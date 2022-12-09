Today in High Prairie: December 10, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – December 10, 2022

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Peace River Farmers’ Market at 8002-102 Ave. [West Hill Industrial Plaza].

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Kinuso Christmas Farmer’s Market at Kinuso Ag Hall. Food bank donations accepted.

5 – 8 p.m. – Kinuso Winter Festival at Kinuso Ag Hall, Hotdogs, hot chocolate, bannock and more!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 10, 2022

1805 – William L. Garrison, The Liberator Publisher

1815 – Ada Lovelace, First Computer Programmer

1827 – Eugene O’Keefe, Canadian Brewer

1830 – Emily Dickinson, American Poet

1851 – Melville Dewey, Created Dewey Decimal System

1903 – George J. Lewis, Zorro Actor

1906 – Walter Zinn, Invented Breeder Reactor

1918 – Anne Gwynne, House of Frankenstein Actress

1918 – Anatoli Tarasov, Father of Russian Hockey

1923 – Harold Gould, Golden Girls Actor

1925 – Jean Byron, The Patty Duke Show Actress

1928 – John Colicos, Battlestar Galactica Actor

1928 – Dan Blocker, Bonanza Actor – Hoss

1932 – Ross Taylor, Pioneered Kidney Transplants

1941 – Fionnula Flanagan, Rich Man Poor Man Actress

1941 – Tommy Rettig, Lassie Actor

1943 – Theodore Wilson, That’s My Mama Actor

1944 – Tisha Sterling, Coogan’s Bluff Actress

1946 – Walter Orange, Commodores Rocker

1948 – Muhammad Zaidan, Founder of PLO

1952 – Susan Dey, Partridge Family Actress

1957 – Michael Clarke Duncan, The Green Mile Actor

1961 – Mark McKoy, Canadian Track Star

1978 – Donna William, Co-Founder of Neopets

1982 – Tim Deegan, Canadian MuchMusic VJ

This Day in Local History – December 10, 2022

Dec. 10, 1912: Work on St. Bruno Mission in Joussard proceeds enough for workers to inhabit the building.

Dec. 10, 1958: High Prairie defeats McLennan 8-2 while Falher defeats Peace River 13-5 as the NPHL season opens.

Dec. 10, 1960: John Czuy (5-5-10), Pete Czuy (5-5-10) and Bob Brookes (6-6-12) click for 16 goals and 32 points as the High Prairie Regals blast Fairview 22-4. It was the first three-point game in NPHL history under the new rule.

Dec. 10, 1962: Visiting High Prairie loses to the newly-named Falher Combines in the NPHL season opener.

Dec. 10, 1966: The Fairview Elks defeat the visiting High Prairie Regals 7-1.

Dec. 10, 1969: The visiting High Prairie Regals rally from a 3-0 first period deficit to tie Manning 4-4.

Dec. 10, 1972: Rod Berg, Tom Iannone and Doug Buchta each net hat tricks as the High Prairie Regals defeat the visiting Grimshaw Huskies 12-2.

Dec. 10, 1983: Rick Dumont scores four goals and adds two assists as the High Prairie Regals defeat the Rycroft Flames 11-7.

Dec. 10, 1988: Max Brennan’s unassisted effort gives the visiting Manning Comets a 5-4 overtime win over the High Prairie Regals.

Dec. 10, 1992: Kelly Cunningham nets the hat trick as the visiting High Prairie Regals blast Grimshaw 13-2.

Dec. 10, 1993: Quin Sekulich wins a silver medal in the long jump and a bronze medal in the triple jump at the Last Chance Track and Field Meet in Edmonton’s Butterdome.

Dec. 10, 1994: Daryl Harpe scores three goals as the hometown Grimshaw Huskies blast the Lakeland Eagles 13-3.

Dec. 10, 1996: A Kenworth truck catches fire 3 1/2 kilometres west of Joussard causing $150,000 in damages.

Dec. 10, 1997: Buchanan Lumber vice-president Greg Buchanan attends a High Prairie town council meeting to discuss fly ash concerns. Mayor Diana Oliver said she had received numerous complaints on the issue.

Dec. 10, 2008: South Peace News reports on Chris Clegg’s completion of the world’s largest jigsaw puzzle at 24,000 pieces.

Dec. 10, 2010: The High Prairie Regals win for the second time in Fairview this season, 7-2, as Steven Thunder nets the hat trick.

Dec. 10, 2011: Violet Basarab, who worked tirelessly for many years for the High Prairie Library in its creation and operation, passes away in High Prairie at the age of 89 years.

Dec. 10, 2011: Only eight players make the trip to Hythe where the High Prairie Regals lose 12-5.

Dec. 10, 2011: A dream comes true for High Prairie’s Nathan Denty as he meets Calgary Flames star Jarome Iginla at a game at the Saddledome.

Dec. 10, 2013: Several High Prairie Elks are recognized for long service at a ceremony at the lodge. Topping the list are Bill Eckel with 55 years of service and Frank Pratt with 50 years of service.

Dec. 10, 2013: Grouard Northland School Grade 3-4 students attend an Edmonton Oilers game as part of the team’s “Reading, Give it a Shot” program. The program requires students to read a minimum number of minutes each day.

Dec. 10, 2014: Former CRIM Electric owner and former High Prairie town councillor Wayne Forrester passes away at the age of 69 years.

Dec. 10, 2014: High Prairie town council agrees to meet on Tuesdays instead of Wednesdays in 2015.

Dec. 10, 2018: Councillor Michael Long calls the Town of High Prairie’s budget meeting “an exercise in futility” after hearing the recreation department does not have its budget ready. All other departments submitted budgets on time.

This Day in World History – December 10, 2022

1520 – Martin Luther publicly burns papal edict demanding he recant.

1582 – France begins use of Gregorian calendar.

1799 – Metric system adopted in France, first country to do so.

1884 – “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” by Mark Twain is first published.

1901 – First Nobel Peace Prizes awarded to Red Cross founder Jean Henri.

1911 – Calbraith Rogers completes first crossing of US by airplane [84 days].

1919 – National League of baseball votes to ban the spitball’s use by all new pitchers.

1926 – Second part of Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf published.

1927 – “Grand Ole Opry” first named as such during Barn Dance broadcast.

1936 – Britain replaces King Edward VIII stamp series with King George VI.

1936 – Edward VIII gives up British throne, marries Wallis Simpson.

1943 – First Canadian Infantry Division occupies Ortona, Italy.

1945 – Preston Tucker reveals plan to produce Torpedo, a new 150 MPH car.

1948 – UN General Assembly adopts Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

1962 – “Lawrence of Arabia” based on life of T.E. Lawrence premieres.

1963 – 6-year old Donny Osmond’s singing debut on Andy Williams Show.

1963 – Zanzibar gains independenence from Great Britain.

1968 – Japan’s biggest heist, still-unsolved “300 million yen robbery”.

1974 – Helios 1 launched; later makes closest flyby of the sun.

1978 – Superman: The Movie, starring Christopher Reeve, premieres.

1983 – Raul Alfonsin inaugurated as Argentina’s first civilian president.

1984 – First “planet” outside our solar system discovered.

1992 – NHL awards franchises to Miami & Anaheim for 1994-95.

1995 – First meeting of NBA expansion teams, Raptors beat Grizzlies 93-81.

1995 – Worst snowstorm in Buffalo history, 37.9 inches in 24 hours.

2012 – Google begins selling US$99 laptops.

2013 – Mary Barra of GM becomes first female CEO of a major auto company.

2013 – Uruguay is first country to legalize the growth, use of marijuana.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 10, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – An upsetting dream may disturb your sleep tonight! Some disturbing information about finances could prove upsetting today. This might involve your personal funds, those of a friend, the funds of an organization you are involved with, or the world economy in general. Do not go crazy before you find out the true facts. The information is probably erroneous!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – It could be hard to complete tasks today! A disagreement with other household members might give you the idea that everyone is against you. This is not so! Try to be objective and consider other points of view, and do not turn this into a power struggle. Stay calm, take a deep breath, and try to communicate with the others. The results could prove pleasantly surprising!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you might need to run a lot of errands! This could prove frustrating. Traffic could be bad, you might not find what you need, and it may be difficult to reach those you need to consult. These are all circumstances beyond your control, so it is best to find something else to do. This is a great day to stay in and research matters that you may want to put to use!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your practicality and good sense prove invaluable today! Those close to you might be restless and upset, and you might have to steer them in the right direction. A close friend or lover may experience a financial upset, and you could be asked to help out. This is not a good day to make a loan, although it is favourable for helping others find their own solutions!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A problem with your house – plumbing, electricity, phones – might necessitate calling in professionals! This might prove mildly irritating, as strangers could be going in and out all day, and you or other members of your household might be temporarily housebound when you have obligations elsewhere. Do not take your frustrations out on others. This will all pass by tomorrow!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – An unexpected, upsetting letter or phone call might come today. This is not major bad news. It is more likely to be the irritating little setbacks that force you to go more out of your way than you would have expected. Problems might pop up with computers, cell phones, or other forms of technology. Grit your teeth and do what it takes to move on. It will not help to get crazy!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A sudden, irritating interruption in your routine could come your way today! A friend may need some advice, and you could feel obliged to give it, which would put your own projects on hold for a while. Do not be too irritated with this person, however. You might regret it later. You might also have some troubles with computers, cell phones, or other forms of technology!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today your progress might slow a bit. Problems with computers, telephones, cell phones, or other forms of technology might interrupt your day! This might be frustrating and irritating. Even though you do not usually blow your top, today you might be tempted. Try to keep your cool. This should pass by tomorrow. You do not want to make others more upset than they already are!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Unforeseen problems with travel plans could come up today! There could be changes or delays in airline schedules, car breakdowns, or bad traffic. It might be a good idea to avoid travel of any sort if you can. It might stress you so much it would take you all day to calm down! This is a great day to stay in and read, especially about scientific or metaphysical subjects!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Arguments over money might come up! This might not involve your own funds but money belonging to a group with which you are involved. Try to be logical. This is not a good day to set your sights on new goals or make definite plans. Wait a day or two. If you start today, your project could be fraught with delays, interruptions, or disagreements!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A disagreement with a business or romantic partner could turn into an argument today. This will not do anything to increase the effectiveness of your relationship. If the smallest hint of a difference of opinion comes up, try to settle it before it gets too heated. Try to be objective and see the other person’s point of view. Do not let a minor dispute turn into a power struggle!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Plans for a trip could go awry today because of circumstances beyond your control. A postponement might be necessary. This might prove very frustrating for you because you have been anxious to get going. Do not question the workings of the universe, and do not make yourself crazy over it. Whatever setbacks you suffer today might in the long run prove to be blessings in disguise!