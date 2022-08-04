Today in High Prairie: August 5, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – August 5, 2022

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Avenue.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 5, 2022

1540 – Joseph J. Scaliger, Proposed Julian Dating

1681 – Vitus Bering, Explorer of Bering Strait

1827 – Deodoro da Fonseca, First President of Brazil

1850 – Guy de Maupassant, French Author

1862 – Joseph Merrick, “The Elephant Man”

1877 – Tom Thomson, Canadian Painter

1887 – Reginald Owen, Mary Poppins Actor

1906 – John Hustor, African Queen Director

1920 – Selma Diamond, Night Court Actress

1930 – Neil Armstrong, First Man on the Moon

1937 – Herb Brooks, US Miracle on Ice Coach

1942 – Rick Huxley, Glad All Over Guitarist

1946 – Loni Anderson, WKRP in Cincinnati Actress

1947 – Greg Leskiw, Guess Who Rocker

1947 – Rick Derringer, McCoys Rocker

1953 – Samantha Sang, Emotion Singer

1955 – Eddie “Fingers” Ojeda, Twisted Sister Rocker

1956 – Maureen McCormick, Brady Bunch Actress – Marcia

1959 – Pete Burns, Dead or Alive Singer

1960 – Mike Nocito, Johnny Hates Jazz Rocker

1964 – Adam Yauch, Beastie Boys Vocalist

1967 – Reid Hoffman, Co-Founder of LinkedIn

1968 – Terri Clark, Canadian Country Singer

1964 – Kajol Mukherjee, My Name Is Khan Actress

1975 – Ami Foster, Punky Brewster Actress

This Day in Local History – August 5, 2022

Aug. 5, 1915: Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad divisional engineer Donald Brown visits Grouard but tells Grouardites, “I have no information to give” regarding railway branch line construction.

Aug. 5, 1915: Grouard News editor Roy S. Burns writes that the town is quiet but “so is every other town, even to the cities.”

Aug. 5, 1963: Mrs. Leonard Massey gives birth to triplets at High Prairie Providence Hospital. Melanie, 5 pounds, 3 ounces, was born at 7:55 p.m.; Rosalie, 5 pounds, half-ounce was born at 7:50 p.m.; Lorilie, 4 pounds, 11 ounces, was born at 8:04 p.m. The father is a welder and the couple reside in Valleyview.

Aug. 5, 1970: The Bay wins best commercial float as the High Prairie Elks Stampede kicks off with the annual parade.

Aug. 5, 1975: Two people are found dead after a kidnapping attempt. Debbie Kocon, 16, was shot by Keith Roger Sartorius, 20, who later turned the gun on himself.

Aug. 5, 1979: The High Prairie Red Rooster Blues, a team which had won only one game in league play all year, wins a men’s fastball tournament in Sunset House by defeating the Park Hotel Wranglers 1-0 in the final.

Aug. 5, 1979: Action concludes at East Prairie’s first rodeo. Sherman Calliou, of Sucker Creek, is named best all-round cowboy.

Aug. 5, 1984: Dave Temple wins the High Prairie Open Golf Tournament shooting 132 over 36 holes. Sabina Bodette, of McLennan, shoots 163 to win the women’s title while Michael Bliss wins the junior title.

Aug. 5, 1984: Wabasca-Desmarais trails 19-12 in the sixth inning but rallies with eight runs to win the Mosquito Baseball Tournament in High Prairie 20-19 over Cox Brothers.

Aug. 5, 1984: Rumours are confirmed that High Prairie will not have a Junior B team after a meeting in Slave Lake.

Aug. 5, 1987: South Peace News reports Brian Lowery is one of four people trying to start a Ducks Unlimited chapter in High Prairie.

Aug. 5, 1987: The High Prairie United Carpet Playboys defeat the Peavine Rangers 4-2 to advance to the men’s fastball league final against the Gift Lake Sluggers.

Aug. 5, 1988: Greg Auger, of East Prairie, dies of head injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Aug. 5, 1990: Howard Crone wins the men’s title for the second year in a row and Pat Vandenbrook wins the women’s title at the 21st High Prairie Open Golf Tournament.

Aug. 5, 1990: Greg Buchanan and Dave Baroldi win the Joussard Walleye Tournament.

Aug. 5, 1997: Six people die in a head-on crash just west of McLennan.

Aug. 5, 1998: Phyllis Riddle opens The Hair Garage in Enilda.

Aug. 5, 2000: More than 100 people are honoured at the Faust Millennium celebration.

Aug. 5, 2001: High Prairie mourns the death of rodeo icon Sanford Cox.

Aug. 5, 2001: High Prairie RCMP respond to a fight at Jaycee Park after baseball players were drinking at a tournament and got into a fight. Police say several people were bitten during the incident.

Aug. 5, 2001: Almost 200 people attend a Senior School Reunion held in High Prairie.

Aug. 5, 2001: The Grouard 86’ers win the 2001 All-Native Canadian B Division fastball title in North Battleford, Sask. after defeating the league rival Peavine Junior Canadians 15-9 in the final.

Aug. 5-6, 2006: Robert and Richard Kallborn of Whitecourt win the Joussard Walleye Fishing Tournament and $5,000 after recording the highest catch of 25.50 pounds.

Aug. 5, 2007: Long-time High Prairie resident Klas Johansson dies from surgery complications in Edmonton at the age of 71 years.

Aug. 5, 2008: The High Prairie Seed Cleaning Co-op holds a meeting where members vote to build a new plant.

Aug. 5, 2009: Expert elk bugler Jim Horn holds a clinic at the High Prairie Elks Hall.

Aug. 5, 2009: Walter Glogowski passes away in Toronto at the age of 86 years.

Aug. 5, 2010: High Prairie RCMP seize $6.5 million in marijuana plants at a farm northwest of High Prairie. The plants seized are the equivalent of just under 2.2 million joints. Six people are arrested and charged.

Aug. 5, 2014: The names of Pearl Calahasen, Mark Cuthbert, Don Ebbett and Arnie Wyllie are added to the High Prairie Citizen’s Monument.

Aug. 5, 2014: Lena Bumstead passes away at the age of 81 years.

Aug. 5, 2015: A sudden shower puts an end to the High Prairie Municipal Library’s Penny Carnival, but well over 100 attend before the downpour.

Aug. 5, 2016: The High Prairie United Church holds a “Moving On” sale. Most of the contents of the building are sold.

Aug. 5, 2016: Ernie Masson accepts the keys to an ATV after winning the Elks ATV Raffle.

Aug. 5, 2018: Rae-Anne Gill completes the Canadian Death Race at Grande Cache in 22:33.59.4 seconds to win the Solo Female Division. The course covers 125 km through a plateau and three mountain passes.

Aug. 5, 2018: Joe Strychalski passes away at the age of 56 years. He worked at Turbo and Buchanan Lumber.

This Day in World History – August 5, 2022

910 – The last major Viking army to raid England is defeated.

1583 – Humphrey Gilbert claims Newfoundland for the British crown.

1689 – 1,500 Iroquois attack the village of Lachine, in New France.

1846 – Oregon territory divided between US & Britain at 49th parallel.

1858 – Cyrus W. Field completes first transatlantic telegraph cable.

1864 – Spectrum of a comet observed for the first time, by Giovanni Donati.

1891 – World’s first traveler’s cheques issued [American Express].

1921 – KDKA Pittsburgh broadcasts first MLB baseball on radio.

1924 – “Little Orphan Annie” comic strip is first published.

1926 – Houdini stays in a coffin under water for 1 1/2 hrs before escaping.

1943 – World War II: at 11 a.m. during Battle of Troina, Mount Etna erupts.

1953 – “From Here to Eternity” starring Burt Lancaster, is released.

1957 – Comic strip “Andy Capp” makes its debut.

1962 – First quasar located by radio.

1963 – Britain, USA and USSR sign nuclear test ban treaty.

1963 – Craig Breedlove sets world land speed record of 407.477 mph.

1964 – US begins bombing North Vietnam.

1966 – Beatles release single “Yellow Submarine”.

1967 – Bobby Gentry releases her only hit “Ode to Billy Joe”.

1969 – Mariner 7 flies past Mars.

1972 – Moody Blues release “Nights in White Satin”.

1978 – The first all-seater stadium is opened in Aberdeen, Scotland.

1981 – US President Regan fires 11,500 striking air traffic controllers.

1985 – Establishment of a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is announced.

1992 – Four policemen in Rodney King beating case indicted on civil rights charge.

2011 – Rogue Polar Bear attacks and kills a British schoolboy in Svalbard.

2013 – World’s first bovine stem cell lab-grown burger is eaten in London.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 5, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – People around you are apt to be touchy, so be careful how you interact with them. You will find they can see beyond any sort of facade and easily detect dissention within the ranks. Be honest about your opinion, regardless of how you think it will be received. This is your best approach to a certain situation, especially since the truth will surface no matter what!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – While other people may be confused and distressed, you are actually the one with all the answers. Indeed, you are best equipped to deal with the difficult situations that are likely to arise on a day like this. You have the ability to see through thick walls that others erect as barriers. Nothing will stop your penetrating eyes from seeing someone else’s deceit!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Be passionate about the thing you love the most. Instead of trying to eat every single thing at the buffet table, just pick one or two items you like the best and eat them with great enjoyment. Feel free to take some for later. Do not let anyone talk you into a dish that does not appeal to you. You are the only one who knows what you truly hunger for!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may feel like a skipping record. You have been scratched and mistreated, and now you continue to repeat the same thing over and over until you have driven your point home. This is not your doing, so do not be concerned if you hear protests you are sending others over the edge. This may be the very thing necessary for all of you to advance to the next step!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – There could be some tough forces questioning your most cherished dreams. Be careful about confronting someone who wants to poke holes in your idealism. You could end up feeling like a punctured balloon that is slowly deflating. Do whatever you can to avoid the aggression at work to bring you down. Do not let others get to you!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You are in a unique position to understand all sides of the issues. While this is apt to give you a tremendous advantage over those who still have their heads stuck in the sand, this knowledge also gives you a greater responsibility to others. You intuitively know what is best, and now you must find a way to bring others around and help them see it from your perspective!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You may be feeling rather anxious. Perhaps you have a big date coming up and your mind is buzzing with how to make the best impression. Remember the harder you try, the further away you will push the object of your desire. The most important part of impressing another is having confidence. Relax. Try not to get too caught up with yourself!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – This could be one of those days in which you feel like you just can not get anything right. In an effort to appease other people, you may think you have to make some adjustments that make you feel uneasy. This uncomfortable feeling could turn into nervousness, restlessness, and eventually anger. Do not feel like you need to be the one to make any sacrifices at this time!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may feel a need to add some fantasy to your daily routine today. Do you have someone in mind you would like Cupid’s arrow to strike? Well, do not rely on a cherub to do your work for you. Get out and do some target practice of your own so you will be prepared when you see the object of your desire across a crowded room. Keep things light and cheerful!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your psychic sense is apt to be keen as you fill your mind with fanciful scenarios. These pictures in your head are not as farfetched as you might think. Today would be a good day to listen to your inner guidance – the aspect of yourself that is keyed into hearing subtle important messages. Not everyone can pick up on them!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may be having a difficult time getting your opinions across to others. For some, your ideas may seem too self-centered. For others, you may come across as insensitive to the situation. Do your best to understand what others are telling you. Do not be surprised if you do not receive the loving strokes you feel you deserve. This is a day for you to observe and learn!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – The emotional swings you could feel today might put a damper on your fantasy world. Remember it is up to you to nurture these dreams. Try not to let the emotional tides of the day affect your long-range strategy for realizing your most treasured visions. Spend time by yourself if that makes you feel better. Do not give up!