Today in High Prairie: August 5, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – August 5, 2021

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – August 5, 2021

Anita Stokes

Linda Cox

Trevor Teters

Jesse James Perry

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – August 5, 2021

Everett Samuelson

Juanita Purvis

Maxine Sheets

Patti Gibson

William Quintal

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 5, 2021

1540 – Joseph J. Scaliger, Proposed Julian Dating

1681- Vitus Bering, Explorer of Bering Strait

1827 – Deodoro da Fonseca, First President of Brazil

1850 – Guy de Maupassant, French Author

1862 – Joseph Merrick, “The Elephant Man”

1877 – Tom Thomson, Canadian Painter

1887 – Reginald Owen, Mary Poppins Actor

1906 – John Hustor, African Queen Director

1920 – Selma Diamond, Night Court Actress – Selma

1930 – Neil Armstrong, First Man on the Moon

1937 – Herb Brooks, US Miracle on Ice Coach

1942 – Rick Huxley, Glad All Over Guitarist

1946 – Loni Anderson, WKRP in Cincinnati Actress

1947 – Greg Leskiw, Guess Who Rocker

1947 – Rick Gerringer, McCoys Rocker

1953 – Samantha Sang, Emotion Singer

1955 – Eddie “Fingers” Ojeda, Twisted Sister Rocker

1956 – Maureen McCormick, Brady Bunch Actress – Marcia

1959 – Pete Burns, Dead or Alive Singer

1960 – Mike Nocito, Johnny Hates Jazz Rocker

1964 – Adam Yauch, Beastie Boys Vocalist

1967 – Reid Hoffman, Co-Founder of LinkedIn

1968 – Terri Clark, Canadian Country Singer

1964 – Kajol Mukherjee, My Name Is Khan Actress

1975 – Ami Foster, Punky Brewster Actress

This Day in Local History: August 5, 2021

Aug. 5, 1915: Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia Railroad divisional engineer Donald Brown visits Grouard but tells Grouardites, “I have no information to give” regarding railway branch line construction.

Aug. 5, 1915: Grouard News editor Roy S. Burns writes that the town is quiet but “so is every other town, even to the cities.”

Aug. 5, 1963: Mrs. Leonard Massey gives birth to triplets at High Prairie Providence Hospital. Five pound three-ounce Melanie was born at 7:55 p.m.; five pound and one-half ounce Rosalie was born at 7:50 p.m.; and four-pound 11 ounce Lorilie was born at 8:04 p.m. The father is a welder and the couple reside in Valleyview.

Aug. 5, 1970: The Bay wins best commercial float as the High Prairie Elks Stampede kicks off with the annual parade.

Aug. 5, 1975: Two people are found dead after a kidnapping attempt. Debbie Kocon, 16, was shot by Keith Roger Sartorius, 20, who later turned the gun on himself.

Aug. 5, 1979: The High Prairie Red Rooster Blues, a team which had won only one game in league play all year, wins a men’s fastball tournament in Sunset House by defeating the Park Hotel Wranglers 1-0 in the final.

Aug. 5, 1979: Action concludes at East Prairie’s first rodeo. Sherman Calliou, of Sucker Creek, is named best all-round cowboy.

Aug. 5, 1984: Dave Temple wins the High Prairie Open Golf Tournament shooting 132 over 36 holes. Sabina Bodette, of McLennan, shoots 163 to win the women’s title while Michael Bliss wins the junior title.

Aug. 5, 1984: Rumours are confirmed that High Prairie will not have a Junior B hockey team after a meeting in Slave Lake.

Aug. 5, 1987: South Peace News reports that Brian Lowery is one of four people trying to start a Ducks Unlimited chapter in High Prairie.

Aug. 5, 1987: The High Prairie United Carpet Playboys defeat the Peavine Rangers 4-2 to advance to the men’s fastball league final against the Gift Lake Sluggers.

Aug. 5, 1988: Greg Auger, of East Prairie, dies of head injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Aug. 5, 1990: Howard Crone wins the men’s title for the second year in a row and Pat Vandenbrook wins the women’s title at the 21st High Prairie Open Golf Tournament.

Aug. 5, 1990: Greg Buchanan and Dave Baroldi win the Joussard Walleye Tournament.

Aug. 5, 1997: Six people die in a head-on crash just west of McLennan.

Aug. 5, 1998: Phyllis Riddle opens The Hair Garage in Enilda.

Aug. 5, 2000: More than 100 people are honoured at the Faust Millennium celebration.

Aug. 5, 2001: High Prairie mourns the death of rodeo icon Sanford Cox.

Aug. 5, 2001: High Prairie RCMP respond to a fight at Jaycee Park after baseball players were drinking at a tournament and got into a fight. Police say several people were bitten during the incident.

Aug. 5, 2001: Almost 200 people attend a Senior School Reunion held in High Prairie.

Aug. 5, 2001: The Grouard 86’ers win the 2001 All-Native Canadian B Division fastball title in North Battleford, Sask. after defeating the league rival Peavine Junior Canadians 15-9 in the final.

Aug. 5-6, 2006: Robert and Richard Kallborn of Whitecourt win the Joussard Walleye Fishing Tournament and $5,000 after recording the highest catch of 25.50 pounds.

Aug. 5, 2007: Long-time High Prairie resident Klas Johansson dies from surgery complications in Edmonton at the age of 71 years.

Aug. 5, 2008: The High Prairie Seed Cleaning Co-op holds a meeting where members vote to build a new plant.

Aug. 5, 2009: The largest crowds ever attend the High Prairie Municipal Library’s Penny Carnival. The parking lot is so jammed people are barely able to move.

Aug. 5, 2009: Expert elk bugler Jim Horn holds a clinic at the High Prairie Elks Hall.

Aug. 5, 2009: Walter Glogowski passes away in Toronto at the age of 86 years.

Aug. 5, 2010: High Prairie RCMP seize $6.5 million in marijuana plants at a farm northwest of High Prairie. The plants seized are the equivalent of just under 2.2 million joints. Six people are arrested and charged.

Aug. 5, 2014: The names of Pearl Calahasen, Mark Cuthbert, Don Ebbett and Arnie Wyllie are added to the High Prairie Citizen’s Monument.

Aug. 5, 2014: Lena Bumstead passes away at the age of 81 years.

Aug. 5, 2015: A sudden shower puts an end to the High Prairie Municipal Library’s Penny Carnival, but well over 100 attend before the downpour.

Aug. 5, 2016: The High Prairie United Church holds a “Moving On” sale. Most of the contents of the building are sold.

Aug. 5, 2016: Big Lakes Dodge provides Miss Rodeo Canada Samantha Stokes with a truck for the remainder of her reign after the one she was provided with was wrecked in an accident near Brooks.

Aug. 5, 2016: Ernie Masson accepts the keys to an ATV after winning the Elks ATV Raffle.

Aug. 5, 2018: Rae-Anne Gill completes the Canadian Death Race at Grande Cache in 22:33.59.4 seconds to win the Solo Female Division. The course covers 125 km through a plateau and three mountain passes.

Aug. 5, 2018: Joe Strychalski passes away at the age of 56 years. He worked at Turbo and Buchanan Lumber.

This Day in World History – August 5, 2021

910 – The last major Viking army to raid England is defeated.

1583 – Humphrey Gilbert claims Newfoundland for the British crown.

1689 – 1,500 Iroquois attack the village of Lachine, in New France.

1846 – Oregon territory divided between US & Britain at 49th parallel.

1858 – Cyrus W. Field completes first transatlantic telegraph cable.

1864 – Spectrum of a comet observed for first time, by Giovanni Donati.

1891 – World’s first traveler’s cheques issued [American Express].

1921 – KDKA Pittsburgh broadcasts first MLB baseball game on radio.

1924 – “Little Orphan Annie” comic strip first published.

1926 – Houdini stays in a coffin under water for 1 1/2 hrs before escaping.

1943 – World War II: at 11 a.m. during Battle of Troina, Mount Etna erupts.

1953 – “From Here to Eternity” starring Burt Lancaster, is released.

1957 – Comic strip “Andy Capp” makes its debut.

1962 – First quasar located by radio.

1963 – Britain, USA and USSR sign nuclear test ban treaty.

1963 – Craig Breedlove sets world land speed record of 407.477 mph.

1964 – US begins bombing North Vietnam.

1966 – Beatles release single “Yellow Submarine”.

1967 – Bobby Gentry releases her only hit “Ode to Billy Joe”.

1969 – Mariner 7 flies past Mars.

1972 – Moody Blues release “Nights in White Satin”.

1978 – The first all-seater stadium is opened in Aberdeen, Scotland.

1981 – US President Regan fires 11,500 striking air traffic controllers.

1985 – Establishment of a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is announced.

1992 – Four cops in Rodney King beating case indicted on civil rights charge.

2011 – Rogue Polar Bear attacks and kills a British schoolboy in Svalbard.

2013 – World’s first bovine stem cell lab-grown burger is eaten in London.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 5, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Try not to weigh everything down. Don’t pick things apart to the point that all that’s left are the tiny details of the situation. Deal with it as a whole. Mental and emotional issues are apt to be of greater concern to you. You shouldn’t try to dissect them. That will only create more issues than you started with.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – As you work to keep things in balance today, remember one of the key things is to have fun. Happiness is an extremely important element of the cosmic equation, especially on a day like this. The more upbeat you can be regarding a certain situation, the easier it will be to tackle it. A smile can get you through just about any door you wish to enter.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Don’t get too emotional about a situation today. You could feel a sinking feeling, but if you go that route you may end up in a pit of emotional quicksand that’s hard to escape. Make sure you have a friend to talk to so you’re prepared for whatever you might encounter on your emotional journey.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – This is a terrific day for you! You should easily feel its power coming together in an upbeat, positive way. Others are apt to fall into place by your side as they realize the wisdom in your way of doing things. Remain confident and positive. Your adventuresome spirit is ready, so push away from the dock.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your normal steady pace usually wins the race, but today you might need to take some shortcuts. Jump on opportunities that seem to come out of nowhere, but don’t feel like you need to commit to anything now. Take your chances and see where luck takes you. There’s an adventurous spirit in the air urging you to take an unexpected gamble.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Don’t deny your emotions today. They will be of great use to you. There’s an intensity about your feelings that’s helping you stay strong in just about every situation. Opportunities lie within groups of people. Shared enthusiasm for a task makes the job go more quickly. Join others in the pursuit of prosperity.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Indecisiveness may plague you today. Be careful you don’t avoid doing something simply because you don’t know which way to go. To cure your restlessness, you should think about going on a short trip. Travel will most certainly help alleviate any worries about a certain situation. The answer you seek will come more easily.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Take things to the limit today, and then go beyond. This is one of those days in which people may go to extremes, especially emotionally. You have the right to push the boundaries and see how far you can go. There’s no need to delay. If you’re going to do something, do it now. There’s an intense surge of power that should be there to help you along your way.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Stop your pondering over something and do it! This is a day to be spontaneous and adventurous. Although this may feel a bit foreign and against your usual grounded nature, it would be a good idea to take this time to do something on a whim and see where it takes you. Don’t be afraid of the unknown. The future is an exciting concept because it’s unknown. Embrace it.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – This may be a climactic day for you, especially when it comes to your emotions. You could find people try to wield some sort of power over you. Maybe they’re trying to throw their weight around to get you to do something. Don’t be manipulated. Stand up for yourself and be strong.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Instead of turning all your burning questions inward today, you might want to consider broadcasting them outward. Engage in discussions and extend your queries to the group. You may usually try to solve all the world’s problems on your own, but once in a while you should stop and consider other points of view in order to enrich your perspective.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – There’s a great wind under your wings today, and you may find the day’s energy quite transforming. You now have the opportunity to make great strides in whatever you wish to accomplish. It may be time for you to make an important change in your current attitude. Embrace differences in perspective and opinion. Varied opinions can help you understand a situation.