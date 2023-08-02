Today in High Prairie: August 3, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – August 3, 2023

9 – 11 a.m. – McKinney Hall Coffee Catch Up at McKinney Hall.

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Everyone welcome!

7 – 9 p.m. – Kinuso Indoor Roller Rink opens. Join the fun! $2 per person.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 3, 2023

1811 – Elisha Otis, Elevator Safety Genius

1860 – William Dickson, Inventor of Motion Camera

1900 – John T. Scopes, Convicted in “Monkey Trial”

1911 – Alex McCrindle, Star Wars Actor

1918 – Larry Haines, The Odd Couple Actor

1921 – Marilyn Maxwell, East of Sumatra Actress

1926 – Tony Bennett, American Singing Icon

1926 – Gordon Scott, Tarzan Series Actor

1938 – George Memmoli, Hello Larry Actor – Earl

1940 – Martin Sheen, The West Wing Actor

1941 – Beverly Lee, Soldier Boy Singer

1941 – Martha Stewart, American Business Magnate

1945 – Ron Hendren, Entertainment Tonight Host

1950 – Jo Marie Payton, Family Matters Actress

1950 – John Landis, Thriller Video Producer

1961 – Lee Rocker, Stray Cats Bassist

1963 – James Hetfield, Metallica Rocker

1967 – John Femia, Square Pegs Actor

1977 – Tom Brady, New England Patriot

1979 – Evangeline Lilly, The Hobbit Actress

This Day in Local History – August 3, 2023

Aug. 3, 1962: High Prairie’s oldest citizen, 95-year-old Joe Mearon, celebrates his birthday.

Aug. 3, 1977: Wagner Lumber wins best commercial float as the annual Elks Stampede kicks off with a parade.

Aug. 3, 1983: South Peace News reports a thumb injury to boxer Stan Cunningham will keep him from competing at the Western Canada Summer Games.

Aug. 3, 1983: The Park Hotel float wins best commercial float as the annual Elks Stampede kicks off with a parade.

Aug. 3, 1985: Premier Don Getty visits High Prairie and promises agriculture is a priority.

Aug. 3, 1986: Dave Temple wins his fourth straight High Prairie Open Golf Tournament title. Slave Lake’s Deanne Quintal wins the women’s title and Nampa’s Joey Mayowski the junior crown.

Aug. 3, 1988: South Peace News reports Slave Lake organizes to block the proposed AVC-CVC merger.

Aug. 3, 1988: Spendiff Transport wins best commercial float as the annual Elks Stampede kicks off with a parade.

Aug. 3, 1988: Officials at Winagami Lake Provincial Park ban swimming for the first of five days because of excessive algae blooms on the lake.

Aug. 3, 1993: Faye Stewart opens the Great Canadian Dollar Store in the High Prairie Laundromat Building.

Aug. 3, 1993: AVC employee John Terryll Delorme, 42, dies after his vehicle leaves the road and hits a tree three km north of Grouard.

Aug. 3, 1994: Monahan Ford wins best commercial float as the annual Elks Stampede kicks off with a parade. Over 6,000 attend the Stampede.

Aug. 3, 2000: Peter Keay’s home run gives the hometown High Prairie Playboys a 7-6 win in the third game of Valleyview and District Men’s Fastball League final over the eight-time defending champion Valleyview Fountain Tire Eagles.

Aug. 3, 2001: Rob Kessler and his brother Glenn purchase High Prairie Fas Gas.

Aug. 3, 2005: Kristina Beaudette wins the title of Elks Pro Rodeo Queen during the second day of the Elks Stampede.

Aug. 3, 2005: South Peace News reports Peavine Metis Settlement is considering testing its employees for drugs.

Aug. 3, 2005: South Peace News reports Fish and Wildlife is considering tougher regulations for fishing tournaments next year on Lesser Slave Lake. Public concerns over fishing tournaments prompt the action.

Aug. 3, 2005: M.D. of Big Lakes begins studies to see how serious the grasshopper problem may become.

Aug. 3, 2005: A Peace River couple begin a search for a Good Samaritan after they are rescued by a stranger after they hit a moose near Triangle.

Aug. 3, 2010: Callista Gomes, 5, wins the grand prize of Little Tikes Jump and Slide Bouncer in the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council Summer Fun Raffle.

Aug. 3, 2010: St. Mark’s Anglican Church members and staff from the local Agriculture Financial Services Corporation hold the annual pancake breakfast to begin the High Prairie Elks Stampede.

Aug. 3, 2010: The names of Alex Komisar, Violet Komisar, Bernadine Kruger and Fritz Krueger are added to the High Prairie Monument.

Aug. 3-4, 2010: The 50th edition of the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo occurs. Buchanan Lumber’s float wins Grand Champion – Best Parade Entry. Parade marshals are Pete Zahacy, Frank Pratt, Bill Eckel, Tippy Jacobsen, Ray Duchesneau and Verda Kozie.

Aug. 3, 2011: Michelle Henkel is crowned High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen.

Aug. 3, 2011: One person dies and another is injured after their vehicle collides with a moose on Highway 2A four km north of Highway 2. Names are not released.

Aug. 3, 2011: South Peace News publishes a photo of Mary Zabolotniuk, who was recognized for her 14 years of service as Zone 8 seniors activity director for the Alberta 55+ Seniors Games.

Aug. 3, 2011: South Peace News reports on Leonard Sahlin’s efforts to preserve the last telegraph pole on the old line running from Police Point to Hudson’s Hope, B.C.

Aug. 3, 2011: Gift Lake’s Randy Anderson wins the annual Elks ATV Raffle. Kinuso’s Lexi Plante wins the Pony Raffle.

Aug. 3, 2012: Before leaving High Prairie, long-time rodeo clown Ricky Ticky Wanchuk says the High Prairie Elks Stampede is one of the best.

Aug. 3, 2016: South Peace News features The Farm Truck, a new catering business operated by Diane Perry, Corey Perry, and Morgan Nesom.

Aug. 3, 2016: Garry Peterson arrives to act as acting CAO for Big Lakes County until Sept. 30.

Aug. 3, 2019: Joussard resident Peter Nygaard wins the Green Party nomination for Peace River – Westlock for the Oct. 21 federal election.

This Day in World History – August 3, 2023

1492 – Christopher Columbus sets sail on his first voyage.

1527 – First known letter sent from North America [Newfoundland].

1798 – Battle of the Nile: Brits forces French fleet to surrender.

1900 – Firestone Tire and Rubber Company founded.

1914 – First seaworthy ship passes through the Panama Canal.

1921 – First aerial crop dusting in Troy, Ohio, to kill caterpillars.

1934 – Adolf Hitler merges the offices of German Chancellor and President.

1944 – Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp gases 4,000 gypsies.

1949 – The National Basketball Association is formed.

1958 – USS Nautilus reaches North Pole [first submarine to do so].

1958 – The Billboard Hot 100 is founded.

1960 – Niger gains independence from France.

1963 – Allan Sherman releases “Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh”.

1966 – South African government bans Beatle records.

1967 – James Law rides entire NYC subway in 22 hrs 12 minutes.

1970 – Mairiam Hargrave passes her driving test on 40th try.

1971 – Paul McCartney announces formation of his group Wings.

1977 – Radio Shack introduces the TRS-80 computer.

1978 – 11th Commonwealth Games open in Edmonton.

1983 – John Sain of South Bend, Indiana, builds 3.91 m house of cards.

1990 – 98.8°F [37.1C] in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire [UK record].

1994 – 102.4°F [39.1°C] in Tokyo Japan: record.

2001 – The Princess Diaries, starring Anne Hathaway, is released.

2006 – Barry Bonds’ 715th MLB home run ball [one more than Babe Ruth].

Today’s Horoscopes – August 3, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Physically, you should feel strong and energetic and ready to take on just about anything that comes your way today. This is good, as some powerful challenges may come up that bring new purpose to your life. Enthusiasm permeates your being right now. You are likely to face with determination anything that comes your way, undeterred by the enormity of the task.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Romantic desire tempers spiritual passion today, and you may want to pursue both. Perhaps your romantic partner is as spiritually inclined as you, and you aspire toward the same ends. Much of the passion you feel wells from deep within. So if you are creatively inclined in any way, you may want to memorialize these feelings through writing, painting, or music.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – If you are currently romantically involved, your relationship could move to the next level of commitment. You and your partner could agree to be monogamous, get engaged, or set a wedding date. If you are already married, you might decide to have a child. If you are not currently involved, expect to attract someone soon. You are ready and signaling your availability loud and clear to potential partners!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – An invitation to an important social event could come today. This may be a chance to meet important people who could advance your career in some way or who might be involved in a field that interests you. Your own energy and enthusiasm will not be lost on them. You will obviously be speaking from the heart when you discuss what is on your mind.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A previously untapped talent may emerge today. You could decide to train this talent and create a new skill that can help you with just about any type of work you would be doing. This is the day to do this. You should be full of energy and enthusiasm, capable of assuming any formidable task. You should be feeling physically strong and well. This is a day of challenges and new enterprises.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Romantic passion might motivate you to improve your physical appearance. You might decide to exercise, change your diet, and experiment with new clothes or haircut. You are likely to produce the results you want. With the vast amounts of energy and enthusiasm churning within you today, you might surprise yourself – with this task or anything else you decide to do.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You might take on the world. Excitement, enthusiasm, and purpose could fill your soul, yet you may wonder where it comes from, as nothing has really changed since yesterday. Do not waste time wondering – just harness it! Tackle a class or exercise program. Start a project. This energy comes from deep in the unconscious. It should be channeled into the conscious world!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Information gleaned from friends could find you focusing on a new goal. You may have a lot of ideas about projects you want to take care of, and today you may realize which one has top priority. Start moving! Whatever you do, find out what you need before you start. There is a chance you might waste time running from place to place looking for necessary materials.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A possible change in direction might arise today. You could meet someone new or run into someone you have not seen in a while who offers you a chance to change careers. Or it could become clear you need to pursue your art or hobby full time. Whichever it is, this is a great day to pursue it, even if you have doubts. Your past accomplishments afford you an advantage.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may feel especially emotional today, reacting strongly to just about every image you see, whether it is a war photo or a kitten on a doorstep. Spiritually, you are highly motivated and longing to know more about the world. You might find yourself thinking of making a pilgrimage. If you are serious, make your plans now.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Dreams and visions might come and go today, as unconscious images surface. Some of these impressions could represent old traumas and phobias that have outlived their usefulness and need to be released. You could draw creative inspiration from these perceptions and use them as a basis for artistic projects. By day’s end you may feel emotionally lighter.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Social events or group activities could put you in touch with many people, both close friends and casual acquaintances. A new person may come into your life who makes a difference. Issues may come up you feel strongly about. You are not likely to refrain from expressing your opinions. This is fine if you are tactful. Others will appreciate your honesty.