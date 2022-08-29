Today in High Prairie: August 29, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – August 29, 2022

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 29, 2022

1618 – John Granville, First Earl of Bath

1632 – John Locke, English Philosopher

1777 – Hyacinth, Founder of Sinology

1811 – Henry Bergh, SPCA Founder

1912 – Barry Sullivan, Duffy’s Tavern Actor

1915 – Ingrid Bergman, Casablanca Actress

1917 – Isabel Sanford, The Jeffersons Actress

1923 – Richard Attenborough, Gandhi Director

1938 – Elliott Gould, M*A*S*H Actor

1953 – Speedy Gonzales, Cartoon Character

1958 – Michael Jackson, The King of Pop Music

1959 – Chris Hadfield, Canadian Astronaut

1966 – Dan Truman, Diamond Rio Singer

1974 – Jay Onrait, Canadian Sports Broadcaster

1983 – Jennifer Landon, As The World Turns Actress

1993 – Liam Payne, English Pop Singer

This Day in Local History – August 29, 2022

Aug. 29, 1967: No harm, no foul, as a new accountant at a High Prairie bank accidentally trips the alarm.

Aug. 29, 1971: Ernest L’Heureux and son Guy win the six-mile rowboat race at the Fete de Joussard.

Aug. 29, 1973: South Peace News reports Daniel Ward, 29, of Driftpile, dies in an accident on the highway near Faust.

Aug. 29, 1975: Radio Shack officially opens it doors in High Prairie with Clarence McLean as manager. The store was previously known as McLean’s TV Centre.

Aug. 29, 1979: South Peace News reports construction is occurring on the Key Inn and Wood Acres apartment complex.

Aug. 29, 1984: Red Earth celebrates the opening of a new RCMP detachment.

Aug. 29, 1984: South Peace News reports the Town of High Prairie and I.D. agree on a water line to be built to Enilda.

Aug. 29, 1986: Doug Munn resigns as recreation director and leaves for Edson.

Aug. 29, 1990: South Peace News reports LB’s is going out of business due to Lou Crewe’s poor health.

Aug. 29, 1991: The Peavine Rangers win the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League title after defeating the High Prairie Playboys 7-6.

Aug. 29, 2001: A vandal throws a rock through the front doors of the Town of High Prairie and HPSD offices.

Aug. 29, 2001: Brian Lee’s trailer in Enilda burns. Eventually, four youths and one adult, Donald Arthur Bromley, are charged with arson.

Aug. 29, 2007: High Prairie Municipal Library chair Simone Blacha announces the For What it’s Worth Antiques Roadshow is coming to town in September.

Aug. 29, 2007: Alex Richards wins the High Prairie Junior Open Golf Tournament with a score of 72.

Aug. 29, 2007: Burton Auger tosses a five-hitter and hits a three-run home run to lead the Whitefish Lake Hawks to a 10-1 win over the Gift Lake Sluggers in the fifth and deciding game in their High Prairie Men’s Fastball League semi-final. They advance to play the Grouard 86’ers.

Aug. 29-30, 2009: For the first time in 51 years, Swan River First Nation holds a rodeo.

Aug. 29-30, 2009: Strathmore, AB driver Kris Haavard wins the Widewater Demolition Derby held at Spruce Point Park near Kinuso for the first time.

Aug. 29-30, 2009: Vince Cunningham wins the High Prairie Open Golf Tournament with a score of 150 over 36 holes. Andrea Stevens win the women’s title with a score of 166.

Aug. 29, 2011: A frustrated Town of High Prairie economic development pursuit committee invites Tolko to attend a meeting to update them on efforts to re-open the mill.

Aug. 29, 2011: Louise Myre begins her job as Big Lakes FCSS executive director, taking over from the retired Sharon Strang.

Aug. 29, 2011: Bev Matthews passes away from cancer at the age of 68 years. She was the former owner of Bev’s Beauty Salon and Flowers ‘n’ Things.

Aug. 29, 2014: Sucker Creek celebrities Chief Jim Badger, Tiffany Badger and Councillor Terry Calliou take the Ice Bucket Challenge at a back to school celebration.

Aug. 29, 2014: The High Prairie Legion receives a $5,343 grant from the Alberta Lottery Fund for a new walk-in cooler.

Aug. 29, 2016: The Gordon Buchanan Tribute is unveiled in the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.

Aug. 29, 2017: A meeting called by the Town of High Prairie to discuss the Northern Lakes College Integrated Campus quickly moves in-camera and closed to the public. It is never built.

Aug. 29, 2018: South Peace News reports that Kapawe’no Chief Frank T. Halcrow receives an award from the Aboriginal Role Models of Alberta for being the longest serving chief in Alberta.

This Day in World History – August 29, 2022

708 – Copper coins are minted in Japan for the first time.

1533 – Francisco Pizarro orders the death of the last Incan King of Peru.

1664 – Wooden firespout patented.

1758 – New Jersey Legislature forms first Indian reservation.

1825 – Portugal recognizes the Independence of Brazil.

1831 – Michael Faraday demonstrates the first electric transformer.

1854 – Self-governing windmill patented.

1864 – William Huggins discovers chemical composition of nebulae.

1883 – Seismic sea waves from Krakatoa create rise in English Channel.

1885 – Gottlieb Daimler receives German patent for a motorcycle.

1896 – Chop suey invented in New York.

1898 – The Goodyear tire company is founded.

1907 – Quebec Bridge in Canada collapses during construction; 75 die.

1916 – US Congress accepts Jones Act: Philippines independence.

1929 – German airship Graf Zeppelin ends a round-the-world flight.

1945 – British liberate Hong Kong from Japan.

1953 – USSR explodes its first hydrogen bomb.

1966 – The Beatles’ last public concert at Candlestick Park, San Francisco.

1970 – Black Panthers confront cops in Philadelphia [1 cop killed].

1975 – Star in Cygnus goes nova becoming 4th brightest in sky.

1982 – Steve Miller’s “Abracadabra” hits #1.

1988 – Macy’s Tap-o-Mania sets a Guinness record for tap dancing.

1990 – Saddam Hussein declares America can’t beat Iraq.

1991 – USSR suspends Communist Party activities.

1997 – Netflix is founded as an online DVD rental business.

2005 – Hurricane Katrina makes 2nd and 3rd landfall in Louisiana.

2012 – Banana Spider venom is found to be effective in relieving ED.

2014 – Senegal is fifth country hit by Ebola.

2017 – Monsoon rains in Mumbai cause chaos closing schools and airports.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 29, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Someone, perhaps a close friend or partner, could present you with a small gift today, possibly a book! There might not be any special occasion other than your friend thought you would enjoy it. This can bring up warm and affectionate feelings. You will want to spend a considerable amount of time with this person. You may think it is rare to find someone so sensitive and kind!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your intuition should be keener than usual today, but right now you are apt to be more interested in historical figures, perhaps people associated with spiritual disciplines! Books on these subjects could not only be interesting but also informative. Insights you gain from reading about these people help increase your understanding of the present. Keep reading!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Happiness reigns in the home as everyone seems to have reached a new understanding of one another! You could also experience a new sense of peace and quiet. Everyone is concentrating more on reading and working on their own projects and less on socializing. This could be a wonderful time for you. You are getting along with your family and the house is a peaceful haven. Enjoy!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today you might attend a virtual group event of some kind involving your neighbourhood, possibly with a partner! You and your friend might take an active part in discussing goals for the group. You feel strongly bonded to everyone – your partner, fellow group members, even the community. It is a warm, fuzzy feeling that could stay with you all evening!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Circumstances are changing regarding your professional goals! You may have been thinking about a change for a long time, but someone you meet today, perhaps in a social or casual situation, could provide the motivation you need to finally decide. This is not just the result of outer changes. You have been changing inside, too. You are not the same person you were when you chose your current job!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You are probably good at applying your spiritual principles to the way you live! You are especially good at it today, particularly when it comes to understanding others deeply. Relationships of all kinds will likely grow and improve, at least those that matter. Those that do not will disappear. This is a time of great outer and inner change for you. Make the most of it!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You are usually more outwardly directed, but today you might break that pattern! You could be in a contemplative mood and wondering about everything from metaphysics to philosophy to money to your future. You are basically feeling positive about life, but you might be at a crossroads now. It may take some serious thought before you decide which direction to go. Give yourself some time!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you might crave the companionship of friends and lovers alike! You are probably in the mood for some good food, good music, and great conversation, and that is just what you will get if it is possible in any way. Later you might spend time alone with a love partner, reflecting on recent conversations. Some of them might be worthy of deeper thought. Have a pleasant day and a wonderful evening!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You are feeling pretty strong now! You are probably in fairly good health and your mind is sharp. You have outgrown some areas of your life that no longer seem what they once were. One of these could be your work. You could be considering leaving a job you took primarily for the money and going into a profession you really love. Do it if it works for you!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Are you getting along better than ever with a significant other? If so, it is probably because you are more attuned to what your partner thinks, feels, needs, and wants. You might fetch something before he or she even knows it is necessary. This can help you reach a new understanding of your beloved. Go with the flow and make the most of it. You will be glad you did!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Peace reigns in the home today. Members of your household could communicate with each other almost telepathically. You might find it strange, but it should not be surprising. After all, they have been living together for a while! It is good for peace in the home. They can sense and avoid whatever irritates someone else. That should give you some welcome breathing space!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – If you are able to attend a social event today, you will not feel like talking! You could be content just to listen to what everyone else says, feel at peace, and enjoy the warmth, music, and company. You may have been spending too much time at home and could well need to get out for a while. Relax, sit back in your chair, and enjoy yourself!