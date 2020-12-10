Today in High Prairie – December 11, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – December 11, 2020

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – December 11, 2020

Charles Gauchier

Kendyl Backs

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – December 11, 2020

George Baker Jr.

Paige Nadon

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 11, 2020

1781 – David Brewster, Inventor of Kaleidoscope

1838 – John Labatt, Canadian Brewer

1843 – Robert Koch, Founder of Bacteriology

1890 – Carlos Gardel, Prominent Tango Figure

1905 – Gilbert Roland, Barbarosa Actor

1912 – Carlo Ponti, Doctor Zhivago Producer

1918 – Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, Russian Nobel Prize Writer

1919 – Marie Windsor, The Bounty Hunter Actress

1926 – Richard Devon, Magnum Force Actor

1931 – Rita Moreno, West Side Story Actress

1935 – Ron Carey, Barney Miller Actor

1935 – Ferdinand A. Porsche, Porsche Car Designer

1939 – David Gates, Bread Singer

1940 – Donna Mills, Knots Landing Actress

1944 – Brenda Lee, I’m Sorry Singer

1947 – Tom Fuccello, Dallas Actor

1948 – Elizabeth Baur, Ironside Actress

1953 – Bess Armstrong, Jaws Actress

1954 – Jermaine Jackson, Jackson 5 Singer

1972 – Daniel Alfredsson, Ottawa Senator

1974 – Rey Mysterio, WWE Wrestler

1996 – Hailee Steinfeld, True Grit Actress

This Day in Local History – December 11, 2020

Dec. 11, 1914: Former Yukon resident Verner (Barney) Maurice is elected mayor of Grouard by acclamation after former Mayor A.C. LaRiviere decides not to run.

Dec. 11, 1950: High Prairie elects its first town council. Laurence Broughton is chosen mayor from the elected councilors.

Dec. 11, 1957: The North Peace Minor Hockey Association is formed at a meeting in Peace River with Mike Martel of Falher as president. Bantam, midget and juvenile teams will compete among the communities of Falher, Grimshaw, High Prairie, McLennan, Fairview and Peace River.

Dec. 11, 1976: Grouard boxer Frankie Ferguson achieves Bronze Boy status at the Alberta Bronze Gloves Boxing Championships in Breton.

Dec. 11, 1983: A fire at Bissell Brothers Lumber in Enilda destroys one building and several vehicles but no one is injured.

Dec. 11, 1985: The Faust Frost Hills Local Integrated Resource Plan is approved by the Economic Planning and Resource Development Committee of the Alberta government.

Dec. 11, 1987: One of the town’s most prominent citizens, Edmo Peyre, dies. A tireless worker for local service clubs, he was the driving force behind the Annual Stampede and new Elks hall.

Dec. 11, 1996: Grouard’s lack of recycling draws criticism from High Prairie town council.

Dec. 11, 2000: The High Prairie town office, library and museum are all vandalized during an early morning crime spree.

Dec. 11, 2008: The High Prairie Seed Cleaning Co-op reveals plans on efforts to build a new plant at its annual meeting.

Dec. 11, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes rezones land in Faust to pave the way for a 74-lot residential development proposed by Faust Harbour Developments Limited’s Greg Beaudry and Rob McCrae.

Dec. 11, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes council rezones land just west of Enilda for a group home proposed by Marie Rasi.

Dec. 11, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes council debates lowering speed limits in the hamlet of Faust after receiving complaints from residents.

Dec. 11, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes council refuses to support Christmas dinners in Faust and Grouard citing fear of setting precedent.

Dec. 11, 2013: High Prairie town council approves a development permit for Khawaia Saeed, who plans to open a convenience store in the old Walleyes and Whitetails building.

Dec. 11, 2014: The High Prairie Community Beautification Association loses its appeal with the Alberta Gaming Commission. They are no longer allowed to hold casinos.

This Day in World History – December 11, 2020

1620 – 102 Mayflower Pilgrims and about 30 crew land at Plymouth Rock.

1844 – 1st dental use of nitrous oxide.

1866 – 1st yacht race across Atlantic Ocean.

1909 – Coloured moving pictures demonstrated at Madison Square Garden.

1913 – Mona Lisa recovered 2 years after it was stolen from the Louvre.

1919 – Boll weevil monument dedicated in Enterprise, Alabama.

1931 – Statute of Westminster gives legislative independence to Canada.

1941 – Germany & Italy declare war on USA.

1946 – Hank Williams begins to record on Sterling label.

1946 – UN Children’s Fund [UNICEF] established.

1958 – Upper Volta [now Bourkina Faso] gains autonomy from France.

1961 – JFK provides US military helicopters & crews to South Vietnam.

1967 – Supersonic airliner prototype Concorde 1st shown.

1967 – “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” starring Spencer Tracy, premieres.

1972 – Astronauts Cernan & Harrison become 11th & 12th people on the moon.

1980 – “Magnum P.I.” starring Tom Selleck premieres on CBS.

1981 – Muhammad Ali’s 61st & last fight, losing to Trevor Berbick.

1983 – 1st visit to Lutheran church by a pope [John Paul II in Rome].

1985 – General Electric acquires RCA Corp & its subsidiary, NBC.

2001 – The People’s Republic of China joins the World Trade Organization.

2011 – Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek suffers a minor heart attack in his home.

2015 – “Playboy” magazine publishes its last nude issue.

2017 – Saudi Arabia announces an end to its 35 year ban on cinemas.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 10, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – There’s a great deal of grounding energy in your world today, which might work to smother your fire. Whatever happens, don’t let the embers burn out. One of the assets you bring to the group is a strong dynamism that gives people the courage to change. Be a fighter in the ring. Remember that at the end of the day, you need only be satisfied with the performance of one person – you!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Take pressing matters to the hilt today, especially when it comes to romantic issues and emotional needs. You have all the data you need to make a valid point. You have a whole battalion of facts to back you up, so fire at will. Your feelings are strong and intense. Don’t ignore them under any circumstances. Go with your gut instincts before you trust anything else.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – As you try to express your opinions today, you may have the feeling that someone is kicking sand in your face. Like a kid on the beach, you have nothing but the raw elements to use to defend yourself. Use one of your greatest gifts – the power of your mind – to combat the opposing force. Your ability to outsmart others will be your most powerful tool.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your boat is likely to be rocked today, to the point where you and all of your belongings could go overboard. Be prepared to swim ashore. Grounding and stability are the keys to maintaining a healthy attitude, especially when it comes to ever-fluctuating emotions. Issues regarding the home and people’s possessions are likely to surface in a dramatic manner. Listen to your heart for the answers.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Calm down and get centered. This is an extremely sensual day that’s likely to pique your emotions. You’re apt to receive input from each one of your senses, so keep these channels open and available for new information that’s trying to break through. Don’t be hasty. You’re better off taking a reserved, receptive approach today.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today is your day to shine in every way. There’s a concentration of energy in your favour, so act boldly and without hesitation. Your emotions are leading the way, and your heart is barely a half a step behind. Follow these forces like the Pied Piper. Let this be the start of a wild ride on a whole new roller-coaster of adventures. The time is right for you to lead.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your heart and emotions are on the same page, but they may not be on the page you want them to be. It could be you’re reminiscing about an event from the past. What was once a happy set of encounters now leaves you feeling like there are thorns in your side. Focus on the present and let the past become history.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Let your sensual, nurturing instincts shine through! Rely on your sixth sense. If things start to get rough, remember you have the ability to keep your cool. Not only is this an extremely important tool but it’s also essential to maintaining any sort of stability in the situation. Keep your footing at all times. Your sanity depends on it.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A solid grounding is apt to be extremely important to you today. Hearts may be broken or won, depending on how well you play your cards. Keep in mind the slow and steady contender is most likely going to win this race. All the talk in the world will get you nowhere. Today is about quality and action. Shoddy efforts will yield shoddy results.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Regardless of how much the storm seems to be raging out of control, you will be able to handle it. Have confidence in your grounded nature. There’s a reason why you take the time to address the details and carefully plan your moves. Today is one day when you will see the rewards of your diligent actions, especially in love, beauty, and your deepest emotions.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – HHold on to your hat, and be ready for some action. You’re coming to a critical point in your emotional cycle when your heart feels heavy. You may feel pinned down by a huge weight, like you’re being sucked into quicksand. Grab a branch and pull yourself out. Rise above the current situation with the help of a lofty perspective.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – In a string of intense emotional dramas, the last thing you need is one more. Unfortunately, it looks like you’re going to get just that. Once again, an incredible romantic scenario is coming to a head, and your emotions are in turmoil. Hold still, wait for the hit, and then proceed. If you have the feeling you’re going to blow up at someone, simply walk away from the situation.