Today in High Prairie: August 29, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – August 29, 2023

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 29, 2023

1618 – John Granville, First Earl of Bath

1632 – John Locke, English Philosopher

1777 – Hyacinth, Founder of Sinology

1811 – Henry Bergh, SPCA Founder

1912 – Barry Sullivan, Duffy’s Tavern Actor

1915 – Ingrid Bergman, Casablanca Actress

1917 – Isabel Sanford, The Jeffersons Actress

1923 – Richard Attenborough, Gandhi Director

1938 – Elliott Gould, M*A*S*H Actor

1953 – Speedy Gonzales, Cartoon Character

1958 – Michael Jackson, The King of Pop Music

1959 – Chris Hadfield, Canadian Astronaut

1966 – Dan Truman, Diamond Rio Singer

1974 – Jay Onrait, Canadian Sports Broadcaster

1983 – Jennifer Landon, As The World Turns Actress

1993 – Liam Payne, English Pop Singer

This Day in Local History – August 29, 2023

Aug. 29, 1967: No harm, no foul, as a new accountant at a High Prairie bank accidentally trips the alarm.

Aug. 29, 1971: Ernest L’Heureux and son Guy win the six-mile rowboat race at the Fete de Joussard.

Aug. 29, 1973: South Peace News reports Daniel Ward, 29, of Driftpile, dies in an accident on the highway near Faust.

Aug. 29, 1975: Radio Shack officially opens it doors in High Prairie with Clarence McLean as manager. The store was previously known as McLean’s TV Centre.

Aug. 29, 1979: South Peace News reports construction is occurring on the Key Inn and Wood Acres apartment complex.

Aug. 29, 1984: Red Earth celebrates the opening of a new RCMP detachment.

Aug. 29, 1984: South Peace News reports the Town of High Prairie and I.D. agree on a water line to be built to Enilda.

Aug. 29, 1986: Doug Munn resigns as recreation director and leaves for Edson.

Aug. 29, 1990: South Peace News reports LB’s is going out of business due to Lou Crewe’s poor health.

Aug. 29, 1991: The Peavine Rangers win the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League title after defeating the High Prairie Playboys 7-6.

Aug. 29, 2001: A vandal throws a rock through the front doors of the Town of High Prairie and HPSD offices.

Aug. 29, 2001: Brian Lee’s trailer in Enilda burns. Eventually, four youths and one adult, Donald Arthur Bromley, are charged with arson.

Aug. 29, 2007: High Prairie Municipal Library chair Simone Blacha announces the For What it’s Worth Antiques Roadshow is coming to town in September.

Aug. 29, 2007: Alex Richards wins the High Prairie Junior Open Golf Tournament with a score of 72.

Aug. 29, 2007: Burton Auger tosses a five-hitter and hits a three-run home run to lead the Whitefish Lake Hawks to a 10-1 win over the Gift Lake Sluggers in the fifth and deciding game in their High Prairie Men’s Fastball League semi-final. They advance to play the Grouard 86’ers.

Aug. 29-30, 2009: For the first time in 51 years, Swan River First Nation holds a rodeo.

Aug. 29-30, 2009: Strathmore, AB driver Kris Haavard wins the Widewater Demolition Derby held at Spruce Point Park near Kinuso for the first time.

Aug. 29-30, 2009: Vince Cunningham wins the High Prairie Open Golf Tournament with a score of 150 over 36 holes. Andrea Stevens win the women’s title with a score of 166.

Aug. 29, 2011: A frustrated Town of High Prairie economic development pursuit committee invites Tolko to attend a meeting to update them on efforts to re-open the mill.

Aug. 29, 2011: Louise Myre begins her job as Big Lakes FCSS executive director, taking over from the retired Sharon Strang.

Aug. 29, 2011: Bev Matthews passes away from cancer at the age of 68 years. She was the former owner of Bev’s Beauty Salon and Flowers ‘n’ Things.

Aug. 29, 2014: Sucker Creek celebrities Chief Jim Badger, Tiffany Badger and Councillor Terry Calliou take the Ice Bucket Challenge at a back to school celebration.

Aug. 29, 2014: The High Prairie Legion receives a $5,343 grant from the Alberta Lottery Fund for a new walk-in cooler.

Aug. 29, 2016: The Gordon Buchanan Tribute is unveiled in the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.

Aug. 29, 2017: A meeting called by the Town of High Prairie to discuss the Northern Lakes College Integrated Campus quickly moves in-camera and closed to the public. It is never built.

Aug. 29, 2018: South Peace News reports that Kapawe’no Chief Frank T. Halcrow receives an award from the Aboriginal Role Models of Alberta for being the longest serving chief in Alberta.

This Day in World History – August 29, 2023

708 – Copper coins are minted in Japan for the first time.

1533 – Francisco Pizarro orders the death of the last Incan King of Peru.

1664 – Wooden firespout patented.

1758 – New Jersey Legislature forms first Indian reservation.

1825 – Portugal recognizes the Independence of Brazil.

1831 – Michael Faraday demonstrates the first electric transformer.

1854 – Self-governing windmill patented.

1864 – William Huggins discovers chemical composition of nebulae.

1883 – Seismic sea waves from Krakatoa create rise in English Channel.

1885 – Gottlieb Daimler receives German patent for a motorcycle.

1896 – Chop suey invented in New York.

1898 – The Goodyear tire company is founded.

1907 – Quebec Bridge in Canada collapses during construction; 75 die.

1916 – US Congress accepts Jones Act: Philippines independence.

1929 – German airship Graf Zeppelin ends a round-the-world flight.

1945 – British liberate Hong Kong from Japan.

1953 – USSR explodes its first hydrogen bomb.

1966 – The Beatles’ last public concert at Candlestick Park, San Francisco.

1970 – Black Panthers confront cops in Philadelphia [1 cop killed].

1975 – Star in Cygnus goes nova becoming 4th brightest in sky.

1982 – Steve Miller’s “Abracadabra” hits #1.

1988 – Macy’s Tap-o-Mania sets a Guinness record for tap dancing.

1990 – Saddam Hussein declares America can’t beat Iraq.

1991 – USSR suspends Communist Party activities.

1997 – Netflix is founded as an online DVD rental business.

2005 – Hurricane Katrina makes 2nd and 3rd landfall in Louisiana.

2012 – Banana Spider venom is found to be effective in relieving ED.

2014 – Senegal is fifth country hit by Ebola.

2017 – Monsoon rains in Mumbai cause chaos closing schools and airports.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 29, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Some pressing matters might have you worried that you may have to postpone a much-needed vacation. You could be tempted to go into a funk over it, but don’t. It could create the very situation you do not want. If you budget your time and work efficiently, you will probably be able to go on your trip as planned and have a wonderful time.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – If you have been thinking about investing, this is not the day to start. Not only would there be delays in processing your investment but it also probably will not pay off the way you hope. Read about the options open to you and then consult with someone knowledgeable in a few days. Think about it and then if you are so inclined, go ahead. Do not do it now!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Attempts to reach a potential or current business partner could go awry today. Phone messages may not get delivered, emails could get lost, and letters remain unopened. This person is having a hectic day. Do not think he or she is upset with you. If you really need to reach this person now, you might have to go over there. Technology is not going to do it for you today.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today you might feel a little out of sorts, perhaps because of overindulgence from last night. You might be tempted to stay home in spite of other commitments. This actually might be a wise course of action, though you may feel better by midafternoon. Spend the morning relaxing and taking care of yourself. See what the rest of the day brings.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today you might be eagerly awaiting a phone call that never seems to come from a current or potential romantic partner. This could awaken your insecurity and cause you to think the worst. You should be relieved when the call finally comes, probably in midafternoon. Relax, hang in there, and keep busy!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A member of your household could be depressed over their job. Something may have gone wrong that was not their fault. You might be called upon to distract this person and get him or her going again. You will not be alone in this. More than one visitor could drop by to bring good news and information, thereby improving the mood. You will enjoy this, too!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Some letters, cheques, or phone calls you may have been expecting for a long time could still be delayed. There is no reason to get too frustrated, as the delays are beyond your control. The best course is to find something else to do and let whatever you are waiting for come when it will. It has not been lost – it will come!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Some news about money, perhaps a cheque in the mail you have been waiting for still might not come. This could be frustrating, especially since there is not much you can do about it. It will come, so the best thing to do is distract yourself and get your mind off it. Find a good book and catch up on your reading!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Delays in accomplishing certain goals could have you feeling down today. You could wonder if you did something wrong. Chances are you did not. The delays probably stem from poor communication. Letters, emails, and other messages might not have been delivered in a timely manner. Hang in there and continue to believe in yourself.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today you might feel very low, though you may not have any idea why. Your life is going well, so there is no real reason for you to feel this way. Chances are you saw something that triggered an unconscious memory without even being aware of it. Discern what it was and then release it. Find something to do that you love!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today it looks like you might not be able to attend a group activity that you have been anticipating. Other pressing matters may demand your immediate attention. This could prove frustrating. However, if you work quickly and efficiently, you might be able to make it after all. Budget your time carefully and get to it!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A delay in completing an important project could have you feeling irritated, frustrated, and inadequate, even though you have done your best. The problem is probably beyond your control. There is not much you can do about this but wait. There are probably a lot of other important tasks waiting. Take care of them and get your mind off the other. It will get done eventually.