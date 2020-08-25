Today in High Prairie – August 25, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – August 25, 2020

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – August 25, 2020

Helen Lines

Renee Noskey

Bronte Backs

Simantha Paddon

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – August 25, 2020

Ashtin Dalke

Journey Bellerose

Laura Matin

Revon Bellerose

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 25

1530 – Ivan the Terrible, 1st Tsar of Russia [1533-84]

1877 – Joshua L. Cowen, Electric Train Inventor

1913 – Walt Kelly, Pogo Cartoonist, Animator

1918 – Leonard Bernstein, West Side Story Composer

1921 – Monty Hall, Let’s Make a Deal Host

1930 – Sean Connery, James Bond Films Actor

1931 – Regis Philbin, Regis & Kathie Lee Host

1938 – David Canary, Bonanza Actor

1938 – Frederick Forsyth, Day of the Jackal Author

1939 – John Badham, Dracula Director

1944 – Anthony Heald, Silence of Lambs Actor

1944 – Conrad Black, Canadian Newspaper Magnate

1949 – John Savage, The Deer Hunter Actor

1951 – Rob Halford, Judas Priest Singer

1951 – Bob Mayo, Peter Frampton Keyboardist

1954 – Elvis Costello, English Rock Vocalist

1954 – Marty Jourard, Motels Vocalist

1961 – Billy Ray Cyrus, Achy Breaky Heart Singer

1962 – Vivian Campbell, White Snake Rocker

1964 – Blair Underwood, LA Law Actor

1977 – Jonathan Togo, CSI: Miami Actor

1987 – Stacey Farber, Canadian Actress

1987 – Blake Lively, Gossip Girl Actress

This Day in Local History – August 25

Aug. 25, 1913: Grouard town council takes its oath of office.

Aug. 25, 1957: Rev. Father Dube leaves Joussard School to take charge of Ste. Anne Parish in Falher. He spent 10 years in Joussard. He is replaced by Father P. Lachance, O.M.I.

Aug. 25, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports Peace River MP Gerald Baldwin accepts an appointment as parliamentary aide to Prime Minister John Diefenbaker.

Aug. 25, 1962: Yvonne Flaman, 22, and her five-year-old son, Raymond, are killed in a head-on crash one mile east of High Prairie.

Aug. 25, 1965: Local MLA Roy Ells promises $120,000 will be spent to improve roads in the Grouard Constituency leading into Metis colonies.

Aug. 25, 1975: High Prairie town manager Maurice Yusep resigns.

Aug. 25, 1985: High Prairie Dolphins’ swimmer Andrew Howard wins a bronze medal in the open men’s breaststroke at the Alberta Swim Meet in Calgary.

Aug. 25, 1991: High Prairie Dolphins’ swimmer Ian Griffiths, 16, wins a gold medal at the Alberta Swim Meet in the boy’s 15-16 100-metre freestyle event.

Aug. 25, 1999: South Peace News reports on the opening of Prairie View School above the post office. The school is designed for students who can’t attend regular classes.

Aug. 25, 1999: South Peace News reports Shane and Michelle Kachnic purchase Fas Gas from former owners Mike and Gale Larose.

Aug. 25, 2015: High Prairie town council denies compensation to RONA for road work done during the past summer. RONA claimed loss of business from the work.

This Day in World History – August 25

1609 – Galileo demonstrates his 1st telescope to Venetian lawmakers.

1689 – Montreal taken by Iroquois.

1718 – French colonists arrive in Louisiana; New Orleans founded.

1768 – Captain James Cook departs from Plymouth on his 1st voyage.

1825 – Uruguay declares independence from Brazil.

1894 – Discovery of the infectious agent of the bubonic plague.

1910 – Yellow Cab is founded.

1912 – 1st time an aircraft recovers from a spin.

1922 – Cubs beat Phillies 26-23 in highest scoring major-league game.

1932 – Amelia Earhart completes transcontinental flight.

1936 – Odourless cornstarch is patented.

1940 – 1st British night bombing of Germany [Berlin].

1940 – Lithuania, Latvia & Estonia incorporated into Soviet Union.

1943 – German occupiers impose 72-hour work week.

1947 – World aircraft speed record of 1,047 kph is set.

1958 – 1st package of precooked instant noodles marketed.

1976 – Harm Wiersma becomes world checker champion.

1981 – Jeff Schwartz, sets solo record for trampoline bouncing [266:09].

1981 – Voyager 2’s closest approach to Saturn [100,000 km].

1988 – Fire destroys historic center of Lisbon.

1988 – Iran & Iraq begin talks to end their 8-year war.

1989 – After 4-billion-mile journey, Voyager 2 flies over Neptune.

2006 – Former Ukrainian PM Pavlo Lazarenko is sentenced to 9 years.

2012 – Voyager 1 spacecraft is 1st spacecraft to enter interstellar space.

2017 – Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong jailed 5 years for corruption in South Korea.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 25

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Make sure the battle you fight today is yours. There’s a great deal of tension in the air that might erupt when you least expect it. It may behoove you to stay detached from the war that’s apt to ensue. Keep things light and try not to take things too seriously. Your philosophical viewpoint and strong spirit are the very combination needed to resolve the situation.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Wake up on the right side of bed. This will set the tone for the rest of the day. Keep things positive and you’ll find that the aggressive energies of the day work for instead of against you. Don’t try to fight people who are so obstinate they refuse to see another perspective. At the same time, make sure you stay open to other people’s points of view.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may feel a strong connection with your fanciful, romantic side today. Dreams and illusions are apt to enter the scene and take you into the clouds. Be careful, because you might find that a strong aggressive force opposes these dreams. Your wit and connection with new technology and electrical gadgets will be your greatest assets on a day like today.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Give people the benefit of the doubt today. Even though you may not agree with everything going on around you, people have their reasons for the way they act and the way they are. This doesn’t mean you need to act in exactly the same manner. Stick to your routine and don’t get thrown off track by the aggressive warrior in others.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Some action you took yesterday may be opposed today. Unclear facts and romantic fantasies could get in the way of your taking decisive action. You may feel the need to act anyway. Keep in mind that communication could be tainted by pockets of uncertainty. Try not to rock the boat. Today’s energy is a delicate balance between war and peace.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – If you find yourself in a slump today, don’t worry. It could be that nothing fits right or that a certain nervous, restless energy urges you to take action, but uncertainty prevents you from knowing which way to turn. This combination could result in a locked-up feeling that keeps you incapable of any movement at all.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Use the day’s boisterous energy to take charge and make things happen. You’ll find that actions you take today resonate in the coming days. Don’t worry about the consequences. Simply go for the gusto. Strong forces are at work encouraging you to seek freedom in your creative endeavours and giving you more room to explore your inner sanctuary that you hold so dearly.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – There’s apt to be powerful aggression today that may leave you feeling like you want to declare war on everyone. You may get the feeling that everyone else is completely nuts and you’re the only one who really knows what’s going on. Beware of misinformed people and false information. Fights could erupt over facts that seem true at first but are just someone’s misguided dreams.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may run into some tension today as fantasy gets in the way of your plan of attack. Keep in mind things are moving rapidly these days, and the slightest movement is magnified. Don’t try to undo things that can’t be undone. Accept your mistakes and move on. There’s a whole world for you to explore and conquer, so try not to get trapped in your own little box.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may run into a great deal of frustration if you try to fight the current circumstances. The key is to take whatever situation you’re in and make the best of it. Whining and moping about your position won’t make things better. You have great gifts to be proud of and thankful for, so don’t throw them away by thinking that they have no outlet. Create your own reality.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Keeping things in balance today might be tricky, since your instincts may gravitate toward a loving, fanciful, peaceful situation. There’s a harsh, warring force working against this position. Beware of this powerful energy that’s self-centered and courageous. Stick with the things you know and don’t stoop to another’s level if it doesn’t sit right with you.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Things may be tough and aggressive today, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make progress. There’s a nervous energy in the air spurring people to action. Keep in mind you’re likely to get caught up in the frenzy and be called to take a stand. Be careful that your viewpoint doesn’t become fixed and stubborn. You can learn some valuable lessons by listening to others.