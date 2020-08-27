Today in High Prairie – August 28, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – August 28, 2020

Today’s Local Birthday – High Prairie – August 28, 2020

Kensie Herben

Lindsay Pratt

Trista Calhoon

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – August 28, 2020

John Jammer

Kelly Bigcharles

Sophie Irla

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 28

1841 – Louis Le Prince, “Father of Cinematography”

1899 – Charles Boyer, Barefoot in the Park Actor

1904 – Secondo Campini, Italian Jet Engine Pioneer

1915 – Tasha Tudor, Children’s Books Author

1917 – Jack Kirby, X-Men, Spider-Man, Cartoonist

1921 – Nancy Kulp, Beverly Hillbillies Actress

1924 – Margaret Ryan, Hawaii Five-0 Actress

1925 – Donald O’Connor, Singin’ in the Rain Actor

1929 – Roxie Roker, The Jeffersons Actress

1938 – Paul Martin, 21st PM of Canada

1943 – Honey Lantree, The Honeycombs Rocker

1943 – David Soul, Starsky & Hutch Actor

1948 – Daniel Seraphine, Chicago Drummer

1949 – Dennis Davis, David Bowie’s Drummer

1951 – Wayne Osmond, Osmond Brothers Singer

1957 – Rick Rossovich, Top Gun Actor

1958 – Scott Hamilton, American Figure Skater

1965 – Shania Twain, Canadian Singing Icon

1969 – Jason Priestley, Beverly Hills 90210 Actor

1969 – Jack Black, Kung Fu Panda Actor

1982 – LeAnn Rimes, American Country Singer

This Day in Local History – August 28

Aug. 28, 1912: Over 100 Grouard ratepayers meet at the Cunningham Hall to decide to incorporate into a town. The census reveals a population of 741. Village council, under the leadership of Mayor McDermott, meets and passes a motion to apply for town status.

Aug. 28, 1914: Father Cybrien Batie replaces Father Edward Petour as manager of the St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard.

Aug. 28, 1983: High Prairie Dolphins’ swimmers Joe Ludwig and Andrew Howard each bring home silver medals at the Alberta Swim Meet in Edmonton.

Aug. 28, 1985: South Peace News raises its price to 40 cents from 35 cents.

Aug. 28, 1985: South Peace News reports confidential Alberta Treasury Branch bank forms found at the local dump are being mailed to High Prairie residents.

Aug. 28, 1985: Arson is suspected as Gibson’s Garage in Faust burns after 37 years in business.

Aug. 28, 1985: South Peace News reports that Sucker Creek celebrates the grand opening of their new recreation hall.

Aug. 28, 1986: The Peavine Rangers defeat the High Prairie Playboys 7-6 in the deciding game of the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League. The loss marked the eighth consecutive year the Playboys lost the final series.

Aug. 28, 1989: I.D. 17 Central receives opposition to its plans to purchase land at the Lions campsite for a new administration building. The Lions also later disapprove of the proposal.

Aug. 28, 2005: Eric Kregel conducts his first service as the new Bethel Baptist Church pastor.

Aug. 28, 2006: Enilda Councillor Craig Bissell loses his battle with cancer and passes away at the age of 53 years.

Aug. 28, 2007: Four boys smash over 70 windows at Kinuso School during an early morning crime spree. Windows are also smashed in an nearby truck.

Aug. 28, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes suspends CAO Ken Bosman, who is later relieved of his duties. Council passes a motion for intention for dismissal. Later, council pays Bosman $70,000 severance as outlined in his contract.

Aug. 28, 2017: High Prairie’s Makayla Cox wins the title of Miss Teen Alberta Globe 2017 at the Miss Canada Globe Pageant in Toronto.

This Day in World History – August 28

1789 – William Herschel discovers Saturn’s moon Enceladus.

1845 – Scientific American magazine publishes its first issue.

1859 – Brightest northern lights in decades shine as far south as Japan.

1884 – 1st known photograph of a tornado is made.

1898 – Caleb Bradham renames his carbonated soft drink “Pepsi-Cola”.

1916 – Italy declares war against Germany.

1922 – WEAF in New York airs 1st radio commercial.

1937 – Toyota Motors becomes an independent company.

1938 – Northwestern University awards honorary degree to Charlie McCarthy.

1943 – Denmark declares a universal strike against Nazi occupiers.

1963 – 200,000 march and demonstrate for African American civil rights.

1963 – Martin Luther King Jr. delivers his “I have a dream speech”.

1965 – 1st Subway sandwich shop opens in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

1973 – Bobby “Boris” Pickett’s song “Monster Mash” goes gold.

1973 – “Smoke on the Water” by Deep Purple goes gold.

1982 – The 1st Gay Games are held in San Francisco.

1983 – Israeli PM Menachem Begin announces his resignation.

1983 – Joseph Kreckman sets record of 2,215 clay pigeons shot in 1 hour.

1986 – US Navy officer sentenced to 365 years for spying.

1993 – Dam breaks in Qinghai, West China, 223 killed.

1997 – Belgian amusement park riders stuck upside down for 90 minutes.

2013 – China and Russia walk out of a UN Security Council meeting.

2017 – Kenya brings in world’s toughest ban on plastic bags.

2017 – North Korea launches missile that flies over Japan.

2017 – Matt Vogel makes his debut as the voice of Kermit the Frog.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 28, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You tend to be curious, and you’re always trying to learn more about your many interests. But today you could be eager to research a subject but be unable to find any information about it no matter how many libraries or databases you explore. Don’t bother with it today. You’ll only get frustrated. Watch some television. At least you’ll get a few laughs.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – The need to attend to business or networking obligations disguised as parties could get to you today. You may have been forced to attend too many of these recently, and now there are even more coming up. You dread going to a place you don’t want to go, eating food you hate, talking pleasantly with people you can’t stand. Decline if you can. Life’s too short.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your home could be empty today. Other household members may be away and you could find it depressing. Instead of enjoying the solitude, you could feel like the walls are closing in around you. The only answer is to go out for a while. Take a walk or visit some bookstores or antique shops, if possible. Don’t go home until you’re too tired to do anything else. Try to have fun.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Someone close to you might be uncharacteristically silent today. Something is bothering them terribly, and they don’t seem to want to talk about it. You’re willing to listen or help, but don’t try to coax your friend into sharing. Use your intuition to sense what’s going on and do what you can to alleviate the situation. Your efforts won’t go unnoticed or unappreciated.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Financial worries might come up today. You may check your bank balance and find you have little money. This might come as a shock, because you thought there was plenty there. Before you panic, ask whoever’s in charge at the bank to double-check the records. It’s probably a computer error. It shouldn’t take long to correct, and you’ll be able to breathe a sigh of relief.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today you might be so gloomy that you don’t even want to get up. It might not be a good idea to stay home, however. Try to find some tasks to distract you. At some point during the day, get out in the open air and take a walk, preferably through a park and near water, if possible. You’ll get the endorphins going and lift your spirits considerably.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Any work today could require a higher level of concentration than you can muster. You might lapse into daydreams, think about personal matters, and feel guilty because you aren’t doing what you’re supposed to be doing. On days like this it’s best to focus on routine tasks you can do automatically. That way, your mind can wander. That’s the only way you’ll make it through today.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today your creative impulses could seem blocked. You might be trying to reach your own or someone else’s deadline. You may feel the need to get some work done, while your muse seems to have gone on vacation. If your deadline is official, phone whoever’s in charge and ask for an extension. You won’t be happy with the results if you force yourself to work today.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A friend who planned to stop by tonight might not show up. You may worry since this person isn’t one to blow you off. Don’t imagine accidents or disasters. The culprit’s probably traffic. Phone your friend. If you don’t reach him or her, leave a message to call you. Your friend is probably fine, but you may have to postpone your visit for another day.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Travel of any kind might be virtually impossible today. Airports could be jammed, flights delayed, and planes plagued with mechanical problems. If you’re traveling by car, expect road construction and backed-up traffic. Stay home if you can. If you must travel, take plenty of music and books to keep you occupied while you’re waiting. You’re likely to go nuts otherwise.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – This isn’t a good day to invest in anything. Don’t spend much time working on speculative projects, and don’t put your money into anything but gold, land, or blue-chip stocks and bonds. You probably wouldn’t lose everything, but it would be a long time before you saw a profit. Concentrate on what you know is secure now. There will be better days to wheel and deal.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A love partner could be gloomy today. This might be the kind of day when no matter how many times you draw your mate’s attention to the doughnut, he or she still sees only the hole. The glass is always half empty, never half full. Your beloved will probably be this way all day. Don’t let it drive you crazy. Try to see the humour in it. That will help you, anyway.