Today in High Prairie: December 1, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – December 1, 2021

1 p.m. – HP Marigold Farmer’s Market 1-6 pm. At Marigold.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – December 1, 2021

Ethen Gladue

Bernard Maisonneuve

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – December 1, 2021

Draye Johnston

Don Schmidt

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 1, 2021

1671 – Francesco Stradivari, Famous Violin Maker

1743 – Martin H. Klaproth, Discovered Uranium

1761 – Madame Tussaud, Owner of Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum

1897 – Cyril Ritchard, Peter Pan Actor

1899 – Robert Welch, John Birch Society Founder

1913 – Mary Martin, Peter Pan Actress

1921 – Ralph Manza, Newhart Actor

1929 – David Doyle, Charlie’s Angels Actor

1933 – Lou Rawls, Singer/Actor

1935 – Woody Allen, Annie Hall Director

1939 – Dianne Lennon, Lennon Sisters Singer

1939 – Lee Trevino, Pro Golfer

1940 – Richard Pryor, American Comedian/Actor

1945 – Bette Midler, Wind Beneath my Wings Singer

1949 – Pablo Escobar, Colombian Drug Lord

1958 – Charlene Tilton, Dallas Actress – Lucy

2001 – Aiko, Princess Toshi of Japan

This Day in Local History – December 1, 2021

Dec. 1, 1962: J.M. Dechene, 83, former MP for Athabasca from 1940-58, dies in an Edmonton hospital of pneumonia.

Dec. 1, 1964: The Toronto Dominion Bank opens at a location where High Prairie Vision Centre currently sits.

Dec. 1, 1967: The grand opening for G.F. Bishop Equipment is held with owner George Bishop in charge. Brian Bliss is in charge of the parts department and Bernard Fevang is general manager.

Dec. 1, 1969: St. Bruno Mission is closed in Joussard.

Dec. 1, 1976: Mickey’s Arcade and Barber Shop opens under the ownership of Mickey Tarrabain in High Prairie.

Dec. 1, 1977: Jack Fang and Mike Choi take over management of the Orion Restaurant.

Dec. 1, 1982: High Prairie town council debates a bylaw that bars minors from arcades.

Dec. 1, 1982: High Prairie town council gives a $240,000 tender to Caribou Construction of Peace River for a new fire hall.

Dec. 1, 1983: The High Prairie Youth Assessment Centre closes for much-needed repairs.

Dec. 1, 1986: Fiorri Pizza is torn down ending the run of another High Prairie landmark.

Dec. 1, 1986: Fountain Tire opens in its new location in High Prairie’s east end by Spendiff Transport.

Dec. 1, 1989: A whooping cough outbreak plagues Gift Lake.

Dec. 1, 1993: South Peace News reports Aspen Court is under new ownership.

Dec. 1, 1993: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Recreation Board has received 55 applications for the vacant recreation superintendent’s job.

Dec. 1, 2000: High Prairie doctors begin a three-day “job action” to protest the current fee schedule.

Dec. 1, 2007: Supreme Fitness opens its doors in the old Schell’s Carpets location under the ownership of Brad and Debbie Parke.

Dec. 1, 2007: Victoria Calliou, 85, and Joe Willier, 98, share Elder-of-the-Year honours at the High Prairie Friendship Centre’s Elder’s Banquet at the Eagle’s Nest Complex. Pegasus Books and Stationary receives Business-of-the-Year honours.

Dec. 1, 2008: Long-time High Prairie resident Mary Blonsky dies at her Airdrie, AB home at the age of 65 years. She worked for many years as the High Prairie Playschool instructor and at the RCMP detachment.

Dec. 1, 2008: M.D. of Big Lakes assistant manager Jeff Renaud is appointed full-time manager.

Dec. 1, 2008: Christina Straner opens High Prairie Pet and Feed in the old Allan’s Welding building.

Dec. 1, 2009: Louise Zahacy steps down as High Prairie and District Agricultural Society president after over 20 years of service.

Dec. 1, 2010: Neil Forsyth is given a plaque for his 10 years of service to the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council.

Dec. 1, 2010: High Prairie town council offers Stan Peacock 20 acres of free land if a biodiesel plant he plans on building comes to fruition.

Dec. 1, 2014: The High Prairie Health and Wellness Clinic opens in the hospital.

Dec. 1, 2014: Margaret Dumont, formerly of High Prairie, passes away.

Dec. 1, 2017: High Prairie seals a time capsule to be stored at the High Prairie and District Museum. The capsule will be opened in 2067.

This Day in World History – December 1, 2021

800 – Charlemagne judges the accusations against Pope Leo III in Vatican.

1821 – Santo Domingo [Dominican Republic] proclaims independence from Spain.

1822 – Dom Pedro crowned emperor of Brazil.

1903 – “The Great Train Robbery”, the first Western film, released.

1913 – First drive-up gasoline station opens in Pittsburgh.

1913 – Ford Motor Company institutes world’s first moving assembly line.

1918 – Danish parliament passed an act to grant Iceland independence.

1922 – First skywriting over US – “Hello USA” – by Capt Turner.

1929 – Game of bingo invented by Edwin S. Lowe.

1930 – NHL drops 20-minute slashing-about-the-head penalty.

1931 – Ottawa branch of Royal Mint begins operation as Royal Canadian Mint.

1936 – Bell Labs tests coaxial cable for TV use.

1936 – E.W. Brundin & F. Lyon obtain patent on soilless culture of plants.

1940 – For sets of brothers play in one NHL game.

1941 – Japanese Emperor Hirohito signs declaration of war.

1943 – FDR, Churchill & Stalin agree to Operation Overlord [D-Day].

1953 – Hugh Hefner publishes first Playboy; Marilyn Monroe first centerfold.

1955 – Rosa Parks is arrested for refusing to move to the back of a bus.

1959 – 12 nations sign treaty for scientific peaceful use of Antarctica.

1959 – The first colour photograph of Earth received from outer space.

1973 – Australia grants self-government to Papua New Guinea.

1984 – US tennis pro Chris Evert wins her 1,000th match.

1987 – Digging begins to link England & France under English Channel.

1988 – Benazir Bhutto named first female PM of a Muslim country [Pakistan].

1990 – British & French workers meet in English Channel’s tunnel [Chunnel].

1991 – Ukrainian people vote for independence.

1994 – US televangelist Jim Bakker released from jail [fraud].

1996 – Wayne Gretzky becomes only player in NHL to reach 3,000 points.

1997 – Montreal Canadiens become first team to play 5,000 NHL games.

1998 – Exxon & Mobil merge to form world’s largest company.

2006 – Canadian jockey Russell Baze wins record 9,531 races.

2016 – UN says peacekeepers responsible for 2010 cholera epidemic in Haiti.

2018 – Violent demonstrations in Paris by yellow-vest movement.

2018 – World’s first super-high definition 8K television channel begins.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 1, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Get organized in the morning because later you are going to be more scattered. If you start with a solid plan for how to tackle the day’s tasks, you are more likely to accomplish everything. If you do not remain strong and on task, other people will take advantage of your generous nature. You could end up doing more favours than work.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – There may be a frenzy of activity around you, but you will be able to handle it. Your charm will get you through any door. You should be able to juggle many things at once, and others will look to you for support. You will have a level head and calm demeanour and handle things diplomatically and honestly. Do not be surprised if things get more insane as the day wears on, but this should not faze you.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Be careful about blaming yourself for something you are not responsible for. Maybe you influenced someone to act a certain way and now that action is backfiring negatively. Remember that everyone makes his or her own decisions. Ultimately, you are not responsible for decisions that someone else makes, regardless of any advice you may have given him or her.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You are at an emotionally climactic time, and your feelings are erratic and perhaps unmanageable. Do not feel pressured into making logic out of anything. Your job is to take a deep breath and relax. Remember that life is an exciting adventure full of twists and turns. Erratic, roller-coaster emotions are a reminder of that. Enjoy the ride.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Do not box yourself into a corner and shut out everything around you except your immediate concerns. The more you isolate yourself and insist you do not need anyone else’s help, the more frustrated and sad you will become. If you are lonely, scared, or angry, admit this to yourself and others. Extend yourself outward instead of drawing further in.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You are likely to take things to heart a bit more than usual. Dramatic changes in your environment and attitude will keep you on your toes. The wonderful thing about this is you will gain a great deal of insight and understanding of other people. You will be more aware of other people’s feelings and perspectives, helping you make more educated decisions in your affairs.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Unexpected people, especially women, will surprise you with what they say. Your mother may bring up an issue you had not even considered. Perhaps your emotions get stirred when you recall something that a significant woman in your life said. Your feelings are bouncing from your heart to your head and back again. Take the feelings into account, but do not let them dominate your decisions.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you want things done your way and your way only. Your mood is quite stubborn and others would be foolish to think they could change your mind about anything. You are the only person allowed to have that job. The truth is you may change your mind several times today, and that is fine. Just do not expect anyone else to keep up with you!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may run up against a brick wall early today. Things should ease a bit by evening. Remember that the harder you push against that wall, the more your head will pound, the more bruised your shoulder will become, and the more energy you will expend. You will be surprised at how easy things get when you step back. You will see you can go around the wall without charging through it.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may feel like a racehorse crammed in the starting gate. You are stuck in a small spot, stomping your feet, and anxiously waiting for the starting bell. You may feel powerless since you have no control over when the gate will open. Be patient. Do not waste all your energy fidgeting. The gate will open soon enough and you will be up and running.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your mood will be up and down and back and forth over the course of the day. You are riding high from the past couple days, and you feel more bonded with the people at your side. You feel a nurturing love from someone who is keeping your heart happy and your mind at ease. Toward the end of the day you may feel people are not as sincere as they seemed at first. Stay on guard.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Be careful about opening your mouth in situations in which it is not appropriate. When the conversation lags, you feel it is your duty to pipe up. By doing so, you may launch the conversation onto an inappropriate topic. You may want to say something just so you can shift the focus to you. The better choice is to allow the silence to sit peacefully.