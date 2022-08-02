Today in High Prairie: August 3, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – August 3, 2022

3:30 p.m. – High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library [3-5 years].

Noon – Grouard Seniors Lunch at Kapawe’no Band Hall.

12:30 – 5:30 p.m. – Marigold Farmers’ Market in HP at Marigold Building.

1 – 4 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Admission is $3.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall, Precall at 6:30 p.m., games start 7 p.m.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Whist/crib alternate each week.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 3, 2022

1811 – Elisha Otis, Elevator Safety Genius

1860 – William Dickson, Inventor of Motion Camera

1900 – John T. Scopes, Convicted in “Monkey Trial”

1911 – Alex McCrindle, Star Wars Actor

1918 – Larry Haines, The Odd Couple Actor

1921 – Marilyn Maxwell, East of Sumatra Actress

1926 – Tony Bennett, American Singing Icon

1926 – Gordon Scott, Tarzan Series Actor

1938 – George Memmoli, Hello Larry Actor – Earl

1940 – Martin Sheen, The West Wing Actor

1941 – Beverly Lee, Soldier Boy Singer

1941 – Martha Stewart, American Business Magnate

1945 – Ron Hendren, Entertainment Tonight Host

1950 – Jo Marie Payton, Family Matters Actress

1950 – John Landis, Thriller Video Producer

1961 – Lee Rocker, Stray Cats Bassist

1963 – James Hetfield, Metallica Rocker

1967 – John Femia, Square Pegs Actor

1977 – Tom Brady, New England Patriot

1979 – Evangeline Lilly, The Hobbit Actress

This Day in Local History – August 3, 2022

Aug. 3, 1962: High Prairie’s oldest citizen, 95-year-old Joe Mearon, celebrates his birthday.

Aug. 3, 1977: Wagner Lumber wins best commercial float as the annual Elks Stampede kicks off with a parade.

Aug. 3, 1983: South Peace News reports a thumb injury to boxer Stan Cunningham will keep him from competing at the Western Canada Summer Games.

Aug. 3, 1983: The Park Hotel float wins best commercial float as the annual Elks Stampede kicks off with a parade.

Aug. 3, 1985: Premier Don Getty visits High Prairie and promises agriculture is a priority.

Aug. 3, 1986: Dave Temple wins his fourth straight High Prairie Open Golf Tournament title. Slave Lake’s Deanne Quintal wins the women’s title and Nampa’s Joey Mayowski the junior crown.

Aug. 3, 1988: South Peace News reports Slave Lake organizes to block the proposed AVC-CVC merger.

Aug. 3, 1988: Spendiff Transport wins best commercial float as the annual Elks Stampede kicks off with a parade.

Aug. 3, 1988: Officials at Winagami Lake Provincial Park ban swimming for the first of five days because of excessive algae blooms on the lake.

Aug. 3, 1993: Faye Stewart opens the Great Canadian Dollar Store in the High Prairie Laundromat Building.

Aug. 3, 1993: AVC employee John Terryll Delorme, 42, dies after his vehicle leaves the road and hits a tree three km north of Grouard.

Aug. 3, 1994: Monahan Ford wins best commercial float as the annual Elks Stampede kicks off with a parade. Over 6,000 attend the Stampede.

Aug. 3, 2000: Peter Keay’s home run gives the hometown High Prairie Playboys a 7-6 win in the third game of Valleyview and District Men’s Fastball League final over the eight-time defending champion Valleyview Fountain Tire Eagles.

Aug. 3, 2001: Rob Kessler and his brother Glenn purchase High Prairie Fas Gas.

Aug. 3, 2005: Kristina Beaudette wins the title of Elks Pro Rodeo Queen during the second day of the Elks Stampede.

Aug. 3, 2005: South Peace News reports Peavine Metis Settlement is considering testing its employees for drugs.

Aug. 3, 2005: South Peace News reports Fish and Wildlife is considering tougher regulations for fishing tournaments next year on Lesser Slave Lake. Public concerns over fishing tournaments prompt the action.

Aug. 3, 2005: M.D. of Big Lakes begins studies to see how serious the grasshopper problem may become.

Aug. 3, 2005: A Peace River couple begin a search for a Good Samaritan after they are rescued by a stranger after they hit a moose near Triangle.

Aug. 3, 2010: Callista Gomes, 5, wins the grand prize of Little Tikes Jump and Slide Bouncer in the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council Summer Fun Raffle.

Aug. 3, 2010: St. Mark’s Anglican Church members and staff from the local Agriculture Financial Services Corporation hold the annual pancake breakfast to begin the High Prairie Elks Stampede.

Aug. 3, 2010: The names of Alex Komisar, Violet Komisar, Bernadine Kruger and Fritz Krueger are added to the High Prairie Monument.

Aug. 3-4, 2010: The 50th edition of the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo occurs. Buchanan Lumber’s float wins Grand Champion – Best Parade Entry. Parade marshals are Pete Zahacy, Frank Pratt, Bill Eckel, Tippy Jacobsen, Ray Duchesneau and Verda Kozie.

Aug. 3, 2011: Michelle Henkel is crowned High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen.

Aug. 3, 2011: One person dies and another is injured after their vehicle collides with a moose on Highway 2A four km north of Highway 2. Names are not released.

Aug. 3, 2011: South Peace News publishes a photo of Mary Zabolotniuk, who was recognized for her 14 years of service as Zone 8 seniors activity director for the Alberta 55+ Seniors Games.

Aug. 3, 2011: South Peace News reports on Leonard Sahlin’s efforts to preserve the last telegraph pole on the old line running from Police Point to Hudson’s Hope, B.C.

Aug. 3, 2011: Gift Lake’s Randy Anderson wins the annual Elks ATV Raffle. Kinuso’s Lexi Plante wins the Pony Raffle.

Aug. 3, 2012: Before leaving High Prairie, long-time rodeo clown Ricky Ticky Wanchuk says the High Prairie Elks Stampede is one of the best.

Aug. 3, 2016: South Peace News features The Farm Truck, a new catering business operated by Diane Perry, Corey Perry, and Morgan Nesom.

Aug. 3, 2016: Garry Peterson arrives to act as acting CAO for Big Lakes County until Sept. 30.

Aug. 3, 2019: Joussard resident Peter Nygaard wins the Green Party nomination for Peace River – Westlock for the Oct. 21 federal election.

This Day in World History – August 3, 2022

1492 – Christopher Columbus sets sail on his first voyage.

1527 – First known letter sent from North America [Newfoundland].

1798 – Battle of the Nile: Brits forces French fleet to surrender.

1900 – Firestone Tire and Rubber Company founded.

1914 – First seaworthy ship passes through the Panama Canal.

1921 – First aerial crop dusting in Troy, Ohio, to kill caterpillars.

1934 – Adolf Hitler merges the offices of German Chancellor and President.

1944 – Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp gases 4,000 gypsies.

1949 – The National Basketball Association is formed.

1958 – USS Nautilus reaches North Pole [first submarine to do so].

1958 – The Billboard Hot 100 is founded.

1960 – Niger gains independence from France.

1963 – Allan Sherman releases “Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh”.

1966 – South African government bans Beatle records.

1967 – James Law rides entire NYC subway in 22 hrs 12 minutes.

1970 – Mairiam Hargrave passes her driving test on 40th try.

1971 – Paul McCartney announces formation of his group Wings.

1977 – Radio Shack introduces the TRS-80 computer.

1978 – 11th Commonwealth Games open in Edmonton.

1983 – John Sain of South Bend, Indiana, builds 3.91 m house of cards.

1990 – 98.8°F [37.1C] in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire [UK record].

1994 – 102.4°F [39.1°C] in Tokyo Japan: record.

2001 – The Princess Diaries, starring Anne Hathaway, is released.

2006 – Barry Bonds’ 715th MLB home run ball [one more than Babe Ruth].

Today’s Horoscopes – August 3, 2022

