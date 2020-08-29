Today in High Prairie – August 30, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – August 30, 2020

Today’s Local Birthday – High Prairie – August 30, 2020

Kendra Winterburn

Kelly Carlson

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – August 30, 2020

Drake Courtoreille

Klarissa A.L. New

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 30

1334 – Peter the Cruel, Spanish King

1687 – Francesco Vallara, Composer

1797 – Mary Shelley, Frankenstein Author

1871 – Ernest Rutherford, Father of Nuclear Physics

1896 – Raymond Massey, Dr. Kildare Actor

1907 – John Mauchly, Digital Computer Inventor

1918 – Ted Williams, Boston Red Sox

1919 – Kitty Wells, Country Singer

1921 – Angelo Dundee, Muhammad Ali’s Trainer

1927 – Bill Daily, I Dream of Jeannie Actor

1930 – Warren Buffet, World’s Richest Man – 2008

1972 – Cameron Diaz, Shrek Actress

1982 – Andy Roddick, Tennis Pro

This Day in Local History – August 30

Aug. 30, 1913: The Grouard News reports plans for new two-storey 40 x 60-foot school is near completion.

Aug. 30, 1913: The Grouard News reports the town will be on the direct route of the ED&BC Railroad after an application is made by the company to change the previous route. The railway will enter town, cross the river and go around Buffalo Bay.

Aug. 30, 1913: The Grouard News reports a bumper harvest is expected.

Aug. 30, 1913: The Grouard News reports A.G. Desere sells his fox pelts for $19,190. He caught them all on his homestead near Grouard.

Aug. 30, 1967: South Peace News reports on a sod turning ceremony for three new duplex rental units in town. Max Vanderaegen and Willie Bose represent the High Prairie Housing Association Ltd.

Aug. 30, 1967: South Peace News reports that the voter’s list for the upcoming town election on Oct. 18 indicates 616 proprietary voters and 380 supplementary voters.

Aug. 30, 1967: South Peace News publishes a High Prairie Chamber of Commerce ad including the slogan “Home of the Flying Saucer.”

Aug. 30, 1971: Socred Dennis Barton is elected MLA for the newly renamed Lesser Slave Lake constituency and serves until 1975. In the same election, Peter Lougheed’s PC party is elected to power winning 49 seats.

Aug. 30, 1993: Monte Christenson begins his job as I.D. manager taking over from Norm Kjemhus, who moved to Whitecourt.

Aug. 30, 2001: The Peace River Stampeders and Grimshaw Huskies of the North Peace Hockey League agree to merge following a meeting and eventually become the Grimshaw-Peace River Wild.

Aug. 30, 2001: The Grouard 86’ers win the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League title by defeating visiting Whitefish Lake in the fifth and deciding game.

Aug. 30, 2014: The High Prairie centennial railway mural is unveiled during a celebration attended by hundreds.

This Day in World History – August 30

1146 – European leaders outlaw crossbow, intending to end war for all time.

1835 – Melbourne, Australia is founded.

1836 – Houston, Texas is founded.

1885 – 13,000 meteors seen in 1 hour near Andromeda.

1888 – Lord Walsingham kills 1,070 grouse in a single day.

1901 – Hubert Cecil Booth patents vacuum cleaner.

1918 – Czechoslovakia forms independent republic.

1918 – Fanya Kaplan attempts but fails to assassinate Lenin.

1928 – Jawaharlal Nehru requests independence of India.

1941 – Siege of Leningrad by German troops begins during WWII.

1941 – UK’s Winston Churchill approves nuclear program [1st to do so].

1945 – Dmitri Shostakovich completes his 9th Symphony.

1960 – East Germany imposes a partial blockade on West Berlin.

1963 – Hotline communication link between Pentagon and Kremlin installed.

1964 – Norman Manley records back-to-back holes-in-one in golf.

1968 – 1st record under Apple label [Beatle’s “Hey Jude” occurs].

1976 – Tom Brokaw becomes news anchor of NBC’s “Today Show”.

1979 – 1st recorded occurrence of a comet hitting the sun.

1987 – Ben Johnson of Canada runs 100m in world record 9.83 seconds.

1987 – Yves Pol of France runs complete marathon backwards [3:57:57].

1992 – David Lewett & Jane Luu discovers comet 64 milli0n km from sun.

1993 – 150,000,000 millionth visitor to Eiffel Tower.

1993 – Hassan II mosque opens in Casablanca, 2nd largest mosque in world.

1995 – CNN joins the Internet.

1999 – East Timorese vote for independence in a referendum.

2015 – Rap artist Kanye West announces he will run for President in 2020.

2017 – Floods across Bangladesh, Nepal and India damage 697,000 homes.

2018 – Argentina’s central bank raises interest rates to 60%.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 30, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may be feeling a bit more in touch with your warrior side than your emotional side today. More than likely this will set the stage for conflict in your world of hopes and dreams. Be careful you aren’t too aggressive toward people who are just trying to help you. The danger here is that you’re most likely to hurt the ones closest to you. Be careful.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may find that someone or something is thinking or working opposite to the way you are. This feeling is aggravated even more by a strong warrior force that wants to be recognized. There is definitely a squeaky wheel in the situation that desperately needs oiling. Take care of the basics first before you try to deal with the particulars of a certain situation.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Pay attention to your body today and feel free to stop when your body says to stop. There’s a strong aggressive force asking you to take action in one way or another. Make sure you are considerate of others. Most importantly, make sure you are considerate of yourself. Don’t indulge in cheap thrills at the expense of your physical well-being.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Emotionally, you should be doing well today. But when it comes to taking action, you’re apt to be indecisive. Every option seems to look fantastic. You probably aren’t going to want to miss out on anything. The best thing for you to do is try to get a piece of everything. There are many pies to dip your fingers into. Why not taste them all to see which one you like best?

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – There’s tension in the air today, and you might be restless and anxious to start something. There is plenty of energy around to feed you, but the trick is to make sure you’re doing things for the right reasons. Don’t do things out of guilt, fear, or regret. Keep on the best path for the best reasons for the best results.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You’re probably feeling more in touch with your emotions, but it might be difficult to know which way to move based on where you are. There’s an element of aggression in your world today that might aggravate your heart, making it difficult for you to get a grip on your situation. Try to calm down and focus before making any major decisions.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may be focused on a certain trajectory, but today you could run into complications based on overlooked issues. Be aware of the people around you and how your actions affect them. You don’t necessarily need to change your direction, but you might need to make a couple modifications along the way in order to keep everyone happy.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You should be in a good mood today, but don’t be surprised if some aggravating force steps on your toes or pulls your chain in some way. More than likely, there isn’t much you can do about the situation except grin and bear it. Do your best to maintain your position and don’t lose self-confidence just because someone else isn’t in tune with how you handle your affairs.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your aggressive nature is strong today, so be careful. Even though this may be good for getting things done and tackling any project you need to complete, the problem is you might tend to step on other people’s toes in the process. Be considerate of others’ emotions and try not to get upset if someone else takes the spotlight for a while.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – It’s probably in your nature to want to include everyone in your plans today. Perhaps you’re running around making sure everyone is being cared for. More than likely, your nurturing instinct is coming out, so feel free to spread this love around. Be careful not to sacrifice too much of yourself as you do this.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may find you have a strong will now. Once you get fired up to go somewhere, there’s little chance that anyone can stop you. People may accuse you of being lazy or wanting to take the easy way out, but it’s different this time. You should feel fired up and ready to move. The only thing that could get in the way might be someone’s oversensitive emotions.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Calm down today, and be careful about accusing someone of something when you don’t have all the facts. Keep your wrath under control. If you strike out now, you may find that you lose their respect forever. There are no guarantees on a day like today. If there are conflicts that you need to work out, at least make sure it’s done in private.