Today in High Prairie; August 27, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – August 27, 2023

Central Slave Lake Agriculture Society 50th Anniversary Celebration (Day 3 of 3).

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 27, 2023

1752 – Herman Muntinghe, “History of Mankind” Author

1874 – Carl Bosch, Organic Chemistry Expert

1877 – Charles S. Rolls, Rolls Royce Auto Builder

1884 – Harry Antrim, Miracle on 34th Street Actor

1899 – C.S. Forester, Horatio Hornblower Novelist

1911 – Kathleen Walsh, Oliver Twist Actress

1916 – Martha Raye, Martha Raye Show

1929 – Ira Levin, Boys From Brazil Actor

1939 – Edward Patten, Gladys Knight & the Pips

1942 – Daryl Dragon, Captain/Tennille Keyboardist

1944 – G.W. Bailey, M*A*S*H Actor

1947 – Barbara Bach, The Spy Who Loved Me Actress

1952 – Pee-wee Herman, Pee-wee’s Big Adventure Actor

1953 – Alex Lifeson, Rush Guitarist

1956 – Glen Matlock, Sex Pistols Bassist

1957 – Bernhard Langer, German Pro Golfer

1972 – Dalip Singh, “The Great Khali” Wrestler

1972 – Mike Smith, Canadian Actor

1977 – Sarah Chalke, Roseanne Actress

1981 – Demetria McKinney, House of Payne Actress

This Day in Local History – August 27, 2023

Aug. 27, 1956: The High Prairie arena committee announces it has raised enough money to purchase land and build an arena. Construction started this day with Medric Carpenter in charge of construction.

Aug. 27, 1957: High Prairie Mayor Norman Skogstad and High Prairie Chamber of Commerce president Roy Ells announce on CKYL the town now has nine miles of gravel streets.

Aug. 27, 1970: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce meets and decides to repair the Flying Saucer as part of the tourist booth.

Aug. 27, 1971: Federal NDP Leader David Lewis visits High Prairie to help Marie Carlson campaign in the provincial election.

Aug. 27, 1973: David Halldorson, 17, of High Prairie is sent to prison for 18 months for trafficking in LSD after selling the substance to two young girls.

Aug. 27, 1977: High Prairie Dolphin swimmers’ Alan Duchesneau, Camille Lizee, Brad Galenza and Robin Campbell return home from the Alberta Provincial Swim Meet with medals.

Aug. 27, 1979: The High Prairie Men’s Commercial Golf League concludes its season with Mungall’s Muffers finishing in first place with 86 points.

Aug. 27, 1984: Recreation Supt. Doun Munn tells the recreation board that the header at the Sports Palace arena needs replacing at a cost of about $15,000.

Aug. 27, 1985: Pitcher Donnie Laderoute tosses a 3-1 victory as the Gift Lakers win the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League final over the High Prairie Playboys. It was the Playboys’ sixth straight defeat in the final.

Aug. 27, 1986: South Peace News reports that the seeding of the grass greens at the High Prairie Golf Course is nearing completion.

Aug. 27, 1987: Jesse Smith is named MVP of the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League.

Aug. 27, 1992: Don Cunningham tosses a no-hitter against the High Prairie 86’ers as the High Prairie Playboys win the first game of the men’s fastball league final 2-0.

Aug. 27, 2001: A former High Prairie man, 52, is fined $1,380 after pleading guilty in an Edmonton courtroom to sexual exploitation of a 17-year-old. The girl was an employee at the man’s business.

Aug. 27, 2001: The Peavine Rangerettes sweep the Faust Silver Bullets to win the High Prairie and District Ladies Fastball League title in three straight games.

Aug. 27, 2005: Nicole Pardell delivers the valedictorian’s address at the St. Andrew’s School Grade 12 graduation.

Aug. 27, 2007: The Alberta government announces it is providing $4.5 million for construction of the Peavine-McLennan connector road.

Aug. 27, 2008: Two donations for the CT Scan are received at a High Prairie town council meeting. Albert Babkirk donates $16,500 while another $19,123 is raised at the Tommy Dlugosz Memorial Golf Tournament.

Aug. 27, 2008: Peace Country Health issues a blue-green algae alert for Snipe Lake.

Aug. 27, 2008: South Peace News reports Rick Pollock is the new manager of High Prairie’s Fountain Tire store.

Aug. 27, 2009: Infant remains are found at a High Prairie residence. Police are tight-lipped about the find with little details released by the end of the year.

Aug. 27, 2009: Raymond Charles Yellowknee, 37, commits suicide in an Edmonton jail. He was serving 20 years in prison for the death of High Prairie residents Misty Chalifoux, Trista Chalifoux and Larissa Chalifoux in an auto accident Jan. 20, 2006.

Aug. 27, 2009: Marijuana and magic mushrooms are seized in a police raid at Sucker Creek.

Aug. 27, 2009: Warren Billard aces the second hole at the High Prairie Golf Course.

Aug. 27, 2011: Justin Monahan delivers the valedictorian’s speech at the St. Andrew’s School Grade 12 graduation.

Aug. 27, 2012: Mike Daubert is named general manager of Big Lakes Dodge. He started work at the dealership in 2003.

Aug. 27, 2014: South Peace News features recent construction projects or new business openings including the hospital, Pop In, Flowers ’N Things, The Hair House, Skate Plaza, The Family Inn Restaurant, Joe Quartly Trucking, and High Prairie School Division building.

Aug. 27, 2014: High Prairie town council stands firm on its deadline to pay taxes after local bank fails to meet its deadline. CIBC had several mortgages on which it pays taxes.

Aug. 27, 2015: Melody Pruden is awarded the Excellence in Support and Promotion of Aboriginal Education Award from Holy Family Catholic Regional School Division.

Aug. 27, 2016: Catherine Marzotko delivers the valedictorian’s speech at the St. Andrew’s School Grade 12 graduation.

Aug. 27, 2019: In one of the great rants of the year, Town of High Prairie Michael Long criticizes the Alberta government and Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn for the long wait to get renal dialysis service into the High Prairie Health Complex.

Aug. 27, 2019: High Prairie town council denies an offer from Northern Lakes College to sponsor a room in the new campus for $100,000. Council says they cannot afford it.

This Day in World History – August 27, 2022

663 – Battle of Baekgang: no Japanese invasion of Korea for 900 years.

1601 – Olivier van Noort completes first Dutch exploration of New World.

1783 – First hydrogen balloon flight [unmanned]; reaches 900 meters.

1813 – Battle of Dresden; Napoleon defeats Austrians.

1859 – First successful oil well drilled, near Titusville, PA.

1883 – Krakatoa volcano, west of Java in Indonesia, erupts, kills 40,000.

1896 – Britain defeats Zanzibar in a 38-minute war; shortest in history.

1913 – Swedish engineer applies to patent all-purpose zipper.

1937 – George E.T. Eyston sets world auto speed record at 345.49 mph.

1941 – Shah of Iran abdicates throne favour of his son.

1944 – 200 RAF Halifax bombers attack oil installations in Hamburg.

1955 – “Guinness Book of World Records” is first published.

1962 – Mariner 2 launched; first probe to fly by Venus.

1964 – Walt Disney’s “Mary Poppins” starring Julie Andrews premieres.

1965 – The Beatles spend an evening with Elvis Presley.

1966 – Francis Chichester begins 1st solo sail around world.

1976 – Transsexual Renee Richards barred from competing in US Tennis Open.

1990 – Brewers-Blue Jays game is delayed 35 minutes due to gnats.

1991 – Moldavia declares independence from USSR.

1995 – Worst fire in New York in 80 years ends after 4 days.

2000 – 540-metre Ostankino Tower in Moscow catches fire, 3 killed.

2003 – Mars makes its closest approach to Earth in nearly 60,000 years.

2012 – First interplanetary human voice recording broadcast from Mars Rover.

2015 – Vassiliki Thanou is Greece’s first female PM.

2018 – Former Spice Girl Mel B announces she is entering rehab.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 27, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Information received from far away could excite your passion to learn more about a subject. You might be inspired to use your new knowledge in a project that includes a partner. Your mind is extremely insightful at this time, so if you face decisions, this is the day to follow your heart. Do not be surprised if you find your telepathic abilities expanded as well!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Money matters are likely to be advanced today through your intuition and inner power. You may get a hunch your idea for bringing in some extra money just might work. At least look into it. Do not let anyone talk you out of it until you know the facts. You might also rediscover a neglected talent you could find quite useful at this time.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A surge of inner power could have you feeling like you can move mountains. If you have been contemplating a course of action that others believe impossible, this is the time to get it going. Career matters, romance, and creative projects could all be advanced considerably by careful effort on your part. Give it some thought, write down your ideas, consider all contingencies, and move ahead!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Memories from your past could resurface. You might wonder why you are suddenly thinking about them, but they probably represent a release of old emotional hang-ups that have been holding you back. By midafternoon you should feel more focused, determined, and ready to take on just about anything. This is definitely a great day to start new projects or complete old ones.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today represents a beginning in many ways. A friend from the past could reappear in your life, and bring up memories both pleasant and disconcerting. Do not worry too much about it. This probably represents a much-needed release. You might also become involved with a group that embodies goals about which you are passionate. New friends could also come your way. Expect a few surprises from all sides!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Emotions could be running high today. Someone in your entourage may have a problem with an authority figure, and political issues could come up. You may feel powerful right now and tempted to throw your hat into the ring. However, it is best to stay out of anything political and channel that power and passion into your own project. That is far more likely to bring positive results.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Heightened mental powers might have you spending a lot of time reading or doing research of some kind. Your curiosity is especially high right now. You might even consider advancing your education in some way, especially since new interests have been stimulating you for some time. New friends in fascinating fields might have started you thinking. This is a good time to look into this.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your intuition is increased today to the point where you feel like a mind reader, like you could deduce the thoughts and motives of people you have never met before. Reading about news events might bring sudden insights as to how they are going to turn out. You could decide to put this ability to work advancing your financial condition. Do this if you can, within reason. Your insights are probably correct!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You should be feeling especially passionate at this time, especially regarding partnerships. Romantic partnerships definitely call for an evening together! Professional and creative partnerships call for a new project you believe in strongly. Look to events in other states or foreign countries for inspiration. Something begun in places far away could capture your imagination.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – If you have been feeling less like yourself lately, a surge of inner power could push you over the top and make you feel strong and healthy again. You could decide to finish the unfinished tasks around you today. You might get most of them done by day’s end. Do not forget to enjoy yourself, however. You will want to make the most of your newfound energy.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A surge of passion could dominate your day unless you find an outlet for it. An intimate evening with a lover would be a good idea. Creative passion is also strong, and you could be hit with sudden inspiration, perhaps influenced by distant places. Do not be afraid to take time out from your mundane chores to pursue this inspiration. Creativity is as important as anything else.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A romantic evening at home with your partner could bring the two of you closer. Your emotions are intense right now, so you need to use your intuition to judge exactly how much of your feelings you should reveal. An intellectual passion could also come your way. You might discover a new field of interest and you will want to bury yourself at home studying it for hours.