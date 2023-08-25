Today in High Prairie: August 26, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – August 26, 2023

Central Slave Lake Agriculture Society 50th Anniversary Celebration (Day 2 of 3).

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 26, 2023

1676 – Robert Walpole, First British Prime Minister

1743 – Antoine Lavoisier, “Father of Modern Chemistry”

1845 – Mary Ann Nichols, Victim of Jack the Ripper

1873 – Lee De Forest, Radio Vacuum Tubes Inventor

1884 – Earl Biggers, Charlie Chan Detective Author

1910 – Mother Teresa, Indian Nun, Nobel Peace Prize

1917 – Jan Clayton, Lassie TV Series Actress

1919 – Brandt Parker, Wizard of Id Cartoonist

1941 – Chris Curtis, Deep Purple Drummer

1946 – Chantal Renaud, Quebec Singer/Actress

1957 – Rick Hansen, Canadian Paraplegic Athlete

1959 – Jim Rutledge, Canadian Pro Golfer

1970 – Melissa McCarthy, Mike and Molly Actress

1980 – Macaulay Culkin, Home Alone Actor

1980 – Chris Pine, Star Trek Actor

1985 – Brian Kelley, American Country Musician

This Day in Local History – August 26, 2023

Aug. 26, 1970: South Peace News reports that construction on the McLennan H.W. Fish Arena nears completion. The previous arena was destroyed by fire in 1969.

Aug. 26, 1973: The Enilda Combines win a men’s fastball tournament in Joussard after defeating the Kinuso Royals 6-0 in the final. Strong Creek defeats High Prairie 9-6 to win the women’s title.

Aug. 26, 1976: MLA Larry Shaben and Dave Russell, Minister of the Environment, discuss problems of the water supply and flooding in the Lesser Slave Lake district.

Aug. 26, 1979: The Peavine Rangers win the Canadian Men’s Fastball Championships in Saskatoon. During the course of the tournament the Rangers outscore their opposition 50-6.

Aug. 26, 1981: South Peace News reports a severance package is reached with former HPSD Supt. Rene Anctil but no details are made public.

Aug. 26, 1983: Bowling comes to Enilda as the maple and Georgia pine alleys open just in time for fall leagues to begin. The six-lane five-pin alley is built by the Enilda Sports and Recreation Association.

Aug. 26, 1984: Andrew Howard wins a gold medal at the Alberta Swim Championships in the 100-metre breaststroke. Ian Griffiths sets a provincial record but at the wrong time. Instead of recording the time in an individual 25-metre race, he sets it during the relay race; therefore, the record is not recognized. Griffiths did win a bronze medal in the 25-metre freestyle race.

Aug. 26, 1984: The Driftpile Swingers win the Faust Cruisers Mixed Slo-Pitch Tournament after defeating the host team in back-to-back games 4-0 and 12-7.

Aug. 26, 1986: Game seven of the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League final is suspended after nine innings because of darkness. The game between the Peavine Rangers and High Prairie Playboys ends 4-4.

Aug. 26, 1987: South Peace News reports local singer Rick Perry’s latest song “It’s Over in my Mind” will be released across Canada.

Aug. 26, 1989: Bill Coates and Frank Izsak win the first Golden Walleye Classic. A High Prairie team comprised of Darryl Boisson and Robert Olansky take second.

Aug. 26, 1989: Three High Prairie Dolphins swimmers win two medals each at the Alberta Swim Meet in Edmonton. Ryan MacDonald swims a provincial record in the boy’s 17 and over 100-metre breaststroke in 1:12.02 seconds. He also wins silver in the 200-metre medley. Robin McCallum wins a gold in the girl’s 11-12 50-metre freestyle and a bronze in the 100-metre freestyle. Byron McDonald wins a bronze in both the boy’s 17 and over 100-metre breaststroke and 200-metre medley.

Aug. 26, 1992: South Peace News reports Bissell Brothers Lumber of Enilda sells to Zeidler Forest Industries for an undisclosed sum. Fifty people are put out of work when the mill closes in December.

Aug. 26, 1998: South Peace News reports at least 50,000 waterfowl die during an avian botulism outbreak at Utikuma Lake.

Aug. 26, 1998: A town landmark disappears as the Park Theatre is torn down.

Aug. 26, 1990: Penny Bellerose places first in cow riding at the Timberland Rodeo Association finals in Fort Nelson, B.C.

This Day in World History – August 26, 2023

1346 – Battle of Crécy: cannons used for first time in battle.

1498 – Michelangelo is commissioned to carve the Pieta.

1778 – First recorded ascent of Triglav; highest mountain in Slovenia.

1791 – John Fitch granted US patent for his working steamboat.

1843 – Charles Thurber patents a typewriter.

1858 – First news dispatch by telegraph.

1895 – Electric generator at Niagara Falls produces first power.

1907 – Harry Houdini escapes from chains underwater in 57 seconds.

1937 – Pumping to build Treasure Island in San Francisco Bay is finished.

1939 – First Major League Baseball telecast.

1945 – Japanese diplomats board USS Missouri get instructions to surrender.

1951 – Jongbloed in Paris demonstrates artificial heart.

1951 – “An American in Paris” starring Gene Kelly premieres.

1967 – Dutch 2nd Chamber demands US stop bombing North Vietnam.

1968 – “Hey Jude” single released by the Beatles.

1971 – Bobby Orr signs first million dollar contract in NHL history.

1973 – U of Texas [Arlington] is first accredited school to offer belly dancing.

1981 – Voyager 2 takes photos of Saturn’s moon Titan.

1985 – French government denies knowledge of attack on Rainbow Warrior.

1990 – Bo Jackson hits fourth of 4 consecutive HRs.

2012 – 17 villagers in Afghanistan beheaded by an unknown organization.

2012 – A Legionella outbreak in Quebec City kills 8, infects 104.

2013 – All 25,000 applicants to the University of Liberia fail exams.

2014 – Burger King agrees to buy Tim Hortons for $11.4 billion.

2017 – 500,000 take part in a peace march in Barcelona.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 26, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A friend could propose that you participate in a new project together. This may be something you have never done before, and you are likely to have doubts. If you have any interest at all, do not let your doubts get in your way. Whatever your friend offers may involve the investment of a lot of time, but all signs say that in the end it will be worth it.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A sudden feeling of love for your home could catapult you into redecorating. News could come your way of sudden good fortune involving a family member. This is likely to affect the entire family in some way, so while you are happy for your relative, be glad for yourself, too. Do not be surprised if you feel a touch of envy. You are human, after all.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – New channels of communication may open up for you today. A female author whose work you enjoy could release a new book. You could meet some new neighbours who share your interests or you could come into contact with like-minded people online. This promises to open new territory for you regarding your intellectual and social lives. Your mind is going to be working overtime!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your adventurous side could show itself. You might have a talent for an activity you never considered before, such as rafting, flying, mountain climbing, or skydiving! Or it could be a less risky pastime that is still new to you. This is a good time to tackle new projects of any kind. Just make sure you know all the ins and outs before getting started.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Lucky you! An unexpected break could come your way that gets you started in just the direction you have wanted to follow. This could involve love, career aspirations, or simply a new way of living you have been longing to experience. Friends might play a major role in this process. Move ahead cautiously, but move ahead. Breaks like this do not come very often!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your imagination is always fertile, but today it is especially productive, perhaps surprisingly so. You could come up with ideas for all kinds of new projects. Friends could want to work with you, and they should have a lot to contribute. Make sure you write down some of your ideas so you can go back to them later. You will not be able to get everything done today!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A goal that you and some friends have been trying to reach may take a sudden turn and show signs of manifesting sooner than you expected. This could be a real break for you and you might be baffled as to how to make the most of it. Do not worry about that now. Celebrate with your friends. Within a few days, you will be in the frame of mind to move ahead!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Acknowledgement for work well done could come your way, as those around you suddenly seem to see you in a new light. In some cases, a touch of fame could result. This could pertain either to your career, personal life, or both. Either way, it boosts your enthusiasm and self-esteem, which should enable you to continue pushing ahead. Enjoy your fame and then aim higher!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your desire to advance your education and learn new skills could be promoted by a sudden event that points you in the right direction. You could start training an artistic talent or learn to use new technology or find out about the latest advances in scientific knowledge. Your mind is sharp and curiosity high. The opportunity to learn will appear.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today you might feel an overwhelming physical attraction to a new person even if you are already involved. Also, an unusual stroke of luck could bring some extra money your way. It could be an unexpected bonus, a sale of some kind, or a gift. The temptation to spend it all at once could arise. If you do not need the money for routine expenses, go for it! You deserve a reward.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – An unexpected invitation to a social event could put you in touch with unusual, fascinating people. Some of them may be involved in professions that interest you. Some may become your friends and others might prove to be valuable business contacts. New opportunities could come your way as a result. Whatever invitations come your way, do not turn them down. You might miss something wonderful.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Have you been thinking about adopting a pet? Even if you have not, a lovely little dog or cat could come into your life now and show signs of wanting to stay with you. Do not let mundane considerations get in your way. An animal could bring a lot of joy into your life now. Your health should continue to thrive, though your energy might come and go in spurts.