Today in High Prairie: August 27, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – August 27, 2022

Saturday, August 27

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Kinuso Farmer’s Market at Ag Hall. Kitchen open.

11 a.m. – Sucker Creek First Nation Powwow. Grand Entries at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 27, 2022

1752 – Herman Muntinghe, “History of Mankind” Author

1874 – Carl Bosch, Organic Chemistry Expert

1877 – Charles S. Rolls, Rolls Royce Auto Builder

1884 – Harry Antrim, Miracle on 34th Street Actor

1899 – C.S. Forester, Horatio Hornblower Novelist

1911 – Kathleen Walsh, Oliver Twist Actress

1916 – Martha Raye, Martha Raye Show

1929 – Ira Levin, Boys From Brazil Actor

1939 – Edward Patten, Gladys Knight & the Pips

1942 – Daryl Dragon, Captain/Tennille Keyboardist

1944 – G.W. Bailey, M*A*S*H Actor

1947 – Barbara Bach, The Spy Who Loved Me Actress

1952 – Pee-wee Herman, Pee-wee’s Big Adventure Actor

1953 – Alex Lifeson, Rush Guitarist

1956 – Glen Matlock, Sex Pistols Bassist

1957 – Bernhard Langer, German Pro Golfer

1972 – Dalip Singh, “The Great Khali” Wrestler

1972 – Mike Smith, Canadian Actor

1977 – Sarah Chalke, Roseanne Actress

1981 – Demetria McKinney, House of Payne Actress

This Day in Local History – August 27, 2022

Aug. 27, 1956: The High Prairie arena committee announces it has raised enough money to purchase land and build an arena. Construction started this day with Medric Carpenter in charge of construction.

Aug. 27, 1957: High Prairie Mayor Norman Skogstad and High Prairie Chamber of Commerce president Roy Ells announce on CKYL the town now has nine miles of gravel streets.

Aug. 27, 1970: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce meets and decides to repair the Flying Saucer as part of the tourist booth.

Aug. 27, 1971: Federal NDP Leader David Lewis visits High Prairie to help Marie Carlson campaign in the provincial election.

Aug. 27, 1973: David Halldorson, 17, of High Prairie is sent to prison for 18 months for trafficking in LSD after selling the substance to two young girls.

Aug. 27, 1977: High Prairie Dolphin swimmers’ Alan Duchesneau, Camille Lizee, Brad Galenza and Robin Campbell return home from the Alberta Provincial Swim Meet with medals.

Aug. 27, 1979: The High Prairie Men’s Commercial Golf League concludes its season with Mungall’s Muffers finishing in first place with 86 points.

Aug. 27, 1984: Recreation Supt. Doun Munn tells the recreation board that the header at the Sports Palace arena needs replacing at a cost of about $15,000.

Aug. 27, 1985: Pitcher Donnie Laderoute tosses a 3-1 victory as the Gift Lakers win the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League final over the High Prairie Playboys. It was the Playboys’ sixth straight defeat in the final.

Aug. 27, 1986: South Peace News reports that the seeding of the grass greens at the High Prairie Golf Course is nearing completion.

Aug. 27, 1987: Jesse Smith is named MVP of the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League.

Aug. 27, 1992: Don Cunningham tosses a no-hitter against the High Prairie 86’ers as the High Prairie Playboys win the first game of the men’s fastball league final 2-0.

Aug. 27, 2001: A former High Prairie man, 52, is fined $1,380 after pleading guilty in an Edmonton courtroom to sexual exploitation of a 17-year-old. The girl was an employee at the man’s business.

Aug. 27, 2001: The Peavine Rangerettes sweep the Faust Silver Bullets to win the High Prairie and District Ladies Fastball League title in three straight games.

Aug. 27, 2005: Nicole Pardell delivers the valedictorian’s address at the St. Andrew’s School Grade 12 graduation.

Aug. 27, 2007: The Alberta government announces it is providing $4.5 million for construction of the Peavine-McLennan connector road.

Aug. 27, 2008: Two donations for the CT Scan are received at a High Prairie town council meeting. Albert Babkirk donates $16,500 while another $19,123 is raised at the Tommy Dlugosz Memorial Golf Tournament.

Aug. 27, 2008: Peace Country Health issues a blue-green algae alert for Snipe Lake.

Aug. 27, 2008: South Peace News reports Rick Pollock is the new manager of High Prairie’s Fountain Tire store.

Aug. 27, 2009: Infant remains are found at a High Prairie residence. Police are tight-lipped about the find with little details released by the end of the year.

Aug. 27, 2009: Raymond Charles Yellowknee, 37, commits suicide in an Edmonton jail. He was serving 20 years in prison for the death of High Prairie residents Misty Chalifoux, Trista Chalifoux and Larissa Chalifoux in an auto accident Jan. 20, 2006.

Aug. 27, 2009: Marijuana and magic mushrooms are seized in a police raid at Sucker Creek.

Aug. 27, 2009: Warren Billard aces the second hole at the High Prairie Golf Course.

Aug. 27, 2011: Justin Monahan delivers the valedictorian’s speech at the St. Andrew’s School Grade 12 graduation.

Aug. 27, 2012: Mike Daubert is named general manager of Big Lakes Dodge. He started work at the dealership in 2003.

Aug. 27, 2014: South Peace News features recent construction projects or new business openings including the hospital, Pop In, Flowers ’N Things, The Hair House, Skate Plaza, The Family Inn Restaurant, Joe Quartly Trucking, and High Prairie School Division building.

Aug. 27, 2014: High Prairie town council stands firm on its deadline to pay taxes after local bank fails to meet its deadline. CIBC had several mortgages on which it pays taxes.

Aug. 27, 2015: Melody Pruden is awarded the Excellence in Support and Promotion of Aboriginal Education Award from Holy Family Catholic Regional School Division.

Aug. 27, 2016: Catherine Marzotko delivers the valedictorian’s speech at the St. Andrew’s School Grade 12 graduation.

Aug. 27, 2019: In one of the great rants of the year, Town of High Prairie Michael Long criticizes the Alberta government and Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn for the long wait to get renal dialysis service into the High Prairie Health Complex.

Aug. 27, 2019: High Prairie town council denies an offer from Northern Lakes College to sponsor a room in the new campus for $100,000. Council says they cannot afford it.

This Day in World History – August 27, 2022

663 – Battle of Baekgang: no Japanese invasion of Korea for 900 years.

1601 – Olivier van Noort completes first Dutch exploration of New World.

1783 – First hydrogen balloon flight [unmanned]; reaches 900 meters.

1813 – Battle of Dresden; Napoleon defeats Austrians.

1859 – First successful oil well drilled, near Titusville, PA.

1883 – Krakatoa volcano, west of Java in Indonesia, erupts, kills 40,000.

1896 – Britain defeats Zanzibar in a 38-minute war; shortest in history.

1913 – Swedish engineer applies to patent all-purpose zipper.

1937 – George E.T. Eyston sets world auto speed record at 345.49 mph.

1941 – Shah of Iran abdicates throne favour of his son.

1944 – 200 RAF Halifax bombers attack oil installations in Hamburg.

1955 – “Guinness Book of World Records” is first published.

1962 – Mariner 2 launched; first probe to fly by Venus.

1964 – Walt Disney’s “Mary Poppins” starring Julie Andrews premieres.

1965 – The Beatles spend an evening with Elvis Presley.

1966 – Francis Chichester begins 1st solo sail around world.

1976 – Transsexual Renee Richards barred from competing in US Tennis Open.

1990 – Brewers-Blue Jays game is delayed 35 minutes due to gnats.

1991 – Moldavia declares independence from USSR.

1995 – Worst fire in New York in 80 years ends after 4 days.

2000 – 540-metre Ostankino Tower in Moscow catches fire, 3 killed.

2003 – Mars makes its closest approach to Earth in nearly 60,000 years.

2012 – First interplanetary human voice recording broadcast from Mars Rover.

2015 – Vassiliki Thanou is Greece’s first female PM.

2018 – Former Spice Girl Mel B announces she is entering rehab.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 27, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Keep your mind open to any and all possibilities today. It is likely you will encounter someone who imparts valuable information. You may not realize right away just how important this information is, but it could have a dramatic impact on your life. Be prepared for anything. This is likely to be a most interesting day!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your ship could come in today. It will happen unexpectedly, and it may take you some time to adjust to this sudden financial windfall. This is a day of big changes, because you may also decide to use this money to completely alter your way of life. It could be you make a move to another part of the country or decide to change professions. Trust your instincts!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You are likely aware of your writing abilities, but you may not realize the extent of your talent. It would be worthwhile to devote more time to your craft. You can not improve much if writing time is interrupted by other obligations. Take some time to produce something of value. Why not give it a try, even if just for a week or so, to see what you can do?

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Tact is not necessarily your strong suit. No one would accuse you of being overly sensitive to other people’s emotions, but today you turn over a new leaf. This “new and improved” you tunes in to the thoughts and feelings of others and responds in thoughtful, caring ways. You may be surprised at how effective this gentler touch can be!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Even though you probably are not getting on a plane today, you would love to at some point in the future. Your wanderlust is back and you are bound for the wild blue yonder yet again, most likely to someplace exotic. Enjoy the time away, but do come back. It seems sometimes your spirit of adventure dampens your enjoyment of the more mundane but more real daily life!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Positive change rarely happens without effort. Keep this in mind as transformation occurs quickly. You may feel as though you are in the middle of a whirlpool and getting sucked deeper and deeper, unsure of where you will ultimately end up. This is merely the “nose to the grindstone” phase. Trust that your efforts will ultimately be rewarded!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You have natural leadership abilities, and today would be an ideal day to make use of this talent. In the past you may have hesitated to step forward and implement your ideas. But recent successes have given you the necessary confidence to pursue your objectives. You will likely find the higher-ups support your efforts. Make the most of today’s auspicious circumstances!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you feel in control and on top of the world. You can do anything! This would be an auspicious time to begin a new project or creative endeavour. You can not help but succeed but take care not to get in your own way. Sometimes you can be your own worst enemy. Believe in yourself and move confidently in the direction of your dreams in order to make them come true!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Friendship could turn into romance if you are not careful. A platonic relationship could turn passionate, and no one would be more surprised than you. Think carefully about where you would like this to go. While it can not go back to the way it was, you can stop it from progressing further if you are uncomfortable with the new dynamic. You can only make this decision once!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today you wake up feeling reinvigorated and renewed! You feel as though you can accomplish anything. And very likely, today you can. Anything you set your mind and attention to works out beautifully. Take care you do not gloat too much, though. Just because you feel invincible does not necessarily mean that you are!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – People often see you as shy and reserved, but of course you know that you are really very friendly once you relax. Today you find it unusually easy to interact with others. In fact, you feel downright gregarious as you chat and joke along with the best of them. This new, sociable you does wonders for your image. You have needed to loosen up for some time!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – All things domestic are highlighted! It could be you have finally called the plumber or set out to do those household repairs yourself. New people are likely to come into your life. In fact, they may try to finagle an invitation for dinner, if possible. All you can expect today is the unexpected. Have some extra food on hand and see what happens!