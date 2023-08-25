Today in High Prairie: August 25, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – August 25, 2023

Central Slave Lake Agriculture Society 50th Anniversary Celebration (Day 1 of 3).

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. SplashFest at High Prairie Jaycee Park hosted by Lesser Slave Watershed Council.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy trump & whist games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 25, 2023

1530 – Ivan the Terrible, First Tsar of Russia [1533-84]

1877 – Joshua L. Cowen, Electric Train Inventor

1913 – Walt Kelly, Pogo Cartoonist, Animator

1916 – Erich Von Stroheim Jr., Sunset Boulevard Actor

1918 – Leonard Bernstein, West Side Story Composer

1921 – Monty Hall, Let’s Make a Deal Host

1930 – Sean Connery, James Bond Films Actor

1931 – Regis Philbin, Regis & Kathie Lee Host

1938 – David Canary, Bonanza Actor

1938 – Frederick Forsyth, Day of the Jackal Author

1939 – John Badham, Dracula Director

1942 – Walter Williams, O’Jays Vocalist

1944 – Anthony Heald, Silence of Lambs Actor

1944 – Conrad Black, Canadian Newspaper Magnate

1949 – John Savage, The Deer Hunter Actor

1951 – Rob Halford, Judas Priest Singer

1951 – Bob Mayo, Peter Frampton Keyboardist

1954 – Elvis Costello, English Rock Vocalist

1954 – Marty Jourard, Motels Vocalist

1958 – Tim Burton, Edward Scissorhands Director

1961 – Billy Ray Cyrus, Achy Breaky Heart Singer

1962 – Vivian Campbell, White Snake Rocker

1964 – Blair Underwood, LA Law Actor

1977 – Jonathan Togo, CSI: Miami Actor

1987 – Stacey Farber, Canadian Actress

1987 – Blake Lively, Gossip Girl Actress

This Day in Local History – August 25, 2023

Aug. 25, 1913: Grouard town council takes its oath of office.

Aug. 25, 1957: Rev. Father Dube leaves Joussard School to take charge of Ste. Anne Parish in Falher. He spent 10 years in Joussard. He is replaced by Father P. Lachance, O.M.I.

Aug. 25, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports Peace River MP Gerald Baldwin accepts an appointment as parliamentary aide to Prime Minister John Diefenbaker.

Aug. 25, 1962: Yvonne Flaman, 22, and her five-year-old son, Raymond, are killed in a head-on crash one mile east of town.

Aug. 25, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports chamber of commerce president Ernie Fortier says they will hold a celebration to open the town’s new $110,000 water treatment plant.

Aug. 25, 1975: High Prairie town manager Maurice Yusep resigns.

Aug. 25, 1985: High Prairie Dolphins swimmer Andrew Howard wins a bronze medal in the open men’s breaststroke at the Alberta Swim Meet in Calgary.

Aug. 25, 1986: The seeding of the grass greens at the High Prairie Golf Course nears completion.

Aug. 25, 1990: The Edmonton team of John Cox and Norm Johnson win the second annual Golden Walleye Classic with a catch of 22.55 pounds.

Aug. 25, 1991: High Prairie Dolphins swimmer Ian Griffiths, 16, wins a gold medal at the Alberta Swim Meet in the boy’s 15-16 100-metre freestyle event.

Aug. 25, 1993: South Peace News reports the Alberta government will pay for reclamation of the old Wagner mill site at Enilda.

Aug. 25, 1999: South Peace News reports on the opening of Prairie View School above the post office. The school is designed for students who can not attend regular classes.

Aug. 25, 1999: South Peace News reports Shane and Michelle Kachnic purchase Fas Gas from former owners Mike and Gale Larose.

Aug. 25, 2001: Dwight Haugen scores twice as the High Prairie Highlanders place third in the Grande Prairie Men’s Soccer League by blasting McSwiggins 6-1 in a third place playoff game.

This Day in World History – August 25, 2023

1609 – Galileo demonstrates his first telescope to Venetian lawmakers.

1689 – Montreal taken by Iroquois.

1718 – French colonists arrive in Louisiana; New Orleans founded.

1768 – Captain James Cook departs from Plymouth on his first voyage.

1825 – Uruguay declares independence from Brazil.

1894 – Discovery of the infectious agent of the bubonic plague.

1910 – Yellow Cab is founded.

1912 – First time an aircraft recovers from a spin.

1912 – The Kuomintang, the Chinese nationalist party, is founded.

1922 – Cubs beat Phillies 26-23 in highest scoring major-league game.

1932 – Amelia Earhart completes transcontinental flight.

1936 – Odourless cornstarch is patented.

1940 – First British night bombing of Germany [Berlin].

1940 – Lithuania, Latvia & Estonia incorporated into Soviet Union.

1943 – German occupiers impose 72-hour work week.

1947 – World aircraft speed record of 1,047 kph is set.

1958 – First package of precooked instant noodles marketed.

1976 – Harm Wiersma becomes world checker champion.

1981 – Jeff Schwartz, sets solo record for trampoline bouncing [266:09].

1981 – Voyager 2’s closest approach to Saturn [100,000 km].

1988 – Serious fire destroys historic centre of Lisbon.

1988 – Iran & Iraq begin talks to end their 8 year war.

1989 – After 4-billion-mile journey, Voyager 2 flies over Neptune.

2006 – Former Ukrainian PM Pavlo Lazarenko is sentenced to 9 years.

2012 – Voyager 1 spacecraft is first spacecraft to enter interstellar space.

2017 – Indian spiritual leader Singh convicted of raping two followers.

2017 – Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong jailed 5 years for corruption in South Korea.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 25, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today you could find you have left something at home, perhaps a book or letter you need. There is no way around it, you will have to go back. This could make you late. Stay calm! This is a temporary irritation that will pass. Making yourself crazy over it will only stress you out. At lunch, treat yourself to a glass of wine or a soothing cup of tea.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may need to spend a lot of time in the car today. You could hit traffic and miss some of the people you need to see. Irritations could quickly turn to anger if you are not careful. Park your car and walk to some of the places. This will get you out of the crush of cars and work off your frustration at the same time.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Paperwork involving money may need doing today, and this could take you away from what you love most – working on your own projects and spending time with a love partner. Do not get too crazy over it or you might make mistakes. Correcting those errors would eat up more time. Take care of it methodically and quickly and you will be able to get back to your life.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – An unhappy visitor, probably a woman, could come to your home today. This person has a lot of anger right now and probably will not make much of a conversationalist. If you can not make your excuses, put on some music or perhaps a funny movie. You might be surprised at the results! Some soothing chords or a few laughs might accomplish wonders. Be clever!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Have you been expecting an important letter? If so, it may not arrive for a while. If it does not appear today, call the person who sent it and ask for a duplicate because the original could be lost in the mail. Better to have two copies than wait for one that will never come.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Money worries could have your nerves on edge. It is better to focus on doing what you have to do to resolve your difficulties than it is to waste time fretting over them. Your business head is operating at a high level today. If you stay focused, you can accomplish wonders. Formulate a plan of action and put it to work.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A lot of tedious paperwork is probably waiting for you, and you will want to get it done as quickly as possible. You might be distracted and irritated by everyone goofing off. Do not worry about everyone else. Concentrate on your own work. You will only cause further irritation by getting upset with everyone. You will be done with your tasks when they are just getting started on theirs!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Some facts you may need for certain projects might prove elusive today. No matter what website or periodical you consult, you will probably come across some interesting stuff but not exactly what you are looking for. If the task is not urgent, it might be a good idea to put it off for a bit. Otherwise you will spend too much time looking for the impossible.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You should pay attention to your dreams, but tonight your subconscious might send you some garbled information that means next to nothing. If the message is obvious, pay attention to it, but if you have to perform too many mental gymnastics to discern what the symbols mean, they might mean nothing. Sometimes a dream is just a dream.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A miscommunication with a business or romantic partner might cause some ruffled feathers today. You can divert this by explaining the facts clearly whenever you give information. Make sure your partner understands what you are saying before they go and act on it! For your own part, do not be shy about asking what someone means. Remember, it is better to ask a stupid question than make a dumb mistake!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Do you work with a lot of documents? If so, you might find today that some of the papers you need are missing. They might seem to have vanished into a black hole. Look everywhere, of course, but chances are that someone has them and is not aware of it. Do not be too shy to ask people about the papers. You could save yourself a lot of unnecessary effort this way.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A missed communication – or miscommunication – with a romantic partner could find you waiting in the wrong place. If you are planning to get together with someone special tonight, make sure you get the full details of the location, including the exact address, cross street, and driving directions. Write it down! And do not forget to note the time!