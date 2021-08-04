Today in High Prairie: August 4, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – August 4, 2021

1-6 p.m. – Marigold Farmer’s Market at Marigold Building.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – August 4, 2021

Jessica Abram

Justin Abram

Samuel Pitts

Jennifer Romick

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – August 4, 2021

D.J. Giroux

David Plante

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 4, 2021

1755 – Nicolas-Jacque Conte, Invented Modern Pencil

1821 – James Springer White, Co-Founder Adventist Church

1897 – Joseph Calleia, Jungle Book Actor

1901 – Louis Armstrong, Hello Dolly Singer

1915 – Warren Avis, Avis Rent a Car Founder

1921 – Maurice Richard, Montreal Canadien

1933 – Sheldon Adelson, CEO of Las Vegas Sands

1936 – Elsbeary Hobbs, Drifters Rocker

1939 – Frank Vincent, The Sopranos Actor

1943 – David Carr, The Fortunes Keyboardist

1947 – Paul Leyton, Seekers Musician

1960 – Robbin Crosby, Ratt Vocalist/Guitarist

1961 – Barack Obama, US President

1962 – Paul Reynolds, A Flock of Seagulls Rocker

1971 – Jeff Gordon, American Race Car Driver

1978 – Kurt Busch, American Race Car Driver

1981 – Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

This Day in Local History: August 4, 2021

Aug. 4, 1912: A hotly contested ball game between the Diamond P. Logging Company and Grouard is stopped by police in the eighth inning after citizens complain the game is being played on a Sunday. Alberta’s deputy attorney general L.F. Clarry stops the game under the Lords’ Day Act. Grouard led 8-7.

Aug. 4, 1914: Great Britain declares war on Germany prompting concerns from Grouard residents who fear railway construction will stop.

Aug. 4, 1968: Father Benoit Guimont becomes director at St. Bruno Mission in Joussard.

Aug. 4, 1969: The PTA Association at Triangle holds a successful Fifth Annual Field Day although it loses money.

Aug. 4, 1971: High Prairie’s Kevin Young dies after accidentally drinking and inhaling gasoline he found in a Coke bottle. He was only 1 1/2 years old.

Aug. 4, 1971: Kemp and Stewart win best commercial float as the High Prairie Elks Stampede begins.

Aug. 4, 1971: Victoria Payou, of Kathleen, drives her half-ton truck through the window of Simpson Sears causing extensive damage. She is later fined $360 in court for impaired driving.

Aug. 4, 1973: Miss Grouard, Pearl Calahasen, is crowned Indian Princess at Slave Lake’s Riverboat Daze.

Aug. 4, 1976: South Peace News reports Rick McDonald opens a Mutual Life of Canada office in High Prairie.

Aug. 4, 1976: The Northern Lites Motor Inn wins best commercial float as the annual Elks Stampede kicks off with a parade.

Aug. 4, 1982: South Peace News reports that I.D. No. 17 [125] seeks a meeting with High Prairie town council to iron out differences over the recreation board’s debt.

Aug. 4, 1982: Edmonton Eskimos’ football player Dave Fennell is the parade marshal as the Elks Stampede kicks off the annual parade, which is postponed two hours by rain.

Aug. 4, 1983: A former resident of Sunset House, Bill Lowry, wins the saddle bronc competition at the High Prairie Elks Stampede.

Aug. 4, 1985: Dave Temple shoots a 137 to win the men’s title at the High Prairie Open Golf Tournament. Sabina Bodette, of McLennan, wins the women’s title and David Bliss and Michelle Grey the junior titles.

Aug. 4, 1985: High Prairie Dolphins Robin McCalllum and Byron MacDonald win the aggregate titles at the Valleyview swim meet.

Aug. 4, 1989: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen announces a new $2 million bridge will be built at Grouard.

Aug. 4, 1991: Dave Temple shoots a 158 to win the men’s title at the High Prairie Open Golf Tournament. Edmonton’s Cec MacKenzie wins the women’s title.

Aug. 4, 1991: Claudio and Linda Ongaro win the Joussard Walleye Tournament.

Aug. 4, 1993: South Peace News reports on the grand opening of Tsang 18 Restaurant, formerly Ludia 18 Restaurant.

Aug. 4, 1993: High Prairie Freson IGA wins best commercial float as the annual Elks Stampede kicks off with a parade.

Aug. 4, 1998: High Prairie Chamber of Commerce president Stan Kozie welcomes new Super A manager Jeff Forbister and assistant manager Darcey Dahlin.

Aug. 4, 2005: Locked out Telus workers picket the High Prairie offices.

Aug. 4, 2005: Driftpile First Nation celebrates the opening of their new water treatment plant.

Aug. 4, 2007: Cabin lots at Red Sky Grove Development go on sale at Joussard. An Edmonton realtor attends to sell available property.

Aug. 4, 2007: Barry and Lyn Christensen win the Joussard Walleye Tournament and take home $5,000.

Aug. 4, 2010: Jessie-Lee Caouette takes the reins of High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen from KayLee Gauchier.

Aug. 4, 2010: Peter Freeman wins a Kawasaki ATV in the Elks Pro Rodeo Raffle. The prize is sponsored by Monahan Ford Kawasaki.

Aug. 4, 2010: High Prairie RCMP A/Sgt. Barry Ledoux says bicycle theft is rising in town.

Aug. 4, 2010: South Peace News features High Prairie junior barrel racer Dawson Cardinal, 7, who has won 10 jackpots so far this season.

Aug. 4, 2010: South Peace News publishes a full page thank-you ad for Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen, thanking her for her efforts in securing money for the new High Prairie Hospital.

Aug. 4, 2013: Grouard celebrates its centennial with many events which draw an estimated crowd of 2,000. A parade and games highlight the anniversary of Grouard’s incorporation as a town.

Aug. 4, 2014: PC leadership candidate Jim Prentice is endorsed locally by municipal leaders during his visit to High Prairie. Local MLA Pearl Calahasen also endorses Prentice.

Aug. 4, 2014: Edna Sally Bryeide passes away in Edmonton at the age of 76 years. She worked as a waitress and sales clerk.

Aug. 4, 2015: Nellie Agnes Yanyshyn passes away at the age of 90 years.

This Day in World History – August 4, 2021

1693 – Date traditionally given to Dom Perignon’s invention of Champagne.

1854 – Hinomaru established as flag to be flown from Japanese ships.

1862 – US government collects its first income tax.

1881 – 122°F [50C], Seville, Spain, European record.

1902 – The Greenwich foot tunnel under the River Thames opens.

1914 – Britain declares war on Germany.

1914 – US declares neutrality on the outbreak of World War I.

1917 – Pravda calls for the killing of all priests and officers.

1942 – German occupier orders all Dutch homing pigeons killed.

1943 – British PM Winston Churchill travels on the Queen Mary to Canada.

1956 – German Wilhelm Herz becomes first to ride motorcycle at 200 mph.

1956 – Elvis Presley releases “Hound Dog”.

1960 – Rocket propelled USAF research aircraft sets record at 2,150 mph.

1962 – Nelson Mandela captured by South African police.

1971 – US launches first satellite into lunar orbit from manned spacecraft.

1972 – Uganda dictator Idi Amin orders the expulsion of 50,000 Asians.

1984 – Prince’s “Purple Rain” album goes No. 1 & stays No. 1 for 24 weeks.

1984 – Republic of Upper Volta becomes Burkina Faso.

1993 – Rwandian Hutus and Tutsis sign peace treaty in Arusha, Tanzania.

1994 – Truck carrying millions of bees overturns on NY parkway.

2005 – Announcement: Michaëlle Jean to be Canada’s first black Gov-Gen.

2007 – Barry Bonds homers to tie Hank Aaron’s 33 year-old record of 755.

2012 – South Africa’s Oscar Pistorius first double-leg amputee to compete at Olympics.

2015 – A plague of locusts in Southern Russia prompts state of emergency.

2015 – Robert Downey Jr. named world’s highest paid actor [$80 million].

2015 – Missy Piggy and Kermit the Frog announce end to relationship.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 4, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You can look forward to a busy day. Don’t schedule anything extra! Your home, family, or mate is likely to demand a great deal of you. In fact, your energy may be stretched to the breaking point, so be careful to keep some strength in reserve. If you give yourself to them completely, your nerves will be shot!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – It’s easy to imagine a friend coming to your house to have a cup of coffee and ending up transmitting all of their energy to you. Let’s hope this doesn’t happen too late in the evening, because you will then have trouble going to sleep! This energy is going to give your projects a great boost. You’re going to go on a crusade! Choose carefully.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may feel an urgent need to use your physical energy, which brings up the question of sports in your life. Do you get enough exercise? If not, this could be a good time to join a gym. Even better would be participating in a group sports activity. Find one you like and get moving.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A day like today should give you the perfect demonstration of an old truth – people quickly forget the difficulties they’ve had in life and remember periods of happiness for a long time. You will be brimming with energy. The question now is what are you going to do with it? There are many domains in which you could expend your energy. You have to start from scratch.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Do you have a desire to take a trip far from where you live? Would you like to live in Europe or Asia? These are desires you may have at the moment because you’re in the process of widening your field of possibilities. See if you can seriously set up a project of this kind. People will be confident in your solidity at the moment.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – What’s happening in your usually amicable relationships? It seems you’re looking for a fight. Could it be someone has stolen a leadership position from you that you wanted? You tend to like being at the head of the group, and now you’re confronted by resistance. Get involved in a new group project so that everyone will be reconciled. Think about going on a trip.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – There are moments when everyone strongly feels where their destiny lies, and today will be one of those moments. You may soon want to give your life a fundamentally different orientation that will be valid for several years. It isn’t just your profession that will be affected but every domain in your life – where you live, relationships, and children.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – After a few days of apathy, the day ahead will give your energy a new boost. Anyone who tries to hold you back had better watch out, because you won’t be in the mood to tolerate objections. You can’t be restrained! This is an excellent time to reinforce your reputation as an excellent coach or the captain of your crew!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today you may be influenced by a person [probably a man] who exudes the kind of determination that is produced by a combination of spiritual and intellectual strength and faith. This is what they’re talking about when people speak of a leader of great integrity. The encounter with this person is likely to inspire you to commit to some good work, perhaps a charity.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may have had a tendency to go about your daily routine lethargically lately. But today the alarm clock wakes you up. You may understand your help is urgently needed and there’s no time to waste. You can expect to pour a great deal of energy into a single, well-defined goal. If you usually wander from project to project, this will be a change for you.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – The day will be fairly eventful. There’s some likelihood you will feel compelled to finally settle some tedious matter, either the details of a project or a problem concerning your domestic life. You won’t rest until it’s finished, and you won’t be distracted, no matter how you’re cajoled to join the others. The only thing that will matter to you will be solving this problem.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – The day ahead will be trying for you! You will have a fire raging inside. You may have a speech to deliver or a private performance to put on for your loved ones. In any case, you will have to prove yourself, and you will spare no energy in the attempt. You will be completely drained by the end of the day. Plan to rest!