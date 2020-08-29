Today in High Prairie – August 29, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – August 29, 2020

Today’s Local Birthday – High Prairie – August 29, 2020

Nicole Vandermeulen

Tim Vandermeulen

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – August 29, 2020

Chelanna Gladue

Lezane Okimaw

Sherida Labby

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 29

1628 – John Granville, First Earl of Bath

1632 – John Locke, English Philosopher

1777 – Hyacinth, Founder of Sinology

1811 – Henry Bergh, SPCA Founder

1912 – Barry Sullivan, Duffy’s Tavern Actor

1915 – Ingrid Bergman, Casablanca Actress

1917 – Isabel Sanford, The Jeffersons Actress

1923 – Richard Attenborough, Gandhi Director

1938 – Elliott Gould, M*A*S*H Actor

1953 – Speedy Gonzales, Cartoon Character

1958 – Michael Jackson, The King of Pop Music

1959 – Chris Hadfield, Canadian Astronaut

1966 – Dan Truman, Diamond Rio Singer

1974 – Jay Onrait, Canadian Sports Broadcaster

1983 – Jennifer Landon, As The World Turns Actress

1993 – Liam Payne, English Pop Singer

This Day in Local History – August 29

Aug. 29, 1967: No harm, no foul, as a new accountant at a High Prairie bank accidentally trips the alarm.

Aug. 29, 1971: Ernest L’Heureux and son Guy win the six-mile rowboat race at the Fete de Joussard.

Aug. 29, 1975: Radio Shack officially opens it doors in High Prairie with Clarence McLean as manager. The store was previously known as McLean’s TV Centre.

Aug. 29, 1979: South Peace News reports construction is occurring on the Key Inn and Wood Acres apartment complex.

Aug. 29, 1984: Red Earth celebrates the opening of a new RCMP detachment.

Aug. 29, 1986: Doug Munn resigns as recreation director and leaves for Edson.

Aug. 29, 1990: South Peace News reports LB’s is going out of business due to Lou Crewe’s poor health.

Aug. 29, 1991: The Peavine Rangers win the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League title after defeating the High Prairie Playboys 7-6.

Aug. 29, 2001: A vandal throws a rock through the front doors of the Town of High Prairie and HPSD offices.

Aug. 29, 2007: Burton Auger tosses a five-hitter and hits a three-run home run to lead the Whitefish Lake Hawks to a 10-1 win over the Gift Lake Sluggers in the fifth and deciding game in their High Prairie Men’s Fastball League semi-final. They advance to play the Grouard 86’ers.

Aug. 29-30, 2009: For the first time in 51 years, Swan River First Nation holds a rodeo.

Aug. 29, 2011: A frustrated Town of High Prairie economic development pursuit committee invites Tolko to attend a meeting to update them on efforts to re-open the mill.

Aug. 29, 2011: Bev Matthews passes away from cancer at the age of 68 years. She was the former owner of Bev’s Beauty Salon and Flowers ‘n’ Things.

Aug. 29, 2014: Sucker Creek celebrities Chief Jim Badger, Tiffany Badger and Councillor Terry Calliou take the Ice Bucket Challenge at a back to school celebration.

Aug. 29, 2016: The Gordon Buchanan Tribute is unveiled in the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.

Aug. 29, 2018: South Peace News reports that Kapawe’no Chief Frank T. Halcrow receives an award from the Aboriginal Role Models of Alberta for being the longest serving chief in Alberta.

This Day in World History – August 29

708 – Copper coins are minted in Japan for the 1st time.

1533 – Francisco Pizarro orders the death of the last Incan King of Peru.

1664 – Wooden firespout patented.

1825 – Portugal recognizes the Independence of Brazil.

1831 – Michael Faraday demonstrates 1st electric transformer.

1854 – Self-governing windmill patented.

1864 – William Huggins discovers chemical composition of nebulae.

1883 – Seismic sea waves from Krakatoa create rise in English Channel.

1885 – Gottlieb Daimler receives German patent for a motorcycle.

1896 – Chop suey invented in New York.

1898 – The Goodyear tire company is founded.

1907 – Quebec Bridge in Canada collapses during construction; 75 die.

1916 – US Congress accepts Jones Act: Philippines independence.

1929 – German airship Graf Zeppelin ends a round-the-world flight.

1945 – British liberate Hong Kong from Japan.

1953 – USSR explodes its first hydrogen bomb.

1966 – The Beatles’ last public concert at Candlestick Park, San Francisco.

1970 – Black Panthers confront cops in Philadelphia [1 cop killed].

1975 – Star in Cygnus goes nova becoming 4th brightest in sky.

1982 – Steve Miller’s “Abracadabra” hits #1.

1988 – Macy’s Tap-o-Mania sets a Guinness record for tap dancing.

1990 – Saddam Hussein declares America can’t beat Iraq.

1991 – USSR suspends Communist Party activities.

1997 – Netflix is founded as an online DVD rental business.

2005 – Hurricane Katrina makes 2nd and 3rd landfall in Louisiana.

2014 – Senegal is 5th country hit by Ebola.

2017 – Monsoon rains in Mumbai cause chaos closing schools and airports.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 29, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Happiness reigns in the home, as everyone seems to have reached a new understanding of one another. You could also experience a new sense of peace and quiet. Everyone is concentrating more on reading and working on their own projects and less on socializing. This could be a wonderful time for you. You’re getting along with your family and the house is a peaceful haven. Enjoy!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today you might attend a virtual group event of some kind involving your neighbourhood, possibly with a partner. You and your friend might take an active part in discussing goals for the group. You feel strongly bonded to everyone – your partner, fellow group members, even the community. It’s a warm, fuzzy feeling that could stay with you all evening.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Circumstances are changing regarding your professional goals. You may have been thinking about a change for a long time, but someone you meet today, perhaps in a social or casual situation, could provide the motivation you need to finally decide. This isn’t just the result of outer changes. You’ve been changing inside, too. You aren’t the same person you were when you chose your current job.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You’re probably good at applying your spiritual principles to the way you live. You’re especially good at it today, particularly when it comes to understanding others deeply. Relationships of all kinds will likely grow and improve, at least those that matter. Those that don’t will disappear. This is a time of great outer and inner change for you. Make the most of it!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You’re usually more outwardly directed, but today you might break that pattern. You could be in a contemplative mood and wondering about everything from metaphysics to philosophy to money to your future. You’re basically feeling positive about life, but you might be at a crossroads now. It may take some serious thought before you decide which direction to go. Give yourself some time.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today you might crave the companionship of friends and lovers alike. You’re probably in the mood for some good food, good music, and great conversation, and that’s just what you’ll get if it’s possible in any way. Later, you might spend time alone with a love partner, reflecting on recent conversations. Some of them might be worthy of deeper thought. Have a pleasant day and a wonderful evening.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You’re feeling pretty strong now. You’re probably in fairly good health and your mind is sharp. You’ve outgrown some areas of your life that no longer seem what they once were. One of these could be your work. You could be considering leaving a job you took primarily for the money and going into a profession you really love. Do it if it works for you.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Are you getting along better than ever with a significant other? If so, it’s probably because you’re more attuned to what your partner thinks, feels, needs, and wants. You might fetch something before he or she even knows it’s necessary. This can help you reach a new understanding of your beloved. Go with the flow and make the most of it. You’ll be glad you did.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Peace reigns in the home today. Members of your household could communicate with each other almost telepathically. You might find it strange, but it shouldn’t be surprising. After all, they’ve been living together for a while! It’s good for peace in the home. They can sense and avoid whatever irritates someone else. That should give you some welcome breathing space.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – If you’re able to attend a social event today, you won’t feel like talking. You could be content just to listen to what everyone else says, feel at peace, and enjoy the warmth, music, and company. You may have been spending too much time at home and could well need to get out for a while. Relax, sit back in your chair, and enjoy yourself!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Someone, perhaps a close friend or partner, could present you with a small gift today, possibly a book. There might not be any special occasion other than your friend thought you’d enjoy it. This can bring up warm and affectionate feelings. You’ll want to spend a considerable amount of time with this person. You may think it’s rare to find someone so sensitive and kind.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your intuition should be keener than usual today, but right now you’re apt to be more interested in historical figures, perhaps people associated with spiritual disciplines. Books on these subjects could not only be interesting but also informative. Insights you gain from reading about these people help increase your understanding of the present. Keep reading!