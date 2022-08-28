Today in High Prairie: August 28, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – August 28, 2022

Sunday, August 28

Attend the church of your choice.

11 a.m. – Sucker Creek First Nation Powwow. Grand Entries at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Avenue.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 28, 2022

1774 – Elizabeth Seton, First American Catholic Saint

1841 – Louis Le Prince, “Father of Cinematography”

1899 – Charles Boyer, Barefoot in the Park Actor

1904 – Secondo Campini , Italian Jet Engine Pioneer

1915 – Tasha Tudor, Children’s Books Author

1916 – C. Wright Mills, The Power Elite Author

1917 – Jack Kirby, X-Men, Spider-Man, Cartoonist

1921 – Nancy Kulp, Beverly Hillbillies Actress

1924 – Margaret Ryan, Hawaii Five-0 Actress

1925 – Donald O’Connor, Singin’ in the Rain Actor

1929 – Roxie Roker, The Jeffersons Actress

1931 – John Perkins, Crew Cuts Singer

1938 – Paul Martin, 21st PM of Canada

1943 – Honey Lantree, The Honeycombs Rocker

1943 – David Soul, Starsky & Hutch Actor

1948 – Daniel Seraphine, Chicago Drummer

1949 – Dennis Davis, David Bowie’s Drummer

1951 – Dave Hlubek, Molly Hatchet Guitarist

1951 – Wayne Osmond, Osmond Brothers Singer

1957 – Rick Rossovich, Top Gun Actor

1958 – Scott Hamilton, American Figure Skater

1965 – Shania Twain, Canadian Singing Icon

1969 – Jason Priestley, Beverly Hills 90210 Actor

1969 – Jack Black, Kung Fu Panda Actor

1982 – LeAnn Rimes, American Country Singer

This Day in Local History – August 28, 2022

Aug. 28, 1912: Over 100 Grouard ratepayers meet at the Cunningham Hall to decide to incorporate into a town. The census reveals a population of 741. Village council, under the leadership of Mayor McDermott, meets and passes a motion to apply for town status.

Aug. 28, 1914: Father Cybrien Batie replaces Father Edward Petour as manager of the St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard.

Aug. 28, 1983: High Prairie Dolphins’ swimmers Joe Ludwig and Andrew Howard each bring home silver medals at the Alberta Swim Meet in Edmonton.

Aug. 28, 1985: South Peace News raises its price to 40 cents from 35 cents.

Aug. 28, 1985: South Peace News reports confidential Alberta Treasury Branch bank forms found at the local dump are being mailed to High Prairie residents.

Aug. 28, 1985: Arson is suspected as Gibson’s Garage in Faust burns after 37 years in business.

Aug. 28, 1985: South Peace News reports that Sucker Creek celebrates the grand opening of their new recreation hall.

Aug. 28, 1986: The Peavine Rangers defeat the High Prairie Playboys 7-6 in the deciding game of the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League. The loss marked the eighth consecutive year the Playboys lost the final series.

Aug. 28, 1988: Tracy Bliss and Craig Parette win the junior titles as the High Prairie Golf Club hosts its first Junior Open.

Aug. 28, 1989: I.D. 17 Central receives opposition to its plans to purchase land at the Lions campsite for a new administration building. The Lions also later disapprove of the proposal.

Aug. 28, 1999: High Prairie Super A holds a meet the new manager barbecue to welcome Mike Hofforth.

Aug. 28, 2005: Eric Kregel conducts his first service as the new Bethel Baptist Church pastor.

Aug. 28, 2006: Enilda Councillor Craig Bissell loses his battle with cancer and passes away at the age of 53 years.

Aug. 28, 2007: Four boys smash over 70 windows at Kinuso School during an early morning crime spree. Windows are also smashed in a nearby truck.

Aug. 28, 2010: Jericho Noskey and Caitlyn Anderson deliver the valedictorian’s speech as St. Andrew’s School holds its graduation ceremony for 15 students.

Aug. 28-29, 2010: Tyler Shantz fires a 36-hole score of 155 to win the High Prairie Open Golf title. It’s his second title. Lorraine Wilton wins the women’s title after shooting 169.

Aug. 28, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes suspends CAO Ken Bosman, who is later relieved of his duties. Council passes a motion for intention for dismissal. Later, council pays Bosman $70,000 severance as outlined in his contract.

Aug. 28, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes approves an extension to the enhanced policing program to March 31, 2014.

Aug. 28, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes completes its own census and reports a population of 4,390.

Aug. 28, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes debates an extension of water and sewer services to Key Cove Estates after 41 of 46 landowners express interest in the service.

Aug. 28, 2015: The Pioneer Thresherman Association at Triangle stages an old-fashioned harvest, complete with wheat binding.

Aug. 28, 2017: High Prairie’s Makayla Cox wins the title of Miss Teen Alberta Globe 2017 at the Miss Canada Globe Pageant in Toronto.

Aug. 28, 2019: Big Lakes County agrees to fund the enhanced policing program for an additional two years. Enhanced policing are special police officers who combat the local drug trade.

This Day in World History – August 28, 2022

1789 – William Herschel discovers Saturn’s moon Enceladus.

1845 – Scientific American magazine publishes its first issue.

1859 – Brightest northern lights in decades shine as far south as Japan.

1884 – First known photograph of a tornado is made.

1898 – Caleb Bradham renames his carbonated soft drink “Pepsi-Cola”.

1916 – Italy declares war against Germany.

1922 – WEAF in New York airs first radio commercial.

1937 – Toyota Motors becomes an independent company.

1938 – Northwestern University awards honorary degree to Charlie McCarthy.

1943 – Denmark declares a universal strike against Nazi occupiers.

1963 – 200,000 march and demonstrate for African American civil rights.

1963 – Martin Luther King Jr. delivers his “I have a dream speech”.

1965 – First Subway sandwich shop opens in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

1973 – Bobby “Boris” Pickett’s song “Monster Mash” goes gold.

1973 – “Smoke on the Water” by Deep Purple goes gold.

1982 – The first Gay Games are held in San Francisco.

1983 – Israeli PM Menachem Begin announces his resignation.

1983 – Joseph Kreckman sets record of 2,215 clay pigeons shot in 1 hour.

1986 – US Navy officer sentenced to 365 years for spying.

1993 – Dam breaks in Qinghai, West China, 223 killed.

1997 – Belgian amusement park riders stuck upside down for 90 minutes.

2013 – China and Russia walk out of a UN Security Council meeting.

2017 – Kenya brings in world’s toughest ban on plastic bags.

2017 – North Korea launches missile that flies over Japan.

2017 – Matt Vogel makes his debut as the voice of Kermit the Frog.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 28, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – This is not a good day to invest in anything! Do not spend much time working on speculative projects, and do not put your money into anything but gold, land, or blue-chip stocks and bonds. You probably would not lose everything, but it would be a long time before you saw a profit. Concentrate on what you know is secure now. There will be better days to wheel and deal!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A love partner could be gloomy today! This might be the kind of day when no matter how many times you draw your mate’s attention to the doughnut, he or she still sees only the hole. The glass is always half empty, never half full. Your beloved will probably be this way all day. Do not let it drive you crazy. Try to see the humour in it. That will help you, anyway!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You tend to be curious, and you are always trying to learn more about your many interests! But today you could be eager to research a subject but be unable to find any information about it no matter how many libraries or databases you explore. Do not bother with it today. You will only get frustrated. Watch some television. At least you’ll get a few laughs!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – The need to attend to business or networking obligations disguised as parties could get to you today! You may have been forced to attend too many of these recently, and now there are even more coming up. You dread going to a place you do not want to go, eating food you hate, talking pleasantly with people you can not stand. Decline if you can. Life is too short!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your home could be empty today! Other household members may be away and you could find it depressing. Instead of enjoying the solitude, you could feel like the walls are closing in around you. The only answer is to go out for a while. Take a walk or visit some bookstores or antique shops, if possible. Do not go home until you are too tired to do anything else. Try to have fun!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Someone close to you might be uncharacteristically silent today! Something is bothering them terribly, and they do not seem to want to talk about it. You are willing to listen or help, but do not try to coax your friend into sharing. Use your intuition to sense what is going on and do what you can to alleviate the situation. Your efforts will not go unnoticed or unappreciated!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Financial worries might come up today! You may check your bank balance and find you have little money. This might come as a shock, because you thought there was plenty there. Before you panic, ask whoever is in charge at the bank to double-check the records. It is probably a computer error. It should not take long to correct, and you will be able to breathe a sigh of relief!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you might be so gloomy you do not even want to get up! It might not be a good idea to stay home, however. Try to find some tasks to distract you. At some point during the day, get out in the open air and take a walk, preferably through a park and near water, if possible. You will get the endorphins going and lift your spirits considerably!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Any work today could require a higher level of concentration than you can muster! You might lapse into daydreams, think about personal matters, and feel guilty because you are not doing what you are supposed to be doing. On days like this it is best to focus on routine tasks you can do automatically. That way, your mind can wander. That is the only way you will make it through today!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today your creative impulses could seem blocked! You might be trying to reach your own or someone else’s deadline. You may feel the need to get some work done, while your muse seems to have gone on vacation. If your deadline is official, phone whoever is in charge and ask for an extension. You will not be happy with the results if you force yourself to work today!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A friend who planned to stop by tonight might not show up! You may worry since this person is not one to blow you off. Do not imagine accidents or disasters. The culprit’s probably traffic. Phone your friend. If you do not reach him or her, leave a message to call you. Your friend is probably fine, but you may have to postpone your visit for another day!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Travel of any kind might be virtually impossible today! Airports could be jammed, flights delayed, and planes plagued with mechanical problems. If you are traveling by car, expect road construction and backed-up traffic. Stay home if you can. If you must travel, take plenty of music and books to keep you occupied while you are waiting. You are likely to go nuts otherwise!