Today in High Prairie – August 27, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – August 27, 2020

No listings!

Today’s Local Birthday – High Prairie – August 27, 2020

Kris Geertsma

Russ Friesen

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – August 27, 2020

Frances Prichuk

Mya Giroux

Sandy Labby

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 27

1752 – Herman Muntinghe, “History of Mankind” Author

1874 – Carl Bosch, Organic Chemistry Expert

1877 – Charles S. Rolls, Rolls Royce Auto Builder

1884 – Harry Antrim, Miracle on 34th Street Actor

1916 – Martha Raye, Martha Raye Show

1929 – Ira Levin, Boys From Brazil Actor

1942 – Daryl Dragon, Captain/Tennille Keyboardist

1944 – G.W. Bailey, MASH Actor

1947 – Barbara Bach, The Spy Who Loved Me Actress

1952 – Pee-wee Herman, Pee-wee’s Big Adventure

1953 – Alex Lifeson, Rush Guitarist

1956 – Glen Matlock, Sex Pistols Bassist

1957 – Bernhard Langer, German Pro Golfer

1972 – Dalip Singh, “The Great Khali” Wrestler

1977 – Sarah Chalke, Roseanne Actress

1981 – Demetria McKinney, House of Payne Actress

This Day in Local History – August 27

Aug. 27, 1956: The High Prairie arena committee announces it has raised enough money to purchase land and build an arena. Construction started this day with Medric Carpenter in charge of construction.

Aug. 27, 1957: High Prairie Mayor Norman Skogstad and chamber of commerce president Roy Ells announce on CKYL that the town now has nine miles of gravel streets.

Aug. 27, 1970: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce meets and decides to repair the Flying Saucer as part of the tourist booth.

Aug. 27, 1973: A High Prairie youth, 17, is sent to prison for 18 months for trafficking in LSD after selling the substance to two young girls.

Aug. 27, 1977: High Prairie Dolphin swimmers’ Alan Duchesneau, Camille Lizee, Brad Galenza and Robin Campbell return home from the Alberta Provincial Swim Meet with medals.

Aug. 27, 1985: Pitcher Donnie Laderoute tosses a 3-1 victory as the Gift Lakers win the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League final over the High Prairie Playboys. It was the Playboys’ sixth straight defeat in the final.

Aug. 27, 1986: South Peace News reports that the seeding of the grass greens at the High Prairie Golf Course is nearing completion.

Aug. 27, 2001: The Peavine Rangerettes sweep the Faust Silver Bullets to win the High Prairie and District Ladies Fastball League title in three straight games.

Aug. 27, 2007: The Alberta government announces it is providing $4.5 million for construction of the Peavine-McLennan connector road.

Aug. 27, 2009: Raymond Charles Yellowknee, 37, commits suicide in an Edmonton jail. He was serving 20 years in prison for the death of High Prairie residents Misty Chalifoux, Trista Chalifoux and Larissa Chalifoux in an auto accident Jan. 20, 2006.

Aug. 27, 2009: Marijuana and magic mushrooms are seized in a police raid at Sucker Creek.

Aug. 27, 2009: Warren Billard aces the second hole at the High Prairie Golf Course.

Aug. 27, 2015: Melody Pruden is awarded the Excellence in Support and Promotion of Aboriginal Education Award from Holy Family Catholic Regional School Division.

This Day in World History – August 27

663 – Battle of Baekgang: no Japanese invasion of Korea for 900 years.

1601 – Olivier van Noort completes 1st Dutch exploration of New World.

1783 – 1st hydrogen balloon flight [unmanned]; reaches 900 meters.

1813 – Battle of Dresden; Napoleon defeats Austrians.

1859 – 1st successful oil well drilled, near Titusville, PA.

1883 – Krakatoa volcano, west of Java in Indonesia, erupts, kills 40,000.

1896 – Britain defeats Zanzibar in a 38-minute war; shortest in history.

1913 – Swedish engineer applies to patent all-purpose zipper.

1937 – George E.T. Eyston sets world auto speed record at 345.49 mph.

1941 – Shah of Iran abdicates throne favour of his son.

1944 – 200 RAF Halifax bombers attack oil installations in Hamburg.

1955 – “Guinness Book of World Records” 1st published.

1962 – Mariner 2 launched; first probe to fly by Venus.

1964 – Walt Disney’s “Mary Poppins” starring Julie Andrews premieres.

1965 – The Beatles spend an evening with Elvis Presley.

1966 – Francis Chichester begins 1st solo sail around world.

1976 – Transsexual Renee Richards barred from competing in US Tennis Open.

1990 – Brewers-Blue Jays game is delayed 35 minutes due to gnats.

1991 – Moldavia declares independence from USSR.

1995 – Worst fire in New York in 80 years ends after 4 days.

2000 – 540-metre Ostankino Tower in Moscow catches fire, 3 killed.

2003 – Mars makes its closest approach to Earth in nearly 60,000 years.

2012 – 1st interplanetary human voice recording broadcast from Mars Rover.

2015 – Vassiliki Thanou is Greece’s 1st female PM.

2018 – Former Spice Girl Mel B announces she is entering rehab.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 27, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You’re likely aware of your writing abilities, but you may not realize the extent of your talent. It would be worthwhile to devote more time to your craft. You can’t improve much if writing time is interrupted by other obligations. Take some time to produce something of value. Why not give it a try, even if just for a week or so, to see what you can do?

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Tact isn’t necessarily your strong suit. No one would accuse you of being overly sensitive to other people’s emotions, but today you turn over a new leaf. This “new and improved” you tunes in to the thoughts and feelings of others and responds in thoughtful, caring ways. You may be surprised at how effective this gentler touch can be.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Even though you probably aren’t getting on a plane today, you would love to at some point in the future. Your wanderlust is back and you’re bound for the wild blue yonder yet again, most likely to someplace exotic. Enjoy the time away, but do come back. It seems that sometimes your spirit of adventure dampens your enjoyment of the more mundane but more real daily life.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Positive change rarely happens without effort. Keep this in mind as transformation occurs quickly. You may feel as though you’re in the middle of a whirlpool and getting sucked deeper and deeper, unsure of where you’ll ultimately end up. This is merely the “nose to the grindstone” phase. Trust that your efforts will ultimately be rewarded.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You have natural leadership abilities, and today would be an ideal day to make use of this talent. In the past you may have hesitated to step forward and implement your ideas. But recent successes have given you the necessary confidence to pursue your objectives. You’ll likely find that the higher-ups support your efforts. Make the most of today’s auspicious circumstances.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today you feel in control and on top of the world. You can do anything. This would be an auspicious time to begin a new project or creative endeavour. You can’t help but succeed but take care not to get in your own way. Sometimes you can be your own worst enemy. Believe in yourself and move confidently in the direction of your dreams in order to make them come true.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Friendship could turn into romance if you aren’t careful. A platonic relationship could turn passionate, and no one would be more surprised than you. Think carefully about where you’d like this to go. While it can’t go back to the way it was, you can stop it from progressing further if you’re uncomfortable with the new dynamic. You can only make this decision once.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today you wake up feeling reinvigorated and renewed. You feel as though you can accomplish anything. And very likely, today you can. Anything you set your mind and attention to works out beautifully. Take care you don’t gloat too much, though. Just because you feel invincible doesn’t necessarily mean you are.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – People often see you as shy and reserved, but, of course, you know you’re really very friendly once you relax. Today you find it unusually easy to interact with others. In fact, you feel downright gregarious as you chat and joke along with the best of them. This new, sociable you does wonders for your image. You’ve needed to loosen up for some time.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – All things domestic are highlighted. It could be you’ve finally called the plumber or set out to do those household repairs yourself. New people are likely to come into your life. In fact, they may try to finagle an invitation for dinner, if possible. All you can expect today is the unexpected. Have some extra food on hand and see what happens.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Keep your mind open to any and all possibilities today. It’s likely you’ll encounter someone who imparts valuable information. You may not realize right away just how important this information is, but it could have a dramatic impact on your life. Be prepared for anything. This is likely to be a most interesting day.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your ship could come in today. It will happen unexpectedly, and it may take you some time to adjust to this sudden financial windfall. This is a day of big changes, because you may also decide to use this money to completely alter your way of life. It could be that you make a move to another part of the country or decide to change professions. Trust your instincts.