf Club Junior Tournament.

This Day in World History – August 24, 2023

79 – Mount Vesuvius erupts, buries Roman Pompeii and Herculaneum

1215 – Pope Innocent III declares the Magna Carta invalid.

1349 – Jews of Cologne Germany set themselves on fire to avoid baptism.

1456 – The printing of the Gutenberg Bible is completed.

1662 – Act of Uniformity requires English to accept Book of Common Prayer.

1751 – Thomas Colley executed in England for drowning a supposed witch.

1787 – Wolfgang Mozart completes his violin and piano sonata in A, K526.

1789 – French Revolution: National Assembly proclaims freedom of speech.

1853 – First potato chips prepared by chef George Crum.

1869 – Cornelius Swarthout patents stove-top waffle iron.

1870 – The Wolseley Expedition reaches Manitoba to end Red River Rebellion.

1891 – Thomas Edison patents motion picture camera.

1909 – Workers start pouring concrete for Panama Canal.

1919 – Cleveland pitcher flattened by a bolt of lightning.

1932 – First transcontinental non-stop flight by a woman, Amelia Earhart.

1936 – Australian Antarctic Territory created.

1939 – Germany & USSR sign 10-year non-aggression pact. [Didn’t last!]

1949 – North Atlantic Treaty Organization [NATO] goes into effect.

1960 – -127F at Vostok, Antarctica: world record.

1963 – John Pennel is first person to pole-vault 17 feet.

1966 – USSR launches Luna 11 for orbit around moon.

1967 – Liberian flag designed.

1968 – France becomes world’s 5th thermonuclear power.

1973 – John Adams & his bass drum become a fixture in Cleveland Stadium.

1979 – UN’s Vienna office begins issuing postage stamps.

1981 – Mark Chapman sentenced to 20 years to life for John Lennon’s murder.

1987 – Announcement of possible Martian tornadoes.

1989 – British brewery Bass buys Holiday Inn hotel chain.

1989 – Pete Rose is suspended from baseball for life for gambling.

1989 – Voyager 2 flies past Neptune.

1991 – Mikhail Gorbachev resigns as head of USSR Communist Party.

1991 – Ukraine declares independence from USSR.

1993 – Mars Observer comes closest to Mars.

1995 – Microsoft debuts Windows 95.

2006 – Pluto redefined as a Dwarf Planet.

2008 – Summer Olympics in Beijing becomes the most watched event on TV.

2011 – Steve Jobs resigns as CEO of Apple Inc.

2012 – Both Apple and Samsung are found guilty of patent infringement.

2015 – History is made: 1 billion people log into Facebook.

2016 – Astronomers announce discovery of earth-like planet named Proxima.

2017 – Largest-ever lottery jackpot win in the US – $758.7 million – won.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 24, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your love partner may be experiencing some minor conflicts with colleagues today, and may seem distant and preoccupied. The problem could well pass by tomorrow, but your friend is not likely to listen to any reassurance. Just make it clear you are there if needed and then do something else. Your beloved may have to come to terms with this alone.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Recent overindulgence may have you to feel a bit under the weather this morning. Avoid coffee and other stimulants. Try to sleep in if you can. Too much stress in your life certainly is not helping. This malaise could pass by noon, but if you have been doing this a lot lately, you need to ask yourself why and find a way to quit doing it.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Feelings of love for a romantic partner could be so overwhelming today you might be moved to tears. You will experience a lot of sensual passion, so an intimate evening together is definitely called for if you can arrange it. If it is not possible, do not jump to the conclusion that your friend does not desire you anymore. If your friend claims to be busy, it is probably true.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today the walls may seem to be closing in around you, and you are anxious to get out for a while. Your significant other could want nothing more than to stay in. Do not let this turn into a major issue. Find a compromise. Go out to dinner and then come home and watch TV. Enjoy your time together! If single, get out and mingle.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Some wonderful news may come to you today, and this could send you into such excitement it is difficult to concentrate on the situation at hand. This is OK for a while. Your friends and loved ones will probably understand. But at some point you need to come down to Earth! Take a walk and work off the excitement. That might be just what you need.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A friend or colleague may pay you back a small sum of money that is owed to you. You will be thrilled, but you might feel a little guilty that you plan to spend it on something frivolous instead of putting it toward your bills. This is not worth the guilt. It is not that much money, and you are entitled to a little frivolity now and then. Go for it!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your home may seem lonely today, and love may seem to be absent. A family member, perhaps your love partner, could be away for the night, making the place seem far colder and emptier than it is. This is not a good night to stay home. Go out and visit a friend or go to a movie. You need to keep yourself occupied until your partner returns.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Ae you preoccupied today? Something that means a lot to you could require some careful consideration so you might be quieter than usual. Loved ones may think you are ill, upset, or even angry. Talk to them about what is on your mind. Let them know why you are quiet. That should relieve their fears and they might even be able to help.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Money worries may plague you today. There might not be any real reason. You may just be fretting over possible troubles that could come up. This is a pointless exercise. Cross that bridge when you come to it. Take steps to avoid this contingency if you wish, but do not waste time worrying. The stress is not worth it.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A friend could seem distant today, and probably will not be communicating with you much. Do not jump to the conclusion that your friend is upset with you. If anything, this person is probably worried about his or her job. Just be your usual friendly self, do not push, and go about your business. Your friend will talk when the time is right.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Are you picking up on some unsettling feelings from a friend who lives far away? You may wonder if there is something wrong in this person’s life. Perhaps you had better give your friend a call. You will probably find out whatever is troubling him or her is minor and nothing that can not be dealt with. Anyway, it will be good to catch up!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Is the stock market taking a nosedive again? Is this causing you to worry about your investments? Relax! The situation is likely temporary, and your stocks and bonds will probably regain their former value, if not surpass it. However, this is not a good day to make new investments or even to open a bank account. Wait a few days.