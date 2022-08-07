Today in High Prairie: August 8, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – August 8, 2022

4 p.m. – Next Steps Kids at Big Lakes Children’s Centre in HP. Pre-registration required: 780-523-2715.

5 p.m. – Town of Peace River meets at town office.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 8, 2022

1763 – Charles Bulfinch, First US Pro Architect

1861 – William Bateson, First to Coin Term Genetics

1879 – “Dr. Bob” Smith, Co-Founder of AA

1887 – Esme Percy, Pygmalion Actor

1898 – Alexis Minotis, Merchant of Venice Actor

1922 – Rudi Gernreich, First Women’s Topless Swimsuit

1926 – Richard Anderson, $6 Million Dollar Man Actor

1930 – Nita Talbot, Hogan’s Heroes Actress

1937 – Dustin Hoffman, The Graduate Actor

1942 – Jay David, Dr. Hook Rocker

1942 – Henery Hawk, Looney Tunes Character

1947 – Ken Dryden, Montreal Canadien

1947 – Larry Wilcox, Lassie Actor

1952 – Robin Quivers, Howard Stern’s Sidekick

1953 – “Sweet” Lou Dunbar, Harlem Globetrotter

1953 – Donny Most, Happy Days Actor – Ralph

1954 – Nigel Mansell, British Auto Racer

1955 – Ali Score, A Flock Of Seagulls Drummer

1961 – Dave Evans, U2 Guitarist

1961 – Rikki Rockett, Poison Drummer

1976 – JC Chasez, NSYNC Rapper

1981 – Roger Federer, Swiss Tennis Pro

1998 – Shawn Mendes, Canadian Singer/Songwriter

This Day in Local History – August 8, 2022

Aug. 8, 1913: The Grouard Board of Trade decides to lobby the Minister of Railways and Canals for the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad to come through Grouard. Oliver Travers and J.L. Cote are appointed to lead the cause.

Aug. 8, 1914: Grouard News editor Roy S. Burns criticizes the Peace River Record’s first editorial after they write of Grouard: “The only redeeming feature of this trail is that by it one may get out of the town of Grouard, which is some cause for thanks.”

Aug. 8, 1914: The Grouard News reports that A.B. Cote opens a general store opposite the Western Hotel.

Aug. 8, 1915: Temperatures in Grouard climb to 87 degrees during a 10-day heat wave.

Aug. 8, 1970: Local businessman and sportsman George Maurice Canaday passes away in Edmonton at University Hospital.

Aug. 8, 1971: Jim Fisher wins three races and places second in another at stock car races in Peace River.

Aug. 8, 1973: South Peace News reports High Prairie’s Tom Lysiak signs a $500,000 contract with the Atlanta Flames of the NHL.

Aug. 8, 1979: South Peace News reports Masterpiece Construction Ltd. of Pincher Creek is awarded a $248,700 tender to construct the High Prairie Airport terminal.

Aug. 8, 1979: Kemp Honey wins best commercial float as the annual Elks Stampede kicks off with a parade.

Aug. 8, 1980: The Northern Woods and Water Route officially opens in McLennan.

Aug. 8, 1981: High Prairie Dolphin swimmer Barb Robertson wins a bronze medal at the Alberta Summer Games in Lethbridge as part of the zone medley team.

Aug. 8, 1984: Sucker Creek Band Chief Jim Badger announces a recreation complex will be built within a year.

Aug. 8, 1987: Ryan MacDonald wins a silver medal in the breaststroke at the Alberta Summer Games in Strathcona County.

Aug. 8, 1991: A boy, 15, shoots four members of his family near Sunset House and is charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

Aug. 8, 1991: Athabasca MP Jack Shields announces plans to build a women’s emergency shelter at Sucker Creek.

Aug. 8, 1992: Greg Rich purchases the winning bird at the High Prairie Racing Pigeon Club Derby Race.

Aug. 8, 1993: High Prairie Dolphin swimmer Ian Griffiths wins two silver medals and a bronze medal at the Alberta Summer Games in Wetaskiwin.

Aug. 8, 2001: Persistent rumours continue to circulate that Keeweetinok Lakes RHA plans to move its head office to Slave Lake from High Prairie. Board chair Sharon Cox denies the rumours.

Aug. 8, 2009: Thirteen teams compete in a hands games competition at Driftpile. The team comprised of Beatrice Collins, Gabe Isadore, Sheila Isadore and Jay Jay Isadore place first.

Aug. 8-9, 2009: Sheila Jaworski, Marilyn Willier and Albertine Prince participate in the Weekend to End Breast Cancer Walk in Edmonton.

Aug. 8, 2010: Grace Pardell and Nicole Peyre each win four races at the Peace Regional Swim Meet held in Grande Prairie.

Aug 8, 2011: RCMP S/Sgt. Myron Friesen begins his new posting in High Prairie.

Aug. 8, 2012: Spotlight features a story on the 100th anniversary of the first issue of the Grouard News.

Aug. 8, 2012: Messy and weed-infested ditches along Highway 2 prompt the M.D. of Big Lakes to ask the Alberta government to get its act together.

Aug. 8, 2013: POPS Home Hardware holds its grand opening in it newly-expanded premises. Long-time employees James Hopps, Dan Bachman and Bill Hitchcock saw a board to open the building.

Aug. 8, 2013: Long-time Big Prairie resident Lawrence W. Jobin passes away at the age of 67 years. He operated a grader most of his life.

Aug. 8, 2014: The High Prairie Community Beautification Association donates $10,000 to the High Prairie Skate Plaza project.

Aug. 8-9, 2014: Former Edmonton Eskimos coach and former CFL star Kavis Reed conducts a football camp at E.W. Pratt High School. About 18 players attend.

Aug. 8, 2015: Wabasca resident Edith Sinclair picks up her new quad at The Honda Shop. She won the Elks ATV Raffle July 29.

Aug. 8-9, 2015: Seventeen High Prairie Dolphins qualify for Provincials after the Regional Swim Meet concludes in Peace River. As a club, the Dolphins place second at the meet behind Grande Prairie.

Aug. 8, 2017: High Prairie town council says the old Esso lot could become a green space featuring a garden. The first of two motions made asks town administration to contact Esso to restart negotiations to lease the lot.

Aug. 8, 2017: High Prairie RCMP recover the body of a man who drowns in Lesser Slave Lake. His name is not released.

Aug. 8, 2017: Kapawe’no resident Frank “Frankie” Halcrow passes away at the age of 66 years.

Aug. 8-9, 2017; The High Prairie Dolphins qualify 26 swimmers for the provincial swim meet after regionals conclude at Grande Prairie.

Aug. 8, 2018: Several thousand dollars worth of clothing is stolen during a theft at Heberts Motor Sports. General manager David Ayles estimates items stolen value $3,000.

Aug. 8, 2018: Enilda resident Donald Bissell is recognized for his 40+ years of fire service. He receives a medal and certificate.

This Day in World History – August 8, 2022

1585 – John Davis enters Cumberland Sound in search of Northwest Passage.

1609 – Venetian senate examines Galileo Galilei’s telescope.

1786 – Mont Blanc first climbed.

1844 – Brigham Young chosen as head of Mormon Church.

1853 – Russian fleet appears at Nagasaki, Japan.

1854 – Smith & Wesson patents metal bullet cartridges.

1876 – Dan O’Leacy completes 500-mile walk in 139 hours, 32 minutes.

1898 – Will Kellogg invents Corn Flakes.

1911 – The 1,000,000th patent is filed in the US Patent Office.

1914 – Third pole expedition of Ernest Shackleton aboard “Endurance”.

1929 – German airship Graf Zeppelin begins a round-the-world flight.

1945 – US, USSR, Britain & France sign Treaty of London.

1945 – USSR declares war against Japan in WW II.

1945 – USSR establishes a communist government in North Korea.

1946 – India agrees to give Bhutan 32 square miles.

1949 – Bhutan, land of Dragon, becomes an independent monarchy.

1953 – Russia’s Georgi Malenkov reports possession of hydrogen bomb.

1955 – Geneva conference held to discuss peaceful uses of atomic energy.

1960 – “Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polkadot Bikini” hits No. 1.

1963 – Great Train Robbery in England, $7.3 million stolen.

1966 – South African Broadcasting bans Beatles.

1968 – Jarry Park approved by Mayor Jean Drapeau for use by Expos.

1975 – Banqiao Dam in China fails, causing 229,000 deaths.

1978 – Pioneer-Venus 2 with five atmospheric probes launched toward Venus.

1985 – Japan launches Planet A, a probe to Halley’s comet.

1987 – Lynne Cox became first to swim from US to Russia across Bering Strait.

1988 – Russian troops begin pull out of Afghanistan after 9-year war.

1988 – Ceasefire between Iran & Iraq takes effect after 8 years of war.

1990 – Iraq annexes Kuwait as its 19th province.

1991 – Warsaw radio mast, once the tallest construction built, collapses.

2000 – Confederate sub raised to the surface after 136 years in ocean.

2007 – Carlos Slim overtakes Bill Gates as world’s richest person.

2008 – 29th Summer Olympic Games opens in Beijing, China.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 8, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Either your lover or a colleague is likely to be irritable today, which you might find upsetting. Bear in mind this person’s mood probably has little, if anything, to do with you or anything you have said or done. Just stay out of the way until your friend gets over it. This is not a good day to host or attend social events or even accept invitations. Wait until a better time!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Too many unfinished tasks may have you feeling pressured, creating unnecessary stress. Pace yourself and do not panic if you have to let some go for now. You are probably feeling more sensitive than usual, so you might also pick up stress from the people around you. Take periodic breaks and go for a walk. This should clear your head and make things easier for you!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Emotions run high as disagreements turn into quarrels among members of a group you are affiliated with. Stay out of it. It will not do you any good to get involved. Write your impressions and share them after tempers have cooled. You might want to make one final push toward reaching a personal goal, but forces beyond your control could block you. Try to remain patient!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Pressure to get unfinished tasks completed and new ones begun causes emotions to run high. Everyone, including you, is likely to feel tired and stressed, and quarrels may erupt. It might be best if you focus on the tasks at hand and ignore the petty squabbles that crop up around you. This will keep your blood pressure down and reassure those you want to impress!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – If you are able to be involved in a class or any kind of group activity or social situation, be prepared for quarrels to break out among people there. You could find this counterproductive and useless. You might be tempted to try to break in and put a stop to it. It is best to stay out of it. Work out your frustration by walking home. You will feel better!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Frustration could tempt you to release that energy by spending a lot of money. You might overindulge in food or drink or resort to impulse buying. Treat yourself a little, but do not go overboard. You do not want to get an upset stomach, and you will not want to have to take unwanted items back to the store. Get some exercise or throw your passion into creative pursuits!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Frustrated energy resulting from an inability to put plans into action could have your nerves on edge today. You might be tempted to get into petty quarrels with those around you. Try to find other outlets for your energy in order to avoid this trap. There is also the danger you might take impulsive action. Stop and think before you act, or your efforts might be wasted!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Overwork and the resulting stress and nerve strain could result in tension headaches today. It might be a good idea to start the day pacing yourself and concentrating on the most pressing tasks. Do not worry if you have to leave some for later. There is a chance that others around you might get into some rather heated arguments. Stay out of it. This would only make you feel worse!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You are probably feeling especially energetic but with little if any outlet for your energy. Increased irritability and frustration could tempt you to take it out on friends, children, or your significant other. On days like this you might want to consider jogging, yoga, or aerobics. These can produce endorphins that override the stress. Go for it!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A conflict between career and home obligations could arise today. You may feel powerless, so it could make you feel irritable. Try to think clearly and find a solution for your conundrum, then act on it. Avoid the temptation to quarrel with others. Go for a good workout in the evening. Whether dancing or jogging, just work off some of that frustration!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – This could be a challenging day. You might receive a call that brings disconcerting news, making you angry or upset. You could be tempted to take it out on the caller, but do not. He or she is just the messenger. Short trips in the neighbourhood could find you in impossible traffic. If you have to go out today, you might reach your destination more quickly by walking!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Vivid dreams are likely to cause you to wake up feeling angry for no clear reason. You might want to take a close look at your dreams and try to analyze them so you can understand the source of your anger and how best to get over it. Later today, some disconcerting news about money is likely to prove groundless, so do not get stressed out!