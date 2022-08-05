Today in High Prairie: August 6, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – August 6, 2022

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Enilda Farmers’ Market at Enilda W.I. Hall.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Peace River Farmers’ Market at 8002-102 Ave. [West Hill Industrial Plaza].

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 6, 2022

1809 – Alfred Lord Tennyson, British Poet

1881 – Alexander Fleming, Founder of Penicillin

1881 – Leo Carrillo, Cisco Kid Actor

1904 – Ballard Berkeley, Fawlty Towers Actor

1908 – William Lee, Melody Lane Actor

1911 – Lucille Ball, I Love Lucy Actress

1917 – Robert Mitchum, Winds of War Actor

1923 – “Jackie” Kelk, Aldrich Family Actor – Homer

1928 – Andy Warhol, Frankenstein Director

1938 – Peter Bonerz, Bob Newhart Show Actor

1951 – Catherine Hicks, Star Trek IV Actress

1958 – Randy DeBarge, Debarge Rock Vocalist

1965 – David Robinson, San Antonio Spurs

1972 – Geri Horner, Spice Girls Singer – “Ginger”

1976 – Soleil Moon Frye, Punky Brewster Actress

1990 – Jon Benet Ramsey, Child Beauty Queen

This Day in Local History – August 6, 2022

Aug. 6, 1912: The Grouard Board of Trade meets and discusses the railway, removal of the bridge, roads, a resident judge and a registration office for the town.

Aug. 6, 1962: Construction of a road leading into Shaw’s Point is commencing under the direction of foreman William Stebeleski. The seven-mile road will provide access to the popular resort, which is only reachable by boat.

Aug. 6, 1963: Mr. and Mrs. Sam Ritchie of Faust celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary.

Aug. 6, 1965: The transfer of the remains of Chief Mustus, the first chief on the Sucker Creek Indian Reserve, from the East Prairie cemetery to the Sucker Creek cemetery, occurs. It is part of the Sucker Creek Centennial Project.

Aug. 6, 1972: Fire causes $30,000 in damages at the Klondike Esso in McLennan owned by George Stephenson.

Aug. 6, 1989: Howard Crone wins the men’s title in a playoff and Deanna Quintal shoots 201 to win the women’s title at the High Prairie Open Golf Tournament.

Aug. 6, 1992: Shannon Ireland, 16, of High Prairie dies after losing control of her vehicle and driving into a creek.

Aug. 6, 1994: Paul Dupuis wins the annual demolition derby at Triangle.

Aug. 6, 1995: Work begins on the new Pharmasave drug store.

Aug. 6, 1997: The Alberta government announces they will review walleye enforcement on Lesser Slave Lake in the fall.

Aug. 6, 1998: Cynthia Sloan, 48, of Kinuso, dies in a fire at a cabin near her home.

Aug. 6, 2000: Dave Temple, of High Prairie, wins the men’s title and Wetaskiwin’s Freida Steele the women’s title at the High Prairie Open Golf Tournament.

Aug. 6, 2000: The Whitecourt team of Robert Kallbaum and John Guy win the Joussard Walleye Tournament with a catch of 22.30 pounds.

Aug. 6, 2008: East Prairie Metis Settlement chair Louis Haggerty says his council is no longer interested in joining other parties to fund extra police to confront the region’s drug trade. He says they are exploring other options.

Aug. 6, 2010: Edmonton’s Merchant Law Group LLP confirms it is pursuing the ‘Syringe Re-Use” lawsuit against various parties. The case is currently tied up in the Saskatchewan Court of Appeals.

Aug. 6, 2011: Quintin Guttinger fires a 76 to win the Frank Carson Memorial Junior Golf Tournament in High Prairie. Brother Austin Guttinger finishes second, only one shot behind.

Aug. 6, 2013: Former town assistant manager, manager and councillor Don MacKay passes away.

Aug. 6, 2018: Paving of the Sports Palace parking lot and areas east to the town office begin at a cost of about $331,000.

This Day in World History – August 6, 2022

1181 – Supernova observed by Chinese and Japanese astronomers.

1497 – Italian explorer John Cabot returns to Bristol from Newfoundland.

1538 – Bogota, Colombia, is founded by Gonzalo Jiménez de Quesada.

1661 – Dutch Republic sells Brazil for 63 tonnes of gold to Portugal.

1675 – Russian Tsar bans foreign hair styles to those below nobility.

1825 – Bolivia gains independence from Peru.

1856 – The Great Bell is cast in the Great Clock of Westminster [Big Ben].

1890 – William Kemmler becomes the first person to be executed by electric chair.

1926 – Warner Bros premieres Vitaphone sound-on-disc movie system.

1930 – Remains of expedition to North Pole 1897 found on Spitsbergen.

1932 – First Venice Film Festival opens, the world’s oldest film festival.

1939 – First broadcast of “Dinah Shore Show” on NBC-radio.

1942 – Canadian destroyer HMCS Assiniboine sinks U-210.

1944 – Deportation of 70,000 Jews from Lodz, Poland to Auschwitz begins.

1945 – Atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima by “Enola Gay”.

1956 – US national broadcaster DuMont YV Network airs final broadcast.

1960 – Chubby Checker performs his version of “The Twist” on TV.

1961 – First case of motion sickness in space reported.

1962 – Jamaica becomes independent after 300 years of British rule.

1964 – World’s oldest tree [at least 4,862 years old] mistakenly cut down.

1981 – Argentine ex-president Isabel Peron freed.

1985 – Major League Baseball strike lasts one day.

1986 – Phil Katz releases PKARC version 1.0, for IBM.

1990 – Minister Benazir Bhutto dismissed in Pakistan.

1991 – Tim Berners-Lee releases files describing idea for World Wide Web.

1996 – NASA announces life may have existed on Mars.

1997 – Microsoft says it will invest $150 million in Apple Computer Inc.

2012 – Mt. Tongariro, New Zealand, erupts for the first time in a century.

2015 – Eqyptian president inaugurates Suez Canal expansion.

2015 – World’s largest Pinball tournament; 700 machines, in Pittsburgh.

2015 – Comedian Jon Stewart hosts “The Daily Show” for the last time.

2018 – Saudi Arabia’s state airline suspends direct flights to Toronto.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 6, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Mornings are not usually your best time. You are not fully awake until afternoon. Try not to discount the events of this particular morning, however. More than likely, you will enjoy your best mental clarity sometime before noon. Surprise people with an upbeat attitude and a solution for every problem that comes your way!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your world may seem rather tight and rigid this morning, but the good news is difficulties are apt to melt away as the day progresses. Do not assume opinions are fixed in stone. Things can change in an instant. Even if they seem one way at one point, more than likely they are going to manifest themselves completely differently later!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – This is one of those days in which you are better able to stand back and look at your emotions intellectually. Your freedom-loving nature is not built to deal with heavy emotional baggage and turmoil, so do not bother trying. Be especially wary of those who seem to plop a problem in front of you and expect you to deal with it!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Prepare for a surprise today. Perhaps it will come from someone else or perhaps it will come from you. Either way, by evening you are apt to be feeling quite lovey-dovey and rather spaced out. Give in to the lethargic attitude that might sweep over you. This is your time to play, so put work aside and have a good time while letting your emotions dictate your actions!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Things seem to be going quite well for you in many respects. Your thinking is clear, your emotions are under control, and the puzzle pieces are fitting into place. This is your time to take advantage of these pockets of good fortune and turn them into something huge. You have the power to make anything happen – especially now!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your engine may sputter this morning as your gears begin to turn. It could be you are working out something important in your mind that is helping clarify your emotions. The answer you seek is probably nothing like the one you will find. By the time night comes, you will have everything figured out. All the answers you need will be right there in front of you!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Be careful not to overdo things today. You may so zealously want to meet your goals that you overshoot the mark by quite a bit. Feel free to express your exuberance and let your enthusiasm shine in whatever you do. At the same time, be careful about getting so carried away you do not notice you have already reached the finish line!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Tempers may get hot today when someone says something that pierces you to your core. Address this problem right away, instead of letting it fester through the rest of the day. The solution requires sensitivity and caring. Let the offender know he or she has hurt you significantly, if that is indeed the case. There is no need for you to try to hide your feelings!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Do not be surprised if you leap out of bed with a spark of inspiration that was not there last night. Let your dreams linger a bit before you face the world. This flash of genius is likely to strike quickly and unexpectedly, so keep an eye out for it, but do not consider it something you can plan on or force into happening!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Sometimes your emotions overtake your rational thoughts, and you end up acting on impulse. Today you will find your head and heart are aligned on significant issues, and they are working well together. Try not to swing the other way by becoming too rational. Your goal is to find the best working balance!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Review your day as you watch the sunset and observe the clouds turning from white to purple. Make sure your head is in tune with your heart. Think about the day’s emotions and thought patterns and how they affected your actions. Determine if your actions were a result of either your rational mind or fluctuating moods!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your mind is buzzing like a bee! You are apt to find there is very little you can do to slow it down. Make sure you add compassion to the chain that is holding everything together. Also make sure you do not become a victim of your thoughts by losing control over how you act simply because the voice in your head has completely taken over!