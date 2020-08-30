Today in High Prairie – August 31, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – August 31, 2020

No listings!

Today’s Local Birthday – High Prairie – August 31, 2020

Howard Beamish.

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – August 31, 2020

Bryan Sideroff

Sutherland J.M. Willier-Sheets

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 31

12 – Caligula, Third Roman Emperor

1879 – Yoshihito, Japanese Emperor

1880 – Queen Wilhelmina, Dutch Queen

1889 – A. Provost Idell, Father of Modern Volleyball

1897 – Fredric March, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde Actor

1928 – James Coburn, Magnificent Seven Actor

1931 – Jean Beliveau, Montreal Canadien

1945 – Bob Welch, Fleetwood Mac Guitarist

1945 – Van Morrison, Brown Eyed Girl Singer

1949 – Richard Gere, Pretty Woman Actor

1953 – Marcia Clark, O.J. Simpson Trial Lawyer

1970 – Debbie Gibson, Only in My Dreams Singer

1971 – Pádraig Harrington, Irish golfer

1977 – Jeff Hardy, WWE Wrestler

1979 – Mickie James, WWE Wrestler

1979 – Mark Johnston, Canadian Swimmer

This Day in Local History – August 31

Aug. 31, 1912: The Grouard News reports within two weeks land will be cleared from Edmonton to the Athabasca River for the ED&BC Railroad.

Aug. 31, 1915: L.E. Hall assumes the duties of Grouard chief of police following the resignation of C.M. Roath.

Aug. 31, 1967: The Westerner Men’s Wear opens under the management of owner Alec Tomnuk and his son, Andy.

Aug. 31, 1979: The High Prairie Treasury Branch opens in High Prairie in its present location.

Aug. 31, 1980: Sherman Calliou wins best all-round cowboy and Karen Shaw best all-round cowgirl as the Sucker Creek Rodeo and Gymkhana concludes.

Aug. 31, 1985: Donnie Laderoute of the Gift Lakers wins the MVP award at the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League awards banquet.

Aug. 31, 1988: The High Prairie Playboys win the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League title after defeating the Driftpile Swingers 5-2 in the final to win the series 4-1.

Aug. 31, 1994: South Peace News reports the East Prairie Metis Settlement purchases the Boyt Building.

Aug. 31, 2000: The Peavine Rangerettes win the High Prairie and District Women’s Fastball League title in five games over High Prairie.

Aug. 31, 2005: South Peace News features Randy Ehman’s new business, The Dugout Dude.

Aug. 31, 2006; Former High Prairie RCMP Const. Peter Tsui highlights the RCMP Musical Ride, which performs at the Elks Pro Rodeo Grounds.

Aug. 31, 2007: Doug Halldorson retires from his manager’s position at High Prairie Freson IGA. Matt Lovsin takes over as new manager.

Aug. 31, 2008: Ken Riegel’s last day as HPSD superintendent ends.

Aug. 31, 2009: The Village of Kinuso dissolves.

Aug. 31, 2012: The High Prairie Bottle Stop collects $3,426.25 on behalf of the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton.

Aug. 31, 2014: Pastor Arnie Wyllie conducts his last service at the High Prairie Church of the Nazarene after serving for almost 15 years.

Aug. 31, 2018: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larviee presents a $24,000 Community Facility Enhancement Program grant to the High Prairie and District Museum to help pay for facility upgrades including repair and replacement of the walls.

Aug. 31, 2018: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larviee presents a $17,000 Community Facility Enhancement Program grant to the High Prairie Repertoire Dance Society to purchase studio equipment.

This Day in World History – August 31

1422 – Henry VI becomes King of England at the age of 9 months.

1842 – Micah Rugg patents a nuts & bolts machine.

1886 – 1st major earthquake recorded in eastern US; 110 die.

1888 – Body of Jack the Ripper’s first victim, Mary Ann Nichols, is found.

1897 – Thomas Edison patents the kinetographic camera.

1902 – Split skirt 1st worn by Mrs. Adolph Landeburg [horse rider].

1909 – A.J. Reach Company patents cork-centered baseball.

1920 – Detroit radio station is 1st to broadcast a news program on the air.

1935 – Russian Aleksei Stachanov digs 105 tons of cabbages in 6 hours.

1939 – Japanese invasion army driven out of Mongolia.

1940 – German occupiers in Netherlands begin soap rationing.

1941 – Great Gildersleeve, a spin-off of Fibber McGee & Molly, debuts.

1946 – Foghorn Leghorn debuts in “Walky Talky Hawky”.

1948 – Queen Wilhelmina of Netherlands celebrates golden jubilee.

1951 – 1st 33 1/3 album introduced in Dusseldorf.

1955 – 1st sun-powered automobile demonstrated in Chicago.

1962 – Trinidad & Tobago gain independence from Britain.

1979 – Comet Howard-Koomur-Michels collides with sun.

1985 – Angel Cordero becomes 3rd jockey to ride horses earning over $100M.

1988 – 5-day power blackout of downtown Seattle begins.

1991 – Uzbekistan declares independence from the Soviet Union.

1994 – Last Russian soldiers leave Estonia & Latvia.

1994 – Pentium computer beats world chess champ Garry Kasparov.

1997 – Diana, Princess of Wales, dies in car crash in Paris road tunnel.

1998 – North Korea reportedly launches its first satellite.

2005 – A stampede on Al-Aaimmah bridge in Baghdad kills 1,199 people.

2012 – Apple loses its patent dispute with Samsung in Tokyo.

2018 – 19-year old Indonesian boy rescued after 49 days at sea.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 31, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – If work is beginning to feel more like a burden than a joy, it may be time to rethink your job. Your personality is such that you need lots of room to stretch and grow. If you feel stifled, you know it’s time to find a new professional challenge. You’re fortunate that your skill set affords you many opportunities. Choose carefully!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You’re especially in tune with the environment and the people around you today. Such sensitivity is new to you, and you aren’t exactly sure what to do with the myriad messages that come into your head, seemingly out of nowhere. Even though this is outside your usual experience, try to accept rather than analyze.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You’re drawn to public service. This desire propels you to volunteer your services with a group of some kind. You may feel a bit awkward at first, but your natural leadership abilities will soon kick in. The group will be left wondering how they ever managed without you. Your talent shines through once again. Well done!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Don’t take everything at face value today. Information you receive might not be accurate. Someone could be repeating gossip or even creating it just to have something to talk about. Don’t take part in the discussion. Since your workload is likely heavy, forego the socializing in favour of finishing the tasks in front of you.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may be feeling a bit on edge today. Your self-confidence is shaky and you may feel in need of new challenges. The tedious tasks you have in front of you don’t inspire your imagination or creativity. Do what you can to get through this difficult day. Be extra kind to yourself by indulging in a good lunch or listening to classical music.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You and your mate may be experiencing some differences of opinion. It seems you each have definite ideas about some of life’s fundamental values and they aren’t completely in sync. Make an extra effort to communicate. You may find your values aren’t as far apart as they first seemed. This rift between you will soon close. Hang in there.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – It isn’t exactly all lightness and harmony at home today. There’s tension in the air and it manifests in silly family arguments. Try to arrange separate activities for siblings, and encourage your partner to eat out with friends, if possible. This is a day to give everyone his or her space. Tomorrow everyone will be happy to eat together again.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – This could be a particularly stressful day. Your workload is heavier than ever, thanks to the increased responsibility you’ve taken on. The day seems endless, yet there aren’t enough hours to get done all that needs doing. Take care not to take your anxiety out on others. If you’re nice to them, they may even help you finish your project!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your self-confidence may be a bit low and you could doubt your abilities right now. Don’t get depressed or disheartened. Your skills are excellent. Try to look at your situation objectively and pinpoint why you aren’t progressing in your career as rapidly as you’d hoped. You may be worried about money but know that everything will work out in the end.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today you may feel bored and frustrated with your life’s direction. You feel buried under responsibilities, with no time left to do what you really want to do. You have other interests to pursue but no time to pursue them. It’s frustrating. You might want to rethink your priorities. If you’re creative about time management, you’ll be able to find some time.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You’re less optimistic and energetic than usual. Your mind feels sluggish – your whole body does, in fact. You’re either coming down with the flu or completely and thoroughly disheartened. This would be a good day to take some time off. Issues from the past may come back to haunt you. Perhaps you should address them once and for all.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may be discouraged about money matters today. Perhaps a raise you’d been hoping for didn’t come through. Perhaps a professional project didn’t work out as you expected. Now is the time to put your ingenuity to work and figure out a way to earn the money you need. Trust that you have the necessary know-how. A good opportunity awaits you.