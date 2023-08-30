Today in High Prairie: August 31, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – August 31, 2023

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Everyone welcome!

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7 – 9 p.m. – Kinuso Indoor Roller Rink opens. Join the fun! $2 per person.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 31, 2023

12 – Caligula, Third Roman Emperor

1602 – Amalia, Wife of Prince of Orange

1879 – Yoshihito, Japanese Emperor

1880 – Queen Wilhelmina, Dutch Queen

1889 – A. Provost Idell, Father of Modern Volleyball

1897 – Fredric March, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde Actor

1928 – James Coburn, Magnificent Seven Actor

1931 – Jean Beliveau, Montreal Canadien

1945 – Bob Welch, Fleetwood Mac Guitarist

1945 – Van Morrison, Brown-Eyed Girl Singer

1949 – Richard Gere, Pretty Woman Actor

1953 – Marcia Clark, O.J. Simpson Trial Lawyer

1970 – Debbie Gibson, Only in My Dreams Singer

1971 – Pádraig Harrington, Irish golfer

1973 – Scott Niedermayer, New Jersey Devils

1977 – Jeff Hardy, WWE Wrestler

1979 – Mickie James, WWE Wrestler

1979 – Mark Johnston, Canadian Swimmer

This Day in Local History – August 31, 2023

Aug. 31, 1912: The Grouard News reports within two weeks land will be cleared from Edmonton to the Athabasca River for the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad.

Aug. 31, 1915: L.E. Hall assumes the duties of Grouard chief of police following the resignation of C.M. Roath.

Aug. 31, 1962: Walter Russell Adams, 27, of Slave Lake, dies at Red Earth Creek after a tree falls on the cab of his vehicle.

Aug. 31, 1967: The Westerner Men’s Wear opens under the management of owner Alec Tomnuk and his son, Andy.

Aug. 31, 1977: The High Prairie Lions Club donates $2,201.58 to the swimming pool to purchase equipment.

Aug. 31, 1979: The High Prairie Treasury Branch opens in High Prairie in its present location.

Aug. 31, 1980: Sherman Calliou wins best all-round cowboy and Karen Shaw best all-round cowgirl as the Sucker Creek Rodeo and Gymkhana concludes.

Aug. 31, 1983: Seven bids are received by Municipal Affairs to build the new Joussard water treatment plant. The tender is eventually awarded to an Edmonton company.

Aug. 31, 1985: Donnie Laderoute of the Gift Lakers wins the MVP award at the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League awards banquet.

Aug. 31, 1988: The High Prairie Playboys win the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League title after defeating the Driftpile Swingers 5-2 in the final to win the series 4-1.

Aug. 31, 1992: Carl Giroux’s RBI single up the middle gives the High Prairie 86’ers an extra inning 2-1 victory over the High Prairie Playboys to tie the men’s fastball league final at one game each.

Aug. 31, 1994: South Peace News reports the East Prairie Metis Settlement purchases the Boyt Building.

Aug. 31, 2000: The Peavine Rangerettes win the High Prairie and District Women’s Fastball League title in five games over High Prairie.

Aug. 31, 2000: Ashley Cox wins ladies barrels at the Lakeland Rodeo Association finals in St. Paul. Sister Kelsey wins the junior barrels event.

Aug. 31, 2001: Driftpile resident Angeline Willier, 72, dies after the truck she is in becomes stuck. She leaves the truck and dies in the bush about 50 km northwest of Swan Hills.

Aug. 31, 2005: South Peace New features Randy Ehman’s new business, The Dugout Dude.

Aug. 31, 2006; Former High Prairie RCMP Const. Peter Tsui highlights the RCMP Musical Ride, which performs at the Elks Pro Rodeo Grounds.

Aug. 31, 2007: Doug Halldorson retires from his manager’s position at High Prairie Freson IGA. Matt Lovsin takes over as new manager.

Aug. 31, 2008: Marlin Hovrisko and Billy Fleming win the Golden Walleye Classic and $50,000 for their efforts.

Aug. 31, 2008: High Prairie RCMP seized 16 marijuana plants at the Enilda home of Barton Burback, 49, who is subsequently charged.

Aug. 31, 2008: Ken Riegel’s last day as HPSD superintendent ends.

Aug. 31, 2009: The Village of Kinuso dissolves.

Aug. 31, 2012: The High Prairie Bottle Stop collects $3,426.25 on behalf of the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton.

Aug. 31, 2014: Pastor Arnie Wyllie conducts his last service at the High Prairie Church of the Nazarene after serving for almost 15 years.

Aug. 31, 2014: Merv Edel of Spruce Grove and Ron Rule of Leduc win the first place prize of $60,000 as the Golden Walleye Classic concludes.

Aug. 31, 2015: The High Prairie Regals meet and announce they have secured a $20,000 loan to pay off most of their current debt and re-enter the NPHL. The Regals also announce they will honour a long-time executive member Ed Kowalchuk, who passed away Aug. 24.

Aug. 31, 2017: The High Prairie Renegades lose their season opener at home 36-8 to the Grande Prairie Mavericks.

Aug. 31, 2018: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larviee presents a $24,000 Community Facility Enhancement Program grant to the High Prairie and District Museum to help pay for facility upgrades including repair and replacement of the walls.

Aug. 31, 2018: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larviee presents a $17,000 Community Facility Enhancement Program grant to the High Prairie Repertoire Dance Society to purchase studio equipment.

Aug. 31-Sept. 1, 2019: The Edmonton team of Brian Dobson and Eric Filewich win the Golden Walleye Classic at Shaw’s Point Resort. Meanwhile, Ava Duffy wins the Captain and Kids Fishing Tournament Aug. 30.

This Day in World History – August 31, 2023

1422 – Henry VI becomes King of England at the age of 9 months.

1842 – Micah Rugg patents a nuts & bolts machine.

1886 – First major earthquake recorded in eastern US; 110 die.

1888 – Body of Jack the Ripper’s first victim, Mary Ann Nichols, is found.

1897 – Thomas Edison patents the kinetographic camera.

1902 – Split skirt is first worn by Mrs. Adolph Landeburg [horse rider].

1909 – A.J. Reach Company patents cork-centered baseball.

1920 – Detroit radio station is first to broadcast a news program on the air.

1935 – Russian Aleksei Stachanov digs 105 tons of cabbages in 6 hours.

1939 – Japanese invasion army driven out of Mongolia.

1940 – German occupiers in Netherlands begin soap rationing.

1941 – Great Gildersleeve, a spin-off of Fibber McGee & Molly, debuts.

1946 – Foghorn Leghorn debuts in “Walky Talky Hawky”.

1948 – Queen Wilhelmina of Netherlands celebrates golden jubilee.

1951 – First 33 1/3 album introduced in Dusseldorf.

1955 – First sun-powered automobile demonstrated in Chicago.

1957 – Federation of Malaya gains independence from Great Britain.

1962 – Trinidad & Tobago gain independence from Britain.

1976 – George Harrison found guilty of plagiarizing “My Sweet Lord”.

1979 – Comet Howard-Koomur-Michels collides with sun.

1985 – Angel Cordero becomes third jockey to ride horses earning over $100M.

1987 – South Africa’s longest mine strike in history ends.

1988 – 5-day power blackout of downtown Seattle begins.

1991 – Uzbekistan declares independence from the Soviet Union.

1992 – Dynamite explosion in Philipines mine; 500 die.

1994 – Last Russian soldiers leave Estonia & Latvia.

1994 – Pentium computer beats world chess champ Garry Kasparov.

1997 – Diana, Princess of Wales, dies in car crash in Paris road tunnel.

1998 – North Korea reportedly launches its first satellite.

2005 – A stampede on Al-Aaimmah bridge in Baghdad kills 1,199 people.

2012 – Apple loses its patent dispute with Samsung in Tokyo.

2016 – Brazilian Senate votes to impeach President Dilma Rousseff.

2018 – An Indonesian boy, 19, is rescued after 49 days at sea.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 31, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – If you have been expecting a settlement of some kind, today it might finally come or show signs of coming soon. This is a great day to invest in a home, land, or property. It is especially necessary to read the fine print before signing anything. Your mind might be a little foggy. Anything you have to do could require a little more concentration than usual.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Some paperwork might need attention today. You may also be on the phone a lot. Communication should be clear, open, and honest, so you will accomplish exactly what you need to. An intimate and loving conversation could take place between you and a close friend or lover who might follow up with a visit to your home.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Physically, you feel strong and energetic. This is a good day to look into expanding your horizons. All signs point to personal and career success. Some surprising communications from friends or neighbours could bring fascinating information your way. You will know just what to do with it. Follow your instincts!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Ingenuity and practicality lead to success now. Something may be accomplished that has meant a lot to you, and you should feel particularly satisfied with yourself and maybe even a little excited. A lot of comings and goings could take place in the home today, with visitors and family members popping in and out. Stay centered.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You might put a lot of effort into the appearance of your house. Some people you would like to impress could visit your home tonight. You should be especially intuitive now, so do not be surprised if you anticipate what they will say before they say it. Make it work for you! Success through entertaining and the astute use of intuition are highly indicated.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A group you are affiliated with could meet somewhere in your neighbourhood. Though you are usually more sensitive and intuitive than others, today you could be feeling especially so. Expect a lot of phone calls and visitors. Do not be surprised if you can read their minds! Artistic and creative interests could also be important to you now.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This is a period when your business and financial interests continue to fly high. You may feel disoriented at times, as everything seems to be happening at once. Yet all you can do is go with the flow. You are on a roll! Matters involving friendship and love also are changing rapidly, mostly for the better, though you might leave some longtime companions behind.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – As career and money matters continue to advance, your self-confidence is high and your mind is very positive. You should continue to attract good fortune. Expect more pleasant surprises and sudden breaks this month. You will attract new friendships based on shared spiritual values, and old friendships should solidify even more. Life is treating you well.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your ESP continues to expand, and you sense what friends are feeling without their saying anything. Do not be surprised if one is hiding some repressed anger! The chance to travel may come up unexpectedly, and you could be in a quandary about going. Consider it carefully. If it is feasible, go for it. This is not the time to hold back.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The execution of contracts and other legal documents looks favourable now. You might consider going into business, perhaps in a partnership with some friends. This looks good, but there is a chance one of them has been keeping things from you, and this might make you angry. Honest communication is necessary in order to succeed at a new enterprise.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Everyone is likely to be making demands on you right now, which can have you in a dither. A career success could be offset by an upset with a partner over a miscommunication. This should be worked out, but it might take the wind out of your sails if you let it. It would be a good idea to derail any upset before it runs you down. Invite your partner out to celebrate!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – This should be a fortunate day including love, career, money, and health. Plans for a trip might finally materialize, and a long-awaited solution for a niggling health concern could manifest. You should feel very enthusiastic and optimistic about your future. You might even be daring enough to take a few more chances than usual. Go for the gold, and do not be surprised if you actually get it!