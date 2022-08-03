Today in High Prairie: August 4, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – August 4, 2022

1 p.m. – McLennan Birdwalk Summer Program [ages 4-8 years]. Call [780] 324-2004 for more info.

1:30 – 3 p.m. – Smoky River FCSS Free Drop-In Sports at Falher Fieldhouse.

7 p.m. – Bridge games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Avenue.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 4, 2022

1755 – Nicolas-Jacque Conte, Invented Modern Pencil

1821 – James Springer White, Co-Founder Adventist Church

1897 – Joseph Calleia, Jungle Book Actor

1901 – Louis Armstrong, Hello Dolly Singer

1915 – Warren Avis, Avis Rent a Car Founder

1921 – Maurice Richard, Montreal Canadien

1933 – Sheldon Adelson, CEO of Las Vegas Sands

1936 – Elsbeary Hobbs, Drifters Rocker

1939 – Frank Vincent, The Sopranos Actor

1943 – David Carr, The Fortunes Keyboardist

1947 – Paul Leyton, Seekers Musician

1960 – Robbin Crosby, Ratt Vocalist/Guitarist

1961 – Barack Obama, US President

1962 – Paul Reynolds, A Flock of Seagulls Rocker

1971 – Jeff Gordon, American Race Car Driver

1978 – Kurt Busch, American Race Car Driver

1981 – Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

This Day in Local History – August 4, 2022

Aug. 4, 1912: A hotly contested ball game between the Diamond P. Logging Company and Grouard is stopped by police in the eighth inning after citizens complain the game is being played on a Sunday. Alberta’s deputy attorney general L.F. Clarry stops the game under the Lords’ Day Act. Grouard led 8-7.

Aug. 4, 1914: Great Britain declares war on Germany prompting concerns from Grouard residents who fear railway construction will stop.

Aug. 4, 1968: Father Benoit Guimont becomes director at St. Bruno Mission in Joussard.

Aug. 4, 1971: High Prairie’s Kevin Young dies after accidentally drinking and inhaling gasoline he found in a Coke bottle. He was only 1 1/2 years old.

Aug. 4, 1971: Kemp and Stewart wins best commercial float as the High Prairie Elks Stampede begins.

Aug. 4, 1971: Victoria Payou, of Kathleen, drives her half-ton truck through the window of Simpson Sears causing extensive damage. She is later fined $360 in court for impaired driving.

Aug. 4, 1973: Miss Grouard, Pearl Calahasen, is crowned Indian Princess at Slave Lake’s Riverboat Daze.

Aug. 4, 1976: South Peace News reports Rick McDonald opens a Mutual Life of Canada office in High Prairie.

Aug. 4, 1976: The Northern Lites Motor Inn wins best commercial float as the annual Elks Stampede kicks off with a parade.

Aug. 4, 1982: South Peace News reports that I.D. No. 17 [125] seeks a meeting with High Prairie town council to iron out differences over the recreation board’s debt.

Aug. 4, 1982: Edmonton Eskimos’ football player Dave Fennell is the parade marshal as the Elks Stampede kicks off the annual parade, which is postponed two hours by rain.

Aug. 4, 1983: A former resident of Sunset House, Bill Lowry, wins the saddle bronc competition at the High Prairie Elks Stampede.

Aug. 4, 1985: Dave Temple shoots a 137 to win the men’s title at the High Prairie Open Golf Tournament. Sabina Bodette, of McLennan, wins the women’s title and David Bliss and Michelle Grey the junior titles.

Aug. 4, 1985: High Prairie Dolphins Robin McCalllum and Byron MacDonald win the aggregate titles at the Valleyview Swim Meet.

Aug. 4, 1989: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen announces a new $2 million bridge will be built at Grouard.

Aug. 4, 1991: Dave Temple shoots a 158 to win the men’s title at the High Prairie Open Golf Tournament. Edmonton’s Cec MacKenzie wins the women’s title.

Aug. 4, 1991: Claudio and Linda Ongaro win the Joussard Walleye Tournament.

Aug. 4, 1993: South Peace News reports on the grand opening of Tsang 18 Restaurant, formerly Ludia 18 Restaurant.

Aug. 4, 1993: High Prairie Freson IGA wins best commercial float as the annual Elks Stampede kicks off with a parade.

Aug. 4, 1998: High Prairie Chamber of Commerce president Stan Kozie welcomes new Super A manager Jeff Forbister and assistant manager Darcey Dahlin.

Aug. 4, 2005: Locked out Telus workers picket the High Prairie offices.

Aug. 4, 2005: Driftpile First Nation celebrates the opening of their new water treatment plant.

Aug. 4, 2007: Cabin lots at Red Sky Grove Development go on sale at Joussard. An Edmonton realtor attends to sell available property.

Aug. 4, 2007: Barry and Lyn Christensen win the Joussard Walleye Tournament and take home $5,000.

Aug. 4, 2010: Jessie-Lee Caouette takes the reins of High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen from KayLee Gauchier.

Aug. 4, 2010: Peter Freeman wins a Kawasaki ATV in the Elks Pro Rodeo Raffle. The prize is sponsored by Monahan Ford Kawasaki.

Aug. 4, 2010: High Prairie RCMP A/Sgt. Barry Ledoux says bicycle theft is rising in town.

Aug. 4, 2010: South Peace News features High Prairie junior barrel racer Dawson Cardinal, 7, who has won 10 jackpots so far this season.

Aug. 4, 2010: South Peace News publishes a full page thank-you ad for Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen, thanking her for her efforts in securing money for the new High Prairie Hospital.

Aug. 3-4, 2012: The High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Wranglers act is so popular it’s invited to perform at the North Peace Stampede at Lac Cardinal near Grimshaw.

Aug. 4, 2013: Grouard celebrates its centennial with many events which draw an estimated crowd of 2,000. A parade and games highlight the anniversary of Grouard’s incorporation as a town.

Aug. 4, 2014: PC leadership candidate Jim Prentice is endorsed locally by municipal leaders during his visit to High Prairie. Local MLA Pearl Calahasen also endorses Prentice.

Aug. 4, 2014: Edna Sally Bryeide passes away in Edmonton at the age of 76 years. She worked as a waitress and sales clerk.

This Day in World History – August 4, 2022

1693 – Date traditionally given to Dom Perignon’s invention of Champagne.

1854 – Hinomaru established as flag to be flown from Japanese ships.

1862 – US government collects its first income tax.

1881 – 122°F [50C], Seville, Spain, European record.

1902 – The Greenwich foot tunnel under the River Thames opens.

1914 – Britain declares war on Germany.

1914 – US declares neutrality on the outbreak of World War I.

1917 – Pravda calls for the killing of all priests and officers.

1942 – German occupier orders all Dutch homing pigeons killed.

1943 – British PM Winston Churchill travels on the Queen Mary to Canada.

1956 – German Wilhelm Herz becomes first to ride motorcycle at 200 mph.

1956 – Elvis Presley releases “Hound Dog”.

1960 – Rocket propelled USAF research aircraft sets record at 2,150 mph.

1962 – Nelson Mandela captured by South African police.

1971 – US launches first satellite into lunar orbit from manned spacecraft.

1972 – Uganda dictator Idi Amin orders the expulsion of 50,000 Asians.

1984 – Prince’s “Purple Rain” album goes No. 1 & stays No. 1 for 24 weeks.

1984 – Republic of Upper Volta becomes Burkina Faso.

1993 – Rwandian Hutus and Tutsis sign peace treaty in Arusha, Tanzania.

1994 – Truck carrying millions of bees overturns on NY parkway.

2005 – Announcement: Michaëlle Jean to be Canada’s first black Gov-Gen.

2007 – Barry Bonds homers to tie Hank Aaron’s 33 year-old record of 755.

2012 – South Africa’s Oscar Pistorius is first double-leg amputee to compete at Olympics.

2015 – A plague of locusts in Southern Russia prompts state of emergency.

2015 – Robert Downey Jr. named world’s highest paid actor [$80 million].

2015 – Missy Piggy and Kermit the Frog announce end to relationship.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 4, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may feel especially lonely, overworked, and passionate today, and therefore longing for the company of your romantic partner. But responsibilities involving you both could well be keeping you apart. This could be more than frustrating – it could make you gloomy. Do not let that happen. Concentrate on your work and finish before evening. You will see your friend then if possible!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Upsets in the home could occur today. You and other members of your household are on edge and liable to snap at the least provocation. Someone could get all flustered over a minor problem and storm out. Do not worry. At day’s end everyone should see events in their proper perspective, and all be friends again. Hang in there!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Expected calls or deliveries may prove more trouble than they are worth. You could get involved in endless games of phone tag, and deliveries might come when you are out. This can be avoided if you are prepared. Make sure everyone knows what you are expecting so they can watch for it. Tell people the best times to phone and be available at those times. Do not worry. You will manage!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A temporary delay in receiving some expected funds might force you to postpone a much-needed purchase. Do not make yourself crazy over this. It is not worth the stress. The delay is disheartening, but it is not a cancellation. Your money will arrive, and you will be able to go ahead with your plans. In the meantime, keep yourself busy. Hang in there!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Some older people, perhaps your parents, might be too vocal in their assessment of how you are handling a situation. You are particularly sensitive today, and far less tolerant of criticism than usual. Do not lash out. Causing a rift will not solve anything. Change the subject and take whatever course of action you feel is best!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Beware that creative efforts involving modern technology, such as computer graphics, recording, or film, might suffer from “too many cooks.” Everyone has a different idea of how things should be handled. If this is your project, make sure everyone knows you are the boss. If you have partners, discuss the situation rationally with them. Do not sabotage your enterprise because of disagreements. Talk it over!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – In spite of the leaps and bounds you have taken over the last several months, a slump could set in as you start to doubt your ability to attain your goals. A disheartening and unexpected setback may have occurred, but you have never let this sort of thing stop you before. Do not fall into this trap now. Brace yourself, reassess your methods, and get back in the saddle!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Are you waiting to hear some important news? Significant career matters may be involved. This is not a good day to sit around waiting. Your call will probably come late, when you least expect it. Turn on your voicemail, get dressed, and go out and do something else for a while. Otherwise, you could well drive yourself crazy hoping for the news. Hang in there!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – This is not a good day to travel, especially by air. Long lines at the ticket counter, endless delays, and lost luggage could be the result. This may not even be a good day to plan a trip, although you can consider your options. If you must fly today, get to the airport early, travel light, and take something good to read. That will make it bearable!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A friend or colleague involved in an enterprise with you could be inhibited in some way by lack of money. This might involve some unexpected adjustment on your part, perhaps finding someone else to temporarily fill in. It is a pain, but you and your colleagues will manage, and your friend should have it together in time. Find a way to work around the situation. Hang in there!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Career responsibilities may require a temporary separation from a love partner today. This is apt to be upsetting and rather disheartening, but there is likely nothing you can do about it except work as quickly as you can so you can finish and get back to your partner. Make sure your friend knows what is going on. You do not want to cause any more upset!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Travel arrangements may have to be put off because of unexpected developments that keep you where you are. You may be worried about the consequences, but do not waste your energy. You will be able to make the necessary trip and accomplish whatever you are hoping to do – just not today. Worry will only stress you out. The only productive way to deal with this is to keep moving!