Today in High Prairie – August 26, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – August 26, 2021

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – August 26, 2021

Gillian MacMinn

Kashton Davidson

Sarah Cunningham

Tristen Walker

Dale Toner

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – August 26, 2021

John Nygaard

Ryan Cook

Kimberly Malanowich

Leila Anderson

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 26, 2021

1676 – Robert Walpole, First British Prime Minister

1743 – Antoine Lavoisier, “Father of Modern Chemistry”

1843 – Mary Ann Nichols, Victim of Jack the Ripper

1873 – Lee De Forest, Radio Vacuum Tubes Inventor

1884 – Earl Biggers, Charlie Chan Detective Author

1910 – Mother Teresa, Indian Nun, Nobel Peace Prize

1917 – Jan Clayton, Lassie TV Series Actress

1919 – Brandt Parker, Wizard of Id Cartoonist

1941 – Chris Curtis, Deep Purple Drummer

1946 – Chantal Renaud, Quebec Singer/Actress

1957 – Rick Hansen, Canadian Paraplegic Athlete

1959 – Jim Rutledge, Canadian Pro Golfer

1970 – Melissa McCarthy, Mike and Molly Actress

1980 – Chris Pine, Star Trek Actor

1985 – Brian Kelley, American Country Musician

This Day in Local History: August 26, 2021

Aug. 26, 1970: South Peace News reports that construction on the McLennan H.W. Fish Arena nears completion. The previous arena was destroyed by fire in 1969.

Aug. 26, 1972: Peter Wiwchar passes away at the age of 90 years at Providence Hospital after short illness. He came to High Prairie in 1929 and made it his home the rest of his life.

Aug. 26, 1973: The Enilda Combines win a men’s fastball tournament in Joussard after defeating the Kinuso Royals 6-0 in the final. Strong Creek defeats High Prairie 9-6 to win the women’s title.

Aug. 26, 1976: MLA Larry Shaben and Dave Russell, Minister of the Environment, discuss problems of the water supply and flooding in the Lesser Slave Lake district.

Aug. 26, 1979: The Peavine Rangers win the Canadian Men’s Fastball Championships in Saskatoon. During the course of the tournament the Rangers outscore their opposition 50-6.

Aug. 26, 1981: South Peace News reports a severance package is reached with former HPSD Supt. Rene Anctil but no details are made public.

Aug. 26, 1983: Bowling comes to Enilda as the maple and Georgia pine alleys open just in time for fall leagues to begin. The six-lane five-pin alley is built by the Enilda Sports and Recreation Association.

Aug. 26, 1984: Andrew Howard wins a gold medal at the Alberta Swim Championships in the 100-metre breaststroke. Ian Griffiths sets a provincial record but at the wrong time. Instead of recording the time in an individual 25-metre race, he sets it during the relay race; therefore, the record is not recognized. Griffiths did win a bronze medal in the 25-metre freestyle race.

Aug. 26, 1984: The Driftpile Swingers win the Faust Cruisers Mixed Slo-Pitch Tournament after defeating the host team in back-to-back games 4-0 and 12-7.

Aug. 26, 1986: Game seven of the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League final is suspended after nine innings because of darkness. The game between the Peavine Rangers and High Prairie Playboys ends 4-4.

Aug. 26, 1987: South Peace News reports local singer Rick Perry’s latest song “It’s Over in my Mind” will be released across Canada.

Aug. 26, 1989: Bill Coates and Frank Izsak win the first Golden Walleye Classic. A High Prairie team consisting of Darryl Boisson and Robert Olansky take second.

Aug. 26, 1989: Three High Prairie Dolphins’ swimmers win two medals each at the Alberta Swim Meet in Edmonton. Ryan MacDonald swims a provincial record in the boy’s 17 and over 100-metre breaststroke in 1:12.02 seconds. He also wins silver in the 200-metre medley. Robin McCallum wins a gold in the girl’s 11-12 50-metre freestyle and a bronze in the 100-metre freestyle. Byron McDonald wins a bronze in both the boy’s 17 and over 100-metre breaststroke and 200-metre medley.

Aug. 26, 1992: South Peace News reports Bissell Brothers Lumber of Enilda sells to Zeidler Forest Industries for an undisclosed sum. Fifty people are put out of work when the mill closes in December.

Aug. 26, 1998: South Peace News reports at least 50,000 waterfowl die during an avian botulism outbreak at Utikuma Lake.

Aug. 26, 1998: A town landmark disappears as the Park Theatre is torn down.

Aug. 26, 1990: Penny Bellerose places first in cow riding at the Timberland Rodeo Association finals in Fort Nelson, B.C.

Aug. 26, 2005: South Peace News sponsors the last family swim at the outdoor pool.

Aug. 26, 2005: The Whitefish Lake Hawks tie the High Prairie Men’s Fastball League final with a 10-1 over the hometown Grouard 86’ers in High Prairie.

Aug. 26, 2006: Kathleen Fisher delivers the valedictorian’s address at the St. Andrew’s Grade 12 graduation ceremony.

Aug. 26, 2008: High Prairie Judge Thomas Goodson finds himself the victim of a crime when he arrives home to discover his home broken into.

Aug. 26, 2008: Vera Irene Walker dies at the QEII Hospital in Grande Prairie after a short illness. She worked at Pleasantview Lodge for many years.

Aug. 26, 2008: Roger Octave Lizee, of High Prairie, dies at the age of 68 years from cancer. He was known as a hard-working man of many talents.

Aug. 26, 2009: Spotlight features Casey Davidson of Kinuso, who is building a boat in his backyard.

Aug. 26, 2009: Maeng-Je Yoon aces the second hole at the High Prairie Golf Course.

Aug. 26, 2010: Kim Barker-Kay begins her job as principal of Prairie View Outreach School.

Aug. 26, 2010: Agricultural Financial Services Corporation and St. Mark’s Anglican Church donate $500 each to Marigold Enterprises and the High Prairie and District Food Bank.

Aug. 26, 2015: South Peace News features the Mel Hill family and their 100 years of farming the same land. Earlier in the summer, Melvin and Gillian Hill received an Alberta Century Farm and Ranch Award from the Alberta government.

Aug. 26, 2015: Big Lakes County agrees to spend up to $202,565 in legal fees to argue its case against assessment appeals.

Aug. 26, 2015: Big Lakes County staff presents options for new signs greeting visitors to the county.

Aug. 26, 2015: Big Lakes County agrees to write the Alberta government asking for money to pay for pavement on the recently completed Hilliard’s Bay Park Road.

Aug. 26, 2015: Big Lakes County pulls out of the Lesser Slave Lake Economic Alliance. “We feel that right now it’s not a benefit to us,” says Reeve Ken Matthews.

Aug. 26, 2016: The High Prairie Bantam Outlaws lose their first game in Peace County Bantam Football League action, 53-6 to the visiting Peace River Prospectors.

Aug. 26, 2017: MacIntyre Park is rededicated after an upgrade, driven by the High Prairie Community Beautification Association. Member Trish Long headed the project by securing grants and donations.

Aug. 26, 2017: High Prairie citizen Lois Dunn is recognized as the town’s Citizen-of-the-Year at the MacIntyre Park rededication. Her name is placed on the Citizen’s Monument.

Aug. 26, 2017: Ramona Bokhout delivers the valedictorian’s address at the St. Andrew’s Grade 12 graduation.

Aug. 26, 2017: The High Prairie Bantam Outlaws lose 36-24 at home to the Grande Prairie Raiders to begin their second season.

Aug. 26, 2018: Bernie Poloz wins Marigold Enterprises’ Mini-Golf Tournament.

This Day in World History – August 26, 2021

1346 – Battle of Crécy: cannons used for first time in battle.

1498 – Michelangelo is commissioned to carve the Pieta.

1778 – First recorded ascent of Triglav; highest mountain in Slovenia.

1791 – John Fitch granted US patent for his working steamboat.

1843 – Charles Thurber patents a typewriter.

1858 – First news dispatch by telegraph.

1895 – Electric generator at Niagara Falls produces first power.

1907 – Harry Houdini escapes from chains underwater in 57 seconds.

1937 – Pumping to build Treasure Island in San Francisco Bay is finished.

1939 – First major league baseball telecast.

1945 – Japanese diplomats board USS Missouri get instructions to surrender.

1951 – Jongbloed in Paris demonstrates artificial heart.

1951 – “An American in Paris” starring Gene Kelly premieres.

1967 – Dutch 2nd Chamber demands US stop bombing North Vietnam.

1968 – “Hey Jude” single released by the Beatles.

1971 – Bobby Orr signs first million dollar contract in NHL history.

1973 – U of Texas [Arlington] first accredited school to offer belly dancing.

1981 – Voyager 2 takes photos of Saturn’s moon Titan.

1985 – French government denies knowledge of attack on Rainbow Warrior.

1990 – Bo Jackson hits fourth of four consecutive HRs.

2012 – 17 villagers in Afghanistan beheaded by an unknown organization.

2012 – A Legionella outbreak in Quebec City kills 8, infects 104.

2013 – All 25,000 applicants to the University of Liberia fail exams.

2014 – Burger King agrees to buy Tim Hortons for $11.4 billion.

2017 – 500,000 take part in a peace march in Barcelona.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 26, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Have you been thinking about adopting a pet? Even if you haven’t, a lovely little dog or cat could come into your life now and show signs of wanting to stay with you. Don’t let mundane considerations get in your way. An animal could bring a lot of joy into your life now. Your health should continue to thrive, though your energy might come and go in spurts.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A friend could propose you participate in a new project together. This may be something you have never done before, and you are likely to have doubts. If you have any interest at all, don’t let your doubts get in your way. Whatever your friend offers may involve the investment of a lot of time, but all signs say that in the end it will be worth it.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A sudden feeling of love for your home could catapult you into redecorating. News could come your way of sudden good fortune involving a family member. This is likely to affect the entire family in some way, so while you are happy for your relative, be glad for yourself, too. Do not be surprised if you feel a touch of envy. You’re human, after all.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – New channels of communication may open up for you today. A female author whose work you enjoy could release a new book. You could meet some new neighbours who share your interests or you could come into contact with like-minded people online. This promises to open new territory for you regarding your intellectual and social lives. Your mind is going to be working overtime!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your adventurous side could show itself. You might have a talent for an activity you never considered before, such as rafting, flying, mountain climbing, or skydiving! Or it could be a less risky pastime that’s still new to you. This is a good time to tackle new projects of any kind. Just make sure you know all the ins and outs before getting started.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Lucky you! An unexpected break could come your way that gets you started in just the direction you’ve wanted to follow. This could involve love, career aspirations, or simply a new way of living you have been longing to experience. Friends might play a major role in this process. Move ahead cautiously, but move ahead. Breaks like this do not come very often!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your imagination is always fertile, but today it is especially productive, perhaps surprisingly so. You could come up with ideas for all kinds of new projects. Friends could want to work with you, and they should have a lot to contribute. Make sure you write down some of your ideas so you can go back to them later. You won’t be able to get everything done today!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A goal that you and some friends have been trying to reach may take a sudden turn and show signs of manifesting sooner than you expected. This could be a real break for you and you might be baffled as to how to make the most of it. Do not worry about that now. Celebrate with your friends. Within a few days you will be in the frame of mind to move ahead!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Acknowledgement for work well done could come your way, as those around you suddenly seem to see you in a new light. In some cases, a touch of fame could result. This could pertain either to your career, personal life, or both. Either way, it boosts your enthusiasm and self-esteem, which should enable you to continue pushing ahead. Enjoy your fame and then aim higher!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your desire to advance your education and learn new skills could be promoted by a sudden event that points you in the right direction. You could start training an artistic talent or learn to use new technology or find out about the latest advances in scientific knowledge. Your mind is sharp and curiosity high. The opportunity to learn will appear.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today you might feel an overwhelming physical attraction to a new person even if you are already involved. Also, an unusual stroke of luck could bring some extra money your way. It could be an unexpected bonus, a sale of some kind, or a gift. The temptation to spend it all at once could arise. If you do not need the money for routine expenses, go for it! You deserve a reward.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – An unexpected invitation to a social event could put you in touch with unusual, fascinating people. Some of them may be involved in professions that interest you. Some may become your friends and others might prove to be valuable business contacts. New opportunities could come your way as a result. Whatever invitations come your way, do not turn them down. You might miss something wonderful.