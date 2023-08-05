Today in High Prairie: August 6, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – August 6, 2023

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 6, 2023

1809 – Alfred Lord Tennyson, British Poet

1881 – Alexander Fleming, Founder of Penicillin

1881 – Leo Carrillo, Cisco Kid Actor

1904 – Ballard Berkeley, Fawlty Towers Actor

1908 – William Lee, Melody Lane Actor

1911 – Lucille Ball, I Love Lucy Actress

1917 – Robert Mitchum, Winds of War Actor

1923 – “Jackie” Kelk, Aldrich Family Actor – Homer

1928 – Andy Warhol, Frankenstein Director

1938 – Peter Bonerz, Bob Newhart Show Actor

1951 – Catherine Hicks, Star Trek IV Actress

1958 – Randy DeBarge, Debarge Rock Vocalist

1965 – David Robinson, San Antonio Spurs

1972 – Geri Horner, Spice Girls Singer – “Ginger”

1976 – Soleil Moon Frye, Punky Brewster Actress

1990 – Jon Benet Ramsey, Child Beauty Queen

This Day in Local History – August 6, 2023

Aug. 6, 1912: The Grouard Board of Trade meets and discusses the railway, removal of the bridge, roads, a resident judge and a registration office for the town.

Aug. 6, 1962: Construction of a road leading into Shaw’s Point is commencing under the direction of foreman William Stebeleski. The seven-mile road will provide access to the popular resort, which is only reachable by boat.

Aug. 6, 1963: Mr. and Mrs. Sam Ritchie of Faust celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary.

Aug. 6, 1965: The transfer of the remains of Chief Mustus, the first chief on the Sucker Creek Indian Reserve, from the East Prairie cemetery to the Sucker Creek cemetery, occurs. It is part of the Sucker Creek Centennial Project.

Aug. 6, 1972: Fire causes $30,000 in damages at the Klondike Esso in McLennan owned by George Stephenson.

Aug. 6, 1989: Howard Crone wins the men’s title in a playoff and Deanna Quintal shoots 201 to win the women’s title at the High Prairie Open Golf Tournament.

Aug. 6, 1992: Shannon Ireland, 16, of High Prairie, dies after losing control of her vehicle and driving into a creek.

Aug. 6, 1994: Paul Dupuis wins the annual demolition derby at Triangle.

Aug. 6, 1995: Work begins on the new Pharmasave drug store.

Aug. 6, 1997: The Alberta government announces they will review walleye enforcement on Lesser Slave Lake in the fall.

Aug. 6, 1998: Cynthia Sloan, 48, of Kinuso, dies in a fire at a cabin near her home.

Aug. 6, 2000: Dave Temple, of High Prairie, wins the men’s title and Wetaskiwin’s Freida Steele the women’s title at the High Prairie Open Golf Tournament.

Aug. 6, 2000: The Whitecourt team of Robert Kallbaum and John Guy win the Joussard Walleye Tournament with a catch of 22.30 pounds.

Aug. 6, 2008: East Prairie Metis Settlement chair Louis Haggerty says his council is no longer interested in joining other parties to fund extra police to confront the region’s drug trade. He says they are exploring other options.

Aug. 6, 2010: Edmonton’s Merchant Law Group LLP confirms it is pursuing the ‘Syringe Re-Use” lawsuit against various parties. The case is currently tied up in the Saskatchewan Court of Appeals.

Aug. 6, 2011: Quintin Guttinger fires a 76 to win the Frank Carson Memorial Junior Golf Tournament in High Prairie. Brother Austin Guttinger finishes second, only one shot behind.

Aug. 6, 2013: Former town assistant manager, manager and councillor Don MacKay passes away.

Aug. 6, 2018: Paving of the Sports Palace parking lot and areas east to the town office begin at a cost of about $331,000.

This Day in World History – August 6, 2023

1181 – Supernova observed by Chinese and Japanese astronomers.

1497 – Italian explorer John Cabot returns to Bristol from Newfoundland.

1538 – Bogota, Colombia, is founded by Gonzalo Jiménez de Quesada.

1661 – Dutch Republic sells Brazil for 63 tonnes of gold to Portugal.

1675 – Russian Tsar bans foreign hair styles to those below nobility.

1825 – Bolivia gains independence from Peru.

1856 – The Great Bell is cast in the Great Clock of Westminster [Big Ben].

1890 – William Kemmler becomes the first person to be executed by electric chair.

1926 – Warner Bros premieres Vitaphone sound-on-disc movie system.

1930 – Remains of expedition to North Pole 1897 found on Spitsbergen.

1932 – First Venice Film Festival opens, the world’s oldest film festival.

1939 – First broadcast of “Dinah Shore Show” on NBC-radio.

1942 – Canadian destroyer HMCS Assiniboine sinks U-210.

1944 – Deportation of 70,000 Jews from Lodz, Poland to Auschwitz begins.

1945 – Atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima by “Enola Gay”.

1956 – US national broadcaster DuMont YV Network airs final broadcast.

1960 – Chubby Checker performs his version of “The Twist” on TV.

1961 – First case of motion sickness in space reported.

1962 – Jamaica becomes independent after 300 years of British rule.

1964 – World’s oldest tree [at least 4,862 years old] mistakenly cut down.

1981 – Argentine ex-president Isabel Peron freed.

1985 – Major League Baseball strike lasts one day.

1986 – Phil Katz releases PKARC version 1.0, for IBM.

1990 – Minister Benazir Bhutto dismissed in Pakistan.

1991 – Tim Berners-Lee releases files describing idea for World Wide Web.

1996 – NASA announces life may have existed on Mars.

1997 – Microsoft says it will invest $150 million in Apple Computer Inc.

2012 – Mt. Tongariro, New Zealand, erupts for the first time in a century.

2015 – Eqyptian president inaugurates Suez Canal expansion.

2015 – World’s largest Pinball tournament; 700 machines, in Pittsburgh.

2015 – Comedian Jon Stewart hosts “The Daily Show” for the last time.

2018 – Saudi Arabia’s state airline suspends direct flights to Toronto.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 6, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may feel like you are running in several directions at once. You are so scattered you do not feel like you are accomplishing anything important. That is just the nature of the day. You have many loose ends to tie up. It is hard to concentrate on the big picture when you are out of groceries. Do whatever maintenance needs doing so you can move on to bigger things.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today you may be inspired to have a little fun with your looks. You may wish to change your haircut or experiment with different colours or styles of clothing. It would be fun to get out of your routine, even if it just means donning funky sunglasses or bright Hawaiian patterns. You will feel lighter and more flirtatious.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today’s energy has you rethinking all areas of your life. If you are not as challenged by your job as you think you should be, perhaps it is time for a change. The trick for you will be figuring out what it is that you want to do. You have a tremendous amount of creative ability. If you are not using these talents, why not explore a career that would let you develop them further?

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You are ready for dramatic change in your life. It is not that you are dissatisfied with your career or personal life. Rather, you feel like you are missing out on something great, if you only knew what. Be receptive to whatever opportunities arise and explore them all. You may find the answers you seek through travel or more education. Bring a friend if you are afraid to explore on your own.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Expect to meet someone new who will be a tremendous influence in your life – probably in your career. If you have been frustrated by your lack of progress up the corporate ladder, take heart. This new person may be able to show you another way up. In spite of your frustration, you should continue to work in your usual manner. You are on the right path, even though you may doubt it now.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You have been on a wild ride for several months – all that excitement in your personal life and career! If major changes for the better have not yet occurred, know they will. A promotion is in order, most likely accompanied by a raise. Do not act so surprised – you have had this coming for a long time. Celebrate tonight with someone dear to your heart.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Foreign lands and new opportunities beckon today! Keep your eyes and ears open as these opportunities may come to you from an unusual or unexpected source. You are ready for a change of some kind in your personal or professional life. It is up to you to take steps in whatever new direction you decide to go. Do not rule out a few classes as a way to further your career.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – The astral energy indicates you may have extra money in your pocket. Take care to invest this money wisely rather than spend it all. You will be happier sacrificing short-term gratification for future financial gain. Positive relationships and socializing are indicated this evening. Make a point to get together with close friends and loved ones.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – This will be an interesting day provided you keep your eyes and ears open to the opportunities that arise. Do not be afraid to take on new challenges. Even if you feel unsure about your abilities, embrace the chance to test them. If others think you are up to the challenge, you should give yourself the same benefit of the doubt! New friends are indicated – make a point to smile.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You finally begin to feel like you are making progress. You are intent on completing some projects that have long been in the works. After many hours of concentration and focus, you make the last adjustments and proclaim it finished. You can expect to be rewarded for your efforts. Your skills are extraordinary. You can enjoy a real sense of satisfaction. Celebrate a little!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – This is a passionate, creative day! Your blood is hot and passion is on your mind. With luck, you have a significant other who can benefit! If not, you will have to find another way to burn off that energy. Invite a close friend for a jog. You are in the mood to socialize. If you can not have physical intimacy, be satisfied with emotional closeness.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may feel a bit short on inspiration today. Do not be discouraged! Start whatever project is in question, even if your thoughts are elsewhere. During the course of the “bad” work you may churn out at first, your muse gently alights on your shoulder. It sometimes takes a little discipline to lead to delicious rewards!