Today in High Prairie: December 10, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – December 10, 2021

7:30 p.m. – AA meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – December 10, 2021

Cheryl Bastien

Kassidi Lemay

Laura Poloz

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – December 10, 2021

Alora Elizabeth Hoyt

Darlene McRee

Derek Connell

Susan Olsen

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 10, 2021

1815 – Ada Lovelace, First Computer Programmer

1827 – Eugene O’Keefe, Canadian Brewer

1830 – Emily Dickinson, American Poet

1851 – Melville Dewey, Created Dewey Decimal System

1906 – Walter Zinn, Invented Breeder Reactor

1918 – Anne Gwynne, House of Frankenstein Actress

1918 – Anatoli Tarasov, Father of Russian Hockey

1918 – Harold Gould, Golden Girls Actor

1928 – John Colicos, Battlestar Galactica Actor

1928 – Dan Blocker, Bonanza Actor – Hoss

1932 – Ross Taylor, Pioneered Kidney Transplants

1943 – Theodore Wilson, That’s My Mama Actor

1946 – Walter Orange, Commodores Rocker

1952 – Susan Dey, Partridge Family Actress

1957 – Michael Clarke Duncan, The Green Mile Actor

1961 – Mark McKoy, Canadian Track Star

1982 – Tim Deegan, Canadian MuchMusic VJ

This Day in Local History – December 10, 2021

Dec. 10, 1912: Work on St. Bruno Mission in Joussard proceeds enough for workers to inhabit the building.

Dec. 10, 1958: High Prairie defeats McLennan 8-2 while Falher defeats Peace River 13-5 as the NPHL season opens.

Dec. 10, 1960: John Czuy [5-5-10], Pete Czuy [5-5-10] and Bob Brookes [6-6-12] click for 16 goals and 32 points as the High Prairie Regals blast Fairview 22-4. It was the first three-point game in NPHL history under the new rule.

Dec. 10, 1966: The Fairview Elks defeat the visiting High Prairie Regals 7-1.

Dec. 10, 1969: The visiting High Prairie Regals rally from a 3-0 first period deficit to tie Manning 4-4.

Dec. 10, 1972: Rod Berg, Tom Iannone and Doug Buchta each net hat tricks as the High Prairie Regals defeat the visiting Grimshaw Huskies 12-2.

Dec. 10, 1983: Rick Dumont scores four goals and adds two assists as the High Prairie Regals defeat the Rycroft Flames 11-7.

Dec. 10, 1988: Max Brennan’s unassisted effort gives the visiting Manning Comets a 5-4 overtime win over the High Prairie Regals.

Dec. 10, 1988: The St. Andrew’s Saints boy’s volleyball team defeats Prairie River 15-3, 13-15, 15-9 to win the Divisional title in Donnelly.

Dec. 10, 1989: The High Prairie Atom team loses to Hines Creek 12-6. The day before the team loses to Peace River 9-5. In the two games, Ryan Sawchyn and Jordan Duguay record 17 points in losing efforts.

Dec. 10, 1992: Kelly Cunningham nets the hat trick as the visiting High Prairie Regals blast Grimshaw 13-2.

Dec. 10, 1993: Quin Sekulich wins a silver medal in the long jump and a bronze medal in the triple jump at the Last Chance Track and Field Meet in Edmonton’s Butterdome.

Dec. 10, 1994: Daryl Harpe scores three goals as the hometown Grimshaw Huskies blast the Lakeland Eagles 13-3.

Dec. 10, 1994: Doug Thompson scores two second period goals as the High Prairie Peewees lose 10-3 at Fort St. John.

Dec. 10, 1996: A Kenworth truck catches fire 3 1/2 kilometres west of Joussard causing $150,000 in damages.

Dec. 10, 2008: The St. Andrew’s Saints junior high school basketball teams sweep games at PRJH. The girls win 33-27, the boys 51-47.

Dec. 10, 2008: South Peace News reports on Chris Clegg’s completion of the world’s largest jigsaw puzzle at 24,000 pieces.

Dec. 10, 2009: The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce cancels its meeting because only five people attend.

Dec. 10, 2011: Violet Basarab, who worked tirelessly for many years for the High Prairie Library in its creation and operation, passes away in High Prairie at the age of 89 years.

Dec. 10, 2011: Only eight players make the trip to Hythe where the High Prairie Regals lose 12-5.

Dec. 10, 2011: A dream comes true for High Prairie’s Nathan Denty as he meets Calgary Flames star Jarome Iginla at a game at the Saddledome.

Dec. 10, 2013: Several High Prairie Elks are recognized for long service at a ceremony at the lodge. Topping the list are Bill Eckel with 55 years of service and Frank Pratt with 50 years of service.

Dec. 10, 2013: Grouard Northland School Grade 3-4 students attend an Edmonton Oilers game as part of the team’s “Reading, Give it a Shot” program. The program requires students to read a minimum number of minutes each day.

Dec. 10, 2014: South Peace News reports on the formation of Hyland Prairie Strings Orchestra under the direction of Marjie Hyland.

Dec. 10, 2014: Former CRIM Electric owner and former High Prairie town councillor Wayne Forrester passes away at the age of 69 years.

Dec. 10, 2014: High Prairie town council agrees to meet on Tuesdays instead of Wednesdays in 2015.

Dec. 10, 2018: Councillor Michael Long calls the Town of High Prairie’s budget meeting “an exercise in futility” after hearing the recreation department does not have its budget ready. All other departments submitted budgets on time.

Dec. 10, 2018: High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk notes council will have to increase its budget by about 12 per cent if they approve all the spending requests.

This Day in World History – December 10, 2021

1520 – Martin Luther publicly burns papal edict demanding he recant.

1582 – France begins use of Gregorian calendar.

1799 – Metric system adopted in France, first country to do so.

1884 – “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” by Mark Twain is first published.

1901 – First Nobel Peace Prizes awarded to Red Cross founder Jean Henri.

1911 – Calbraith Rogers completes first crossing of US by airplane [84 days].

1919 – National League of baseball votes to ban the spitball’s use by all new pitchers.

1926 – Second part of Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf published.

1927 – “Grand Ole Opry” first named as such during Barn Dance broadcast.

1936 – First Canadian Infantry Division occupies Ortona, Italy.

1945 – Preston Tucker reveals plan to produce Torpedo, a new 150 MPH car.

1948 – UN General Assembly adopts Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

1963 – 6-year old Donny Osmond’s singing debut on Andy Williams Show.

1963 – Zanzibar gains independence from Great Britain.

1968 – Japan’s biggest heist, still-unsolved “300 million yen robbery”.

1974 – Helios 1 launched; later makes closest flyby of the sun.

1978 – Superman: The Movie, starring Christopher Reeve, premieres.

1984 – First “planet” outside our solar system discovered.

1992 – NHL awards franchises to Miami & Anaheim for 1994-95.

1995 – First meeting of NBA expansion teams, Raptors beat Grizzlies 93-81.

1995 – Worst snowstorm in Buffalo history, 37.9 inches in 24 hours.

2013 – Mary Barra of GM becomes first female CEO of a major auto company.

2013 – Uruguay is first country to legalize the growth, use of marijuana.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 10, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – This is a positive day. You feel calm and balanced and more tolerant than usual of the mercurial moods and passions of others. If you can manage it, take a break from your busy schedule and devote a few minutes to you. You are not used to such self-indulgence, but today it would do you a world of good.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You are going to feel deeply connected with your life today. The atmosphere is clear, letting you see all the progress you have made toward your goals. You will feel great satisfaction, as you always do when you can clearly see the meaning in your life. Take today to rest on your laurels. Also realize that some things still need to be done.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You will be very charming today. Your seductive powers will be at their maximum, and be most intense in your professional life. If you have wishes or dreams or want a raise, this is the time to express those desires. You need only give voice to what you want and let your charm do the rest.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You are in the process of learning how to dream again. These last few months have been hard because your possibilities have felt limited. You have done a lot of work recently to try to align your fantasy life with reality. The result of this effort is your desire to realize your dreams has increased! Go after them, but gently.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today you are likely to get a nice surprise in a relationship, especially in your private life. Your companions may show their appreciation through some surprising act. In any case, you have a very good chance of finding yourself at the centre of things, bowing under the spotlight, and dressed to the nines. Accept the applause that comes your way.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – This is the kind of day that makes luck come your way, especially where relationships are concerned. Perhaps a friend will introduce you to an exceptional person who helps fulfill your professional fantasies. Or maybe your partner will surprise you with a thoughtful gift. However your luck manifests, trust that this is going to be one great day.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – If the atmosphere has been tense for the last few days, you may notice things are significantly improved today. You may even succeed in exchanging pleasantries with people you have always had a hard time talking to before. This is going to be a peaceful day, so go with the flow of the calming astral energy and enjoy it.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Are you determined to win the affections of a special person? Have you devoted a great deal of energy to that goal lately? Are you interested in reenergizing your marriage? Today is extremely auspicious for love. Now is the time to flirt madly, write love letters, and take that walk down lover’s lane!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Take advantage of today to spend quality time in the cozy little nest you and your family enjoy so much. It is a happy, home-sweet-home kind of day. A healthy, peaceful atmosphere reigns and dispels domestic tensions. Seize the opportunity to recharge your batteries. Tomorrow you will need plenty of energy.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The day is good for people with curiosity and imagination – including you! Since you are not exactly in tip-top emotional shape, you will be especially grateful for the gifts today brings. If you are eager to meet other people or explore new activities with friends, do so. The aspect is conducive to fun.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may have been gloomy lately, but today should restore your good spirits. You can embark on your journey with full confidence in its astrological aspects. You will be even more attractive than usual, and people will find your charm irresistible. There is the promise of many rewarding experiences in your career and love life!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your radiance and brilliance upstage everyone else today. You are a star! Your wish is anyone’s command. The people around you may be counting on you to be their leader. Although you enjoy this role, you should not forget to indulge in more private pleasures. A little gift for yourself, an adventure for fun, or perhaps some time alone may be what you need.