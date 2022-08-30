Today in High Prairie: August 31, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – August 31, 2022

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library [3-5 years].

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Kinuso Public Health is open. Well child clinics, immunizations, and more.

Noon – Grouard Seniors Lunch at Kapawe’no Band Hall.

12:30 – 5:30 p.m. – Marigold Farmers’ Market in HP at Marigold Building.

1 – 4 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Admission is $3.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall, Precall at 6:30 p.m., games start 7 p.m.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Whist/crib alternate each week.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 31, 2022

12 – Caligula, Third Roman Emperor

1602 – Amalia, Wife of Prince of Orange

1879 – Yoshihito, Japanese Emperor

1880 – Queen Wilhelmina, Dutch Queen

1889 – A. Provost Idell, Father of Modern Volleyball

1897 – Fredric March, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde Actor

1928 – James Coburn, Magnificent Seven Actor

1931 – Jean Beliveau, Montreal Canadien

1945 – Bob Welch, Fleetwood Mac Guitarist

1945 – Van Morrison, Brown-Eyed Girl Singer

1949 – Richard Gere, Pretty Woman Actor

1953 – Marcia Clark, O.J. Simpson Trial Lawyer

1970 – Debbie Gibson, Only in My Dreams Singer

1971 – Pádraig Harrington, Irish golfer

1973 – Scott Niedermayer, New Jersey Devils

1977 – Jeff Hardy, WWE Wrestler

1979 – Mickie James, WWE Wrestler

1979 – Mark Johnston, Canadian Swimmer

This Day in Local History – August 31, 2022

Aug. 31, 1912: The Grouard News reports within two weeks land will be cleared from Edmonton to the Athabasca River for the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad.

Aug. 31, 1915: L.E. Hall assumes the duties of Grouard chief of police following the resignation of C.M. Roath.

Aug. 31, 1962: Walter Russell Adams, 27, of Slave Lake, dies at Red Earth Creek after a tree falls on the cab of his vehicle.

Aug. 31, 1967: The Westerner Men’s Wear opens under the management of owner Alec Tomnuk and his son, Andy.

Aug. 31, 1977: The High Prairie Lions Club donates $2,201.58 to the swimming pool to purchase equipment.

Aug. 31, 1979: The High Prairie Treasury Branch opens in High Prairie in its present location.

Aug. 31, 1980: Sherman Calliou wins best all-round cowboy and Karen Shaw best all-round cowgirl as the Sucker Creek Rodeo and Gymkhana concludes.

Aug. 31, 1983: Seven bids are received by Municipal Affairs to build the new Joussard water treatment plant. The tender is eventually awarded to an Edmonton company.

Aug. 31, 1985: Donnie Laderoute of the Gift Lakers wins the MVP award at the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League awards banquet.

Aug. 31, 1988: The High Prairie Playboys win the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League title after defeating the Driftpile Swingers 5-2 in the final to win the series 4-1.

Aug. 31, 1992: Carl Giroux’s RBI single up the middle gives the High Prairie 86’ers an extra inning 2-1 victory over the High Prairie Playboys to tie the men’s fastball league final at one game each.

Aug. 31, 1994: South Peace News reports the East Prairie Metis Settlement purchases the Boyt Building.

Aug. 31, 2000: The Peavine Rangerettes win the High Prairie and District Women’s Fastball League title in five games over High Prairie.

Aug. 31, 2000: Ashley Cox wins ladies barrels at the Lakeland Rodeo Association finals in St. Paul. Sister Kelsey wins the junior barrels event.

Aug. 31, 2001: Driftpile resident Angeline Willier, 72, dies after the truck she is in becomes stuck. She leaves the truck and dies in the bush about 50 km northwest of Swan Hills.

Aug. 31, 2005: South Peace New features Randy Ehman’s new business, The Dugout Dude.

Aug. 31, 2006; Former High Prairie RCMP Const. Peter Tsui highlights the RCMP Musical Ride, which performs at the Elks Pro Rodeo Grounds.

Aug. 31, 2007: Doug Halldorson retires from his manager’s position at High Prairie Freson IGA. Matt Lovsin takes over as new manager.

Aug. 31, 2008: Marlin Hovrisko and Billy Fleming win the Golden Walleye Classic and $50,000 for their efforts.

Aug. 31, 2008: High Prairie RCMP seized 16 marijuana plants at the Enilda home of Barton Burback, 49, who is subsequently charged.

Aug. 31, 2008: Ken Riegel’s last day as HPSD superintendent ends.

Aug. 31, 2009: The Village of Kinuso dissolves.

Aug. 31, 2012: The High Prairie Bottle Stop collects $3,426.25 on behalf of the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton.

Aug. 31, 2014: Pastor Arnie Wyllie conducts his last service at the High Prairie Church of the Nazarene after serving for almost 15 years.

Aug. 31, 2014: Merv Edel of Spruce Grove and Ron Rule of Leduc win the first place prize of $60,000 as the Golden Walleye Classic concludes.

Aug. 31, 2015: The High Prairie Regals meet and announce they have secured a $20,000 loan to pay off most of their current debt and re-enter the NPHL. The Regals also announce they will honour a long-time executive member Ed Kowalchuk, who passed away Aug. 24.

Aug. 31, 2017: The High Prairie Renegades lose their season opener at home 36-8 to the Grande Prairie Mavericks.

Aug. 31, 2018: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larviee presents a $24,000 Community Facility Enhancement Program grant to the High Prairie and District Museum to help pay for facility upgrades including repair and replacement of the walls.

Aug. 31, 2018: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larviee presents a $17,000 Community Facility Enhancement Program grant to the High Prairie Repertoire Dance Society to purchase studio equipment.

Aug. 31-Sept. 1, 2019: The Edmonton team of Brian Dobson and Eric Filewich win the Golden Walleye Classic at Shaw’s Point Resort. Meanwhile, Ava Duffy wins the Captain and Kids Fishing Tournament Aug. 30.

This Day in World History – August 31, 2022

1422 – Henry VI becomes King of England at the age of 9 months.

1842 – Micah Rugg patents a nuts & bolts machine.

1886 – First major earthquake recorded in eastern US; 110 die.

1888 – Body of Jack the Ripper’s first victim, Mary Ann Nichols, is found.

1897 – Thomas Edison patents the kinetographic camera.

1902 – Split skirt is first worn by Mrs. Adolph Landeburg [horse rider].

1909 – A.J. Reach Company patents cork-centered baseball.

1920 – Detroit radio station is first to broadcast a news program on the air.

1935 – Russian Aleksei Stachanov digs 105 tons of cabbages in 6 hours.

1939 – Japanese invasion army driven out of Mongolia.

1940 – German occupiers in Netherlands begin soap rationing.

1941 – Great Gildersleeve, a spin-off of Fibber McGee & Molly, debuts.

1946 – Foghorn Leghorn debuts in “Walky Talky Hawky”.

1948 – Queen Wilhelmina of Netherlands celebrates golden jubilee.

1951 – First 33 1/3 album introduced in Dusseldorf.

1955 – First sun-powered automobile demonstrated in Chicago.

1957 – Federation of Malaya gains independence from Great Britain.

1962 – Trinidad & Tobago gain independence from Britain.

1976 – George Harrison found guilty of plagiarizing “My Sweet Lord”.

1979 – Comet Howard-Koomur-Michels collides with sun.

1985 – Angel Cordero becomes third jockey to ride horses earning over $100M.

1987 – South Africa’s longest mine strike in history ends.

1988 – 5-day power blackout of downtown Seattle begins.

1991 – Uzbekistan declares independence from the Soviet Union.

1992 – Dynamite explosion in Philipines mine; 500 die.

1994 – Last Russian soldiers leave Estonia & Latvia.

1994 – Pentium computer beats world chess champ Garry Kasparov.

1997 – Diana, Princess of Wales, dies in car crash in Paris road tunnel.

1998 – North Korea reportedly launches its first satellite.

2005 – A stampede on Al-Aaimmah bridge in Baghdad kills 1,199 people.

2012 – Apple loses its patent dispute with Samsung in Tokyo.

2016 – Brazilian Senate votes to impeach President Dilma Rousseff.

2018 – An Indonesian boy, 19, is rescued after 49 days at sea.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 31, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You are less optimistic and energetic than usual! Your mind feels sluggish – your whole body does, in fact. You are either coming down with the flu or completely and thoroughly disheartened. This would be a good day to take some time off. Issues from the past may come back to haunt you. Perhaps you should address them once and for all!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may be discouraged about money matters today! Perhaps a raise you had been hoping for did not come through. Perhaps a professional project did not work out as you expected. Now is the time to put your ingenuity to work and figure out a way to earn the money you need. Trust that you have the necessary know-how. A good opportunity awaits you!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – If work is beginning to feel more like a burden than a joy, it may be time to rethink your job! Your personality is such that you need lots of room to stretch and grow. If you feel stifled, you know it is time to find a new professional challenge. You are fortunate that your skill set affords you many opportunities. Choose carefully!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You are especially in tune with the environment and the people around you today! Such sensitivity is new to you, and you are not exactly sure what to do with the myriad messages that come into your head, seemingly out of nowhere. Even though this is outside your usual experience, try to accept rather than analyze!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You are drawn to public service! This desire propels you to volunteer your services with a group of some kind. You may feel a bit awkward at first, but your natural leadership abilities will soon kick in. The group will be left wondering how they ever managed without you. Your talent shines through once again. Well done!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Do not take everything at face value today! Information you receive might not be accurate. Someone could be repeating gossip or even creating it just to have something to talk about. Do not take part in the discussion. Since your workload is likely heavy, forego the socializing in favor of finishing the tasks in front of you!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You may be feeling a bit on edge today. Your self-confidence is shaky and you may feel in need of new challenges. The tedious tasks you have in front of you do not inspire your imagination or creativity. Do what you can to get through this difficult day. Be extra kind to yourself by indulging in a good lunch or listening to classical music!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You and your mate may be experiencing some differences of opinion! It seems you each have definite ideas about some of life’s fundamental values and they are not completely in sync. Make an extra effort to communicate. You may find your values are not as far apart as they first seemed. This rift between you will soon close. Hang in there!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – It is not exactly all lightness and harmony at home today! There is tension in the air and it manifests in silly family arguments. Try to arrange separate activities for siblings, and encourage your partner to eat out with friends, if possible. This is a day to give everyone his or her space. Tomorrow everyone will be happy to eat together again!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – This could be a particularly stressful day. Your workload is heavier than ever, thanks to the increased responsibility you have taken on. The day seems endless, yet there are not enough hours to get done all that needs doing. Take care not to take your anxiety out on others. If you are nice to them, they may even help you finish your project!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your self-confidence may be a bit low and you could doubt your abilities right now! Do not get depressed or disheartened. Your skills are excellent. Try to look at your situation objectively and pinpoint why you are not progressing in your career as rapidly as you had hoped. You may be worried about money but know that everything will work out in the end!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today you may feel bored and frustrated with your life’s direction! You feel buried under responsibilities, with no time left to do what you really want to do. You have other interests to pursue but no time to pursue them. It is frustrating. You might want to rethink your priorities. If you are creative about time management, you will be able to find some time!