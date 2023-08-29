Today in High Prairie: August 30, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – August 30, 2023

1 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Centre.

7 p.m. – AA meeting at Grouard in Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Centre.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 30, 2023

1334 – Peter the Cruel, Spanish King

1687 – Francesco Vallara, Composer

1797 – Mary Shelley, Frankenstein Author

1871 – Ernest Rutherford, Father of Nuclear Physics

1896 – Raymond Massey, Dr. Kildare Actor

1907 – John Mauchly, Digital Computer Inventor

1918 – Ted Williams, Boston Red Sox

1919 – Kitty Wells, Country Singer

1921 – Angelo Dundee, Muhammad Ali’s Trainer

1927 – Bill Daily, I Dream of Jeannie Actor

1930 – Warren Buffet, World’s Richest Man – 2008

1972 – Cameron Diaz, Shrek Actress

1982 – Andy Roddick, Tennis Pro

This Day in Local History – August 30, 2023

Aug. 30, 1913: The Grouard News reports plans for new two-storey 40 x 60-foot school are near completion.

Aug. 30, 1913: The Grouard News reports the town will be on the direct route of the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad after an application is made by the company to change the previous route. The railway will enter town, cross the river and go around Buffalo Bay.

Aug. 30, 1913: The Grouard News reports a bumper harvest is expected.

Aug. 30, 1913: The Grouard News reports A.G. Desere sells his fox pelts for $19,190. He caught them all on his homestead near Grouard.

Aug. 30, 1967: South Peace News reports on a sod turning ceremony for three new duplex rental units in town. Max Vanderaegen and Willie Bose represent the High Prairie Housing Association Ltd.

Aug. 30, 1967: South Peace News reports the voter’s list for the upcoming town election on Oct. 18 indicates 616 proprietary voters and 380 supplementary voters.

Aug. 30, 1967: South Peace News publishes a High Prairie Chamber of Commerce ad including the slogan “Home of the Flying Saucer.”

Aug. 30, 1971: Socred Dennis Barton is elected MLA for the newly renamed Lesser Slave Lake constituency and serves until 1975. In the same election, Peter Lougheed’s PC party is elected to power winning 49 seats.

Aug. 30, 1974: Renovations at the Sports Palace arena near completion. Included in the work is a new facelift for the building’s exterior.

Aug. 30, 1979: High Prairie firefighters respond to a minor fire at Buchanan Lumber.

Aug. 30, 1985: A 50-year-old Enilda woman is stabbed with a butcher’s knife following an argument in Enilda.

Aug. 30, 1987: Slave Lake’s Duncan Mills wins the High Prairie Open Golf Tournament. Sabina Bodette wins the women’s title and Joe Mayowski the junior title.

Aug. 30, 1993: Monte Christenson begins his job as I.D. manager taking over from Norm Kjemhus, who moved to Whitecourt.

Aug. 30, 2000: The High Prairie and the M.D. of Big Lakes councils meet to discuss the proposed water treatment plant. Unsuitable soil for construction, an increasing price tag and water problems top the list of discussion topics.

Aug. 30, 2000: High Prairie town council agrees to hire M.D. of Big Lakes special Const. Mark Stabler for 7 1/2 hours a week to enforce town bylaws.

Aug. 30, 2001: Trudy Ann Bellerose, 32, of Driftpile, dies in a rollover accident 28 km east of Slave Lake.

Aug. 30, 2001: The Peace River Stampeders and Grimshaw Huskies of the North Peace Hockey League agree to merge following a meeting and eventually become the Grimshaw-Peace River Wild.

Aug. 30, 2001: The Grouard 86’ers win the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League title by defeating visiting Whitefish Lake in the fifth and deciding game.

Aug. 30, 2008: Roland John Snook, 31, of Sunset House, is charged with attempted aggravated assault and other charges after attempting to set another man on fire by pouring gasoline on him.

Aug. 30, 2010: The first day of classes at Prairie River Junior High School begin with Allan Fudge as the new principal.

Aug. 30, 2010: The first day of classes at Atikameg School begin with Tom Wilkinson as the new principal.

Aug. 30, 2012: Alberta Minister of Culture Heather Klimchuck visits Grouard.

Aug. 30, 2014: The High Prairie centennial railway mural is unveiled during a celebration attended by hundreds.

Aug. 30, 2017: Big Lakes County ag fieldman Sheila Kaus tells council that clubroot has been found in a county field. Efforts are immediately taken to deal with the matter, which is disastrous to canola crops.

Aug. 30, 2017: Big Lakes County meets and hears about plans to develop safe trails in the Spruce Point Park area.

This Day in World History – August 30, 2023

1146 – European leaders outlaw crossbow, intending to end war for all time.

1835 – Melbourne, Australia is founded.

1836 – Houston, Texas is founded.

1850 – Honolulu, Hawaii, becomes a city.

1885 – 13,000 meteors seen in 1 hour near Andromeda.

1888 – Lord Walsingham kills 1,070 grouse in a single day.

1901 – Hubert Cecil Booth patents vacuum cleaner.

1918 – Czechoslovakia forms independent republic.

1918 – Fanya Kaplan attempts but fails to assassinate Lenin.

1928 – Jawaharlal Nehru requests independence of India.

1941 – Siege of Leningrad by German troops begins during WWII.

1941 – UK’s Winston Churchill approves nuclear program [first to do so].

1944 – Soviet troops enter Bucharest, Romania.

1945 – Dmitri Shostakovich completes his 9th Symphony.

1960 – East Germany imposes a partial blockade on West Berlin.

1961 – Last Spanish troops leave Morocco.

1963 – Hotline communication link between Pentagon and Kremlin installed.

1964 – Norman Manley records back-to-back holes-in-one in golf.

1968 – First record under Apple label [Beatle’s “Hey Jude” occurs].

1973 – Danny Seiwell quits rock band Wings.

1974 – Launching of first Dutch satellite occurs.

1976 – Tom Brokaw becomes news anchor of NBC’s “Today Show”.

1979 – First recorded occurrence of a comet hitting the sun.

1987 – Ben Johnson of Canada runs 100m in world record 9.83 seconds.

1987 – Yves Pol of France runs complete marathon backwards [3:57:57].

1992 – David Lewett & Jane Luu discovers comet 64 million km from sun.

1993 – 150,000,000 millionth visitor to Eiffel Tower.

1993 – Hassan II mosque opens in Casablanca, second largest mosque in world.

1995 – CNN joins the Internet.

1999 – East Timorese vote for independence in a referendum.

2012 – Cholera outbreak kills 229 people in Sierra Leone.

2015 – Rap artist Kanye West announces he will run for President in 2020.

2017 – Floods across Bangladesh, Nepal and India damage 697,000 homes.

2018 – Argentina’s central bank raises interest rates to 60%.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 1, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Overall, this should be a pleasant day, and you will be properly recognized for the person you are. You may feel like royalty, so feel free to dress in your most regal attire. Take an independent viewpoint when asked about running your castle. Be creative, honourable, and permissive in your rule.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Frustration may set in early today, but things should pan out for you as the evening approaches. Once you deal with an issue, let it rest. There is no need to keep revisiting an old dispute just because you want to prove you are right. If people do not agree the first time around, they probably will not agree the second or third time either.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Whether you realize it or not, you will have the upper hand today, so take advantage of this opportunity. Things may be going so well you might not even notice what a fantastic time you are having. Sit back and take a moment to appreciate your good fortune. Others will gravitate to you naturally, and you will always seem to have the right answers to the questions.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Be careful about planning things too much. Leave the morning open for spontaneous acts and haphazard events. Let the structure of the afternoon slowly evolve from the morning’s events. You do not need to build Rome in a day. Enjoy a leisurely morning, and see if you can convince someone to bring you breakfast in bed. This is the perfect way to start the day.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Keep up the positive self-esteem you have been working on for the past several weeks. This is one of those days when you will be presented with a situation where you can demonstrate your courage and independent mind. Use your powerful spirit to overcome any fears you have. There is no reason to doubt yourself now. Feel free to strut your stuff.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may wake up to a cloudy brain fog. Emotionally, you may find it hard to make decisions about anything even though you are feeling called to do so. There are so many choices and you want them all. The good news is you should feel much more clearheaded and stable by evening. Hang in there.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Independence is key for you, so even though it may not be Independence Day, feel free to celebrate anyhow. Give thanks to all the freedoms you have, and make sure you are taking advantage of them. You are your own entity with a strong life force that is capable of anything. Gather your spirit, mount your horse, and ride off to adventure.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Things may be unstable for you this morning but improve quite a bit by the end of the day. If you can, you should probably just sleep this morning. Get a full amount of rest so you can fully enjoy the latter part of the day. This will leave you with plenty of energy so you can make the most of your night with someone special.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Make sure you have an equal amount of give and take in your life. If someone gives you a compliment today, know how to receive it graciously instead of brushing it off as something meaningless. At the same time, be generous with your compliments to others. It costs you nothing and it is worth a treasure chest of gold. How can you beat a deal like that?

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Relationships should go well for you. You should be able to find emotional stability when you form a relationship with someone you trust. Do not get discouraged if this person tends to be aloof. Your friend is just giving you space to breathe and grow. Direct more of your energy outward so you may begin to manifest the ideas that you store up inside.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Extend the day by getting up earlier than usual. Even though it may be hard to leave the comfort of your bed, the rewards will be many. The celestial energy beckons you to get up and join the activities of the day. You will be much more productive and accomplish a lot by the end of the day.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may be trying to cling to something that does not want to sit still. It is like trying to grab a wet fish. The more tightly you squeeze it, the likelier it is to slip out of your grasp. The trick is to be more strategic and less frantic. You also might consider letting the fish go. It is not yours anyway.