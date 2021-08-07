Today in High Prairie: August 8, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – August 8, 2021

Attend the church of your choice.

6:30 p.m. – EDSRC meets at Enilda Mud Bowl.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – August 8, 2021

Dan Vandermeulen

David Henderson

Landon Tanner Anderson

Mitchell Pashko

Blair Fjeld

Judy Delorme

Nicole Rederburg

Corey Ukrainetz

Ron Ukrainetz

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – August 8, 2021

Ashley Sloan

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 8, 2021

1763 – Charles Bulfinch, First US Pro Architect1

1861 – William Bateson, First to Coin Term Genetics

1879 – “Dr. Bob” Smith, Co-Founder of AA

1887 – Esme Percy, Pygmalion Actor

1898 – Alexis Minotis, Merchant of Venice Actor

1922 – Rudi Gernreich, Designed First Women’s Topless Swimsuit

1926 – Richard Anderson, $6 Million Dollar Man Actor

1930 – Nita Talbot, Hogan’s Heroes Actress

1937 – Dustin Hoffman, The Graduate Actor

1942 – Jay David, Dr. Hook Rocker

1942 – Henery Hawk, Looney Tunes Character

1947 – Ken Dryden, Montreal Canadien

1947 – Larry Wilcox, Lassie Actor

1952 – Robin Quivers, Howard Stern’s Sidekick

1953 – “Sweet” Lou Dunbar, Harlem Globetrotter

1953 – Don Most, Happy Days Actor – Ralph

1954 – Nigel Mansell, British Auto Racer

1955 – Ali Score, Flock Of Seagulls Drummer

1961 – Dave Evans, U2 Guitarist

1961 – Rikki Rockett, Poison Drummer

1976 – JC Chasez, NSYNC Rapper

1981 – Roger Federer, Swiss Tennis Pro

1998 – Shawn Mendes, Canadian Singer/Songwriter

This Day in Local History: August 8, 2021

Aug. 8, 1913: The Grouard Board of Trade decides to lobby the Minister of Railways and Canals for the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia Railroad to come through Grouard. Oliver Travers and J.L. Cote are appointed to head the cause.

Aug. 8, 1914: Grouard News editor Roy S. Burns criticizes the Peace River Record’s first editorial after they write of Grouard: “The only redeeming feature of this trail is that by it one may get out of the town of Grouard, which is some cause for thanks.”

Aug. 8, 1914: The Grouard News reports that A.B. Cote opens a general store opposite the Western Hotel.

Aug. 8, 1915: Temperatures in Grouard climb to 87 degrees during a 10-day heat wave.

Aug. 8, 1970: Local businessman and sportsman George Maurice Canaday passes away in Edmonton at University Hospital.

Aug. 8, 1971: Jim Fisher wins three races and places second in another at stock car races in Peace River.

Aug. 8, 1973: South Peace News reports High Prairie’s Tom Lysiak signs a $500,000 contract with the Atlanta Flames of the NHL.

Aug. 8, 1973: High Prairie town council discusses taking over maintenance of the municipal cemetery citing poor cleanup as the reason.

Aug. 8, 1979: South Peace News reports Masterpiece Construction Ltd. of Pincher Creek is awarded a $248,700 tender to construct the High Prairie Airport terminal.

Aug. 8, 1979: Kemp Honey wins best commercial float as the annual Elks Stampede kicks off with a parade.

Aug. 8, 1980: The Northern Woods and Water Route officially opens in McLennan.

Aug. 8, 1981: High Prairie Dolphin swimmer Barb Robertson wins a bronze medal at the Alberta Summer Games in Lethbridge as part of the zone medley team.

Aug. 8, 1984: Sucker Creek Band Chief Jim Badger announces a recreation complex will be built within a year.

Aug. 8, 1987: Ryan MacDonald wins a silver medal in the breaststroke at the Alberta Summer Games in Strathcona County.

Aug. 8, 1991: A boy, 15, shoots four members of his family near Sunset House and is charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

Aug. 8, 1991: Athabasca MP Jack Shields announces plans to build a women’s emergency shelter at Sucker Creek.

Aug. 8, 1992: Greg Rich purchases the winning bird at the High Prairie Racing Pigeon Club Derby Race.

Aug. 8, 1993: High Prairie Dolphin swimmer Ian Griffiths wins two silver medals and a bronze medal at the Alberta Summer Games in Wetaskiwin.

Aug. 8, 2001: Persistent rumours continue to circulate that Keeweetinok Lakes RHA plans to move its head office to Slave Lake from High Prairie. Board chair Sharon Cox denies the rumours.

Aug. 8, 2007: M.D. of Big Lakes Reeve Myler Savill says it’s taking too long to get a meeting together with Alberta government officials regarding their lobby for High Prairie Hospital services.

Aug. 8, 2007: Over 100 children attend the popular Penny Carnival hosted by the High Prairie Municipal Library.

Aug. 8, 2008: The High Prairie Museum hosts Heritage Day where children take part in many old-time activities.

Aug. 8, 2009: Thirteen teams compete in a hands games competition at Driftpile. The team comprised of Beatrice Collins, Gabe Isadore, Sheila Isadore and Jay Jay Isadore place first.

Aug. 8-9, 2009: Sheila Jaworski, Marilyn Willier and Albertine Prince participate in the Weekend to End Breast Cancer Walk in Edmonton.

Aug. 8, 2010: Grace Pardell and Nicole Peyre each win four races at the Peace Regional Swim Meet held in Grande Prairie.

Aug 8, 2011: RCMP S/Sgt. Myron Friesen begins his new posting in High Prairie.

Aug. 8, 2012: Spotlight features a story on the 100th anniversary of the first issue of the Grouard News.

Aug. 8, 2012: A scorching hot day does not deter children from attending in record numbers for the High Prairie Municipal Library’s Penny Carnival. Attendance is estimated at 350.

Aug. 8, 2012: Messy and weed-infested ditches along Highway 2 prompt the M.D. of Big Lakes to ask the Alberta government to get its act together.

Aug. 8, 2013: POPS Home Hardware holds its grand opening in it newly-expanded premises.

Aug. 8, 2013: Long-time Big Prairie resident Lawrence W. Jobin passes away at the age of 67 years. He operated a grader most of his life.

Aug. 8, 2014: The High Prairie Community Beautification Association donates $10,000 to the High Prairie Skate Plaza project.

Aug. 8-9, 2014: Former Edmonton Eskimos coach and former CFL star Kavis Reed conducts a football camp at E.W. Pratt High School. About 18 players attend.

Aug. 8-10, 2014: The three-day Driftpile Powwow concludes. Over 200 dancers attend.

Aug. 8, 2015: Wabasca resident Edith Sinclair picks up her new quad at The Honda Shop. She won the Elks ATV Raffle July 29.

Aug. 8-9, 2015: Seventeen High Prairie Dolphins qualify for Provincials after the Regional Swim Meet concludes in Peace River. As a club, the Dolphins place second at the meet behind Grande Prairie.

Aug. 8, 2017: High Prairie town council says the old Esso lot could become a green space featuring a garden. The first of two motions made asks the town’s administration to contact Esso to restart negotiations to lease the lot.

Aug. 8, 2017: High Prairie RCMP recover the body of a man who drowns in Lesser Slave Lake. His name is not released.

Aug. 8, 2017: Kapawe’no resident Frank “Frankie” Halcrow passes away at the age of 66 years.

Aug. 8-9, 2017; The High Prairie Dolphins qualify 26 swimmers for the provincial swim meet after regionals conclude at Grande Prairie.

Aug. 8, 2018: Several thousand dollars worth of clothing is stolen during a theft at Heberts Motor Sports. General manager David Ayles estimates items stolen value $3,000.

Aug. 8, 2018: Enilda resident Donald Bissell is recognized for his 40+ years of fire service. He receives a medal and certificate.

Aug. 8, 2019 Rain does not at all dampen the spirits of hundreds of children who attend the High Prairie Library Penny Carnival.

This Day in World History – August 8, 2021

1585 – John Davis enters Cumberland Sound in search of Northwest Passage.

1609 – Venetian senate examines Galileo Galilei’s telescope.

1786 – Mont Blanc first climbed.

1844 – Brigham Young chosen as head of Mormon Church.

1853 – Russian fleet appears at Nagasaki, Japan.

1854 – Smith & Wesson patents metal bullet cartridges.

1876 – Dan O’Leacy completes 500-mile walk in 139 hours, 32 minutes.

1898 – Will Kellogg invents Corn Flakes.

1911 – The 1,000,000th patent is filed in the US Patent Office.

1914 – Third pole expedition of Ernest Shackleton aboard “Endurance”.

1929 – German airship Graf Zeppelin begins a round-the-world flight.

1945 – US, USSR, Britain & France sign Treaty of London.

1945 – USSR declares war against Japan in WW II.

1945 – USSR establishes a communist government in North Korea.

1946 – India agrees to give Bhutan 32 square miles.

1949 – Bhutan, land of Dragon, becomes an independent monarchy.

1953 – Russia’s Georgi Malenkov reports possession of hydrogen bomb.

1955 – Geneva conference held to discuss peaceful uses of atomic energy.

1960 – “Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polkadot Bikini” hits No. 1.

1963 – Great Train Robbery in England, $7.3 million stolen.

1966 – South African Broadcasting bans Beatles.

1968 – Jarry Park approved by Mayor Jean Drapeau for use by Expos.

1975 – Banqiao Dam in China fails, causing 229,000 deaths.

1978 – Pioneer-Venus 2 with 5 atmospheric probes launched toward Venus.

1985 – Japan launches Planet A, a probe to Halley’s comet.

1987 – Lynne Cox became first to swim from US to Russia across Bering Strait.

1988 – Russian troops begin pull out of Afghanistan after 9-year war.

1988 – Ceasefire between Iran & Iraq takes effect after 8 years of war.

1990 – Iraq annexes Kuwait as its 19th province.

1991 – Warsaw radio mast, once the tallest construction built, collapses.

2000 – Confederate sub raised to the surface after 136 years in ocean.

2007 – Carlos Slim overtakes Bill Gates as world’s richest person.

2008 – 29th Summer Olympic Games opens in Beijing, China.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 8, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – The fast actions of the day may confuse you. Don’t be surprised if your head is in a whirl over recent events involving love and romance. You may feel as if things are happening too quickly for you to really understand them. Try not to be so analytical. You may find you’re chasing a lost cause while the train is pulling out of the station. Hop on board and leave the other issue behind.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your dreamy nature is going to be sparked today and you may take an idealistic view of the world. Even though the current situation isn’t exactly how you view it, that doesn’t mean you can’t change the situation to make it more the way you want. Be courageous when it comes to your goals. Let your fantasies run wild and work to turn them into realities.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Be more optimistic than usual today. It’s important your intense emotions don’t bog you down. You may lose sight of important facts. Maintain a healthy relationship between you and reality. You may find your head is in the clouds and you’re slowly slipping into some netherworld that has nothing to do with you. Don’t get thrown off course.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may be in quite the party mode today. Be open and social with the people around you. Take off on a wild adventure that quenches your thirst for spontaneity and fun. Stay up late and talk to a friend you haven’t seen for a while. The time to live is now. Make the most of every moment of your life.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Searching for the hidden meaning in things may be a waste of time. Go with the flow and have fun. The more you relax, the more relaxed people will be around you. It will make for better chemistry in general, regardless of whom you’re with. You need to be a friend if you want to make friends. Don’t turn everyone into your enemy. Take the chance to get to know them.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your creative nature is at a peak today, and the artist within you is tempted to come out and play. Indulge in a fantasy world that makes you happiest. Escapism may be a necessary element to the day in order to balance all the hard work you’ve been doing. Express yourself creatively through whatever means available.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You’re likely to feel a burst of energy encouraging you to engage with others in fun, creative projects. Join a group of musicians and rock the night away. It’s OK to spend a good part of the day up the clouds. This is where you operate best. There’s no need to resist this tendency. If other people become frustrated by your otherworldly attitude, that’s their problem and not yours.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Issues regarding love and romance are likely to improve quite a bit over the next couple weeks. The thing to be most concerned about today, however, is you may take an unrealistic approach to current relationships. You might be in a dream world in which you perceive the situation to be quite different from what it actually is. Be careful of this tendency.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – When it comes to situations regarding love and romance, it might not be a bad idea to lighten up a bit now. You might be taking things way too seriously in this area of your life. Consequently, it’s difficult for others to get close. You may very well intimidate them. Take a more fun-loving, easygoing approach and see where the adventure takes you.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – This should be a fun day for you. You should enjoy a good mood and social times with others. Don’t do anything that requires discipline or realistic thinking. This is a better day to simply have fun and relax. If you must work, do your best to keep your mood up. You can have fun even if you’re being productive with menial tasks and duties.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Take an adventurous approach, especially when it comes to love and romance. Don’t get moody or down in the dumps when things don’t seem to be going your way. It’s up to you to change your attitude. Trust that things will improve when you turn the corners of your mouth up instead of down. Stop worrying about every little issue that comes up. Take it all in stride.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Love is coming your way. You’re likely to be more passionate than usual. Be careful your enthusiasm for the object of your desire doesn’t go overboard. It’s possible you have an unrealistic view of the situation. It also could be that someone is leading you on and making you think something that isn’t completely true.