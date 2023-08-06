Today in High Prairie: August 7, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – August 7, 2023

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 7, 2023

1598 – Georg Stiernhielm, “Father of Swedish Poetry”

1783 – John Heathcoat, Inventor of Lace Machinery

1876 – Mata Hari, Dutch Exotic Dancer/Spy

1884 – Billie Burke, Wizard of Oz Actress

1903 – Louis Leakey – British Paleoanthropologist

1925 – Felice Bryant, Bye Bye Love Writer

1926 – Stan Freberg, Cartoon Voice of Bertie

1928 – Amazing Randi, Canadian Magician

1928 – Herb Reed, The Platters Musician

1942 – B.J. Thomas, “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head” Singer

1952 – Richard Joswick, Bo Donaldson Rocker

1958 – Bruce Dickinson, Iron Maiden Rocker

1960 – David Duchovny, The X-Files Actor

1965 – Elizabeth Manley, Canadian Figure Skater

1966 – Jimmy Wales, Co-Founder of Wikipedia

1975 – Charlize Theron, Mad Max Actress

1987 – Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguin

This Day in Local History – August 7, 2023

Aug. 7, 1968: South Peace News reports the three-week old postal strike is expected to end tonight.

Aug. 7, 1968: South Peace News reports High Prairie town council approves a $14,000 project to pave the parking lot at the curling rink and Sports Palace.

Aug. 7, 1968: South Peace News reports Ross Gordon has taken over Westerner Men’s Wear.

Aug. 7, 1968: South Peace News reports cash is stolen during a break-in at the Bissell Bros. office at Enilda.

Aug. 7, 1968: High Prairie’s Ike Lawrence is appointed NPHL president at a meeting in Peace River. Al Adair is appointed statistician.

Aug. 7, 1970: Paul Jones, of High Prairie, dies after the boat he is in capsizes on Lesser Slave Lake. Three others survive four to six-foot waves and are rescued after spending 12 hours in the water.

Aug. 7, 1977: Joe Cunningham wins the Native Sponsored Golf Tournament at the High Prairie Golf Club shooting 108 over 27 holes.

Aug. 7, 1980: A delegation from Germany comes to High Prairie interested in building a $2 million plant.

Aug. 7, 1981: Alberta Education Minster Dave King dissolves the HPSD public board of trustees. Trustees are shocked by the decision.

Aug. 7, 1985: South Peace News reports Alta-Mart Investments is ready to begin construction on a new shopping mall in town between SAAN and Freson IGA.

Aug. 7, 1985: South Peace News reports $200,000 has been approved as preliminary work begins on a recreation area at Little Smoky.

Aug. 7, 1986: Jack Webb and Kay Rose combine to take a bronze medal in bowling at the Alberta Senior Games in Grande Prairie. Art Foulston also wins a silver medal in badminton.

Aug. 7, 1988: Pauline Kushner wins a bronze medal in horseshoes at the Alberta Senior Games in Vermilion.

Aug. 7, 1988: The High Prairie Playboys decimate Nanton 24-0 in the final and win the Alberta Intermediate C Men’s Fastball title for the fourth time.

Aug. 7, 1990: Auditors reveal the High Prairie Hospital operated at a $155,000 deficit from April 1, 1989 to March 31, 1990.

Aug. 7, 1991: Alberta Liberals say wood near High Prairie should be used for a High Prairie project. Companies from Slave Lake and Whitecourt are trying to persuade government to give the wood to their companies.

Aug. 7, 1993: Gloria Charrois purchases the winning bird and wins the High Prairie Racing Pigeon Club’s annual derby.

Aug. 7, 1994: The High Prairie Dolphins win 20 gold and five silver medals at the Regional Swim Meet in Peace River. As a result, 15 Dolphins qualify for provincials.

Aug. 7, 1999: Manager Tammy Cunningham celebrates the grand opening of Wild Rose Furniture.

Aug. 7, 2007: Despite rumours to the contrary, The Brick tells South Peace News they have no plans on opening a franchise in High Prairie.

Aug. 7, 2010: Faust hosts the Mighty Peace 50 Plus Activity Fun Day where seniors gathered to play various games including bocce ball, floor shuffleboard, carpet bowling, military whist, pickleball and euchre.

Aug. 7, 2011: High Prairie Dolphins swimmers return home from the Regional Swim Meet in Peace River with 38 medals.

Aug. 7, 2011: The Gift Lake Sluggers win silver medals at the Under 19 Midget Boys Western Canadian Softball Championships in Medicine Hat after losing the final 8-1 to the Bluffton Bulldogs.

Aug. 7, 2011: Former Smoky River resident Jorden Laliberte records a rare albatross at the High Prairie golf course’s par 4 seventh hole.

Aug. 7, 2013: About 200 children attend the High Prairie Municipal Library’s Penny Carnival. However, with the penny no longer in circulation, children use other change to buy tickets to play the games.

Aug. 7, 2014: The High Prairie Elks hold a farewell party for Jerry Willsey, known as “Mr. Raffle”.

Aug. 7, 2015: Pleasantview Lodge hosts a Music Jamboree and barbecue.

Aug. 7-10, 2018: The Toronto Blue Jays Care Foundation pays a visit to Driftpile for a baseball camp. Foundation members Cody Brandt and Alex Mohamed lead youth in baseball drills.

This Day in World History – August 7, 2023

1606 – Possible first performance of Shakespeare’s tragedy Macbeth.

1620 – Astronomer Johannes Kepler’s mother arrested for witchcraft.

1782 – George Washington creates the Purple Heart medal.

1802 – Napoleon orders re-instatement of slavery on St. Domingue [Haiti].

1820 – First potatoes planted in Hawaii.

1882 – Hatfields and McCoys Feud: 100 wounded or die.

1888 – Revolving door patented.

1914 – Lord Kitchener’s “Your country needs you” poster spreads over UK.

1927 – Peace Bridge between US and Canada dedicated.

1940 – Churchill recognizes De Gaulle’s French government in exile.

1944 – IBM dedicates first program-controlled calculator.

1947 – Thor Heyerdahl and his crew of the Kon-Tiki cross Pacific.

1951 – Douglas D-558-II Skyrocket reaches 1,992 k/hr.

1951 – US Viking rocket reaches 210 km height [record].

1955 – Tokyo Telecommunications Eng. [Sony] sells first transistor radio.

1959 – Explorer 6 transmits first TV photo of Earth from space.

1960 – Ivory Coast gains independence from France.

1961 – Cosmonaut Gherman Titov circles Earth for a full day in Vostok 2.

1963 – Jacqueline Kennedy becomes first US First Lady to give birth.

1970 – First all-computer chess championship held in New York.

1970 – Christine [McVie] joins Fleetwood Mac.

1974 – Philippe Petit walks tightrope strung between twin towers.

1976 – US Viking 2 orbits Mars after 11-month flight from Earth.

1990 – US deploys troops to Saudi Arabia beginning Operation Desert Shield.

1994 – First telephone link between Israel & Jordan.

2007 – San Francisco Giants slugger Barry Bonds hits record 756th career home run.

2012 – 200,000 people evacuated from Shanghai in anticipation of typhoon.

2018 – Swedish furniture brand Ikea opens its first store in India.

2018 – China bans release of Winnie the Pooh movie “Christopher Robin”.

2018 – Australia’s population hits 25 million.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 7, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Mind your manners today! Make sure your charm is turned up high. Merging with the group is essential as you keep the momentum of the energy going. The more the merrier. Once you get the ball rolling in the right direction, there will be plenty of momentum to help it up the next hill. The important thing is that you take responsibility for your actions.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Situations and people with strong opinions about how things are done may impede your trajectory today. Issues of love and romance may be the most affected by this tense energy. The key is to remember everyone is not your enemy. Try not to get paranoid about this. Do your best to take a relaxed approach and have confidence that things will work out fine.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your adventurous spirit is noble, but you might find this is one of those days in which you are asked to justify your actions. Other people could be jealous of you and your lifestyle, so they are trying to find fault with the things you do. Do not get tricked into thinking that anything you are doing is necessarily wrong or bad just because someone does not agree with it.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – The warrior within may be stirred today. You might also have some self-doubt about your actions. Stay confident you are on the right path at all times. There may be a bit of tension in your world, but try not to get too worked up over it. This is just a passing phase. You should not overreact and think you are completely wrong regarding something you are doing.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Be aware you might feel overshadowed or that your efforts will not be recognized. You could feel like you do all the work for others and get nothing in return. The key is to make sure you do the things you do because you want to. Do them for you. Do not do them for others because you expect they will do something for you in return.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Issues regarding love and romance may be confusing today. You should be aware that strong forces are at work to tangle the current situation. Try not to get too discouraged by whatever transpires as a result of this energy. Keep in mind that this, too, shall pass, and things will become clear again. Right now you should just sit back and take things with a grain of salt.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Focus on the information coming your way today. Try not to get too emotional about the consequences of the information. More than likely, a neutral approach is best in any situation you encounter. If you already have a strong preconceived notion of how things are going to be, you will fail to notice the valuable nuances that are being presented to you now.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Things may get a bit hostile today. No one wants to budge from his or her position. You could be caught between mind and heart issues. Both sides are unforgiving and unwilling to give up control. Your best bet is to try to find compromise wherever possible. You may not get the exact solution you want, but you will get one that is workable for all parties involved.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may think that everything is perfect when suddenly, there is a great surge of unyielding emotional energy. Be on the lookout because such situations are likely to crop up and add intensity to your journey. Pool your knowledge with that of other people instead of trying to come up with all the answers by yourself.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Others are apt to play a big role in the events that unfold today. It is likely that closely communing with others will be very important. Despite this, you may still feel alone. Even within a large group, your heart may yearn to bond tightly with just one other person. Do your best to stay positive regardless of the combative forces likely to be at work on a day like this.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may be in a difficult position today, as if you are being pulled in two directions with little say as to how things are supposed to end. The acting forces could be manipulative, so you should take special care that no one takes advantage of you. This may be easier said than done at a time like this.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – It is very possible that the best solution today is to simply give up control. When it comes to matters of the heart, other people may be in a whirl of turmoil. Trying to figure out their state of mind will be impossible so do not even try. You may just want to let things ride and see where you end up tomorrow before making any major moves.