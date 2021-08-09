Today in High Prairie: August 9, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – August 9, 2021

7 p.m. – Village of Girouxville meets at village office.

7 p.m. – Town of Falher meets at town office.

7 p.m. – Town of McLennan meets at town office.

7 p.m. – Town of Peace River meets at town office.

7:15 p.m. – Village of Donnelly meeting at village office.

7:30 p.m. – AA meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – August 9, 2021

Deborah Monteith

Colton Cunningham

Darrell Williscroft

Bill Milner

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – August 9, 2021

Brandon Roe

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 9, 2021

1653 – John Oldham, English Poet

1776 – Amedeo Avogadro, Avogadro’s Law Founder

1819 – William Morton, First Dentist to use Ether

1899 – Pamela Travers, Mary Poppins Series Author

1905 – Leo Genn, Moby Dick Actor

1913 – Barry Mills, Mills Brothers Singer

1927 – Robert Shaw, Jaws Actor

1927 – Daniel Keyes, Flowers for Algernon Author

1938 – Rod Laver, Australian Tennis Pro

1939 – Billy Henderson, Spinners Rocker

1943 – Ken Norton, US Heavyweight Boxing Champ

1944 – Smokey Bear, UP Forest Service Icon

1950 – Chris Haney, Trivial Pursuit Inventor

1963 – Whitney Houston, Bodyguard Actress/Singer

1964 – Brett Hull, Dallas Star

1968 – Gillian Anderson, X-Files Actress

1983 – Ashley Johnson, Growing Pains Actress

This Day in Local History: August 9, 2021

Aug. 9, 1962: The Independents lead the High Prairie Intra-Town Men’s Fastball League with a 3-1-0 record.

Aug. 9, 1965: The Pioneer Threshermans Association at Triangle holds a Field Day. This event is later moved to Canada Day and becomes an annual event.

Aug. 9, 1969: Herman Burback opens Utility Equipment.

Aug. 9, 1971: The bridge at Grouard is closed for four days due to repair work and the installation of reinforced concrete.

Aug. 9, 1972: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Playboys place first in the High Prairie Men’s Fastball League standings with a 16-4 record.

Aug. 9, 1983: Three adults and one child die in an accident at Slave Lake which eventually prompts a decision to close North Country School in Joussard. All adults were actively involved at the school.

Aug. 9, 1984: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Larry Shaben announces tenders close for the construction of a new liquor store on the former Ike’s Modern Motors site. Work begins Aug. 27.

Aug. 9, 1999: Rod Griffiths accepts the job as High Prairie’s new town manager.

Aug. 9, 1999: The Town of High Prairie’s priority and policy committee discusses a possible curfew.

Aug. 9, 1999: The Town of High Prairie’s priority and policy committee decides to rejoin Family and Community Support Services.

Aug. 9, 2000: High Prairie’s new $229,947.09 fire truck arrives.

Aug. 9, 2001: Elmer Anderson retires the last 19 Whitefish Lake batters to lead the Peavine Rangers to a 4-2 win and force a fifth and deciding game in High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League play.

Aug. 9, 2006: South Peace News reports on fire blight affecting the town’s trees. The lethal bacterial disease affects apple, crabapple and mountain ash trees.

Aug. 9, 2006: The M.D. of Big Lakes council calls the recent completion of improvements north of the Plains Marketing plant a “waste of money’.

Aug. 9, 2006: The M.D. of Big Lakes council hears their bid for the police college training facility does not make the shortlist and fails. They decide to throw their support behind Lac la Biche’s bid.

Aug. 9, 2007: Regular season play concludes in the High Prairie Men’s Fastball League with the Peavine Rangers placing first with a 12-4 record. The Driftpile Titans place fifth with an impressive 11-5 record but are out of the playoffs after losing a tiebreaker. The top five clubs are separated by only two points.

Aug. 9, 2012: Over 100 people attend a public meeting to hear details of the Alberta Municipal Affairs’ report on town council. The scathing report on the town’s operations orders that 28 directives must be completed by Dec. 31 with 69 total recommendations. It also recommends that CAO Keli Tamaklo be released. “I’m being hard on council because they deserve it,” says the report’s writer, Harold Johnsrude. Mayor Rick Dumont, who later resigns saying the ability to govern is crippled, is accused of bullying staff in the report. Municipal Affairs Minister Doug Griffiths writes council telling them the town is managed improperly.

Aug. 9, 2014: Former High Prairie resident Winnifred Beatrice Cox celebrates her 100th birthday in Calgary with family and friends.

Aug. 9, 2014: David Temple and Martina Yoon win the Sir George Bennett Senior’s Open Golf Tournament while Austin Guttinger and Allyson Gauchier win the Frank Carson Memorial Junior Open.

Aug. 9, 2015: Austin Guttinger fires a 77 to win the High Prairie Frank Carson Memorial Junior Open Golf Tournament boy’s title. Brooke Gauchier wins the girl’s title.

Aug. 9, 2015: Vince Cunningham and Hazel Laboucan win the men’s and women’s titles at the Sir George Bennett Senior Open Golf Tournament in High Prairie.

Aug. 9, 2016: High Prairie town council agrees to turn over ownership of the High Prairie Airport to Big Lakes County.

Aug. 9, 2017: Organizers of the Alberta 55-Plus Games scheduled for High Prairie on Sept. 14-17 say they need more volunteers and sponsorship.

Aug. 9, 2017: Big Lakes County joins a group of Alberta northwestern municipalities opposing the province’s efforts to protect land to protect caribou. The move would have an adverse affect on the oil and gas industry by limiting drilling.

Aug. 9, 2017: Big Lakes County gives first two readings to a bylaw to lower the speed limit in all hamlets to 40 km/hr.

Aug. 9, 2017: Big Lakes County enters into a lease agreement with the Grouard Community Association paving the way for an outdoor skating rink to be built this coming winter.

Aug. 9 and Aug. 11, 2017: IDA Pharmacy opens in High Prairie at two locations.

Aug. 9, 2018: Vince Cunningham, George Dashkewytch and Brian Bliss win the Sir George Bennett Seniors’ Golf Championship at the High Prairie Golf Course. Cunningham wins in the Men’s 50-59 Flight, Dashkewytch wins in the Men’s 60-69 Flight, and Bliss in the Men’s 70 Plus Flight. Judy Hamelin wins in the Women’s 50-59 Flight and Hazel Laboucan in the Women’s 60-69 Flight.

This Day in World History – August 9, 2021

1173 – Construction of the Tower of Pisa begins; takes 200 years to complete.

1483 – Opening of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican.

1778 – Captain James Cook reaches Cape Prince of Wales, Bering Strait.

1803 – First horses arrive in Hawaii.

1803 – Steam paddle-boat tested on the River Seine, France. It sinks.

1810 – Napoleon annexes Westphalia as part of the First French Empire.

1815 – Napoleon Bonaparte exiled on St. Helena.

1842 – US-Canada border defined by Webster-Ashburton Treaty.

1859 – Otis Tuft patents first passenger elevator in the US.

1898 – Rudolf Diesel obtains patent for diesel engine.

1907 – First Boy Scout camp concludes in England.

1910 – Alva Fisher patents electric washing machine.

1917 – Canadian Parliament passes the Compulsory Military Act.

1941 – Winston Churchill reaches Newfoundland for talks with FDR.

1944 – Smokey Bear debuts as spokesman for fire prevention.

1945 – US drops second atomic bomb “Fat Man” on Nagasaki.

1965 – Singapore separates from Malaysia and gains its independence.

1966 – The Beatles release their “Yellow Submarine” single.

1974 – Richard Nixon resigns as US President; VP Gerald Ford takes over.

1977 – NHL refuses merger of six WHA clubs.

1979 – English seaside resort Brighton gets first British nude beach.

1988 – Edmonton Oilers trade Wayne Gretzky to LA Kings.

1988 – Just one day after 8/8/88 NY’s daily number is 888.

1999 – Russian President Boris Yeltsin fires his entire cabinet.

2017 – North Korea says it plans to fire rockets on US territory Guam.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 9, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Be gentle and reserved in your approach. There’s a great deal of tenderness in the air you should tune into and enjoy. Do things to improve your home. Make amends with the people you live with and clear the air so relations will be calm in the future. You have a great deal of yourself invested in making your home a sanctuary, so respect and nourish it.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – This is a great day to go to thrift stores. Your eye for beauty is keen and your radar for good deals is sharp. Lady Luck is with you and you may score some terrific buys. Concentrate on beautiful objects for your home that adorn your life. One person’s trash is another’s treasure. See how creative you can be with making old items into treasures.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Things that have been building for a long time suddenly come to a head today. Strong, slow-moving trends rear their ugly heads. There’s a great deal of opposition now making itself known in your life. Try not to lose yourself in the situation. See this as an opportunity to gain perspective and bring balance to the roller coaster that is your emotional life.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – It may be difficult to get moving today. You may want to just stay in bed. Don’t feel guilty about it. Take an afternoon nap and enjoy the tender company of a partner. Stick close to home and enjoy good music and a fine meal with someone you love. Don’t rock the boat. Simply relax and enjoy the pleasures life has to offer.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Check your stocks today. Read the latest investment news and assess your finances. Figure out the best place to put your hard-earned money. Do some serious long-term planning to make sure your home and family are secure. Take a reserved, stable approach in all your dealings with others, and spend a comfortable evening at home with someone you love.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – There may be something or someone trying to slow you down today. Maybe this is a sign that it’s what you need to do. Don’t fight the urge to sit on the couch and do nothing. Take this day to soak in a hot bath and recharge your spirit. Your personal possessions and security are of great importance now. Indulge in the good things that life has to offer.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Put some roots down today. Concentrate on a creative project you’ve had in your head for a while. It’s time to follow through. Ideas are great, but implementation is the key to making them work. Consolidate your resources and take the time to make a plan. The more patient you are in plotting your actions today, the more successful you will be in seeing them through to completion.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – If you plan on arguing for a cause today, make sure you have solid facts to back up your statements. People aren’t likely to fall for things too easily. It will take a great deal to change someone’s mind about something. It’s a great day for you to take a walk through the woods. Get back to the Earth. Try to bring some greenery into your living space.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today is a very expansive day for you. Long-term projects are coming into focus. There’s a huge windfall coming your way. Your ego should experience an extra boost and your relationships should go extremely well. This would be a great time to attend to your financial investments and think about putting money into real estate or remodeling your home.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Connect with people on a deep level. Much of your focus is on emotional security. Make sure your home is a sanctuary where you feel comfortable being exactly who you are. Demonstrate patience and understanding through your words and actions. The more solid and steady you are, the more you will do and the more you will connect with the people around you.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Much of your focus today will be on personal possessions and material goods in general. Think about what you can do to improve your home. Make your physical surroundings comfortable and inviting. Spend time alone in your sanctuary where you can centre and concentrate on the big picture. Physical comfort and beauty will translate into emotional security.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Dependability and stability are key aspects of today. Take action that will prove to others these parts of your nature are fully functional. Other people may be stubborn and not easily moved. You will have to fight to get your viewpoint across. You may need to get out the bulldozer. Maintain tenderness in all your relations with others.