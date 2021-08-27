Today in High Prairie; August 28, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – August 28, 2021

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Kinuso Farmer’s Market at Kinuso Ag Centre.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – August 28, 2021

High Prairie Birthday Calendar

Kensie Herben

Lindsay Pratt

Trista Calhoon

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – August 28, 2021

Kelly Bigcharles

Sophie Irla

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 28, 2021

1841 – Louis Le Prince, “Father of Cinematography”

1904 – Secondo Campini, Italian Jet Engine Pioneer

1915 – Tasha Tudor, Children’s Books Author

1917 – Jack Kirby, X-Men, Spider-Man, Cartoonist

1921 – Nancy Kulp, Beverly Hillbillies Actress

1925 – Donald O’Connor, Singin’ in the Rain Actor

1929 – Roxie Roker, The Jeffersons Actress

1938 – Paul Martin, 21st PM of Canada

1943 – Honey Lantree, The Honeycombs Rocker

1943 – David Soul, Starsky & Hutch Actor

1948 – Daniel Seraphine, Chicago Drummer

1949 – Dennis Davis, David Bowie’s Drummer

1951 – Wayne Osmond, Osmond Brothers Singer

1958 – Scott Hamilton, American Figure Skater

1965 – Shania Twain, Canadian Singing Icon

1969 – Jason Priestley, Beverly Hills 90210 Actor

1969 – Jack Black, Kung Fu Panda Actor

1982 – LeAnn Rimes, American Country Singer

This Day in Local History: August 28, 2021

Aug. 28, 1912: Over 100 Grouard ratepayers meet at the Cunningham Hall to decide to incorporate into a town. The census reveals a population of 741. Village council, under the leadership of Mayor McDermott, meets and passes a motion to apply for town status.

Aug. 28, 1914: Father Cybrien Batie replaces Father Edward Petour as manager of the St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard.

Aug. 28, 1983: High Prairie Dolphins’ swimmers Joe Ludwig and Andrew Howard each bring home silver medals at the Alberta Swim Meet in Edmonton.

Aug. 28, 1985: South Peace News raises its price to 40 cents from 35 cents.

Aug. 28, 1985: South Peace News reports confidential Alberta Treasury Branch bank forms found at the local dump are being mailed to High Prairie residents.

Aug. 28, 1985: Arson is suspected as Gibson’s Garage in Faust burns after 37 years in business.

Aug. 28, 1985: South Peace News reports that Sucker Creek celebrates the grand opening of their new recreation hall.

Aug. 28, 1986: The Peavine Rangers defeat the High Prairie Playboys 7-6 in the deciding game of the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League. The loss marked the eighth consecutive year the Playboys lost the final series.

Aug. 28, 1989: I.D. 17 Central receives opposition to its plans to purchase land at the Lions campsite for a new administration building. The Lions also later disapprove of the proposal.

Aug. 28, 2005: Eric Kregel conducts his first service as the new Bethel Baptist Church pastor.

Aug. 28, 2006: Enilda Councillor Craig Bissell loses his battle with cancer and passes away at the age of 53 years.

Aug. 28, 2007: Four boys smash over 70 windows at Kinuso School during an early morning crime spree. Windows are also smashed in a nearby truck.

Aug. 28, 2010: Jericho Noskey and Caitlyn Anderson deliver the valedictorian’s speech as St. Andrew’s School holds its graduation ceremony for 15 students.

Aug. 28, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes suspends CAO Ken Bosman, who is later relieved of his duties. Council passes a motion for intention for dismissal. Later, council pays Bosman $70,000 severance as outlined in his contract.

Aug. 28, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes completes its own census and reports a population of 4,390.

Aug. 28, 2015: The Pioneer Threshermans Association at Triangle stages an old-fashioned harvest, complete with wheat binding.

Aug. 28, 2017: High Prairie’s Makayla Cox wins the title of Miss Teen Alberta Globe 2017 at the Miss Canada Globe Pageant in Toronto.

This Day in World History – August 28, 2021

1789 – William Herschel discovers Saturn’s moon Enceladus.

1859 – Brightest northern lights in decades shine as far south as Japan.

1884 – First known photograph of a tornado is made.

1898 – Caleb Bradham renames his carbonated soft drink “Pepsi-Cola”.

1916 – Italy declares war against Germany.

1922 – WEAF in New York airs first radio commercial.

1937 – Toyota Motors becomes an independent company.

1943 – Denmark declares a universal strike against Nazi occupiers.

1963 – 200,000 march and demonstrate for African American civil rights.

1963 – Martin Luther King Jr. delivers his “I have a dream speech”.

1965 – First Subway sandwich shop opens in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

1973 – Bobby “Boris” Pickett’s song “Monster Mash” goes gold.

1973 – “Smoke on the Water” by Deep Purple goes gold.

1982 – The first Gay Games are held in San Francisco.

1983 – Joseph Kreckman sets record of 2,215 clay pigeons shot in 1 hour.

1986 – US Navy officer sentenced to 365 years for spying.

1993 – Dam breaks in Qinghai, West China, 223 killed.

1997 – Belgian amusement park riders stuck upside down for 90 minutes.

2017 – Kenya brings in world’s toughest ban on plastic bags.

2017 – North Korea launches missile that flies over Japan.

2017 – Matt Vogel makes his debut as the voice of Kermit the Frog.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 28, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A short trip might be necessary today. This could be disheartening, as it takes you away from your current love interest, but perhaps it is just as well. A phone call on this emotionally charged day might advance your relationship more than a forced evening together. Acknowledge you are looking forward to seeing your friend again and then get on with the job!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – The strange behaviour of a romantic interest may have you confused. Is your partner avoiding you? Do phone calls go unanswered? Forget it. Sometimes people see too much intimacy as a threat to their independence and choose to ignore it. The best way to deal with this is to not press any sensitive issues. Just go out for dinner and act like a friend. Keep romance out of the equation for now!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Have you invited some friends over for a celebration tonight? If so, your guests are going to keep you hopping! That is all right. The day is filled with love and joy. Entertaining them is your way of expressing your appreciation. If you are romantically involved, you and your partner can celebrate privately after all your visitors are gone. Relax, let go, and enjoy your party!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Other responsibilities might keep you away from your loved one today. If you have plans for tonight – or even if you do not – you might find this rather depressing. Where is the one you love? Is your partner out carousing and having a good old time while you are working like crazy? Do not torture yourself with thoughts like this.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – The absence of direct expressions of love might make your life seem rather empty today. If you are single, there may be nobody around to have fun with. If you are involved, chances are your current love interest is unable to get together. Do not waste time fretting over this. Make some other plans.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may decide to duck out of extra responsibilities today, perhaps to have a private celebration at home with your love partner! The fun might be delayed if your beloved is unexpectedly called away for a while. Just remember that quality is better than quantity!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You may feel neglected and unloved today. If you are single, you may feel worse. Cheer up. If you are running around with such a depressed and dramatic expression on your face, nobody will feel like asking you out. Try to make yourself happy by doing things you like to do. If you smile, you will be a magnet for someone who has love to give.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Are you worried your romantic partner does not love you as much as you love him or her? Love has many facets. Not everybody can verbally express love or feel comfortable with public displays of affection. If someone loves you, there are ways you can tell. It might be the way they look at you, how they touch you, or little favours. If you are uncertain, why not ask?

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – If you are single, you might feel a little down today. All your friends who are in relationships may have plans while you go home alone. Relax. Many people in relationships are not necessarily happy. They have their own problems and sometimes feel lonely and frustrated. There are certain advantages to being single. Make the best of it today and enjoy yourself!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today you may substitute chocolate for a lack of love because you feel tempted to treat yourself to something good. This is fine, but confine yourself to a small amount. Overindulgence in sweets could have you regretting it when you get a stomach ache, not to mention step on the scale! Remember, moderation is the key.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – If you are not married or engaged, you may feel your current love interest is avoiding you. However, this is just your imagination. Relationships always go through ups and downs, so do not worry. If you have serious doubts whether there is something wrong, ask your partner.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may be a bit depressed today if you and your partner are going through a difficult time. Maybe there is something unspoken that brings tension and awkwardness into your life together. Try to find the root of the problem. It will only get worse if you do not talk about it. Do not get too emotional when you bring it up. Just ask if your partner is bothered by something.