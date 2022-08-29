Today in High Prairie: August 30, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – August 30, 2022

1 p.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

7 p.m. – Whist card games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

7 p.m. – Trap Shooting at HP Gun Range. Equipment and instruction available.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 30, 2022

1334 – Peter the Cruel, Spanish King

1687 – Francesco Vallara, Composer

1797 – Mary Shelley, Frankenstein Author

1871 – Ernest Rutherford, Father of Nuclear Physics

1896 – Raymond Massey, Dr. Kildare Actor

1907 – John Mauchly, Digital Computer Inventor

1918 – Ted Williams, Boston Red Sox

1919 – Kitty Wells, Country Singer

1921 – Angelo Dundee, Muhammad Ali’s Trainer

1927 – Bill Daily, I Dream of Jeannie Actor

1930 – Warren Buffet, World’s Richest Man – 2008

1972 – Cameron Diaz, Shrek Actress

1982 – Andy Roddick, Tennis Pro

This Day in Local History – August 30, 2022

Aug. 30, 1913: The Grouard News reports plans for new two-storey 40 x 60-foot school are near completion.

Aug. 30, 1913: The Grouard News reports the town will be on the direct route of the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad after an application is made by the company to change the previous route. The railway will enter town, cross the river and go around Buffalo Bay.

Aug. 30, 1913: The Grouard News reports a bumper harvest is expected.

Aug. 30, 1913: The Grouard News reports A.G. Desere sells his fox pelts for $19,190. He caught them all on his homestead near Grouard.

Aug. 30, 1967: South Peace News reports on a sod turning ceremony for three new duplex rental units in town. Max Vanderaegen and Willie Bose represent the High Prairie Housing Association Ltd.

Aug. 30, 1967: South Peace News reports the voter’s list for the upcoming town election on Oct. 18 indicates 616 proprietary voters and 380 supplementary voters.

Aug. 30, 1967: South Peace News publishes a High Prairie Chamber of Commerce ad including the slogan “Home of the Flying Saucer.”

Aug. 30, 1971: Socred Dennis Barton is elected MLA for the newly renamed Lesser Slave Lake constituency and serves until 1975. In the same election, Peter Lougheed’s PC party is elected to power winning 49 seats.

Aug. 30, 1974: Renovations at the Sports Palace arena near completion. Included in the work is a new facelift for the building’s exterior.

Aug. 30, 1979: High Prairie firefighters respond to a minor fire at Buchanan Lumber.

Aug. 30, 1985: A 50-year-old Enilda woman is stabbed with a butcher’s knife following an argument in Enilda.

Aug. 30, 1987: Slave Lake’s Duncan Mills wins the High Prairie Open Golf Tournament. Sabina Bodette wins the women’s title and Joe Mayowski the junior title.

Aug. 30, 1993: Monte Christenson begins his job as I.D. manager taking over from Norm Kjemhus, who moved to Whitecourt.

Aug. 30, 2000: The High Prairie and the M.D. of Big Lakes councils meet to discuss the proposed water treatment plant. Unsuitable soil for construction, an increasing price tag and water problems top the list of discussion topics.

Aug. 30, 2000: High Prairie town council agrees to hire M.D. of Big Lakes special Const. Mark Stabler for 7 1/2 hours a week to enforce town bylaws.

Aug. 30, 2001: Trudy Ann Bellerose, 32, of Driftpile, dies in a rollover accident 28 km east of Slave Lake.

Aug. 30, 2001: The Peace River Stampeders and Grimshaw Huskies of the North Peace Hockey League agree to merge following a meeting and eventually become the Grimshaw-Peace River Wild.

Aug. 30, 2001: The Grouard 86’ers win the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League title by defeating visiting Whitefish Lake in the fifth and deciding game.

Aug. 30, 2008: Roland John Snook, 31, of Sunset House, is charged with attempted aggravated assault and other charges after attempting to set another man on fire by pouring gasoline on him.

Aug. 30, 2010: The first day of classes at Prairie River Junior High School begin with Allan Fudge as the new principal.

Aug. 30, 2010: The first day of classes at Atikameg School begin with Tom Wilkinson as the new principal.

Aug. 30, 2012: Alberta Minister of Culture Heather Klimchuck visits Grouard.

Aug. 30, 2014: The High Prairie centennial railway mural is unveiled during a celebration attended by hundreds.

Aug. 30, 2017: Big Lakes County ag fieldman Sheila Kaus tells council that clubroot has been found in a county field. Efforts are immediately taken to deal with the matter, which is disastrous to canola crops.

Aug. 30, 2017: Big Lakes County meets and hears about plans to develop safe trails in the Spruce Point Park area.

This Day in World History – August 30, 2022

1146 – European leaders outlaw crossbow, intending to end war for all time.

1835 – Melbourne, Australia is founded.

1836 – Houston, Texas is founded.

1850 – Honolulu, Hawaii, becomes a city.

1885 – 13,000 meteors seen in 1 hour near Andromeda.

1888 – Lord Walsingham kills 1,070 grouse in a single day.

1901 – Hubert Cecil Booth patents vacuum cleaner.

1918 – Czechoslovakia forms independent republic.

1918 – Fanya Kaplan attempts but fails to assassinate Lenin.

1928 – Jawaharlal Nehru requests independence of India.

1941 – Siege of Leningrad by German troops begins during WWII.

1941 – UK’s Winston Churchill approves nuclear program [first to do so].

1944 – Soviet troops enter Bucharest, Romania.

1945 – Dmitri Shostakovich completes his 9th Symphony.

1960 – East Germany imposes a partial blockade on West Berlin.

1961 – Last Spanish troops leave Morocco.

1963 – Hotline communication link between Pentagon and Kremlin installed.

1964 – Norman Manley records back-to-back holes-in-one in golf.

1968 – First record under Apple label [Beatle’s “Hey Jude” occurs].

1973 – Danny Seiwell quits rock band Wings.

1974 – Launching of first Dutch satellite occurs.

1976 – Tom Brokaw becomes news anchor of NBC’s “Today Show”.

1979 – First recorded occurrence of a comet hitting the sun.

1987 – Ben Johnson of Canada runs 100m in world record 9.83 seconds.

1987 – Yves Pol of France runs complete marathon backwards [3:57:57].

1992 – David Lewett & Jane Luu discovers comet 64 million km from sun.

1993 – 150,000,000 millionth visitor to Eiffel Tower.

1993 – Hassan II mosque opens in Casablanca, second largest mosque in world.

1995 – CNN joins the Internet.

1999 – East Timorese vote for independence in a referendum.

2012 – Cholera outbreak kills 229 people in Sierra Leone.

2015 – Rap artist Kanye West announces he will run for President in 2020.

2017 – Floods across Bangladesh, Nepal and India damage 697,000 homes.

2018 – Argentina’s central bank raises interest rates to 60%.

Today's Horoscopes – August 30, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may find you have a strong will now! Once you get fired up to go somewhere, there is little chance anyone can stop you. People may accuse you of being lazy or wanting to take the easy way out, but it is different this time. You should feel fired up and ready to move. The only thing that could get in the way might be someone’s oversensitive emotions!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Calm down today, Taurus, and be careful about accusing someone of something when you do not have all the facts! Keep your wrath under control. If you strike out now, you may find you lose their respect forever. There are no guarantees on a day like today. If there are conflicts you need to work out, at least make sure it is done in private!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may be feeling a bit more in touch with your warrior side than your emotional side today! More than likely this will set the stage for conflict in your world of hopes and dreams. Be careful you are not too aggressive toward people who are just trying to help you. The danger here is you are most likely to hurt the ones closest to you. Be careful!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may find someone or something is thinking or working opposite to the way you are! This feeling is aggravated even more by a strong warrior force that wants to be recognized. There is definitely a squeaky wheel in the situation that desperately needs oiling. Take care of the basics first before you try to deal with the particulars of a certain situation!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Pay attention to your body today and feel free to stop when your body says to stop! There is a strong aggressive force asking you to take action in one way or another. Make sure you are considerate of others. Most importantly, make sure you are considerate of yourself. Do not indulge in cheap thrills at the expense of your physical well-being!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Emotionally, you should be doing well today! But when it comes to taking action, you are apt to be indecisive! Every option seems to look fantastic. You probably are not going to want to miss out on anything. The best thing for you to do is try to get a piece of everything. There are many pies to dip your fingers into. Why not taste them all to see which one you like best?

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – There is tension in the air today, and you might be restless and anxious to start something. There is plenty of energy around to feed you, but the trick is to make sure you are doing things for the right reasons. Do not do things out of guilt, fear, or regret. Keep on the best path for the best reasons for the best results!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You are probably feeling more in touch with your emotions, but it might be difficult to know which way to move based on where you are! There is an element of aggression in your world today that might aggravate your heart, making it difficult for you to get a grip on your situation. Try to calm down and focus before making any major decisions!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may be focused on a certain trajectory, but today you could run into complications based on overlooked issues! Be aware of the people around you and how your actions affect them. You do not necessarily need to change your direction, but you might need to make a couple modifications along the way in order to keep everyone happy!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You should be in a good mood today, but do not be surprised if some aggravating force steps on your toes or pulls your chain in some way! More than likely, there is not much you can do about the situation except grin and bear it. Do your best to maintain your position and do not lose self-confidence just because someone else is not in tune with how you handle your affairs!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your aggressive nature is strong today, so be careful! Even though this may be good for getting things done and tackling any project you need to complete, the problem is you might tend to step on other people’s toes in the process. Be considerate of others’ emotions and try not to get upset if someone else takes the spotlight for a while!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – It is probably in your nature to want to include everyone in your plans today. Perhaps you are running around making sure everyone is being cared for. More than likely, your nurturing instinct is coming out, so feel free to spread this love around. Be careful not to sacrifice too much of yourself as you do this.