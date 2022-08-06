Today in High Prairie: August 7, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – August 7, 2022

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Avenue.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 7, 2022

1598 – Georg Stiernhielm, “Father of Swedish Poetry”

1783 – John Heathcoat, Inventor of Lace Machinery

1876 – Mata Hari, Dutch Exotic Dancer/Spy

1884 – Billie Burke, Wizard of Oz Actress

1903 – Louis Leakey – British Paleoanthropologist

1925 – Felice Bryant, Bye Bye Love Writer

1926 – Stan Freberg, Cartoon Voice of Bertie

1928 – Amazing Randi, Canadian Magician

1928 – Herb Reed, The Platters Musician

1942 – B.J. Thomas, “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head” Singer

1952 – Richard Joswick, Bo Donaldson Rocker

1958 – Bruce Dickinson, Iron Maiden Rocker

1960 – David Duchovny, The X-Files Actor

1965 – Elizabeth Manley, Canadian Figure Skater

1966 – Jimmy Wales, Co-Founder of Wikipedia

1975 – Charlize Theron, Mad Max Actress

1987 – Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguin

This Day in Local History – August 7, 2022

Aug. 7, 1968: South Peace News reports the three-week old postal strike is expected to end tonight.

Aug. 7, 1968: South Peace News reports High Prairie town council approves a $14,000 project to pave the parking lot at the curling rink and Sports Palace.

Aug. 7, 1968: South Peace News reports Ross Gordon has taken over Westerner Men’s Wear.

Aug. 7, 1968: South Peace News reports cash is stolen during a break-in at the Bissell Bros. office at Enilda.

Aug. 7, 1968: High Prairie’s Ike Lawrence is appointed NPHL president at a meeting in Peace River. Al Adair is appointed statistician.

Aug. 7, 1970: Paul Jones, of High Prairie, dies after the boat he is in capsizes on Lesser Slave Lake. Three others survive four to six-foot waves and are rescued after spending 12 hours in the water.

Aug. 7, 1977: Joe Cunningham wins the Native Sponsored Golf Tournament at the High Prairie Golf Club shooting 108 over 27 holes.

Aug. 7, 1980: A delegation from Germany comes to High Prairie interested in building a $2 million plant.

Aug. 7, 1981: Alberta Education Minster Dave King dissolves the HPSD public board of trustees. Trustees are shocked by the decision.

Aug. 7, 1985: South Peace News reports Alta-Mart Investments is ready to begin construction on a new shopping mall in town between SAAN and Freson IGA.

Aug. 7, 1985: South Peace News reports $200,000 has been approved as preliminary work begins on a recreation area at Little Smoky.

Aug. 7, 1986: Jack Webb and Kay Rose combine to take a bronze medal in bowling at the Alberta Senior Games in Grande Prairie. Art Foulston also wins a silver medal in badminton.

Aug. 7, 1988: Pauline Kushner wins a bronze medal in horseshoes at the Alberta Senior Games in Vermilion.

Aug. 7, 1988: The High Prairie Playboys decimate Nanton 24-0 in the final and win the Alberta Intermediate C Men’s Fastball title for the fourth time.

Aug. 7, 1990: Auditors reveal the High Prairie Hospital operated at a $155,000 deficit from April 1, 1989 to March 31, 1990.

Aug. 7, 1991: Alberta Liberals say wood near High Prairie should be used for a High Prairie project. Companies from Slave Lake and Whitecourt are trying to persuade government to give the wood to their companies.

Aug. 7, 1993: Gloria Charrois purchases the winning bird and wins the High Prairie Racing Pigeon Club’s annual derby.

Aug. 7, 1994: The High Prairie Dolphins win 20 gold and five silver medals at the Regional Swim Meet in Peace River. As a result, 15 Dolphins qualify for provincials.

Aug. 7, 1999: Manager Tammy Cunningham celebrates the grand opening of Wild Rose Furniture.

Aug. 7, 2007: Despite rumours to the contrary, The Brick tells South Peace News they have no plans on opening a franchise in High Prairie.

Aug. 7, 2010: Faust hosts the Mighty Peace 50 Plus Activity Fun Day where seniors gathered to play various games including bocce ball, floor shuffleboard, carpet bowling, military whist, pickleball and euchre.

Aug. 7, 2011: High Prairie Dolphins swimmers return home from the Regional Swim Meet in Peace River with 38 medals.

Aug. 7, 2011: The Gift Lake Sluggers win silver medals at the Under 19 Midget Boys Western Canadian Softball Championships in Medicine Hat after losing the final 8-1 to the Bluffton Bulldogs.

Aug. 7, 2011: Former Smoky River resident Jorden Laliberte records a rare albatross at the High Prairie golf course’s par 4 seventh hole.

Aug. 7, 2013: About 200 children attend the High Prairie Municipal Library’s Penny Carnival. However, with the penny no longer in circulation, children use other change to buy tickets to play the games.

Aug. 7, 2014: The High Prairie Elks hold a farewell party for Jerry Willsey, known as “Mr. Raffle”.

Aug. 7, 2015: Pleasantview Lodge hosts a Music Jamboree and barbecue.

Aug. 7-10, 2018: The Toronto Blue Jays Care Foundation pays a visit to Driftpile for a baseball camp. Foundation members Cody Brandt and Alex Mohamed lead youth in baseball drills.

This Day in World History – August 7, 2022

1606 – Possible first performance of Shakespeare’s tragedy Macbeth.

1620 – Astronomer Johannes Kepler’s mother arrested for witchcraft.

1782 – George Washington creates the Purple Heart medal.

1802 – Napoleon orders re-instatement of slavery on St. Domingue [Haiti].

1820 – First potatoes planted in Hawaii.

1882 – Hatfields and McCoys Feud: 100 wounded or die.

1888 – Revolving door patented.

1914 – Lord Kitchener’s “Your country needs you” poster spreads over UK.

1927 – Peace Bridge between US and Canada dedicated.

1940 – Churchill recognizes De Gaulle’s French government in exile.

1944 – IBM dedicates first program-controlled calculator.

1947 – Thor Heyerdahl and his crew of the Kon-Tiki cross Pacific.

1951 – Douglas D-558-II Skyrocket reaches 1,992 k/hr.

1951 – US Viking rocket reaches 210 km height [record].

1955 – Tokyo Telecommunications Eng. [Sony] sells first transistor radio.

1959 – Explorer 6 transmits first TV photo of Earth from space.

1960 – Ivory Coast gains independence from France.

1961 – Cosmonaut Gherman Titov circles Earth for a full day in Vostok 2.

1963 – Jacqueline Kennedy becomes first US First Lady to give birth.

1970 – First all-computer chess championship held in New York.

1970 – Christine [McVie] joins Fleetwood Mac.

1974 – Philippe Petit walks tightrope strung between twin towers.

1976 – US Viking 2 orbits Mars after 11-month flight from Earth.

1990 – US deploys troops to Saudi Arabia beginning Operation Desert Shield.

1994 – First telephone link between Israel & Jordan.

2007 – San Francisco Giants slugger Barry Bonds hits record 756th career home run.

2012 – 200,000 people evacuated from Shanghai in anticipation of typhoon.

2018 – Swedish furniture brand Ikea opens its first store in India.

2018 – China bans release of Winnie the Pooh movie “Christopher Robin”.

2018 – Australia’s population hits 25 million.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 7, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – If you are single, love may come to you completely out of the blue today. The person could be standing behind you in line at the store or sitting nearby you in the park. Wherever you connect, do not be too cautious. Move ahead carefully, but at least get to know something about this person before giving in to insecurity and running the other way!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Some unexpected but very welcome visitors could arrive today. They might bring some people you do not know but should connect with right away. Expect interesting news, fascinating information, and a lot of laughs. Even though you do not know for sure that these people are able to come over, have a supply of drinks and snacks on hand. You will want them to settle in and stay a while, if possible!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Who is that intriguing new person in your neighbourhood? What is it about this new neighbour that makes it impossible for you to stop wondering about them? Quit obsessing. Get your courage up and find a way to welcome him or her to the neighbourhood. Maybe you will find this person likable, maybe not, but give it a shot anyway. Enjoy!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – An unexpected letter could arrive today, with a cheque enclosed, perhaps a gift, bonus, or offer to make more money. This might be a welcome break, possibly coming at a time when you really need it. If it is work, do not worry about the time involved. You will be able to finish it quickly and efficiently. It might lead to more offers in the future!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – If you are in the arts or sciences, sudden inspiration could cause you to start or continue a project that means a lot to you. Some friends or group members could help out with useful information. Your mind may generate new ideas throughout the day. Once you have finished your work, take a walk and clear your head. Watch a video. If you do not, it could be hard to sleep tonight!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Meditation, dreams, or visions could bring amazing insights your way. You might find them too bizarre to believe, at least at first, but follow-up research could reveal that what you have come up with is quite credible. Keep a journal of these revelations because you might remember the gist but forget the details. They could be useful later when you pass your ideas on to others!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You are an adventurous soul. Are you thinking about a little mischief today? Are you going to propose you and a friend or perhaps your partner skip town for a day and forget about work, chores, and other routine matters if possible? You have been bored lately, so who could blame you? If you decide to do this, make sure everyone knows what is up. You do not want to burn any bridges!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – An unexpected communication may come today from someone connected with your career. This is good news, but it may be so off the wall you could walk around in a daze for a while trying to make sense of it all. Do not agonize too much. You have worked hard for and deserve whatever it is that is suddenly coming to you. Think of it as a karmic reward. Go celebrate!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – An unexpected chance to fly to a faraway place, perhaps at someone else’s expense, could come to you today. A group might be involved, perhaps one connected with education. Do you lecture or teach? If so, this might be a chance to give a lecture in an exciting place you have never been to before. Get your materials together, pack your bag, and go. Have fun!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – An unexpected letter could arrive today, with a cheque enclosed, perhaps a gift, bonus, or offer to make more money. This might be a welcome break, possibly coming at a time when you really need it. If it is work, do not worry about the time involved. You will be able to finish it quickly and efficiently. It might lead to more offers in the future!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – If you are single, you could feel a very powerful attraction to someone unusual and perhaps a little wacky. If you are already in a relationship, you could glimpse a silly and rather insane side of your beloved you have never seen before. This could be a bit disconcerting but also make you laugh. That is part of the appeal of love – continuously learning about that special one!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Have you been looking for a new job? If so, you might hear of an opportunity from an unexpected source, perhaps at a social gathering, if possible. This could mean someone unexpected brings it to your attention, or it could be a job in a new and unusual field. One way or another, as weird as it seems, it is worth consideration. Look into it and get all the facts before acting!