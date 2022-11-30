Today in High Prairie: December 1, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – December 1, 2022

10 a.m. – Joussard Sewing Group meets at Homesteaders Hall. Bring your lunch and your project!

7 p.m. – Bridge games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Avenue.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 1, 2022

1671 – Francesco Stradivari, Famous Violin Maker

1743 – Martin H. Klaproth, Discovered Uranium

1761 – Madame Tussaud, Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum

1886 – Rex Stout, Nero Wolf Novels Author

1896 – Georgy Zhukov, Red Army War II Commander

1897 – Cyril Ritchard, Peter Pan Actor

1899 – Robert Welch, John Birch Society Founder

1912 – Minoru Yamasaki, World Trade Center Architect

1913 – Mary Martin, Peter Pan Actress

1921 – Ralph Manza, Newhart Actor

1922 – Paul Picerni, The Untouchables Actor

1929 – David Doyle, Charlie’s Angels Actor

1933 – Lou Rawls, Singer/Actor

1935 – Woody Allen, Annie Hall Director

1939 – Dianne Lennon, Lennon Sisters Singer

1939 – Lee Trevino, Pro Golfer

1940 – Richard Pryor, American Comedian/Actor

1944 – Eric Bloom, Blue Oyster Cult Vocalist

1945 – Bette Midler, Wind Beneath my Wings Singer

1949 – Pablo Escobar, Colombian Drug Lord

1958 – Charlene Tilton, Dallas Actress – Lucy

2001 – Aiko, Princess Toshi of Japan

This Day in Local History – December 1, 2022

Dec. 1, 1962: J.M. Dechene, 83, former MP for Athabasca from 1940-58, dies in an Edmonton hospital of pneumonia.

Dec. 1, 1964: The Toronto Dominion Bank opens at a location where High Prairie Vision Centre currently sits.

Dec. 1, 1967: The grand opening for G.F. Bishop Equipment is held with owner George Bishop in charge. Brian Bliss is in charge of the parts department and Bernard Fevang is general manager.

Dec. 1, 1969: St. Bruno Mission is closed in Joussard.

Dec. 1, 1976: A family of six dies in a fire at a residence on the Whitefish Reserve. It was later revealed that the family was receiving a new house.

Dec. 1, 1976: Mickey’s Arcade and Barber Shop opens under the ownership of Mickey Tarrabain in High Prairie.

Dec. 1, 1977: Jack Fang and Mike Choi take over management of the Orion Restaurant.

Dec. 1, 1982: High Prairie town council debates a bylaw that bars minors from arcades.

Dec. 1, 1982: High Prairie town council gives a $240,000 tender to Caribou Construction of Peace River for a new fire hall.

Dec. 1, 1984: The E.W. Pratt Chargers men’s volleyball team finishes out of the medals at provincials in Sherwood Park.

Dec. 1, 1986: Fiorri Pizza is torn down ending the run of another High Prairie landmark.

Dec. 1, 1986: Fountain Tire opens in its new location in High Prairie’s east end by Spendiff Transport.

Dec. 1, 1989: A whooping cough outbreak plagues Gift Lake.

Dec. 1, 1993: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie Recreation Board has received 55 applications for the vacant recreation superintendent’s job.

Dec. 1, 2000: High Prairie doctors begin a three-day “job action” to protest the current fee schedule.

Dec. 1, 2001: The Kinuso Lady Knights win the 1J Northwest Zone volleyball title by going undefeated in five matches.

Dec. 1, 2007: Supreme Fitness opens its doors in the old Schell’s Carpets location under the ownership of Brad and Debbie Parke.

Dec. 1, 2007: Victoria Calliou, 85, and Joe Willier, 98, share Elder-of-the-Year honours at the High Prairie Friendship Centre’s Elder’s Banquet at the Eagle’s Nest Complex. Pegasus Books and Stationary receives Business-of-the-Year honours.

Dec. 1, 2008: Long-time High Prairie resident Mary Blonsky dies at her Airdrie, AB home at the age of 65 years. She worked for many years as the High Prairie Playschool instructor and at the RCMP detachment.

Dec. 1, 2008: M.D. of Big Lakes assistant manager Jeff Renaud is appointed full-time manager.

Dec. 1, 2008: High Prairie’s Wilf Willier is appointed to the Northern Lakes College board of governors.

Dec. 1, 2008: Peavine’s Archie Cunningham is appointed to the Northern Lakes College board of governors.

Dec. 1, 2008: St. Andrew’s vice-principal Al Baird and secretary Ann Gallant have their hair shaved to raise money for cancer patient Kelly Masson.

Dec. 1, 2008: Christina Straner opens High Prairie Pet and Feed in the old Allan’s Welding building.

Dec. 1, 2009: Louise Zahacy steps down as High Prairie and District Agricultural Society president after over 20 years of service.

Dec. 1, 2010: Neil Forsyth is given a plaque for his 10 years of service to the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council.

Dec. 1, 2010: High Prairie town council offers Stan Peacock 20 acres of free land if a biodiesel plant he plans on building comes to fruition.

Dec. 1, 2010: The home of Syl and Anne Shantz is robbed for the second time in early November. Thieves steal firewood both times.

Dec. 1, 2014: The High Prairie Health and Wellness Clinic opens in the hospital.

Dec. 1, 2014: Margaret Dumont, formerly of High Prairie, passes away.

Dec. 1, 2017: High Prairie seals a time capsule to be stored at the High Prairie and District Museum. The capsule will be opened in 2067.

Dec. 1, 2019: The Town of Peace River concludes its 100th anniversary celebrations with events at the Baytex Energy Centre. A time capsule is sealed to be opened in 50 years.

This Day in World History – December 1, 2022

800 – Charlemagne judges the accusations against Pope Leo III in Vatican.

1640 – Portugal regains independence after 60 years of Spanish rule.

1821 – Santo Domingo [Dominican Republic] proclaims independence from Spain.

1822 – Dom Pedro crowned emperor of Brazil.

1822 – Franz Liszt, 11, debuts as pianist.

1903 – “The Great Train Robbery”, the first Western film, released.

1913 – First drive-up gasoline station opens in Pittsburgh.

1913 – Ford Motor Company institutes world’s first moving assembly line.

1918 – Danish parliament passes an act to grant Iceland independence.

1918 – Serbian-Croatian-Slovic kingdom proclaimed in Belgrade.

1918 – Yugoslavia declares independence; monarchy established.

1922 – First skywriting over US – “Hello USA” – by Captain Turner.

1929 – Game of bingo invented by Edwin S. Lowe.

1930 – NHL drops 20-minute slashing-about-the-head penalty.

1931 – Ottawa branch of Royal Mint begins operation as Royal Canadian Mint.

1936 – Bell Labs tests coaxial cable for TV use.

1936 – E.W. Brundin & F. Lyon obtain patent on soilless culture of plants.

1940 – Four sets of brothers play in one NHL game.

1941 – Japanese Emperor Hirohito signs declaration of war.

1943 – FDR, Churchill & Stalin agree to Operation Overlord [D-Day].

1951 – Golden Gate Bridge closes due to high winds.

1953 – Hugh Hefner publishes first Playboy; Marilyn Monroe is first centerfold.

1955 – Rosa Parks is arrested for refusing to move to the back of a bus.

1957 – Sam Cooke, Buddy Holly and the Crickets debut on Ed Sullivan Show.

1959 – 12 nations sign treaty for scientific peaceful use of Antarctica.

1959 – The first colour photograph of Earth received from outer space.

1965 – South Africa’s government says children of white fathers are white.

1973 – Australia grants self-government to Papua New Guinea.

1984 – “Beverly Hills Cop” starring Eddie Murphy premieres.

1984 – US tennis pro Chris Evert wins her 1,000th match.

1987 – Digging begins to link England & France under English Channel.

1988 – Benazir Bhutto named first female PM of a Muslim country [Pakistan].

1990 – British & French workers meet in English Channel’s tunnel [Chunnel].

1991 – Ukrainian people vote for independence.

1994 – US televangelist Jim Bakker released from jail [fraud].

1996 – Wayne Gretzky becomes only player in NHL to reach 3,000 points.

1997 – Montreal Canadiens become first team to play 5,000 NHL games.

1998 – Exxon & Mobil merge to form world’s largest company.

2006 – Canadian jockey Russell Baze wins record 9,531 races.

2016 – UN says peacekeepers responsible for 2010 cholera epidemic in Haiti.

2018 – Violent demonstrations in Paris by yellow-vest movement.

2018 – World’s first super-high definition 8K television channel begins.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 1, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Profligate spending over the past week or two may have you feeling less confident about your money situation today! Perhaps you have lent some money to a friend and you doubt their ability to repay. Or maybe you fell for a sales pitch that you now regret. Correct the situation if you can. If you can not, simply learn from the experience and put it behind you!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your ambition and will to succeed may be at war with your feelings today! Perhaps you have been working so hard you are not paying enough attention to friends and family – and they miss you! Children and young people may be very much on your mind. Perhaps you doubt your ability to fulfill your responsibilities. Be objective when considering the situation. Do not let your emotions run away with you!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today, you might uncharacteristically decide to sequester yourself away from the world! Perhaps you are tired or feeling a bit under the weather and only wish to kick back and read a good book. That is fine. Everyone needs a little solitude from time to time. The only concern here is if you stay too secluded, you might miss an important communication. Resist the temptation to turn off the phone!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A quarrel over money could interfere with a friendship today! Perhaps someone has not repaid a loan and the lender now needs it. Perhaps a member of your household is unable to pay their share of the bills. Do not let yourself get drawn into quarrels or recriminations. Work something out with your friend if possible. Money is not worth throwing away a friendship and leaving a gap in your life!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Spiritual and metaphysical studies may take up a lot of your time today! You might want to dig into the world’s major religions or try to make it through works about spiritualism or the occult. If you want to, this is the day to do it because your concentration is very strong, although it will be necessary to take a lot of breaks!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You might long for a vacation today, and you could toy with the idea of a future journey by air! Your mind may turn to spiritual places such as India, Egypt, Israel, or Ireland as you wonder how it would feel to stand in the sacred places in those countries. Do not just toy with the idea. You are probably overdue for a trip that would suit your mystical nature!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Someone you have known for a long time may move away or otherwise vanish from your life. He or she may move to a distant state. You will probably stay in touch by phone or email, but it will never be the same, at least not for a long time. You will feel better if you meet some new people. They will come your way today, possibly through humanitarian group activities!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – There might be some tension between you and your romantic partner that might have you feeling a bit depressed! The key to patching this up is honest communication. Remember that honest does not necessarily mean brutal. Confrontations now can only widen the rift. Tell your partner how you feel, but do not cast blame for anything. Share a little. By day’s end, all should be well!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today your biorhythms may be a little low, so you are not likely to be feeling very sociable. You are more likely to want to bury your nose in your projects instead of being your usual outgoing self. This is OK but take care you are not so reclusive that you miss receiving some sincere compliments. That can make a big difference in the way you feel!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – An electrifying attraction to someone you may have just met could cause your mind to dwell on sex and romance today! If you can, set up a romantic evening with a love partner. If this is not possible, watch a movie that moves you to tears. Movies may be of particular interest to you today, since you might be reading about how they are made!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Family members could be upset over different frustrating events in their lives, and these moods could spill over to you! Today it would be best to leave them alone to work things out in their own way. They are not likely to respond to sympathy. Take this opportunity to tend to some of your concerns that you may have postponed. This way, the silence in the house can work for you!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Unguarded words on the part of a younger person might lead to upset. If the words are directed at you, do not take them seriously. The person does not know any better. If the words are directed at someone else, do not be tempted to lash out at the person who said them. Correct him or her gently. Either way, keep it to yourself and then forget it. It is not worth the stress!