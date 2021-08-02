Today in High Prairie: August 3, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – August 3, 2021

No listings!

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – August 3, 2021

Jaice Christopher Grey

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – August 3, 2021

Daniel Olson

Dean Doerksen

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 3, 2021

1811 – Elisha Otis, Elevator Safety Genius

1860 – William Dickson, Inventor of Motion Camera

1900 – John T. Scopes, Convicted in “Monkey Trial”

1911 – Alex McCrindle, Star Wars Actor

1918 – Larry Haines, The Odd Couple Actor

1921 – Marilyn Maxwell, East of Sumatra Actress

1926 – Tony Bennett, American Singing Icon

1926 – Gordon Scott, Tarzan Series Actor

1938 – George Memmoli, Hello Larry Actor – Earl

1940 – Martin Sheen, The West Wing Actor

1941 – Beverly Lee, Soldier Boy Singer

1941- Martha Stewart, American Business Magnate

1945 – Ron Hendren, Entertainment Tonight Host

1950 – Jo Marie Payton, Family Matters Actress

1950 – John Landis, Thriller Video Producer

1961 – Lee Rocker, Stray Cats Bassist

1963 – James Hetfield, Metallica Rocker

1967 – John Femia, Square Pegs Actor

1977 – Tom Brady, New England Patriot

1979 – Evangeline Lilly, The Hobbit Actress

This Day in Local History: August 3, 2021

Aug. 3, 1912: The Western Hotel in Grouard is the site of a successful banquet held for J.L. Cote.

Aug. 3, 1962: High Prairie’s oldest citizen, 95-year-old Joe Mearon, celebrates his birthday.

Aug. 3, 1983: South Peace News reports that a thumb injury to boxer Stan Cunningham will keep him from competing at the Western Canada Summer Games.

Aug. 3, 1985: Premier Don Getty visits High Prairie and promises agriculture is a priority for his government.

Aug. 3, 1986: Dave Temple wins his fourth straight High Prairie Open Golf Tournament title. Slave Lake’s Deanne Quintal wins the women’s title and Nampa’s Joey Mayowski the junior crown.

Aug. 3, 1988: Officials at Winagami Lake Provincial Park ban swimming for the first of five days because of excessive algae blooms on the lake.

Aug. 3, 1993: Faye Stewart opens the Great Canadian Dollar Store in the High Prairie Laundromat Building.

Aug. 3, 1993: AVC employee John Terryll Delorme, 42, dies after his vehicle leaves the road and hits a tree three kilometres north of Grouard.

Aug. 3, 2000: Joe Keshen, 73, dies at his High Prairie home. The classy gentleman won hundreds of stuffed toys and gave them to children.

Aug. 3, 2001: Over $24,700 is raised at the Cops for Cancer fundraiser held in High Prairie.

Aug. 3, 2001: Rob Kessler and his brother Glenn purchase High Prairie Fas Gas.

Aug. 3, 2005: Kristina Beaudette wins the title of Elks Pro Rodeo Queen during the second day of the Elks Stampede.

Aug. 3, 2005: South Peace News reports that Peavine Metis Settlement is considering testing its employees for drugs.

Aug. 3, 2005: South Peace News reports that Fish and Wildlife is considering tougher regulations for fishing tournaments next year on Lesser Slave Lake. Public concerns over fishing tournaments prompt the action.

Aug. 3, 2005: A Peace River couple begin a search for a Good Samaritan after they are rescued by a stranger after they hit a moose near Triangle.

Aug. 3, 2010: Callista Gomes, 5, wins the grand prize of Little Tikes Jump ‘n Slide Bouncer in the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council Summer Fun Raffle.

Aug. 3, 2010: The names of Alex Komisar, Violet Komisar, Bernadine Kruger and Fritz Krueger are added to the High Prairie Monument.

Aug. 3-4, 2010: The 50th edition of the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo occurs.

Aug. 3, 2011: Michelle Henkel is crowned High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen.

Aug. 3, 2011: One person dies and another is injured after their vehicle collides with a moose on Highway 2A four km north of Highway 2. Names are not released.

Aug. 3, 2011: South Peace News publishes a photo of Mary Zabolotniuk, who was recognized for her 14 years of service as Zone 8 seniors activity director for the Alberta 55+ Seniors Games.

Aug. 3, 2011: South Peace News reports on Leonard Sahlin’s efforts to preserve the last telegraph pole on the old line running from Police Point to Hudson’s Hope, B.C.

Aug. 3, 2011: Gift Lake’s Randy Anderson wins the annual Elks ATV Raffle. Kinuso’s Lexi Plante wins the Pony Raffle.

Aug. 3, 2016: South Peace News features The Farm Truck, a new catering business operated by Diane Perry, Corey Perry, and Morgan Nesom.

Aug. 3, 2016: Garry Peterson arrives to act as acting CAO for Big Lakes County until Sept. 30.

Aug. 3, 2019: Joussard resident Peter Nygaard wins the Green Party nomination for Peace River – Westlock for the Oct. 21 federal election.

This Day in World History – August 3, 2021

1492 – Christopher Columbus sets sail on his first voyage.

1527 – First known letter sent from North America from Newfoundland.

1900 – Firestone Tire and Rubber Company founded.

1914 – First seaworthy ship passes through the Panama Canal.

1921 – First aerial crop dusting in Troy, Ohio, to kill caterpillars.

1934 – Adolf Hitler merges the offices of German Chancellor and President.

1944 – Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp gases 4,000 gypsies.

1949 – The National Basketball Association is formed.

1958 – USS Nautilus reaches North Pole [first submarine to do so].

1960 – Niger gains independence from France.

1963 – Allan Sherman releases “Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh”.

1966 – South African government bans Beatles records.

1967 – James Law rides entire NYC subway in 22 hrs 12 minutes.

1970 – Mairiam Hargrave passes her driving test on 40th try.

1971 – Paul McCartney announces formation of his group Wings.

1977 – Radio Shack introduces the TRS-80 computer.

1978 – 11th Commonwealth Games open in Edmonton.

1983 – John Sain of South Bend, Indiana, builds 3.91 metre house of cards.

1990 -98.8°F [37.1C] in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire [UK record].

1994 – 102.4°F [39.1°C] in Tokyo Japan: record.

2001 – The Princess Diaries, starring Anne Hathaway, is released.

2006 – Barry Bonds’ 715th MLB home run ball [1 more than Babe Ruth].

Today’s Horoscopes – August 3, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Social events or group activities could put you in touch with many people, both close friends and casual acquaintances. A new person may come into your life who makes a difference. Issues may come up that you feel strongly about. You aren’t likely to refrain from expressing your opinions. This is fine if you’re tactful. Others will appreciate your honesty.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Physically, you should feel strong and energetic and ready to take on just about anything that comes your way today. This is good, as some powerful challenges may come up that bring new purpose to your life. Enthusiasm permeates your being right now. You’re likely to face with determination anything that comes your way, undeterred by the enormity of the task.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Romantic desire tempers spiritual passion today, and you may want to pursue both. Perhaps your romantic partner is as spiritually inclined as you, and you aspire toward the same ends. Much of the passion you feel wells from deep within. So if you’re creatively inclined in any way, you may want to memorialize these feelings through writing, painting, or music.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – If you’re currently romantically involved, your relationship could move to the next level of commitment. You and your partner could agree to be monogamous, get engaged, or set a wedding date. If you’re already married, you might decide to have a child. If you aren’t currently involved, expect to attract someone soon. You’re ready and signaling your availability loud and clear to potential partners!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – An invitation to an important social event could come today. This may be a chance to meet important people who could advance your career in some way or who might be involved in a field that interests you. Your own energy and enthusiasm won’t be lost on them. You will obviously be speaking from the heart when you discuss what’s on your mind.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A previously untapped talent may emerge today. You could decide to train this talent and create a new skill that can help you with just about any type of work you’d be doing. This is the day to do this. You should be full of energy and enthusiasm, capable of assuming any formidable task. You should be feeling physically strong and well. This is a day of challenges and new enterprises.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Romantic passion might motivate you to improve your physical appearance. You might decide to exercise, change your diet, and experiment with new clothes or haircut. You’re likely to produce the results you want. With the vast amounts of energy and enthusiasm churning within you today, you might surprise yourself – with this task or anything else you decide to do.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You might take on the world. Excitement, enthusiasm, and purpose could fill your soul, yet you may wonder where it comes from, as nothing has really changed since yesterday. Don’t waste time wondering – just harness it! Tackle a class or exercise program. Start a project. This energy comes from deep in the unconscious. It should be channeled into the conscious world!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Information gleaned from friends could find you focusing on a new goal. You may have a lot of ideas about projects you want to take care of, and today you may realize which one has top priority. Start moving! Whatever you do, find out what you need before you start. There’s a chance you might waste time running from place to place looking for necessary materials.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A possible change in direction might arise today. You could meet someone new or run into someone you haven’t seen in a while who offers you a chance to change careers. Or it could become clear you need to pursue your art or hobby full time. Whichever it is, this is a great day to pursue it, even if you have doubts. Your past accomplishments afford you an advantage.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may feel especially emotional today, reacting strongly to just about every image you see, whether it’s a war photo or a kitten on a doorstep. Spiritually, you’re highly motivated and longing to know more about the world. You might find yourself thinking of making a pilgrimage. If you’re serious, make your plans now.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Dreams and visions might come and go today, as unconscious images surface. Some of these impressions could represent old traumas and phobias that have outlived their usefulness and need to be released. You could draw creative inspiration from these perceptions and use them as a basis for artistic projects. By day’s end you may feel emotionally lighter.